You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi developer Al Akaria’s losses widen by 539% despite higher sales

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s losses widen by 539% despite higher sales

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s losses widen by 539% despite higher sales
The company attributed the results to rising finance costs following the suspension of activities in Al Widyan Project. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8buz

Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s losses widen by 539% despite higher sales

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s losses widen by 539% despite higher sales
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer Al Akaria has seen its losses widen by 539 percent in the first quarter of 2022, despite a surge in sales.

Saudi Real Estate Co., as the firm is formally known, reported SR29.4 million ($7.8 million) in net loss, compared to SR4.6 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the results to rising finance costs following the suspension of activities in Al Widyan Project as well as higher marketing and other expenses.

Revenues, on the other hand, soared by 54 percent on the year to SR282 million.

Established in 1976, Al Akaria is one of Saudi Arabia's leading real estate firms with a track record of delivering residential, retail, and commercial projects.

Topics: real estate Saudi

Related

Saudi developer Al Akaria to increase capital by $426m
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Al Akaria to increase capital by $426m
Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Al Akaria buys $194m worth of land in eastern Riyadh

Egypt In-focus: Trade volume with Brazil stands at $2.6bn; first sovereign sukuk to be issued this year

Egypt In-focus: Trade volume with Brazil stands at $2.6bn; first sovereign sukuk to be issued this year
Updated 12 sec ago
Reem Walid

Egypt In-focus: Trade volume with Brazil stands at $2.6bn; first sovereign sukuk to be issued this year

Egypt In-focus: Trade volume with Brazil stands at $2.6bn; first sovereign sukuk to be issued this year
Updated 12 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The bilateral trade between Egypt and Brazil has grown significantly to reach $2.6 billion, making the Latin American country its top trading partner. The North African country is seeking to bolster cooperation in the industrial sector with the UAE, and Jordan. Egypt is also preparing to issue the first sovereign sukuk before the fiscal year ends. Meanwhile, Egypt’s Tatweer Misr and France’s Schneider Electric signed an agreement to help build and manage smart cities in the country.

·      Trade volume between Egypt and Brazil currently stands at $2.6 billion, making Egypt the first trading partner of Brazil amid Arab countries, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing Khaled Hanafi, secretary-general of the Federation of Arab Chambers of Commerce. This is mainly attributed to the growth of bilateral relations between the two countries over the past few months.

·      Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has followed up on the government’s efforts to boost cooperation with the UAE and Jordan in the industrial sector during a meeting held on Sunday, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. The three countries are eager to foster joint projects that will potentially create added value to their economies and bolster competitive indicators, as well as economic growth rates.

·      Egypt is preparing to issue the first sovereign sukuk before the end of the current fiscal year, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait. This will provide the necessary financing for investment projects included in the economic and social development plan in the state’s general budget. Such a move is also expected to lure local and international investors, who prefer financial transactions in line with the Islamic Shariah.

·      Egyptian industrial real estate agency Tatweer Misr and French multinational company Schneider Electric have signed an agreement regarding the integration of technological innovation in projects to build and manage smart cities, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. Under the agreement, Tatweer Misr will be able to use Schneider Electric’s iTWO platform which poses as one of the most efficient solutions to manage real estate projects.

Topics: Egypt Brazil trade Sukuk economy

Related

Egypt in focus — Financing agreements with the European Investment Bank hit $316m since the beginning of 2022
Business & Economy
Egypt in focus — Financing agreements with the European Investment Bank hit $316m since the beginning of 2022

Jabal Omar’s losses narrow on improved post-pandemic operations

Jabal Omar’s losses narrow on improved post-pandemic operations
Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Jabal Omar’s losses narrow on improved post-pandemic operations

Jabal Omar’s losses narrow on improved post-pandemic operations
Updated 3 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co., one of Saudi Arabia’s largest listed property developers, has seen its losses narrow by 47 percent in the first quarter, due to improved post-pandemic business operations.

Makkah-based Jabal Omar posted SR182 million ($49 million) in losses, compared to losses amounting to SR345 million a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.

The slightly improved results accompanied an increase in revenue of 408 percent year-on-year to SR110 million.

The firm said it benefited from the easing of pandemic restrictions, noting that “business operations gained momentum in hotels and malls.”

 It added that day-to-day costs were cut, supported by the company’s implementation of cost optimization initiatives.

“Looking ahead, we remain optimistic, especially as the Hajj season approaches and the increasing number of Umrah pilgrims we have seen, setting a strong indicator for what to expect going forward post-COVID,” said CEO Khalid Al Amoudi.

Topics: Jaba Omar COVID-19 recovery

Related

Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Jabal Omar bounced back to profit in 2021

Cement producer Al-Jouf reports a 74% drop in profit as sales dip

Cement producer Al-Jouf reports a 74% drop in profit as sales dip
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Cement producer Al-Jouf reports a 74% drop in profit as sales dip

Cement producer Al-Jouf reports a 74% drop in profit as sales dip
Updated 6 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al-Jouf Cement Co. has recorded a profit decline of 74 percent in the first quarter of 2022, resulting from a drop in sales.
The cement producer, which is based in the northwest of the Kingdom, saw its profit reach SR5.6 million ($1.5 million) in the first quarter of 2022, down from SR21 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

This was accompanied by a decrease in revenues, which plummeted by 28 percent to SR49 million from SR68 million in the same period last year.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy cement

Related

Analysis Al Yamama Cement is the only company that recorded a year-on-year growth in the first four months of 2022. (Shutterstock) graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi cement sector performance slumps amid soaring energy prices

TASI higher despite market uncertainty: Closing bell

TASI higher despite market uncertainty: Closing bell
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

TASI higher despite market uncertainty: Closing bell

TASI higher despite market uncertainty: Closing bell
Updated 21 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi main index managed to close Tuesday slightly higher, despite the uncertainty that is gripping the market at the moment.

At the closing bell, TASI gained 0.53 percent to reach 12,300, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.50 percent to 22,251.

The shares of Saudi Industrial Export Co. gained 9.87 percent, leading the gainers in the market.

Kingdom Holding Co. fell 6.95 percent to lead the laggards, despite reporting profits for the first quarter of 2022.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading up 1.65 percent.

Alhokair Group shares closed flat, following the announcement that its losses decreased by 48 percent in the first quarter.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.33 percent, while Alinma Bank climbed 3.14 percent.

Telecom giants STC and Zain KSA were both down by 0.77 percent and 0.62 percent respectively.

From the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 1.31 percent, and Nahdi Medical Co. advanced 1.58 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude traded at $110.28 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $113.58 a barrel, as of 3:31 p.m. Saudi time

 

Topics: TASI dadawul Stock Market Saudi

Related

TASI lower on mixed earnings and oil price uncertainty: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI lower on mixed earnings and oil price uncertainty: Closing bell
Saudi stocks flat as traders remain cautious: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks flat as traders remain cautious: Opening bell

HSBC among banks hired for PIF-backed utility firm’s $1.2bn IPO: Bloomberg

HSBC among banks hired for PIF-backed utility firm’s $1.2bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News

HSBC among banks hired for PIF-backed utility firm’s $1.2bn IPO: Bloomberg

HSBC among banks hired for PIF-backed utility firm’s $1.2bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 24 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Power and Water Utility Co. for Jubail and Yanbu, known as Marafiq, has selected banks as it seeks to raise $1.2 billion from an initial public offering.

HSBC Holdings Plc and Riyad Capital are among the banks hired to manage the IPO process, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

The sources added that Marafiq is looking to sell a 30 percent stake to the public by the second half of this year.

Marafiq and the selected banks did not comment on the news, Bloomberg reported.

The utility is owned by four major shareholders — Saudi Aramco, Saudi Basic Industries Co., the Public Investment Fund, and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IPO Tadawul expansion

Related

Saudi Rawabi Holding’s energy unit eyes $500m in pre-IPO funding: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi Rawabi Holding’s energy unit eyes $500m in pre-IPO funding: Bloomberg

Latest updates

UK privacy regulator fines facial recognition firm over unlawful image collection
UK privacy regulator fines facial recognition firm over unlawful image collection
Egypt In-focus: Trade volume with Brazil stands at $2.6bn; first sovereign sukuk to be issued this year
Egypt In-focus: Trade volume with Brazil stands at $2.6bn; first sovereign sukuk to be issued this year
Dutch arrest Syrian-born man suspected of war crimes
Dutch arrest Syrian-born man suspected of war crimes
Jabal Omar’s losses narrow on improved post-pandemic operations
Jabal Omar’s losses narrow on improved post-pandemic operations
Cement producer Al-Jouf reports a 74% drop in profit as sales dip
Cement producer Al-Jouf reports a 74% drop in profit as sales dip

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.