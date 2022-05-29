Saudi Arabia reports 530 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 530 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 766,726.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,144.

Of the new infections, 155 were recorded in Riyadh, 148 in Jeddah, 60 in Dammam, 42 in Makkah and 35 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 82 were in a critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 532 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 751,177.

It said that 6,405 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 22,941 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 42.5 million.

More than 65.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who had not yet received a jab to register for a series of injections through the Sehhaty app.

Under the slogan “It’s our turn,” the ministry continued calling on parents to register their children between five and 11 for the vaccine, to protect them from variants and possible complications.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.