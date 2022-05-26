ACWA Power, Air Products to develop another NEOM-like green ammonia plant in Oman

RIYADH: Following their successful green hydrogen project in NEOM, ACWA Power is partnering again with US-based Air Products to develop a multibillion-dollar world-scale green hydrogen-based ammonia production plant in Oman with the sultanate's energy company OQ.
Powered by renewable energy, the facility will produce green energy products, according to a statement.
The statement did not mention the exact value of the project.
The green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility is anticipated to be equally owned by the project partners.
“Our investment in developing and building water desalination and power production plants in Oman started in 2011, and we continue to expand our robust portfolio in the Sultanate,” ACWA Power chairman said.
“Utilizing our global expertise, we were successfully able to launch Oman’s first utility-scale renewable energy project,” Mohammad A. Abunayyan added.
Middle East, Asia likely to become biggest markets for cultivated meat: Aleph Farms CEO
Climate change and threats to food supply chains increase potential demand for alternative ways to produce nutrition, says Aleph Farms CEO
Updated 20 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
DAVOS:With concerns surrounding intensive agricultural farming and its damaging role in climate change growing, progress in the field of cell-cultivated meat has sped up in recent years.
Companies and scientists behind creating meat, fish or dairy products using the cells of an animal in a laboratory, without harm coming to the animal, have received substantial backing over the past half-decade.
One such company, Aleph Farms based in Israel, raised more than $100 million in last year’s Series B funding round and counts actor Leonardo DiCaprio among its backers.
It is on track for market launch by the end of this year, or the beginning of 2023 at the latest, its co-founder and CEO Didier Toubia told Arab News at the World Economic Forum.
“It will depend upon regulatory approval, but we are working actively on making sure the approvals arrive as quickly as possible, it’s not an exact science,” he said.
With food security issues growing, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the disruption to global supply chains and increase in shipping costs, there is a strong political will to come up with more secure, local ways to produce high-quality nutrition, Toubia said.
He believes the Middle East and Asia will be considerable markets for the cultivated meat sector.
“In the Middle East, there are two or three countries relatively up to speed with cultivated meat,” he said.
“We are working quite closely with the UAE, with investment into the company at the Series B funding round last year.
“Because it’s produced in a closed system, we can produce meat independently from the availability of local arable land, in any climate, so it’s a great solution for producing meat in the Middle East or Asia, in countries which rely heavily on imports — especially for beef, which is our focus.
“This is the reason the UAE and Israel are interested in what the company has to offer. Israel imports 88 percent of its beef, China imports 90 percent of its beef, Japan 65 percent, so there is a strong will to find alternatives,” he said.
While the UAE and Israel are leading the way in the MENA region in terms of regulatory approval, Toubia said Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait are also looking into it seriously.
“Overall, I believe the Middle East and Asia will become one of the largest markets for cultivated meat 10 years down the road, no doubt about it,” he said.
Despite this being a relatively new technology, Toubia does not expect consumer resistance to eating cultivated meat over that produced by traditional methods, following market research.
“We have seen a high level of expected acceptance, ranging between 70-90 percent across the board in Middle East and Asia, overall it’s high everywhere,” he said.
“There will need to be education to really fulfil the potential of cultivated meat because it’s a new way of producing meat.
“But the benefits of it are clear, it’s a more secure way to produce meat, it’s safer because we have no pathogens, the transparency of the production is higher.
“Nutritional quality is important to us, but also culinary, sensory quality, so our first product will be thin cuts of beef, which fits in with the Asian food culture very well.
“We can also adjust the nutritional profile of our meat, to make it healthier or more suitable for specific consumers, and create a repeatable meat-eating experience, which is difficult with the standard meat, so there are lot of aspects that make it attractive to consumers,” he said.
Toubia also does not envisage cultivated meat production putting smallholder or traditional farms out of business, but rather acting as a developing alternative to intensive, concentrated animal farming practices and a supplement to the smaller operations.
Aleph Farms’ costs of production are expected to be 30 to 50 percent higher than conventional meat production at first, but Toubia said the firm has “a clear roadmap for lowering that” within five years of launch by 2028.
Oil climbs on tight supply, prospect of EU ban on Russian crude
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending a cautious rally this week on signs of tight supply while the EU wrangles with Hungary over plans to ban imports from Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, after it invaded Ukraine, according to Reuters.
Brent crude futures were up $1.60 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $115.63 a barrel at 1352 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2.33, or 2.1 percent, to $112.66 a barrel.
A bigger-than-expected drawdown in US crude inventories in the week to May 20, following soaring exports, buoyed the market on Wednesday. US refiners picked up the pace of activity, boosting overall capacity use to the highest levels since before the pandemic.
“The fundamental backdrop ... is getting price supportive as the driving season is approaching and will turn even more bullish once the EU sanctions on Russian oil sales are endorsed by all parties involved,” PVM Oil’s Tamas Varga said.
European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday said he is confident that an agreement can be reached before the council’s next meeting on May 30.
Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck said the EU can still strike a deal on an oil embargo in the coming days or look to “other instruments” if no agreement is reached.
However, Hungary remains a stumbling block to the unanimous support needed for EU sanctions.
Hungary is pressing for about 750 million euros ($800 million) to upgrade its refineries and expand a pipeline from Croatia to enable it to switch away from Russian oil.
Even without a formal ban, much less Russian oil is available to the market as buyers and trading houses avoid dealing with crude and fuel suppliers from the country.
Russia’s oil production is expected to decline to 480-500 million tons this year from 524 million tons in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, state-run news agency RIA reported on Thursday.
OPEC+ is set to stick to an oil production deal agreed last year at its meeting on June 2 and raise July output targets by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources told Reuters, rebuffing Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.
There are also other factors that are favoring further upside to oil prices.
“Shanghai is preparing to reopen after a two-month lockdown, while the US peak driving season begins with the Memorial Day weekend, which could provide a fillip to oil demand,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president of commodities research at Religare Broking, referring to the US holiday on Monday.
“All of the variables are pointing to further gains in oil prices going ahead.”
China In-Focus: Airbnb to halt listings in China after 2.5 years of lockdowns weighed down operations
Updated 26 May 2022
REEM WALID
RIYADH: America’s Airbnb announced that it will stop operations in China partially amid strict lockdowns. Local Luckin Coffee’s revenue jump’s 90 percent in the first quarter of 2022. Also, iron ore futures slipped amid slowing economic repercussions.
· American vacation rental company Airbnb has announced that it will halt its listings in China after two years of strict lockdowns with no signs of easing off soon, CNN Business reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Founded in 2008, the firm will keep its office in Beijing for the sake of outbound travelers and global projects rather than operations in the Asian country itself.
· Chinese coffeehouse company Luckin Coffee’s first quarter earnings revealed a surge in revenue of almost 90 percent despite strict Covid-19 restrictions and a slowing economy, CNN Business reported. In addition to achieving its first profit since its launch, the firm also ended the first quarter with 6,580 stores in China, surpassing Starbucks which currently has around 5,650 outlets in the country.
· Chinese iron ore futures slipped on Thursday amid low investor demand. This comes as the world’s second largest economy is facing large economic struggles when compared to 2020. While some indicators saw a steep drop in March, the country should start achieving reasonable growth in the second quarter of 2022, Reuters reported, citing Premier Li Keqiang.
Saudi-listed East Pipes erases $40m profit as project delays weigh on sales
Updated 26 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has turned to losses of SR3.25 million ($865,000) in this fiscal year, as project delays and supply chain disruptions weighed on sales.
The company, which made a profit of SR148 million with SR935.5 million in revenue in the last fiscal year, saw its revenue drop by 36 percent to SR597 million in the year ended Mar. 31, 2022, according to a bourse filing.
The firm said the results were driven by “delays in releasing and awarding key projects by major clients” in addition to “supply chain interruptions, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Additionally, a sharp increase in the costs of raw materials dragged down its gross profit from SR230 million to SR35 million, an 85-percent decline year-on-year.
East Pipes, which joined the Saudi stock exchange earlier this year, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes.
Ahead of listing, the pipe manufacturer had raised SR504 million of proceeds from an initial public offering.