You are here

  • Home
  • Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards

Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards

Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
1 / 9
The ISEF 2022 saw the participation of pre-college students from over 80 countries. (SPA)
Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
2 / 9
(SPA)
Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
3 / 9
(SPA)
Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
4 / 9
(SPA)
Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
5 / 9
(SPA)
Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
6 / 9
(SPA)
Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
7 / 9
(SPA)
Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
8 / 9
(SPA)
Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
9 / 9
(SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mhxb2

Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News

Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards

Crown prince cites Saudi students who won ISEF 2022 awards
  • Over 35 Saudi students won 22 awards at ISEF, which was held from May 7-13 in the US
Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday received Saudi students who won Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2022 awards.

The crown prince expressed happiness and pride in what the talented students have achieved in the international competition, adding that this achievement is considered a motivation for other Saudis, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also said that this achievement is a first step for a prosperous future, wishing the winners success.




(SPA)

Over 35 Saudi students won 22 awards at ISEF, which was held from May 7-13 in the US.

The ISEF 2022 saw the participation of pre-college students from over 80 countries in the biggest competition showcasing innovation in scientific research and advancement.

Student Abdullah Al-Ghamdi won two prizes in energy for his project on the production and storage of hydrogen, earning him the award for “Best Research Scientist,” in which he competed against over 1,700 submissions from students across 65 countries.

Five other first-place prizes were awarded to Dana Al-Eithan and Maria Al-Ghamdi, who won in chemistry; Tahani Adel, who won in material sciences; and Yousef Khoja, who won in embedded systems.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ISEF 2022

Related

WEF 2022: Head of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla project highlights importance of investing in arts, culture  
World
WEF 2022: Head of Saudi Arabia’s AlUla project highlights importance of investing in arts, culture  
(Twitter @TRITA_sa)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s RITA signs deal to promote performing arts

Weather forecasters warn of more sandstorms coming as dust shrouds Riyadh again

Weather forecasters warn of more sandstorms coming as dust shrouds Riyadh again
Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News

Weather forecasters warn of more sandstorms coming as dust shrouds Riyadh again

Weather forecasters warn of more sandstorms coming as dust shrouds Riyadh again
  • Back-to-back sandstorms blanket region, sending thousands to hospitals with breathing issues
Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather forecasters warned on Tuesday that more sandstorms were on the way after Riyadh was again shrouded in choking dust.

The National Center for Meteorology issued weather alerts for the Saudi capital, extending to the Madinah region and the governorates of Yanbu, Al-Rais and Yanbu Al-Nakhl. There will also be dust storms in AlUla and Khaybar.

“Dust particles in the north, center, and southern and interior regions will persist,” center spokesman Hussain Al-Qahtani told Arab News.

More than 1,200 people this month have gone to hospitals in the Kingdom suffering from breathing difficulties, but the phenomenon is region wide. Severe sandstorms have blanketed parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria and Kuwait for the past month. The storms have sent thousands to hospitals and resulted in at least one death in Iraq and three in eastern Syria.

Sandstorms are typical in late spring and summer, spurred by seasonal winds, but this year in Iraq they have occurred nearly every week.

The Iraqi Health Ministry stockpiled canisters of oxygen at facilities in hard-hit areas.

In Syria, medical departments were put on alert as the sandstorm hit the eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Iran shut down schools and government offices in Tehran last week as a sandstorm swept the country.

It hit hardest in the southwest desert region of Khuzestan, where over 800 people sought treatment for breathing difficulties. Dozens of flights out of western Iran were canceled or delayed.

For the second time this month, Kuwait International Airport suspended all flights because of the dust. Video showed largely empty streets with poor visibility.

“It’s a region-wide issue but each country has a different degree of vulnerability and weakness,” said Jaafar Jotheri, a geoarchaeologist at the University of Al-Qadisiyah in Baghdad.

Topics: sandstorms Saudi National Center for Meteorology

Related

More hardship as new sandstorm engulfs parts of Middle East
Middle-East
More hardship as new sandstorm engulfs parts of Middle East
People navigate a street during a recent sandstorm in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
Middle-East
Sandstorms pose serious risk to human health: WMO

Saudis take a trip back to their childhood days at Jeddah Season’s Rasha Rizk concert

Rasha Rizk performed to celebrate the grand opening of Anime Village, one of the zones in this year’s Jeddah Season. (Supplied)
Rasha Rizk performed to celebrate the grand opening of Anime Village, one of the zones in this year’s Jeddah Season. (Supplied)
Updated 24 May 2022
Nada Jan

Saudis take a trip back to their childhood days at Jeddah Season’s Rasha Rizk concert

Rasha Rizk performed to celebrate the grand opening of Anime Village, one of the zones in this year’s Jeddah Season. (Supplied)
  • Rasha Rizk is voice of childhood dreams that lives in memories of three generations
Updated 24 May 2022
Nada Jan

JEDDAH: Rasha Rizk, the voice of childhood innocence, hopes, and dreams that lives in the memories of three generations, performed in Jeddah to celebrate the grand opening of Anime Village, one of the zones in this year’s Jeddah Season.

Syrian chanteuse Rizk is best known for performing Arabic versions of anime and cartoon theme songs and is credited with over 100 tracks, including “Doraemon,” “Gundam,” “Detective Conan,” “Captain Tsubasa,” “One Piece,” “Offside,” and “D.I.C.E.”

After three nights of filling the air of Anime Village at City Walk, Rizk held a meet-and-greet event at the SuperDome area on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Rasha Rizk started the event with the Arabic version of the ‘Hunter X Hunter’ theme song.

• The singer ended the hour-long session with snippets from two of her widely loved songs: ‘Remi’s Anti Al-Aman’ and ‘Anastasia’s Ah lo fo Alahlam.’

• Most of those attending grew up in the 1980s, 1990s, and noughties. Now adults, they brought their children along to meet their anime-singing idol.

Before coming on stage, a variety of anime theme songs performed by her rang through the venue, awakening the inner child in every adult and re-igniting the flame of happy and innocent days from times past.

“Rasha is (one of) my unforgettable childhood memories. She taught me all about hope, strength, and happiness,” said 23-year-old Asma Alsaggaf. “I will introduce her to the coming generations, including my children, their children, and their children.”

“She (Rizk) is my entire childhood as all the childhood songs that I grew up listening to are mostly sung by her,” said 29-year-old Fatma Abdurahman. “I feel like I’m above the clouds after meeting her because I’ve been dreaming about this moment forever.”

Rizk started the event with the Arabic version of the “Hunter X Hunter” theme song. She then began welcoming and talking to fans of all ages.

“Honestly, I first listened to Rasha during my teenage years and immediately fell in love with her voice,” said 22-year-old Read Sindhi. “I’m thrilled with the fact that I met her.”

The singer ended the hour-long session with snippets from two of her widely loved songs: “Remi’s Anti Al-Aman” and “Anastasia’s Ah lo fo Alahlam.”

Most of those attending grew up in the 1980s, 1990s, and noughties. Now adults, they brought their children along to meet their anime-singing idol.

“I will allow the new generations to get to know Rasha to know how kind she is and listen to her songs because every track has a moral lesson,” said 24-year-old Raigah Zain.

Rizk told Arab News that she was thrilled and delighted to meet the people who had grown up listening to her and giving back the love she had received through the years.

“Meeting people and receiving this much love,” was what Rizk said she would remember most about the Jeddah events. “Seeing the audience singing every word and letter along with me is the best thing I could ask for. It feels like seeing my own children growing before my eyes.”

Rizk said she hoped to see more local anime works representing different Arab cultures and traditions go global. “I support every cultural project that sends a beautiful image to the world about Arabs.”

Besides singing anime and cartoon theme tracks, Rizk has released three albums, performed at opera houses and concerts around the world, played roles in musicals and movies, and was the voice of Anastasia in the animation movie.

She works with the cartoon channel “Spacetoon,” which shows dubbed animation and cartoons. She lent her voice to the Saudi animated movie “The Journey,” which was released in theaters last year.

 

Topics: Jeddah Season 2022 JEDDAH SEASON Saudi Arabia

Related

Anime Village zone of City Walk is hosting more than 300 events, including concerts featuring Japanese bands. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
City Walk zone a big hit among Jeddah Season visitors
The Blippi- branded activity corner allows kids to learn and explore new concepts followed by a photo session. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Special fun-filled activities lined up for young Jeddah Season visitors

Saudi Arabia’s PNU joins King Fahd National Library catalog

The agreement was signed by Rabiah Al-Barrak and Othman Mohammed Al-Asmari. (SPA)
The agreement was signed by Rabiah Al-Barrak and Othman Mohammed Al-Asmari. (SPA)
Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s PNU joins King Fahd National Library catalog

The agreement was signed by Rabiah Al-Barrak and Othman Mohammed Al-Asmari. (SPA)
  • In February, the library joined the International Federation of Libraries and Institutions for 2022
Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University has signed an agreement to join the Saudi Unified Catalog of the King Fahd National Library.
This development ensures that intellectual resources can be easily accessed from one database, which will benefit the nation’s researchers.
The agreement was signed by university representative Rabiah Al-Barrak and Othman Mohammed Al-Asmari, director of the catalog project.
The library aims to build a national reference to standardize technical practices. It also seeks to develop information and knowledge projects, and to facilitate coordination between institutions in Saudi Arabia.
In February, the library joined the International Federation of Libraries and Institutions for 2022. The federation consists of 1,600 members from 150 countries around the world.
Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil, secretary of the KFNL, pointed out that joining the federation is the culmination of the library’s efforts in strengthening international cooperation, which would not have been possible without the continuous support from the Saudi leadership. AN Riyadh
Al-Zamil stressed that by joining the federation, the library will be able to share knowledge, experiences, standards and methods of work and keep pace with global developments, in addition to actively participating in meetings, seminars, workshops and conferences.

 

Topics: Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) Saudi Unified Catalog of the King Fahd National Library

Related

Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University join global institutions to achieve several common goals. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Princess Nourah University signs MoU with foreign universities
The King Fahd National Library is hosting exhibition. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd National Library in Riyadh host tiara exhibition

Saudi education minister meets with UK counterpart

Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
Updated 24 May 2022
SPA

Saudi education minister meets with UK counterpart

Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. (SPA)
  • The meeting discussed ways of enhancing opportunities of educational, academic and research cooperation between the two countries
Updated 24 May 2022
SPA

LONDON: The Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh met with British Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi on the sidelines of the Education World Forum 2022 in London.

Al-Sheikh also met with the UK prime minister’s special representative to Saudi Arabia for education, Steve Smith.

The minister is currently on an official visit to London to take part in the forum, running from May 22-25.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed ways of enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education and science, as well as the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Program on Scholarship, according to the recent strategy launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The meeting also discussed ways of enhancing opportunities of educational, academic and research cooperation between the two countries and developing educational curricula, including teaching the Arabic language through the internet and training Saudi doctors.

The meeting was attended by Salih Al-Gesoomi, undersecretary at the Saudi Ministry for International Cooperation, Ohood Al-Fares, undersecretary for public education; and Dr. Mohamed El-Mugbel, undersecretary for educational programs, as well as the cultural attache at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the UK, Amal Fattani.

Topics: Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh

Related

Saudi education minister stresses importance of ‘qualitative, flexible’ education
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister stresses importance of ‘qualitative, flexible’ education
Saudi education minister, Egyptian envoy discuss cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education minister, Egyptian envoy discuss cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s RITA signs deal to promote performing arts

(Twitter @TRITA_sa)
(Twitter @TRITA_sa)
Updated 25 May 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s RITA signs deal to promote performing arts

(Twitter @TRITA_sa)
  • The deal contributes to encouraging national talents, entrepreneurs, artists, craftspeople and those with a passion for traditional arts in both countries by providing incentives for them to continue their work and acquainting the public with them
Updated 25 May 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts has signed a cooperation agreement with the Performance Arts School at the Korea National University of Arts.
The agreement is aimed at enhancing cooperation in the field of performing arts and enriching traditional arts through initiatives that focus on developing educational programs and establishing an exchange program for students and faculty members between the two institutions.
The agreement will also help boost cooperation in the field of research and studies.
The deal contributes to encouraging national talents, entrepreneurs, artists, craftspeople and those with a passion for traditional arts in both countries by providing incentives for them to continue their work and acquainting the public with them.
Visual arts form a vital part of the Kingdom’s heritage. It includes traditional performing arts such as dance and folk music from the various regions of the Kingdom.
In February, the institute and Diriyah Gate Development Authority signed an agreement for strategic cooperation in a number of projects and initiatives, the authority said.
The agreement included plans for projects related to education and training in fields such as the protection of heritage sites, and documentation of tangible and intangible heritage sites.

 

Topics: Saudi Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Korea National University of Arts Performance Arts School

Related

Analog photography is becoming more and more popular amongst Saudi and regional photographers. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artists shed light on the resurgence of analog photography
Saudi art world honors legacy of Abdulhalim Radwi
Lifestyle
Saudi art world honors legacy of Abdulhalim Radwi

Latest updates

Doncic takes charge as Mavs down Warriors to keep series alive
Doncic takes charge as Mavs down Warriors to keep series alive
World's largest asset manager BlackRock appoints chairman, CEO for Saudi unit
World's largest asset manager BlackRock appoints chairman, CEO for Saudi unit
Russia seeks to put stranglehold on twin Ukrainian cities
Russia seeks to put stranglehold on twin Ukrainian cities
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
Georgia state rebukes Trump over US voter fraud ‘Big Lie’
Georgia state rebukes Trump over US voter fraud ‘Big Lie’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.