Colombia presidential race to runoff; leftist vs businessman

Colombian presidential candidate for the Historic Pact coalition, Gustavo Petro speaks while celebrating at the party headquarters, in Bogota on May 29, 2022, on election day. (AFP)
Colombian presidential candidate for the Historic Pact coalition, Gustavo Petro speaks while celebrating at the party headquarters, in Bogota on May 29, 2022, on election day. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Colombian presidential candidate for the Historic Pact coalition, Gustavo Petro speaks in Bogota. (AFP)
  • Petro has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy, including tax reform, and to change how Colombia fights drug cartels and other armed groups
BOGOTA, Colombia: In a blow to Colombia’s political class, a leftist former rebel and a populist businessman took the top two spots in the country’s presidential election Sunday and headed to a runoff showdown in June.
Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro led the field of six candidates with just over 40 percent of the votes, while independent real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández finished second with more than 28 percent, election authorities said Sunday evening.
A candidate needed 50 percent of the total votes to win outright the contest held amid a polarized environment and growing discontent over increasing inequality and inflation.
No matter who wins June 19, the South American country long governed by conservatives or moderates will see a dramatic shift in presidential politics.
Petro has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy, including tax reform, and to change how Colombia fights drug cartels and other armed groups. Hernández, whose spot in the runoff contest came as a surprise, has few connections to political parties and promises to reduce wasteful government spending and to offer rewards for people who report corrupt officials.
Looking at areas where Hernández won in some of the most traditional heartland departments, “the rejection of the status quo even among many of the most conservative Colombians ... really does show a disgust with the traditional workings of Colombian politics,” said Adam Isacson, an expert on Colombia at the Washington Office on Latin America think tank.
Petro’s main rival for most of the campaign was Federico Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin who was seen as the continuity candidate and ran on a pro-business, economic growth platform. But Hernández began to move up strongly in recent polls heading into the election.
There has been a series of leftist political victories in Latin America as people seek change at a time of dissatisfaction with the economic situation. Chile, Peru and Honduras elected leftist presidents in 2021, and in Brazil, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is leading the polls for this year’s presidential election. Mexico elected a leftist president in 2018.
“The main problem in the country is the inequality of conditions, the work is not well paid,” said Jenny Bello, who sold coffee near a long line of voters under a typical cloudy sky in the capital of Bogotá. She had to resort to informal sales after months without work because of the pandemic.
This was the second presidential election held since the government signed in 2016 a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC for its initials in Spanish. But the divisive agreement was not a main issue during the campaign, which focused on poverty, inflation and other challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.
It is Petro’s third attempt to become president. He was defeated in 2018 by Iván Duque, who was not eligible to seekr re-election.
“What is in dispute today is change. The political parties allied to the government of Duque, his political project, has been defeated in Colombia,” Petro told his supporters as they celebrated at his campaign headquarters in Bogotá. “Colombia’s total vote launches that message to the world: A period is ending; an era is ending.”
A victory for Petro would usher in a new political era in a country that has long marginalized the left due to its perceived association with the nation’s armed conflict. He was once a rebel with the now-defunct M-19 movement and was granted amnesty after being jailed for his involvement with the group.
“The peace accords of 2016 really broke the link between left politics and guerrillas/terrorists,” Isacson said. “I think people suddenly realized they could be very critical of the existing system without being painted as a guerrilla.”
But in a sign of the resistance to a leftist government, Gutierrez endorsed Hernández shortly after he was left out of the runoff.
“Knowing that our position is decisive for the future of Colombia, we have made a decision ... we do not want to lose the country,” Gutierrez said, adding that he would support Hernández because he does not want to put Colombia “at risk.”
Petro has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy, including a tax reform, as well as changes to how Colombia fights drug cartels and other armed groups.
Hernández, the former mayor of the north-central city of Bucaramanga, surged in recent polls with promises to “clean” the country of corruption and to donate his salary.
“Now, we enter the second period, and these next few days will be decisive in determining the future of the country,” Hernández said in a livestream after early results showed he advanced to the runoff. He said he remains firm on his commitment to end “corruption as a system of government.”
A Gallup poll conducted earlier this month said 75 percent of Colombians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction and only 27 percent approve of Duque. A poll last year by Gallup found 60 percent of those questioned were finding it hard to get by on their income.
The pandemic set back the country’s anti-poverty efforts by at least a decade. Official figures show that 39 percent of Colombia’s 51.6 million residents lived on less than $89 a month last year, which has a slight improvement from 42.5 percent in 2020.
Inflation reached its highest levels in two decades last month. Duque’s administration said April’s 9.2 percent rate was part of a global inflationary phenomenon, but the argument did nothing to tame discontent over increasing food prices.
“The vote serves to change the country and I think that this responsibility falls a lot on young people who want to reach standards that allow us to have a decent life,” said Juan David González, 28, who voted for the second time in a presidential election.
In addition to economic challenges, Colombia’s next president will also have to face a complex security issue and corruption, which is a top concern of voters.
The Red Cross last year concluded Colombia reached its highest level of violence in the last five years. Although the peace agreement with the FARC has been implemented, the territories and drug-trafficking routes that it once controlled are in dispute between other armed groups such as the National Liberation Army, or ELN, a guerrilla founded in the 1960s, FARC dissidents and the Gulf Clan cartel.
Duque’s successor will have to decide whether to resume peace talks with the ELN, which he suspended in 2019 after an attack killed more than 20 people.
“Corruption in state entities is the main problem in the country,” Édgar González said after voting in Bogotá. “... A very big change is taking place in the country’s politics and if we all exercise the right we are going to achieve that change.”

Topics: Colombia

EU to pledge support for Ukraine, but not ready with new Russia sanctions

EU to pledge support for Ukraine, but not ready with new Russia sanctions
  • Over two days, leaders of the 27-nation bloc are to discuss how best to aid Ukraine four months into Russia’s invasion
BRUSSELS: European Union leaders will meet on Monday to declare continued support for Ukraine to help it fend off Russia’s assault, but the talks will be overshadowed by their failure to agree on a new sanctions package against Moscow.
Over two days, leaders of the 27-nation bloc are to discuss how best to aid Ukraine four months into Russia’s invasion and how to deal with the conflict’s impacts: high energy prices, an impending food shortage and the EU’s defense needs.
But draft conclusions of the meeting, seen by Reuters, showed that while the EU will be generous with verbal support for the government in Kyiv, there will be little in terms of new decisions on any of the main topics.
“After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, we saw what can happen when Europe stands united. With a view to the summit tomorrow, let’s hope it continues like this. But it is already starting to crumble and crumble again,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Sunday.
The most tangible will be the leaders’ political backing for a 9 billion euro package of EU loans, with a small grants component to cover part of the interest, so that Ukraine can keep its government going and pay wages for around two months.
But even there, the decision will be only made later, after the European Commission makes a proposal on how to raise the money.
Despite efforts since the start of May, EU governments cannot agree on the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow because one of the elements — an embargo on buying Russian oil — is not acceptable to Hungary and a big problem for Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
Other elements, such as disconnecting Russia’s biggest Sberbank from the SWIFT messaging system, banning Russian broadcasters from the EU and adding more people to a list whose assets are frozen and who cannot enter the EU, are all held up by the lack of agreement on the oil ban.
The draft summit conclusions showed EU leaders will back the creation of an international fund to rebuild Ukraine after the war, with no details, and want to look into the possibility of confiscating frozen Russian assets for that purpose.
But the careful phrasing is deliberate because the issue is legally difficult, officials said.
The leaders will pledge to accelerate work to help Ukraine move its grain out of the country to global buyers via rail and truck as the Russian navy is blocking the usual sea routes and to take steps to faster become independent of Russian energy.
The draft showed leaders are ready to explore ways to curb rising energy prices, including the feasibility of introducing temporary price caps, to cut red tape on rolling out renewable sources of energy and invest in connecting national energy networks across borders to better help each other.

Topics: European Union Russian invasion Russia-Ukraine Conflict

NATO has right to deploy in eastern Europe: deputy chief

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana. (AFP)
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

NATO has right to deploy in eastern Europe: deputy chief

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana. (AFP)
  • NATO’s article 5 is the one referring to collective defense, which says that an attack on one member is an attack on all of them
VILNIUS: NATO is no longer bound by past commitments to hold back from deploying its forces in eastern Europe, the US-led alliance’s deputy secretary general said Sunday.
Moscow itself has “voided of any content” the NATO-Russia Founding Act, by attacking Ukraine and halting dialogue with the alliance, Mircea Geoana told AFP.
Under the 1997 Founding Act, intended to reset the relationship between Russia and the Alliance, both sides agreed to work to “prevent any potentially threatening build-up of conventional forces in agreed regions of Europe, to include Central and Eastern Europe.”
“They took decisions, they made obligations there not to aggress neighbors, which they are doing, and to have regular consultations with NATO, which they don’t,” said Geoana, speaking in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
“So I think that in fact this founding act is basically not functioning because of Russia,” he added.
Russia, he said, had effectively moved away from the terms of the 1997 agreement.
“Now we have no restrictions to have robust posture in the eastern flank and to ensure that every square inch of NATO’s territory is protected by Article 5 and our allies.”
NATO’s article 5 is the one referring to collective defense, which says that an attack on one member is an attack on all of them.
Geoana did not give details of any such planned deployment, but said he anticipated “a robust, flexible and sustainable presence.”
In 2017, NATO had already deployed multinational tactical groups to the Baltic states and Poland as a dissuasive measure. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, it sent reinforcements there.
The Baltic states have called for a greater presence of its allies there, including for the development of brigades to replace the smaller tactical groups.
NATO defense ministers will meet in mid-June to discuss this and other questions, and the leaders of the NATO members states will meet to approve any changes at a NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.

Topics: NATO Russia Ukraine

Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire; Zelensky visits front

Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire; Zelensky visits front
AP
Reuters

Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire; Zelensky visits front

Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire; Zelensky visits front
  • Zelensky makes rare frontline visit to Kharkiv, where Ukrainian forces drove away Russian invaders weeks ago
  • Zelensky urges West to provide Ukraine with more longer-range weapons in order to turn the tide in the war
POKROVSK, Ukraine: Russian and Ukrainian troops traded blows in fierce close-quarter combat Sunday in an eastern Ukrainian city as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain a strategic foothold to conquer the region. 

Ukraine’s leader also made a rare frontline visit to Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, to assess the strength of the national defense. 

In the east, Russian forces stormed Sievierodonetsk after trying unsuccessfully to encircle the strategic city, Ukrainian officials said. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation there as “indescribably difficult,” with a relentless Russian artillery barrage destroying critical infrastructure and damaging 90 percent of the buildings.

“Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a principal task for the occupation force,” Zelensky said, adding that the Russians don’t care about casualties.

The city’s mayor said the fighting had knocked out power and cellphone service and forced a humanitarian relief center to shut down because of the dangers.

The deteriorating conditions raised fears that Sieverodonetsk could become the next Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov that spent nearly three months under Russian siege before the last Ukrainian fighters surrendered.

Sievierodonetsk, located 143 kilometers (89 miles) south of the Russian border, has emerged in recent days as the epicenter of Moscow’s quest to capture all of Ukraine’s eastern industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up its efforts to capture the nearby city of Lysychansk, where civilians rushed to escape persistent shelling.

The two eastern cities span the strategically important Siverskiy Donetsk River. They are the last major areas under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, which makes up the Donbas together with the adjacent Donetsk region.

Zelensky, meanwhile, visited soldiers in Kharkiv, where Ukrainian fighters pushed Russian forces back from nearby positions several weeks ago. The trip marked his first official appearance outside Kyiv region since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24.

“I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app after the visit.

Russia has kept up its bombardment of the northeastern city from afar, and explosions could be heard shortly after Zelensky’s visit. Shelling and airstrikes have destroyed more than 2,000 apartment buildings in the city since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

In a video address later Sunday, Zelensky praised Kharkiv regional officials but said he had fired the regional head of the country’s top security agency, the SBU, for his poor performance. In the wider Kharkiv region, Russian troops still held about one-third of the territory, Zelensky said.

After failing to seize Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Russia is focused on occupying parts of Donbas not already controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told French TF1 television Sunday that Moscow’s “unconditional priority is the liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” adding that Russia sees them as “independent states.”

He also suggested other regions of Ukraine should be able to establish close ties with Russia.


Send guns

Earlier, Zelensky voiced hopes Ukraine’s allies would provide much-needed weapons and said he expected “good news” in the coming days.

Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and US self-propelled howitzers, his defense minister said on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) talks with servicemen during his visit to the Kharkiv region. (AFP)

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak repeated a call for US-made long-range multiple-rocket launchers. US officials have told Reuters such systems are actively being considered, with a decision possible in coming days.

Zelensky said in a television interview on Saturday he believed Russia would agree to talks if Ukraine could recapture all the territory it has lost since the invasion.

But he ruled out the idea of using force to win back all the land Ukraine has lost to Russia since 2014, which includes the southern peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Moscow that year.

“I do not believe that we can restore all of our territory by military means. If we decide to go that way, we will lose hundreds of thousands of people,” he said.

Russia says it is waging a “special military operation” to demilitarize Ukraine and rid it of nationalists threatening Russian-speakers there. Ukraine and Western countries say Russia’s claims are a false pretext for a war of aggression.

Thousands of people, including many civilians, have been killed and several million have fled their homes, either to safer parts of Ukraine or to abroad.

 

Counter-attacks

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s military command said its forces were counter-attacking in the southern Kherson region, most of which is occupied by Russia.

It said in its daily briefing that they had pushed back Russian troops and forced them to take “unfavorable defensive positions” near the Pivdennyi Buh River after a similar counter-attack the previous day in three villages on the border with the neighboring Mykolaiv region.

It gave no further details and Reuters was unable to verify the information.

The Mykolaiv regional administration said residential areas of Mykolaiv city had been shelled on Sunday morning, killing one civilian and wounding at least six.


'Severe situation'

In Luhansk, constant Russian shelling has created what provincial governor Serhiy Haidai called a “severe situation.”

“There are fatalities and wounded people,” he wrote on Telegram. On Saturday, he said, one civilian died and four were injured after a Russian shell hit a high-rise apartment building.

But some Luhansk supply and evacuation routes functioned Sunday, he said. He claimed the Russians had retreated “with losses” around a village near Sievierodonetsk but conducted airstrikes on another nearby river village.

Civilians who reached the eastern city of Pokrovsk, 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Lysychansk, said they held out as long as they could before fleeing the Russian advance.

Yana Skakova choked back tears as she described leaving with her 18-month and 4-year-old sons while her husband stayed behind to take care of their house and animals. The family was among 18 people who lived in a basement for the past 2 1/2 months until police told them Friday it was time to evacuate.

“None of us wanted to leave our native city,” she said. “But for the sake of these small children, we decided to leave.”

Oksana, 74, who was too afraid to give her surname, was evacuated from Lysychansk by a team of foreign volunteers along with her 86-year-old husband.

“I’m going somewhere, not knowing where,” she wept. “Now I am a beggar without happiness. Now I have to ask for charity. It would be better to kill me.”

Sievierodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said there was fighting at the city’s bus station on Saturday. Residents remaining in the city, which had a prewar population of around 100,000, risked exposure to shelling just to get water from a half-dozen wells, and there was no electricity or cellphone service. 

Striuk estimates that 1,500 civilians in the city have died since the war began, from Russian attacks as well as from a lack of medicine or treatment.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, questioned the Kremlin’s strategy of assembling a huge military effort to take Sieverodonetsk, saying it was proving costly for Russia and would bring few returns.

“When the battle of Sieverodonetsk ends, regardless of which side holds the city, the Russian offensive at the operational and strategic levels will likely have culminated, giving Ukraine the chance to restart its operational-level counteroffensives to push Russian forces back,” the institute said late Saturday.

In Mariupol on Sunday, an aide to its Ukrainian mayor alleged that after Russia’s forces gained complete control of the city, they piled the bodies of dead people inside a supermarket. The aide, Petro Andryushchenko, posted a photo on the Telegram messaging app of what he described as a “corpse dump” in the occupied city. It showed bodies stacked alongside closed supermarket counters.

“Here, the Russians bring the bodies of the dead, which were washed out of their graves during attempts to restore the water supply, and partially exhumed. They just dump them like garbage,” he wrote.
It was not immediately possible to verify his claim.

Regions across Ukraine were pummeled overnight by renewed Russian airstrikes. On the ground in the eastern Donetsk region, fighters battled back and forth for control of villages and cities.

The Ukrainian army reported heavy fighting around Donetsk, the provincial capital, as well as Lyman to the north, a small city that serves as a key rail hub in the Donetsk region. Moscow claimed Saturday to have taken Lyman, but Ukrainian authorities said their fighters remained engaged in combat in parts of the city.

“The enemy is reinforcing its units,” the Ukrainian armed forces’ General Staff said. “It is trying to gain a foothold in the area.”
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Modi lauds national startup growth as reflecting ‘new India’

Modi lauds national startup growth as reflecting ‘new India’
Updated 29 May 2022

Modi lauds national startup growth as reflecting ‘new India’
  • Country hosts third-largest startup ecosystem in the world behind US, China
  • But some industry players say apparent tech boom is ‘hyped’
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the rapid growth of startups across the country reflected the spirit of the “new India,” but some industry players still struggle for viability amid what they say is a lack of institutional support.

India is the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, just behind the US and China. The South Asian country saw its 100th startup achieve the unicorn, or the $1 billion, status in early May, with Indian unicorns now valued at more than $330 billion, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Indian government established Startup India in 2016, an initiative aimed at empowering local startups by developing a stronger ecosystem for their growth. There are more than 65,000 Indian startups to date, according to official data.

“Our unicorns are diversifying and the world of startups is reflecting the spirit of new India, with entrepreneurs also coming from small cities and towns,” Modi said during his monthly radio talk.

“This shows that in India, the one who has an innovative idea, can create wealth. I am confident that in the coming future we will witness startups reaching new heights in India.”

Yet profitability remains a feat for many startups in the country. Only 18 of India’s 100 unicorns have attained profitability in the 2021 financial year, with more than half reportedly experiencing deep losses, according to data tracking by media platform Entrackr.

Delhi-based Pravash Pradhan, a managing partner of communication startup P2C Communications, is among those struggling for adequate support despite the apparent boom in India’s tech startups.

“Startup India is a good initiative and the government has developed an ecosystem, but the initiative is hyped,” Pradhan, who has been running his venture for four years, told Arab News.

“It’s advertised a lot but the kind of institutional support needed, the kind of ground support needed for new players is missing.”

Dr. Ramesh Chandra Biswal, who left his space scientist job in the US to start an agriculture startup called Villa Mart in his home village in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, said that it was still challenging to secure enough loans to run his company.

“Startup India is more (about) hype — the reality on the ground is different,” Biswal told Arab News.

Villa Mart runs a mobile market in the rural area, buying farmers’ produce for double the price before selling it to other villagers. Despite the struggle, the startup has created a network of 2,000 farmers across 40 villages in the last five years.

“We are not getting the support from the government and the ‘Startup India’ slogan was useful in the beginning to convince people. I am not getting any benefit as of now,” Biswal said.

“The government should allocate some funds to banks and instruct banks to provide loans, but getting loans from banks is not easy for startups … I hope that things will be better in the future.”

Topics: Narendra Modi India

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

Family members and relatives of passengers on board the Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air, weep outside the airport.
Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

Family members and relatives of passengers on board the Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air, weep outside the airport.
  • A spokesman for Tara Air said that rescuers had narrowed down a possible location of the plane
  • Bad weather and nightfall caused the search to be suspended until Monday morning
KATMANDU, Nepal: Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal’s mountains, officials said.
The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight from the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Katmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.
An army helicopter and private choppers were taking part in the search, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement.
Army troops and rescue teams were headed to the possible site of the crash, believed to be around Lete, a village in Mustang district, Narayan Silwal, the army spokesman, said on Twitter.
But bad weather and nightfall caused the search to be suspended until Monday morning, Silwal said.
“Poor visibility due to bad weather is hindering the efforts. The plane has not yet been located,” he said. Rescuers were trying to reach an area where locals allegedly saw a fire, although it is still unclear what was burning, Silwal added. He said that officials can only verify the information once the troops reached the location.
Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesman for Tara Air, said that rescuers had narrowed down a possible location of the plane.
According to plane tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old aircraft took off from Pokhara at 9:55 a.m. (04:10 GMT) and transmitted its last signal at 10:07 a.m. (04:22 GMT) at an altitude of 12,825 feet (3,900 meters).
There were six foreigners on board the plane, including four Indians and two Germans, according to a police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to the media.
The plane was carrying 19 passengers and three crew, Bartaula said.
It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.
It is a popular route with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.
Nepal has had a spotty air safety record.
In 2016, a Tara Air Twin Otter flying the same route crashed after takeoff, killing all 23 people aboard. In 2012, an Agni Air plane also flying from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed, killing 15 people. Six people survived. In 2014, a Nepal Airlines plane flying from Pokhara to Jumla crashed, killing all 18 on board.
In 2018, a US-Bangla passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed on landing in Katmandu, killing 49 of the 71 people aboard.
The Twin Otter, a rugged plane originally built by Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, has been in service in Nepal for about 50 years, during which it has been involved in about 21 accidents, according to aviationnepal.com.
The plane, with its top-mounted wing and fixed landing gear, is prized for its durability and its ability to take off and land on short runways.
Production of the planes originally ended in the 1980s. Another Canadian company, Viking Air, brought the model back into production in 2010.

Topics: nepal plane

