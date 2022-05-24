You are here

  • British minister for the Middle East meets Saudi, UAE ambassadors to discuss ties

British minister for the Middle East meets Saudi, UAE ambassadors to discuss ties

UK Minister for the Middle East Amanda Milling meets UAE ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul. (Twitter/@amandamilling)
UK Minister for the Middle East Amanda Milling meets UAE ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul. (Twitter/@amandamilling)
UK Minister for the Middle East Amanda Milling meets Saudi ambassador to UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar. (Twitter/@amandamilling)
UK Minister for the Middle East Amanda Milling meets Saudi ambassador to UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar. (Twitter/@amandamilling)
LONDON: British Minister for the Middle East and Asia Amanda Milling held talks with the Saudi ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, at the Foreign Office in the capital, London.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries and ways of supporting them, in addition to discussing regional and international issues of common interest, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

 


Following the meeting, Milling sid she had held “important discussions on enhancing the British-Saudi Strategic Partnership even further,” including “increasing tourism, tackling shared threats, and trade and investment.”
The UK minister also met with the UAE ambassador to the UK Mansoor Abulhoul to advance their bilateral relationship.
“Look forward to continuing our work on key issues, (including) regional security, impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and trade and investment,” she said in a tweet.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE United Kingdom Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Amanda Milling Mansoor Abulhoul

Human Rights Commission chief and New Zealand Foreign Ministry official hold talks in Riyadh

RIYADH: Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, met Jonathan Kerr, the director-general of the Middle East and Africa Department at the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues relating to human rights and the development of bilateral cooperation.

Also present at the meeting was Barney Riley, New Zealand’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Topics: saudi human rights commission New Zealand Riyadh

Saudi authorities seize amphetamine pills hidden in plastic beans

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia foiled an attempt to smuggle thousands of amphetamine pills and arrested two suspects, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi said security officials who monitor drug smuggling and distribution networks that target the Kingdom intercepted 403,000 amphetamine tablets. They were found in the possession of a Syrian national and a Saudi citizen in Jeddah, hidden in a shipment of fake plastic bean pods, he added. The two men were referred to the Public Prosecution.

Al-Nujaidi said that the Ministry of Interior’s security forces, in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, will continue to work to uncover plots to smuggle narcotics into the Kingdom and arrest those responsible.

Topics: Saudi Arabia amphetamine pills war on drugs

US congress delegation hails work of Muslim World League during meeting with its leader

RIYADH: A delegation from the US Congress has praised the work of the Muslim World League in promoting common human values and promoting the urgent need for peace in the world. It came during a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Iss, the MWL’s secretary-general, in Riyadh on Wednesday.

The American delegates included Chris Stewart, a representative from Utah, Lisa McClain, a representative from Michigan, and Guy Reschenthaler, a representative from Pennsylvania, all three of them Republicans. They were accompanied by a number of officials.

(Supplied)

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues of common interest, and Al-Issa affirmed that the Saudi Arabia represents the unifying spirit of the Islamic world.

The US delegation also hailed the MWL for its leading role in building effective alliances at the national level and between international organizations to consolidate the values of friendship and cooperation among nations and peoples.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Muslim World League

DiplomaticQuarter: US Embassy celebrates 80 years of ‘shared history’ with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The US Embassy in Riyadh has marked the 80th anniversary of the establishment of its first diplomatic presence in Saudi Arabia, highlighting what it described as “eight decades of shared history, strong partnership and united vision” with the Kingdom.

The US Legation opened in Jeddah in 1942. Full diplomatic relations began in 1940 and the US Mission, located in a traditional house in the old city center, was upgraded to the status of an embassy in 1949.

In 1952, the embassy moved to the current consulate general location, which at the time was an isolated, beachfront property to the north of the city.

Along with all other foreign missions, the US Embassy was transferred to Riyadh in 1984. The former embassy compound in Jeddah is now a consulate general in the heart of one of the Middle East’s most dynamic cities.

The theme of this year’s celebration was “Shared History, Strong Partnership and United Vision,” highlighting the enduring foundation of the strategic ties and friendship between the US and Saudi Arabia.

“From the very early days of modern Saudi Arabia, the US, its leaders, its companies and its people supported their Saudi friends on their remarkable journey toward success and prosperity,” the US Embassy in Riyadh said in a statement to Arab News.

“The US-Saudi relationship has naturally evolved over the years. It has grown to encompass trade, culture, education, security, and especially the close ties between the Saudi and American people. What has not changed during the past 80 years is the shared vision that has always guided the cooperation between the US and Saudi Arabia in these and many other areas,” it added.

“As Saudi Arabia pursues the ambitious goals of Vision 2030, the US is supporting the Kingdom’s efforts in the same spirit of partnership that has been one of the key pillars of US–Saudi ties. Today, in every field, in every sector, Americans and Saudis are working together, learning together, conducting research together and, more recently, performing together in concerts, films and athletic competitions.”

This engagement translates into $54 billion annually in US-Saudi trade and investment.

American companies have been an integral part of the Vision 2030 economic transformation of Saudi Arabia, while the US and Saudi Arabia also enjoy robust cultural and educational ties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US

Saudi Arabia reports 540 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 540 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom grew to 764,789.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,135.

Of the new infections, 146 were recorded in Jeddah, 122 in Riyadh, 50 in Makkah, 38 in Dammam and 32 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 570 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 749,141. It said that 6,513 COVID-19 cases were still active. 

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

