ADNOC: Iran war attacks on vessels significantly impacting operations

Abu ‌Dhabi National Oil Company said on Friday it was being significantly impacted by what ​it described as unprovoked attacks on its people and assets, as it sought to continue meeting customer requirements in an “exceptionally challenging environment.”

ADNOC said in a statement that 15 of its vessels had been attacked by missiles and drones ‌while transiting ‌the Strait of Hormuz ​since ‌the ⁠start of ​the conflict, ⁠including three this week, leaving one crew member dead and 20 injured.

The Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman, is the world’s most important oil shipping chokepoint, carrying roughly a ⁠fifth of global oil consumption. Shipping ‌through the waterway ‌has been repeatedly disrupted since ​the US-Israeli war ‌on Iran expanded into a wider regional ‌conflict, with attacks on commercial vessels raising freight rates and security concerns.

ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi state oil company, is one of ‌the world’s largest energy producers and exports crude oil, natural gas and ⁠refined ⁠products to customers worldwide.

ADNOC said it was working closely with relevant authorities and taking all necessary measures to protect its people, assets and operations, while meeting customer requirements as much as possible.

“Freedom of navigation and the safe, uninterrupted passage of commercial shipping through international waterways must be respected and protected ​without threat, harassment ​or attack,” ADNOC said.