Alcaraz, Zverev pull off French Open escapes as Nadal, Djokovic cruise

Alcaraz, Zverev pull off French Open escapes as Nadal, Djokovic cruise
1 / 2
Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning against France's Corentin Moutet in their men's singles match of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament. (AFP)
Alcaraz, Zverev pull off French Open escapes as Nadal, Djokovic cruise
2 / 2
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand return to compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas during their men's singles match on Day 4 of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Simonne-Mathieu in Paris on May 25, 2022. (AFP)
Alcaraz, Zverev pull off French Open escapes as Nadal, Djokovic cruise

Alcaraz, Zverev pull off French Open escapes as Nadal, Djokovic cruise
  • The 19-year-old Alcaraz is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men’s title, and backed as the man to break the stranglehold of Djokovic and Nadal
PARIS: Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz and third seed Alexander Zverev both saved a match point in five-set French Open thrillers, while 13-time winner Rafael Nadal and reigning champion Novak Djokovic eased into the third round Wednesday.

Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after four hours and 34 minutes.

“I feel tired,” said Alcaraz. “It was a great battle, a great match and we fought until the last point.”

The 19-year-old Alcaraz is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men’s title, and backed as the man to break the stranglehold of Djokovic and Nadal.

But he was pushed to the limit by the seasoned Ramos-Vinolas, 15 years his elder and whose best performance at a Grand Slam came when he made the quarterfinals in Paris six years ago.

Alcaraz, the tour’s dominant player in 2022 with a season-leading four titles, fought off a match point to break Ramos-Vinolas as he served at 5-4 in the fourth set.

He then clawed his way back from 3-0 in the decider, producing an outrageous backhand pass to retrieve the break and more sensational baseline scrambling to move 5-4 in front before closing out victory with an ace.

Alcaraz goes on to face US 27th seed Sebastian Korda, the last man to defeat him at Monte Carlo in April in what was his only loss in 19 matches on clay this season.

Zverev, a 2021 semifinalist, dug himself out of a deep hole against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez to avoid his earliest loss at a major in three years.

Zverev overcame Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 and will play Brandon Nakashima of the US for a place in the last 16.

“I’m happy still being in the tournament right now,” said Zverev, who was match point down on serve at 4-5 in the final set.

“I was planning my holiday in Monaco, where I was going to go and who I was going to with and that relaxed me, thinking about the beach.

“You just have to find a way.”

It was the third comeback from a two-set deficit in Zverev’s career. He trailed fellow German Oscar Otte 2-0 in the opening round at Roland Garros a year ago before his run to the last four.

Nadal breezed past French wildcard Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 for the 300th Grand Slam win of his career. Roger Federer (369) and Djokovic (325) are the only men to have more than the record 21-time major champion.

His French Open record now stands at a staggering 107 wins and just three losses since his 2005 title-winning debut.

“I think it was a good match against a very difficult player with lots of talent,” said Nadal, whose build-up to the tournament was hampered by a foot injury.

“The last couple of months haven’t been easy. The victories help a lot.”

Djokovic made comfortable work of Slovakia’s Alex Molcan, the world No. 1 winning 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) against a player trained by his long-time former coach Marian Vajda, the man who inspired most of his 20 Grand Slam titles.

“So far so good. I’m pleased with the way I’m feeling on the court,” Djokovic said after reaching the last 32 at Roland Garros for the 17th straight year.

“It was never going to be an easy match, but I thought I performed very well. Everything is going in the right direction. I’m looking forward to the next challenge.”

The top seed will continue his bid for a third Roland Garros crown against Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene in the last 32.

However, Maria Sakkari became the fifth women’s top-10 seed to exit after going down 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) to Czech world No. 81 Karolina Muchova.

Sakkari, the fourth seed from Greece, was a point away from reaching the final at Roland Garros last year.

Her defeat left the women’s draw without four of its top six seeds as she followed defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, Anett Kontaveit and Ons Jabeur through the exit door.

Muchova will next play 27th seed Amanda Anisimova, who made the last four in Paris three years ago.

“It’s very special, she’s an amazing player. It was a big fight, a little bit of a test and challenge for me and I’m happy I took it the way I did,” said Muchova.

Former Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber and Victoria Azarenka also advanced to the third round.

Topics: French Open 2022 French Open Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic

Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Europa Conference League title

Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Europa Conference League title
Updated 25 min 18 sec ago
AP

Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Europa Conference League title

Roma beats Feyenoord 1-0 to win Europa Conference League title
Updated 25 min 18 sec ago
AP

TIRANA, Albania: José Mourinho had described Roma as “a giant club” lacking a trophy room to match the team’s social dimension and passionate fan base.
Well, the Giallorossi claimed their first European title in more than six decades Wednesday to crown Mourinho’s first season coaching in the Italian capital.
Nicolò Zaniolo scored in the first half, goalkeeper Rui Patrício made some big saves in the second and Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 to win the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League.
“Today wasn’t work, this was history,” Mourinho said. “Either you write it or you don’t and we wrote it. I’ve been at Roma for 11 months and I realized the moment I arrived what it meant — that they were waiting for this.”
It’s Roma’s first European trophy since winning the 1961 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup — a tournament considered to be the precursor to the UEFA Cup and Europa League. It’s also the first title of any kind for Roma since winning the 2008 Italian Cup.
“Now we’ve got to celebrate — a lot,” said Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini. “But then we’ve got to keep going. A real team wins then comes back even stronger than before.”
Besides the few thousand Roma spectators inside the small National Arena in Tirana, some 50,000 fans watched the game on giant screens at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. At the final whistle, the fans at the Olimpico celebrated on the pitch waving banners and chanting the team’s songs
There were violent clashes in Tirana between fans of both clubs ahead of the final, and dozens were deported back to Italy.
Two separate groups of Dutch and Italian fans clashed with police on Tuesday in the city, injuring 19 officers and five Albanian civilians. One police officer was injured from a knife attack, authorities said. Three Italian fans and two Dutch supporters were also injured.
Inside the stadium, flares were thrown onto the field and stewards removed a few fans before kickoff after an apparent fight on the side where Dutch fans were sitting.
The situation appeared to be under control after kickoff.
Zaniolo’s goal started with a ball over the top from center back Gianluca Mancini that Zaniolo controlled with his chest. Zaniolo then pushed the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Justin Bijlow with the tip of his boot.

Roma's Italian midfielder and captain Pellegrini kisses the trophy as Roma's players celebrate after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League final football match in Tirana on May 25, 2022. (AFP)


“Stupendous. Let’s enjoy this moment,” Zaniolo said, before gesturing to the Roma fans. “There are no words to describe it. It’s all for them.”
Zaniolo has often been labeled as Italy’s most talented young player. But he’s been held back by two serious knee injuries, one of which kept him out for all of last season and prevented him from taking part in the Azzurri’s run to the European Championship title.
At 22 years and 327 days, Zaniolo became the youngest Italian player to score in a European final since Alessandro Del Piero’s goal at 22 years and 200 days for Juventus in a loss to Borussia Dortmund in the 1997 Champions League final.
An attacking midfielder, Zaniolo produced five goals and three assists in 10 Conference League games.
After Zaniolo’s goal, Mourinho — realizing how long there was to go — gestured for his excited bench players to sit and calm down.
Feyenoord came out energized after the break and quickly hit the post twice, first with a close-range effort from Gernot Trauner then with a long-range blast from Tyrell Malacia that Rui Patricio palmed off the upright.
Mourinho extended his perfect record in European finals to five trophies in five matches, having also won the 2003 UEFA Cup and 2004 Champions League finals with Porto; the 2010 Champions League final with Inter Milan; and the 2017 Europa League final with Manchester United.
At the final whistle, Mourinho held up five fingers to signify his five European titles as he jumped up and down in celebration.
Mourinho was also the coach who guided the last Italian club to win a European title when Inter’s treble in 2010 included the Champions League.
“This remains in the history of Roma, but also mine,” the 59-year-old Mourinho said. “I was told that only I, Sir Alex (Ferguson) and Giovanni Trapattoni won European trophies in three different decades. It makes me feel a little old, but it’s nice for my career.”
It was a typical Mourinho match: take an early lead then defend, defend, defend.
“We know that when we take the lead we’re great at defending,” Mancini said. “In matches like these you’ve got to defend until the last second.”
Roma had lost its two previous continental finals, defeated by domestic rival Inter Milan in the 1991 UEFA Cup and dropping a penalty shootout to Liverpool in the 1984 European Cup final in its home stadium.
“This is really a prize for the Friedkins, who gave this club a new identity,” Roma sports director Tiago Pinto said, referring to the club’s American owners. “It definitely won’t be the only trophy.”

Topics: AS Roma Europa Conference League Feyenoord UEFA

Sean Longstaff to stay at Newcastle United after signing three-year deal with hometown club

Sean Longstaff to stay at Newcastle United after signing three-year deal with hometown club
Updated 25 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Sean Longstaff to stay at Newcastle United after signing three-year deal with hometown club

Sean Longstaff to stay at Newcastle United after signing three-year deal with hometown club
  • Manager Eddie Howe praises ‘great professional and outstanding player’ for role in club’s strong finish to the season
  • Agreement follows contract extensions for other key players, including Paul Dummett and Fabian Schar
Updated 25 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Sean Longstaff said the Newcastle United project was too good to miss out on after signing a new three-year deal at his boyhood club.
The Geordie midfielder, 24, today confirmed he will remain at United, ending months of speculation about his future.
And having committed himself to the club until the summer of 2025, Longstaff said that he is excited to see what Newcastle can achieve with everyone — supporters, management, owners and players — all pulling in the same direction.
“I’m over the moon. To sign for three more years at your hometown club, especially with the way the club’s going and what the owners are putting in place, is really special for me and my family, and a day I’ll never forget,” he said.
“You need to be in the right place to learn and keep improving, and since the first day the new manager (Eddie Howe) has come in, I’ve loved every second of working with him.
“Being able to work with him every day, and his staff, they always want to help you get better and I think that’s the biggest thing for me. I speak to the manager loads, and he’s assured me that he wants to keep helping me improve and the goals he thinks I can achieve.
“They align with what I think I can achieve as well. It’s really special. Everyone is moving in the same direction and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”
Longstaff’s deal comes off the back of contract extensions for other key first-team players, with Paul Dummett and Fabian Schar signing new terms in the past few weeks.
This current deal will bring Longstaff’s earnings into line with his fellow first-team players, something that long frustrated the player and his representatives, after not signing a new contract since his days in the Newcastle youth team.
“It’s great news that Sean has committed his future to the club,” said head coach Howe.
“He is a great professional and an outstanding player who is incredibly passionate about playing for Newcastle United.
“His attitude and commitment since I arrived have been first class on and off the pitch, and he played a big part in us climbing the table and finishing the season as strongly as we did.
“At 24, he has his best years ahead of him and I’m excited to see his development continuing.”

Topics: Newcastle United Premier league Sean Longstaff

Salah staying at Liverpool ‘for sure’ next season

Salah staying at Liverpool ‘for sure’ next season
Updated 25 May 2022
AFP

Salah staying at Liverpool ‘for sure’ next season

Salah staying at Liverpool ‘for sure’ next season
  • Mohamed Salah: ‘I don’t want to talk about the contract; I’m staying next season for sure, let’s see after that’
  • Sadio Mane: ‘This question (about my future) I will answer after Champions League’
Updated 25 May 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah has confirmed he will see out his contract at Liverpool next season, but the Egypt forward remains non-committal on his future at Anfield beyond 2023.
Salah’s contract expires at the end of next season and talks over a new deal have dragged on for months without a resolution.
Ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, Salah said his full focus is on winning the biggest prize in European football for the second time.
“I don’t want to talk about the contract. I’m staying next season for sure, let’s see after that,” said Salah at Liverpool’s pre-match media day on Wednesday.
“In my mind I don’t focus about the contract. I don’t want to be selfish, it’s about the team. It’s a really important week for us, I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) having the trophy again in his hands.”
However, Real’s failure to land France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain has sparked speculation they could now enter the race for Salah.
The 29-year-old picked up his third Premier League Golden Boot in five seasons on Sunday as he shared the award with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min on 23 goals.
Salah’s fellow forward Sadio Mane also refused to commit his long-term future to Liverpool.
The Senegal international is out of contract in 2023 and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.
“This question (about my future) I will answer after the Champions League,” Mane told Sky Sports.
“If I’m staying or not, I’m going to answer after Champions League.”
In the aftermath of Real’s stunning comeback against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals, which set up a repeat of the 2018 final between Liverpool and the Spanish giants, Salah said he had a “score to settle.”
Salah was forced off early in Real’s 3-1 win in Kyiv due to a dislocated shoulder after being hauled to the ground by Sergio Ramos.
He will not come up against the rugged Spanish center-back on Saturday as Ramos left Madrid to join Paris Saint-Germain last year.
Salah had scored 44 goals in his debut season at Liverpool heading into the final four years ago.
The injury also left him hobbled for the 2018 World Cup as Egypt crashed out at the group stages.
“It was the worst moment in my career,” he added. “I had a good season and playing the Champions League final I had to come off after 30 minutes.
“After the game I knew the result because I was in the hospital, I thought we cannot lose this way. I never felt that feeling before in football.
“It was the first Champions League final for most of us. We were very disappointed. We managed to win it the year after so it was kind of revenge.”
Reds captain Jordan Henderson claimed there was no need for revenge to fuel Liverpool in Paris as they aim to round off a remarkable season on a high.
Liverpool have already lifted the League Cup and FA Cup, but their attempt to land an unprecedented quadruple ended on Sunday as Manchester City pipped them to the Premier League by one point.
“I can understand from Mo’s point of view it was a very emotional time for him to come off injured,” said Henderson.
“It was tough for him and for all of us. But you don’t need any more motivation than playing a Champions League final against Madrid.
“They are a world class side, world class players all over the pitch. We need to be at 100 percent, but we are ready.”

Topics: Liverpool Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Champions League final real madrid

Boehly’s Chelsea takeover puts US tycoon in spotlight

Boehly’s Chelsea takeover puts US tycoon in spotlight
Updated 25 May 2022
AFP

Boehly’s Chelsea takeover puts US tycoon in spotlight

Boehly’s Chelsea takeover puts US tycoon in spotlight
  • The American has grand ambitions for the west London club as he targets sustained success on the pitch and financial growth off it
  • The Premier League's global brand is a key driver of Boehly's interest
Updated 25 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Todd Boehly’s consortium has secured Chelsea’s future but the hard work is just beginning for the latest American billionaire to be lured by the promise of Premier League riches.
Boehly’s group has received the approval from the British government and Premier League required to seal the £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion) deal.
Having masterminded the purchase from Roman Abramovich in less than three months despite numerous complications due to government sanctions targeting the Russian, Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly will now focus on reaping the rewards of his labors.
The American has grand ambitions for the west London club as he targets sustained success on the pitch and financial growth off it.
Discussing a previous attempt to purchase Chelsea that was rebuffed, Boehly told Bloomberg in 2019: “What you are trying to build with these teams, you are really trying to A, win and B, be part of the community.”
The Premier League’s global brand is a key driver of Boehly’s interest as it provides the opportunity to benefit from significant broadcast revenues and merchandising.
“It’s the highest-quality play, it’s the best players,” Boehly said. “You also have a media market that’s just developing.”
Some football financial analysts believe leading Premier League clubs could be worth more than £10 billion within a decade.
California investment group Clearlake will be Chelsea’s majority shareholder as part of the consortium, with Boehly becoming controlling owner.
While the consortium is clearly motivated by guaranteeing a return on their investment, Boehly would be wise to learn from the experiences of his fellow American owners at Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.
John Henry’s Fenway Sports Group has steered Liverpool back to the top of the game with a series of smart moves, crucially landing boss Jurgen Klopp, surrounding him with innovative lieutenants and providing the backing required to land his transfer targets.
In contrast, Manchester United owners the Glazer family and Arsenal’s Stan Kroenke have endured furious fan protests after presiding over precipitous declines in their clubs’ fortunes.
Chelsea have a solid foundation thanks to the sterling work of boss Thomas Tuchel, who won the Champions League in his first season and this campaign secured a third-place finish in the Premier League while reaching two domestic cup finals despite the distractions of the sale saga.
Significantly, Boehly already has institutional knowledge of what it takes to grow a club’s brand, while putting out a winning team.
He was a key member of the ownership group that bought the Los Angeles Dodgers from Frank McCourt in 2012 for $2 billion — then a record for a North American sports team acquisition.
In the decade since Guggenheim Baseball Management — the investment group that also includes Mark Walter and Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson — took over a Dodgers team in disarray, the club have become perennial contenders.
They reached the World Series three times in four years, coming away empty-handed in 2017 and 2018 before winning the title in 2020.
The turnaround, along with the revitalization of Dodger Stadium, was fueled by a multi-million-dollar media deal and, under Boehly and his co-investors, the Dodgers have eclipsed the New York Yankees as the biggest-spending club in MLB.
“There is only one Dodgers,” Boehly said at the time of the purchase. “It’s not, ‘Oh well, if you don’t get this one, you can go get that one.’“
Boehly left Guggenheim Partners in 2015 and co-founded the holding company Eldridge Industries, of which he is the chairman and chief executive.
He is also chairman of Security Benefit, which has a commercial partnership with the Dodgers, and MRC, an entertainment company with businesses spanning film, TV, media and data.
Boehly has also expanded his sports interests. He is a part-owner of the Women’s National Basketball Association’s Los Angeles Sparks and last year joined with Walter to purchase a stake in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers.
In recent weeks, Boehly has been able to attend matches at Stamford Bridge, both in the directors’ box and also mixing in the stands among supporters.
The laid-back American appears to have the common touch, but emulating the sustained success of the Abramovich era — with 19 major trophies in 19 years — will be the true test of Chelsea’s new regime.

Topics: Chelsea Todd Boehly Premier league

Murray says Wimbledon ‘will never be an exhibition’

Murray says Wimbledon ‘will never be an exhibition’
Updated 25 May 2022
AFP

Murray says Wimbledon ‘will never be an exhibition’

Murray says Wimbledon ‘will never be an exhibition’
  • Former world number one Naomi Osaka has revealed she is "leaning towards not playing" Wimbledon
  • Defending champion Novak Djokovic said he will play despite losing 2,000 points
Updated 25 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Two-time former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said Wednesday the tournament “will never feel like an exhibition” despite it being stripped of ranking points over the ban on Russian and Belarusian players.
The decision by the ATP and WTA to remove the sport’s most prestigious tournament of ranking points has prompted some players to say they may skip Wimbledon, the year’s third Grand Slam.
“I’d hazard a guess that most people watching on center court Wimbledon in a few weeks’ time wouldn’t know or care about how many ranking points a player gets for winning a 3rd round match,” tweeted Murray.
“But I guarantee they will remember who wins. Wimbledon will never be an exhibition and will never feel like an exhibition.”
Former world number one Naomi Osaka has revealed she is “leaning toward not playing” Wimbledon while defending champion Novak Djokovic said he will play despite losing 2,000 points.
But Djokovic described it as a “lose-lose situation,” and the controversy has showed no signs of abating, with several players at the ongoing French Open likening Wimbledon to a high-profile exhibition event this year.
“I follow golf very closely and have no idea how many ranking points the winner of the Masters gets,” said Murray, who opted to miss the French Open to prepare for the grass-court season.
“Me and my friends love football and none of us know or care how many ranking points a team gets for winning the FIFA World Cup.
“But I could tell you exactly who won the World Cup and the Masters.”

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Andy Murray ATP

