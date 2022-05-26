You are here

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61bn

The entrance sign is seen at the American cloud computing and virtualization software company VMware, Inc.'s Headquarters in Palo Alto, California. (Shutterstock)
New York: Chipmaker Broadcom announced Thursday a $61-billion deal to purchase cloud computing firm VMware, which is being called one of the biggest technology acquisitions ever.

“This transaction combines our leading semiconductor and infrastructure software businesses with an iconic pioneer and innovator in enterprise software as we reimagine what we can deliver to customers,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.

Topics: economy chip shortage Computer chips

Qatar Airways to revisit IPO plans after World Cup 2022

RIYADH: Qatar Airways will reconsider an initial public offering after the country concludes hosting World Cup 2022 later this year, CEO Akbar Al Baker told Asharq Business.

Earlier in 2012, the airlines had planned to offer 50 percent stakes in an initial share sale, following three profitable years by the company.

However, it had to delay these plans due to regional conditions, which were followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 “If you want to invest your money, you will have to wait until the end of the decade to be able to invest in an IPO of Qatar Airways,” Al Baker said in a news conference without providing further details, according to Reuters.

Topics: Qatar aviation IPO

Egypt In-focus: Egypt, South Africa sign deal to boost ties; Cairo reveals plans to promote clean energy projects

RIYADH: Egypt and South Africa plan to strengthen bilateral and continental collaboration. The country has also decided to dedicate a large area of land for clean and renewable projects. In addition, Egypt topped the continent in the Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2021. The North African country also jumped in the Arab Sustainable Development Goals Index for the Arab region in 2022. 

·      Egypt and South Africa have signed a joint agreement to propel bilateral and continental collaboration, local daily newspaper Ahram reported, citing a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. The deal was signed following  9 rounds of a joint committee meeting attended by Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukty and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. 

·      Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority has revealed plans to dedicate up to 5,200 sq. km for clean energy projects initiated by both the private and public sector firms, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. 

·      Egypt ranked first in Africa in the Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2021, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing the index issued by the World Economic Forum. Egypt also ranked 5th in the Middle East and 51st globally, according to the index. On this indicator, Egypt surged 6 points when compared to 2019, making it one of the few countries that witnessed a significant improvement in the sector since 2019. 

·      Egypt has gained a total of 63.6 points in the Arab Sustainable Development Goals Index for the Arab region in 2022, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development. This reflects improvement in the North African country’s performance in achieving sustainable development goals.

·      Egypt’s wellness online consultancy platform startup Esaal has secured $1.7 million in its seed round, bringing the firm’s total investment to $3 million, Wamda reported. Founded in 2018, Esaal plans to utilize the amount raised in further expansion across the MENA region, product and brand development, and boosting talent acquisition. 

Topics: Egypt economy South Africa clean energy projects

Aramco could swallow shell and BP, says Brand Finance CEO

  • David Haigh expects Saudi Arabia to overtake UAE at top of nation brand index
DAVOS: Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil giant, could swallow BP and Shell and buy both of them, CEO and Founder of Brand Finance David Haigh said at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

“In the last few years, Aramco has really been ramping up its marketing globally. You see it everywhere, sponsorship, advertising, all sorts of government relations,” Haigh told Arab News at the HCL Pavilion on Davos’s promenade. “So Aramco has awareness and (its) reputation is growing very fast.”

Saudi Aramco currently is in first place among the Brand Finance Global 500 of 2022, with a global ranking of 31. The second-highest Arab company on the global list is UAE’s ADNOC, at a global ranking of 159.

On a nation scale, the UAE is top of Brand Finance’s Global Soft Power Index of 2022 among Arab countries, with a global ranking of 15, while Saudi Arabia is in second place among Arabs, and 24th globally.

“One would expect that Saudi Arabia will be set that once you start really gearing up and by spending a lot of money, doing a lot of sponsorships and getting the name out there, that it will rise,” he said.

Haigh sees the Kingdom overtaking the UAE in the coming years, because “it’s a much bigger country and it’s probably going to spend a lot more money on doing so.”

Topics: Aramco WEF 2022

Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu

RIYADH: Rozen Arabia plans to list its shares on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu, by 2023, Argaam reported on Thursday.

As part of its pre-listing strategy, the manufacturing company, which produces tissue papers and sells plastic and hygiene products, said it is eyeing companies in similar fields for acquisition.

It plans to reach its full production capacity of about 5,000 tons and achieve the profitability of more than SR12 million ($3.2 million) for its owners and shareholders by 2023.

The company also plans to expand its capacity in the future to 15,000 tons and achieve SR100 million in sales.

Topics: NOMU Listing acquisition expansion

Vanguard commits $290bn of assets to be net-zero by 2050

  • “Vanguard should be laughed right out of the NZAM for this absurd attempt at a climate target”
LONDON: Vanguard, the world’s second-biggest asset manager, said it expects nine funds managing $290 billion to reach the world’s climate goal by 2050 and be at least half way there by 2030, drawing criticism from campaigners for a lack of ambition.

The privately-held US company is one of more than 230 to sign up to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM), a group of investors committed to supporting the goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century.

As part of joining, all signatories commit to setting shorter-term targets for the emissions linked to their investments.

However, the company declined to put a formal target or expectation on the bulk of its assets — more than $5 trillion — which are invested in funds that track indexes, many of them containing high-emission companies with weak climate targets.

Vanguard said more than 70 percent of its equity index fund assets were invested in companies with some form of emission reduction goal, although the bulk have yet to align fully with actions that would get them to net-zero.

Vanguard said it would engage with companies over their climate plans and commitments, but that coordinated effort was needed from companies, markets and policymakers.

In response, campaigners criticized the company’s ambition.

“Vanguard should be laughed right out of the NZAM for this absurd attempt at a climate target,” said Casey Harrell, Senior Strategist at the Sunrise Project. “Vanguard needs to start over and do better.”

Eileen Flanagan, Campaign Director of Earth Quaker Action Team, said: “Climate pledges this inadequate make us even more determined to build powerful grassroots pressure to wake up Vanguard’s current leadership.”

Topics: economy vanguard Net Zero ESG investments Asset management

