The Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee holds 5th meeting

RIYADH: The Shoura Council hosted today the fifth meeting of the Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee. The meeting was held virtually with the participation of several members of the Shoura, Representatives, National, and Nation Councils in the Gulf Cooperation Councils.
The meeting began with the committee offering its deepest condolences to the government and people of the UAE for the passing of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The committee also congratulated and sent its sincere blessings to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on his election as president of the UAE, wishing him and the country more success, progress and prosperity.
In his speech, Shoura Council member and Chairperson Dr. Ibrahim Al-Nahas stressed the importance of coordinating Gulf stances to unify parliamentary diplomatic efforts towards all Gulf-European issues.
The committee agreed that the presiding state will work with the GCC General Secretariat to initiate a bilateral meeting with the European Parliament delegation for relations with the Arabian Peninsula.
The committee will also coordinate between the presiding state and the General Secretariat regarding communication with the European Parliament to determine the date of the mutual visits.
The Shoura Council delegation participating in the meeting included council member and chair of the meeting, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Nahas, the secretary-general of the Shoura Council, Mohammed Al-Mutairi, and council member Dr. Tariq Al-Shammari.
The Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee is one of the permanent committees emanating from the periodic meeting of the heads of the Shoura, Representatives, National and Nation Councils in the GCC.
The committee is concerned with studying issues related to parliamentary relations between the legislative councils in GCC countries and the European Parliament.
Saudi chief of staff attends Dragon Group meeting in UK
The Dragon Group is an annual forum for Middle East defense chiefs
Al-Ruwaili held bilateral talks with UK Chief of Defense Staff Adm. Sir Tony Radakin
SPA
LONDON: Saudi Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili recently headed a Saudi delegation at the fifth annual meeting of the Dragon Group in London.
The Dragon Group is an annual forum for Middle East defense chiefs, with 10 countries taking part in the latest meeting, in addition to the GCC General Secretariat’s military affairs.
On the sidelines of the forum, Al-Ruwaili held bilateral talks with UK Chief of Defense Staff Adm. Sir Tony Radakin at the headquarters of the UK Ministry of Defense.
They reviewed strategic relations linking the two countries, opportunities to enhance military cooperation and ways to confront common challenges.
Earlier, Al-Ruwaili attended the Dragon Group meeting at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Defense chiefs discussed security challenges and threats to the region, most notably weapons smuggling and the dissemination of technologies to terrorist militias.
The Saudi chief of staff also held bilateral meetings with representatives from countries that attended the Dragon Group meeting.
During the meetings, he stressed the need to strengthen intelligence and security cooperation among Dragon Group member states to confront aggressive behaviors that target the stability of the region.
He urged the importance of meetings to exchange views, unify efforts and increase levels of coordination to support the security of the region.
Riyadh hosts second edition of luxury jewelry event
In a luxurious hall in the center of the Saudi capital, visitors move between pavilions displaying latest jewelry products
Timepieces displayed include Christophe Claret’s limited-edition AlUla watch crafted especially for Saudi Arabia
26 May 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: Prince Sultan Hall in the Al-Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh is hosting the second edition of Riyadh International Luxury Week featuring some of the best-known names in the jewelry sector.
Krayem Al-Enazi, president of the National Committee for Precious Metals and Gemstones, officially inaugurated Riyadh International Luxury Week on Tuesday, May 24. Guest of honor Prince Bandar bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Msaad bin Galaw Al-Saud also visited the event on its opening day.
Riyadh International Luxury Week, which will run until Saturday, May 28, is a curated event showcasing creations presented by international watch and jewelry brands and aiming to consolidate Saudi Arabia’s position as a key luxury market in the Middle East.
“We are proud to have inaugurated the second annual Riyadh International Luxury Week and welcome all our participants. It is a pleasure for us to bring together such a diverse range of brands, all under one roof in Saudi Arabia,” said Abdulrahman Al-Zeer, CEO of Riyadh International Luxury Week.
“The number of watch and jewelry collectors is growing here. And the appreciation for luxury goods is definitely on the rise. So, it is exciting to be providing the opportunity for brands to engage with enthusiasts on a more personal level,” Al-Zeer added.
Timepieces displayed include Christophe Claret’s limited-edition AlUla watch crafted especially for Saudi Arabia; Reservoir’s Kanister Silver, which pays tribute to the spirit of freedom and speed from the 1950s, and Timeless’ new neo-vintage watch, inspired by the design codes of yesterday and tomorrow.
Some of the jewelry brands to present their creations include Daniel K, which is featuring its Dani line of attainable jewelry for women who want a variety of designs with the versatility to transition from day to night, and Nsouli Jewelry, which combines exceptional gems with unique aesthetics to shape its timeless pieces. Luxury Italian brand FerrariFirenze, recognized for its meticulous craftsmanship, is also showcasing a collection of its new and best-selling creations.
The event saw a seminar on May 25 supported by Sotheby’s and the Saudi National Committee for Precious Metals and Gems. A second one, on watchmaking and collecting, is taking place on Thursday, May 26.
Misk Jewelry, which was established in Dubai in early 2020, also showcased its gems at the event, displaying “contemporary jewels reimagining traditional Emirati motifs…with each piece expertly handcrafted in the UAE,” according to founder and CEO Maher Khansaheb.
Khansaheb told Arab News: “After gaining exposure through our online store and excited clientele from our Gulf Cooperation Council market, we were eager to start venturing into markets outside the UAE, where we could provide our clients a physical presence. Saudi Arabia is one of our first international locations to do that.”
Khansaheb, who has 15 years of experience in jewelry designing, said that “clients from Saudi Arabia are particularly excited for the modern heritage-inspired designs of our collections, which give them a pop of their favorite colors through the gemstones that complement each piece.
“Saudi clients choose Misk for the quality of the items they would like to purchase and keep with them to treasure for years,” he added.
Abeer Al-Saeed, executive director of Dalal Jewelry, is also displaying her jewelry in a small booth at the exhibition.
Dalal Jewelry is a Saudi brand whose establishment seeks to tell stories about Saudi heritage and culture in a modern, inspiring way that aims to “raise the value of the Saudi brand in the field of jewelry,” according to Al-Saeed.
Saudi Arabia approves uniform for taxi, transport app drivers
From July 12 the uniform is a requirement in accordance with the provisions of the regulations governing the activity of taxi and taxi intermediaries
The TGA called on those interested in its services to visit its website, tga.gov.sa, to view the details of the approved uniform
26 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Transport General Authority has revealed a uniform for public transport, airport taxi and private hire taxi drivers, as well as drivers of passenger transport applications.
From July 12 the uniform will be mandatory for drivers in these roles.
The uniform is a requirement in accordance with the provisions of the regulations governing the activity of taxi and taxi intermediaries.
Uniforms will contribute to strengthening development efforts and will raise the quality of services in transport activities, the TGA said.
It added that the decision came as part of updates and improvements to taxi transport and passenger transport applications, including changes to the technical specifications of taxis.
The TGA has also rolled out electronic payment systems for taxi customers.
The authority affirmed its keenness to serve beneficiaries and strive to achieve the highest standards of quality in transport services throughout Saudi Arabia’s regions.
It called on those interested in its services to visit its website, tga.gov.sa, to view the details of the approved uniform. The public can also call the unified number 19929 to obtain further information.
“Youth Majlis” hosted discussion panels involving Saudi ministers, global policymakers and youth leaders
Pavilion hosted the inauguration of a Youth Council and the second edition of its Global Youth Index
26 May 2022
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
DAVOS: Saudi youth took center stage at the World Economic Forum (WEF) this week at the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (MISK) pavilion in Davos.
The venue, titled the “Youth Majlis,” hosted several discussion panels involving Saudi ministers, global policymakers and youth leaders on how best to empower young people, not just in Saudi Arabia but globally, and how the younger generation can find solutions to global concerns of the future.
During the week, the pavilion hosted the inauguration of a Youth Council, as well as the announcement of the second edition of its Global Youth Index (GYI), which was launched by MISK to discover how young people perceive opportunities in 30 countries and what they identify as the most important future opportunities for them.
The GYI, first launched in 2018, compiles metrics on the factors, policies and institutions that drive youth development.
The findings of the GYI’s second edition, which were showcased via a digital interactive display in the pavilion, pinpointed four key areas of improvement for the 30 countries surveyed, as well as the wider world as a whole.
It focused on the need for better national digital strategies, better industry-to-vocational training, better health support, especially surrounding mental health issues, and more efforts to tackle social inequality.
For MISK CEO Dr. Badr Al-Badr, capturing the voice and sentiments of the youth at an event such as the WEF was important.
“As one of the few youth-focused platforms at Davos, the Youth Majlis highlighted a crucial perspective at the annual meeting,” he said.
“By convening thought leaders and speakers from a variety of sectors and industries, the sessions held constructive dialogues aimed at driving youth-focused solutions to the greatest challenges facing us today.
“The second Global Youth Index was launched at the Youth Majlis with a unique digital activation, showcasing the G20 countries and 10 more.”
He added: “The data and sentiment gathered by the GYI report offers a unique set of insights for policymakers and officials and demonstrates how young people feel about the issues that matter most to them.”
Saudi government officials, including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim visited the pavilion, with the latter telling a discussion panel that he would be sharing the results of the GYI with ministries across the Saudi government.
Much like its Saudi Tourism Authority counterpart, the MISK pavilion also sought to showcase elements of Saudi culture to business and political figures and policymakers attending the WEF, as well highlighting the progress in the Kingdom under its Vision 2030 reform plans.
“I think it’s very interesting to see how important youth development is to a country like Saudi Arabia, which is, perhaps, perceived as a more traditional society,” said Manuel Pedreira, a Brazilian financial consultant who visited the pavilion.
Another attendee, Laryssa Tsarnovska from Ukraine, said that despite the conflict in her own country, the GYI findings gave her hope that the world’s youth can play a role in shaping future development.
“We definitely need to see youth more engaged in decision-making, what is happening in my country shows what can happen if populations are complacent, so I welcome the findings in this report,” she said.
Human Rights Commission chief and New Zealand Foreign Ministry official hold talks in Riyadh
26 May 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, met Jonathan Kerr, the director-general of the Middle East and Africa Department at the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss a number of issues relating to human rights and the development of bilateral cooperation.
Also present at the meeting was Barney Riley, New Zealand’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.