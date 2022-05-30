Real Madrid fans celebrate Champions League title back home

You are here

Real Madrid fans gather at the Cibeles square to celebrate their 14th European Cup on May 29, 2022, in Madrid, a day after beating Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris. (AFP)
AP

  • Several thousand fans had already spent the early hours of Sunday at the club’s traditional celebration spot, the Cibeles square, after Madrid clinched a record-extending 14th European title
AP

MADRID: Real Madrid fans celebrated a Champions League title yet again, packing the streets of the Spanish capital and the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to welcome back their players and watch them lift the European trophy at home.
It was also an emotional farewell to defender Marcelo, who is leaving as the club’s player with the most titles ever, with 25. There were huge cheers for the veteran Brazilian throughout the day of celebrations after Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday’s final in suburban Paris.
Several thousand fans had already spent the early hours of Sunday at the club’s traditional celebration spot, the Cibeles square, after Madrid clinched a record-extending 14th European title. The fans lit flares and chanted the club’s songs and anthem throughout the night.
The festivities on Sunday began in a ceremony at a cathedral, then the squad met with local authorities before parading through the city’s streets with the Champions League trophy on an open bus. They headed to the Cibeles square, where tens of thousands of fans were waiting to salute the team.
Team captain Marcelo draped the statue of the goddess Cybele with a Madrid flag and scarf, then lifted the trophy again as fans cheered.




Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo holds up their trophy ontop of the statue of Greek goddess Cybele on May 29, 2022 at the Cibeles square in Madrid. (AFP)


Less than a month ago, Madrid supporters had already packed the same square when the team won its 35th league title.
“We’ve made history again,” club president Florentino Pérez said.
At the Bernabéu, players addressed the crowd and once again lifted the trophy as confetti and fireworks were set off. Coach Carlo Ancelotti sang some of the team’s songs along with the players and the crowd.
“What a season, what a season,” said Ancelotti, who won a record fourth Champions League title as a coach. “We had a good time at this stadium this season.”
Nearly 55,000 fans had packed the Bernabéu to watch the final on Saturday. A big screen was set up on the halfway line so fans could watch the match, and the crowd erupted when Vinícius Júnior scored the winner and then cheered loudly as Marcelo lifted the trophy in France.
“I haven’t slept much, there was too much adrenaline,” said Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was man of the match on Saturday. “I still can’t believe it. This is incredible.”
Both at the Bernabéu and at Cibeles, Madrid fans often directed derogatory chants at Kylian Mbappé, the Paris Saint-Germain star who last week announced he would not be joining the Spanish club.
Marcelo, who announced he was leaving Madrid after the match against Liverpool, received a huge ovation from the fans at the Bernabéu on Sunday. His teammates threw him into the air a few times.
The 34-year-old left back is leaving 16 years after he joined Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2006. He cried as he addressed the crowd but said there was no reason to be sad.
“I am very happy,” he said. “I’m saying goodbye after winning another Champions League title.”
Marcelo is one of the many Madrid players who won their fifth Champions League trophy on Saturday, along with Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal, Francisco Isco, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernández. They were all in the squad that won the European title in 2014 and from 2016-18.
Others likely leaving the club include Bale, Marco Asensio and Francisco Isco.

Topics: real madrid champions league Marcelo

Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years

Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Updated 29 May 2022
AFP

Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years

Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
  • Levi Colwill’s own goal, late in the first half at Wembley, was enough for Steve Cooper’s side to hit the jackpot in the most lucrative match in world football
  • For the first time in the 21st century, Forest can look forward to welcoming the EPL’s elite to the City Ground stadium on the banks of the River Trent
Updated 29 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Nottingham Forest clinched promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years with a 1-0 win against Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.
Levi Colwill’s own goal late in the first half at Wembley was enough for Steve Cooper’s side to hit the jackpot in the most lucrative single match in world football.
Promotion to the top-flight is estimated to be worth at least £170 million ($214 million) in increased revenue.
Forest will gratefully accept the huge financial windfall, but it was the relief at ending their long exile from English football’s elite that spurred the frenzied scenes of celebration among their thousands of red and white-clad fans.
For the first time in the 21st century, Forest can look forward to welcoming the Premier League’s elite to their City Ground stadium on the banks of the River Trent.
The promotion was a personal triumph for Cooper, who has revitalized Forest since replacing the sacked Chris Hughton in September
Forest were bottom of the table after taking one point from their first seven games, but Cooper had the midas touch as he erased the bitter taste of his defeat with Swansea in last year’s Championship play-off final against Brentford.
“I’m really pleased for the players and the supporters. Everybody connected with the football club deserves this today and we’re now really looking forward to a positive future,” Cooper said.
“It’s relief and pride. This isn’t about me but it’s changed my life, potentially anyway.
“We’ve brought Nottingham to Wembley today, we’ve taken over the place and here we are in the Premier League.”
Cooper repaired the wounds of Forest’s worst start to a season for 108 years and ensured they remained focus after losing a shot at automatic promotion in their penultimate game of the season against top-two rivals Bournemouth.
Fourth placed Forest beat Sheffield United on penalties in the play-off semifinal and held their nerve again to earn the ultimate prize against Huddersfield.
Having knocked Arsenal and Leicester out of this season’s FA Cup before losing narrowly to Liverpool, Forest’s sleeping giants have awoken from their slumber at last.
Forest’s golden period came under legendary boss Brian Clough, who led them to the English title in 1978 and won the European Cup in 1979 and 1980.
Clough’s retirement in 1993 triggered a steep decline in Forest’s fortunes, with their wilderness years featuring a three-season spell in the third tier.
Forest had been regular visitors to Wembley during Clough’s heyday but this was their first appearance at the national stadium since 1992.
No wonder the Forest supporters in the 80,000 crowd were in fine voice from the moment Ryan Yates headed James Garner’s free-kick wastefully wide from six yards.
Forest were the better side in a frantic encounter, but there was more perspiration than inspiration for long periods as passes went astray from both teams.
Driven forward by on-loan Manchester United midfielder Garner, Forest broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute.
Garner whipped a dangerous inswinging cross into the Huddersfield area and Colwill inadvertently deflected it into his own net as the on-loan Chelsea defender tried to get to the ball before Yates.
Rocked by that blow, Huddersfield finally raised their tempo after half-time and Jonathan Hogg should have done better with a header that failed to hit the target from a corner.
The decisive moment came in the 73rd minute when Huddersfield were left fuming after being denied a strong penalty claim.
Harry Toffolo went down under a challenge from Jack Colback but referee Jon Moss booked the Huddersfield wing-back for diving and VAR refused to overturn the decision.
Huddersfield’s frustration increased when another penalty appeal was rejected after Max Lowe bundled into Lewis O’Brien.
Forest’s nerves frayed when Samba limped off injured in the final minutes, but the Reds held on to earn their return to the big time.

Topics: Championship play-off final Premier league Nottingham Forest Huddersfield Town Steve Cooper Brian Clough

Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc

Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
Updated 29 May 2022
AP

Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc

Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
  • The third win of Perez’s career came after a questionable strategy call by Ferrari that cost pole-sitter Charles Leclerc a win on his home circuit
  • Although Leclerc finished the race for the first time in four tries, he finished fourth and allowed reigning world champion Max Verstappen to extend his lead in the standings
Updated 29 May 2022
AP

MONACO: Red Bull denied Sergio Perez a chance to race for the win in Spain with team orders that left the Mexican star unsettled.
Assured that he’d be allowed to race for wins this season, Perez moved on to the Monaco Grand Prix with Red Bull’s disappointing decision in his rearview mirror. Then he scored his first Formula One victory of the season.
Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.
The third win of Perez’s career came after a questionable strategy call by Ferrari that cost pole-sitter Charles Leclerc a win on his home circuit. Although Leclerc finished the race for the first time in four tries, he finished fourth and allowed reigning world champion Max Verstappen to extend his lead in the standings.
Carlos Sainz Jr. finished second for Ferrari and Verstappen was third for Red Bull. But Ferrari protested both Perez’s win and Verstappen’s finish, alleging the Red Bull drivers failed to stay to the right of the yellow line at pit exit following their stops.
The FIA race stewards were examining the Ferrari protest.
“We made the protest because we believe it was right to seek clarification,” Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said.
Verstappen has a nine-point lead over Leclerc in the standings; Leclerc has two wins this season, Verstappen and Perez have combined for five victories as Red Bull and Ferrari have claimed all seven races.
The win on the slick city streets of Monaco went to Verstappen’s teammate just one week after Perez was ordered to cede the lead to Verstappen during the Spanish Grand Prix. Leclerc had dropped out of the race with an engine failure and Red Bull chose to capitalize by manipulating the finish to get Verstappen the win in Spain.
The team promised Perez he’d be allowed to race for wins and held its word Sunday.
“You dream of winning this, and after your home race, there is no place more special to win,” Perez said after waving the Mexican flag. He is third in the standings and only six points behind Leclerc.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner patted Perez on the back as he walked alongside him. Perez is in a contract year and both Red Bull and Perez have said discussions on an extension would ramp up over the summer months.
“Checo was sensational,” said Horner, who joined Perez on the podium and as the driver struggled to hold back tears and wiped his eyes as the Mexican anthem played. Perez is the first Mexican driver to win Monaco.
“It’s a massive day for myself and my country. I am very happy. I was wearing a Pedro Rodriguez helmet,” Perez said. “I am sure he was looking down on me and hopefully he would be very proud. I’m the only Mexican or Latin-American driver on the grid. It just shows how difficult it is for us to make it into the sport.”
Rodriguez, a Mexican driver who won two F1 races, died in 1971.
Verstappen celebrated with Perez, whom he considers the best teammate of his career. Verstappen told Perez after the race that the win “might help, just a little bit,” in Perez’s contract talks.
Leclerc led from the pole and screamed in rage when told to pit for a second tire change on Lap 22 — at the same time as Sainz. His engineer realized the mistake and yelled “stay out!” but it was too late and Leclerc returned to the track in fourth.
“What are you doing?” Leclerc shouted.
After the race, he lectured Ferrari again.
“No words, no words. We cannot do that,” he radioed.
“It was a freaking disaster today,” Leclerc said after. “The win was clearly in our hands. We had the performance, we had everything. I just don’t really understand the call.”
Binotto accepted the team made the wrong call for Leclerc.
“I know he’s not happy. It’s normal that he’s not happy because we only made mistakes. If you’re first and end up fourth it’s obvious something didn’t work,” Binotto said. “We should have stayed out. We’ll look at why we made that decision.”
Leclerc also won the pole a year ago but never got to start because he crashed at the end of qualifying, and the car’s gearbox failed moments before the start. In 2018 and 2019, Leclerc had retired from the race with crash damage.
The race was delayed by 70 minutes for heavy rain and began from a rolling start behind a safety car.
It was then red-flagged on Lap 30 after Mick Schumacher’s heavy crash three laps earlier sliced his Haas car in two. He was uninjured.
George Russell finished fifth for Mercedes ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and the Alpine of Fernando Alonso. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was eighth for Mercedes — extending his winless run with the Silver Arrows to eight races — while Valtteri Bottas was ninth for Alfa Romeo and Sebastian Vettel 10th for Aston Martin.
“Crazy afternoon. I thought the rain would make it more exciting but we struggled still on our cars,” Hamilton said. “Probably one of the worst (starts to the season).”
Relentless rain drenched the track 20 minutes before the scheduled start at 3 p.m. local time.
The field initially lined up and completed a delayed formation lap behind the safety car. But drivers climbed from their cars when the rain intensified and it became clear Sunday’s start would be delayed.
“With the length of the race, and the delays and interruptions, it felt more like an NFL game than a Grand Prix,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. “The rain at the beginning was torrential, then there was an issue with the connectivity for the TV broadcast which meant we couldn’t get going.”
When the rain subsided enough to start the race, Leclerc led the field on a rolling start and started clocking fastest laps.
Then came a team order that played straight into Red Bull’s hands and left Leclerc despondent in Monaco.
Once again.

Topics: Formula One (F1) Monaco Grand Prix Red Bull Ferrari Sergio Perez Charles Leclerc Max Verstappen

Herve Renard ‘here to stay’ as Saudi Arabia coach extends contract to 2027

Herve Renard ‘here to stay’ as Saudi Arabia coach extends contract to 2027
Updated 29 May 2022
John Duerden

Herve Renard ‘here to stay’ as Saudi Arabia coach extends contract to 2027

Herve Renard ‘here to stay’ as Saudi Arabia coach extends contract to 2027
  • Frenchman arrived in Kingdom 3 years ago, steered Green Falcons to 2022 World Cup in Qatar
  • The Saudi defense has become more comfortable in possession and the defensive midfield is solid
Updated 29 May 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: There was a significant signing made in Saudi Arabia on Thursday as it was announced that Herve Renard had agreed to extend his contract as head coach of the national team to 2027.

The Frenchman revealed the news in a video released by the country’s football association.

He said: “From the moment I arrived, I felt as if I was one of you. I felt the passion for football, people’s desire for success and glory. I saw a country full of young, talented players. We achieved our first target, let’s work together for the rest.”

The former defender then signed a shirt with the number 2027 on the back and added: “I’m here to stay.”

It will be welcome news for most people associated with Saudi Arabian football.

Renard arrived three years ago to take over a team that had exited the Asian Cup in January in the Round of 16. In the 22 months or so prior to that, there had been four men in charge of the Green Falcons. At the very least, the man from east of Lyon has brought some much-needed stability.

But he has done far more than that. The national team is a different beast now than it was in July 2019. He arrived as the man who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia in 2012 which was a hugely impressive achievement and a first ever continental title for the Copper Bullets. He then repeated the feat with Ivory Coast three years later, only a second ever title for the Elephants.

Football exists outside the big leagues of Europe, and Renard’s curriculum vitae is an excellent one and also includes taking Morocco to the 2018 World Cup where they performed well in a tough group.

And his CV is quite lengthy too. The 53-year-old’s job in Riyadh is his 12th as a head coach and already the longest he has stayed at one position. There does seem to be a sense that the coach and the team are good for each other.

There was not much sign of that when it started. Weeks after arriving in the country, qualification began for the 2022 World Cup, and it failed to start the way fans wanted or expected.

There was a surprising 2-2 draw with Yemen in the first game in September 2019 and a goalless stalemate with Palestine in the third match. At the halfway stage of the second round, Saudi Arabia were second behind Uzbekistan and with only the top team sure of progressing to the next stage, the situation was uncertain. In this part of the world, coaches have lost their jobs for less.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic. Renard obviously used the 15 months pause between qualifiers to good effect. When the group resumed action in March last year, Saudi Arabia won all four games, scoring 14, conceding none, and topping the group.

This was a team with the ability to manage games and to change their approach depending on the situation. They could keep the ball for long periods and slowly build or they could get physical and launch direct attacks.

The defense has become more comfortable in possession, and the defensive midfield is technically excellent which has given creative talents such as Salman Al-Faraj and the increasingly impressive Salem Al-Dawsari the space to really show what they can do.

There was now no looking back. The third round of qualification is where there is little room for slip-ups and Saudi Arabia were almost textbook. It started with four wins out of four, 12 points that put them in control of Group B and they rarely looked like letting it go. The exciting 3-2 win over China showed their attacking capabilities, and the 1-0 victory over Japan demonstrated control, defensive discipline, and intelligence.

Then came a tricky trip to Australia, a place where Saudi Arabia have usually struggled but this is a different team now. The players showed they could mix it physically with the Socceroos and, in the end, came away from Sydney disappointed to have just one point. The one defeat came in Japan, but the team bounced back and ended up winning the group.

There are issues of course. Renard has talked about the lack of strikers available. The squad is entirely domestic-based and when most clubs import striking talent, it does not leave many opportunities for local forwards. There is not much Renard can do about that other than just point it out, and it was encouraging that Firas Al-Buraikan and Saleh Al-Shehri were second and top joint scorers, respectively, in the third round of qualification. The recent injury to Al-Shehri has added to the worries caused by another long-term absence to midfielder Abdulellah Al-Malki.

All teams have to overcome absences, but Renard has done much more than that. He has made Saudi Arabia a more feared and respected team in Asia. He has improved players and the team and changed the mentality. There is now a confidence, an intensity that has created a feeling that the whole set up is moving in the right direction. Things can change quickly in football, but coach and team complement each other very well.

Keeping one of the best coaches working outside Europe may seem like an easy decision but the Saudi Arabian Football Federation should be congratulated for moving quickly to do the deal.

Extending the contract to 2027 could see Renard in charge of the Green Falcons when the country hosts the Asian Cup. That is a long time in the future but if there is the same improvement in the next three years as there has been in the past three years then Saudi Arabia really will be a force to be reckoned with.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Green Falcons Herve Renard 2022 World Cup

Newcastle line up high-profile friendlies against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao in late July

Newcastle line up high-profile friendlies against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao in late July
Updated 29 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle line up high-profile friendlies against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao in late July

Newcastle line up high-profile friendlies against Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao in late July
  • Magpies had to change summer plans after Ohio Cup involvement, also set to feature Valencia, Villarreal, Wolverhampton Wanderers, was canceled
Updated 29 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United’s US travel plans may well be in tatters but that hasn’t stopped them landing two high-profile home summer friendlies.

The Magpies have announced they will close off their summer preparation for the 2022-23 Premier League season with a St. James’ Park double-header on Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30.

First up Serie A and Champions League outfit Atalanta will take on Eddie Howe & Co. before Spanish side Athletic Bilbao will be on Tyneside less than 24 hours later.

The two matches, less than a day apart, are the final two games of what Howe hopes will be a very busy summer ahead of the big Premier League kick-off on the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 6.

A statement confirming the fixtures read: “Newcastle United have confirmed two home pre-season friendly fixtures ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

“The Magpies will host a double-header against European opposition at St. James’ Park a week before the season gets under way, firstly taking on Italian club Atalanta on Friday 29th July (7:45pm) before welcoming Spanish side Athletic Bilbao on Saturday 30th July (time TBC).

“It is expected that head coach Eddie Howe will split his first team squad across the two fixtures.

“Both clubs finished eighth in their respective domestic leagues last season, with Atalanta also reaching the last eight of the UEFA Europa League after being eliminated from the Champions League during the group stage.

“Known formally as Athletic Club, Basque-based Bilbao also came close to cup success during the 2021-22 campaign but lost to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final after previously lifting the trophy last year.”

The fixture announcement comes after Newcastle’s pre-season plans had to be ripped up and rescheduled following the cancelation of their planned Ohio Cup involvement.

Tournament organizers pulled the plug on the fixtures, due to be played by Valencia, Villarreal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and United in Cincinnati and Columbus, due to concerns about Major League Soccer ticket sales in the area.

Howe and United’s backroom staff have been desperately trying to schedule another summer trip, but a journey to the US now appears off the table with Europe looking a more likely destination.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have confirmed their first summer signing with Republic of Ireland youth prospect Alex Murphy putting pen to paper.

Murphy, who turns 18 on June 25, joins the Magpies from Galway United and will take his place in Elliott Dickman’s under-23s side in July.

Murphy has captained Ireland’s under-18 side and was called up for the UEFA U19 European Championship Elite Phase qualifiers in March.

Steve Harper, Newcastle United’s Academy manager, said: “We are very pleased to have secured a deal to bring Alex to Newcastle United.

“He is a very promising young player who has attracted a lot of attention from clubs. It is a real coup for our academy and is testament to the direction the club is going in under our owners.

“I would like to thank everyone involved with Galway United for their assistance. The club has been a pleasure to deal with and I wish John Caulfield and his players the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”

Topics: football Newcastle Newcastle United

