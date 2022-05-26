Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61bn

Egypt In-focus: Egypt, South Africa sign deal to boost ties; Cairo reveals plans to promote clean energy projects

RIYADH: Egypt and South Africa plan to strengthen bilateral and continental collaboration. The country has also decided to dedicate a large area of land for clean and renewable projects. In addition, Egypt topped the continent in the Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2021. The North African country also jumped in the Arab Sustainable Development Goals Index for the Arab region in 2022.

· Egypt and South Africa have signed a joint agreement to propel bilateral and continental collaboration, local daily newspaper Ahram reported, citing a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. The deal was signed following 9 rounds of a joint committee meeting attended by Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukty and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.

· Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority has revealed plans to dedicate up to 5,200 sq. km for clean energy projects initiated by both the private and public sector firms, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported.

· Egypt ranked first in Africa in the Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2021, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing the index issued by the World Economic Forum. Egypt also ranked 5th in the Middle East and 51st globally, according to the index. On this indicator, Egypt surged 6 points when compared to 2019, making it one of the few countries that witnessed a significant improvement in the sector since 2019.

· Egypt has gained a total of 63.6 points in the Arab Sustainable Development Goals Index for the Arab region in 2022, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development. This reflects improvement in the North African country’s performance in achieving sustainable development goals.

· Egypt’s wellness online consultancy platform startup Esaal has secured $1.7 million in its seed round, bringing the firm’s total investment to $3 million, Wamda reported. Founded in 2018, Esaal plans to utilize the amount raised in further expansion across the MENA region, product and brand development, and boosting talent acquisition.