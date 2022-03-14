You are here

Colombia leftist Petro wins decisive presidential primary victory
People vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Medellin, on March 13, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

Colombia leftist Petro wins decisive presidential primary victory
  • Nearly 39 million of Colombia’s 50 million inhabitants were eligible to cast ballots in a complex but critical election in a country plagued by violence and growing poverty levels
BOGOTA: Gustavo Petro, the front-runner for Colombia’s May presidential election, secured the nomination of the left-wing Historic Pact coalition on Sunday during voting in primaries.
Centrist Sergio Fajardo and right-winger Federico Gutierrez, both former mayors of Colombia’s second city Medellin, also secured nominations from their respective coalitions.
Petro, a former guerrilla in the M-19 rebel group, and Gutierrez, a civil engineer, both polled well ahead of their coalition rivals.
In the Historic Pact primary, Petro won more than 80 percent — some 3.5 million votes — with around 80 percent of precincts reporting. Gutierrez won more than 54 percent — some 1.7 million ballots — in the primary for a coalition representing a sector of Colombia’s right-wing, with about 80 percent counted.
The contest for the centrist grouping was much closer. Fajardo, a mathematician, won just under 33 percent — or close to 590,000 votes — with 80 percent counted.
Voters also cast ballots for 108 senator and 187 lower house seats.
Colombia’s congress has been split among myriad parties in recent elections, forcing presidents to build big-tent coalitions in order to pass legislation. Complete legislative results are expected on Monday.
Incumbent President Ivan Duque’s right-wing Democratic Center party has already selected Oscar Ivan Zuluaga as its presidential candidate.
Petro lost to Duque — whose term ends in August — in the second round the 2018 presidential election.
Some voters at a polling place in the south of capital city Bogota told Reuters they voted for Petro, also a former senator, in the hopes of seeing job creation.
“I want us to have more work, for it to be easier to get a formal job,” said unemployed Petro backer Alberto Lopez, 31.
Others said an eventual centrist victory could help counteract polarization.
“We cannot continue to be caught between Petro and whoever is chosen by Uribe,” said textile merchant Alicia Chavarro, 46, referring to ex-President Alvaro Uribe, whose influence was key in the elections of Colombia’s last two presidents.
Residents of the 167 municipalities which have been most affected by the country’s long conflict voted to choose 16 representatives who are war victims.
Their seats — in place for two legislative terms — were agreed under a 2016 peace deal between the government and the now-demobilized FARC guerrillas.

6.4-magnitude quake shakes Philippines’ main island: USGS

A resident looks at damaged houses in Itbayat town, Batanes islands, northern Philippines. (AP file photo)
A resident looks at damaged houses in Itbayat town, Batanes islands, northern Philippines. (AP file photo)
6.4-magnitude quake shakes Philippines' main island: USGS

A resident looks at damaged houses in Itbayat town, Batanes islands, northern Philippines. (AP file photo)
  • Shallow quakes tend to do more damage than deep tremors, but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said damage was not expected
MANILA: A powerful earthquake struck off the Philippines’ main island Monday, jolting buildings in the capital Manila, but there were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued.
The shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit about 110 kilometers (68 miles) off Morong in Bataan province on Luzon island at 5:05 am (2105 GMT), with residents in nearby Manila woken by their buildings shaking.
Shallow quakes tend to do more damage than deep tremors, but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said damage was not expected.
“It’s strong and it’s shaking as if it’s dancing sideways,” said Lt. Aristotle Calayag, acting police chief of Lubang town in Occidental Mindoro, an island off Luzon.
“The people are used to earthquakes like this so they didn’t rush outside or panic,” he said.
Morong police chief Captain Michelle Gaziola told AFP the quake was “a bit strong but it was brief.”
“We’re okay. Most people are still asleep.”
The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Strong undersea quake shakes Indonesia; no tsunami warning

Photo/@USGS
Photo/@USGS
Strong undersea quake shakes Indonesia; no tsunami warning

Photo/@USGS
  • The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the quake was felt in many parts of the province but there was no danger of a tsunami
JAKARTA, Indonesia: A strong and shallow underwater earthquake shook western Indonesia on Monday but no serious damage was immediately reported and no tsunami warning was issued.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.6 quake was centered at a depth of 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) about 169 kilometers (104.8 miles) west of Pariaman, a town in West Sumatra province.
The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the quake was felt in many parts of the province but there was no danger of a tsunami. It was occurred just before dawn and was centered about 161 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of South Nias, a district in North Sumatra province.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 271 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
A 6.2 earthquake shook West Sumatra province last month, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than 400. Thousands of homes and other buildings were damaged by the tremors that were felt as far away as Malaysia and Singapore.

Pope Francis calls for end to ‘armed aggression’ as Ukrainian refugees rise to 2.5 million

Pope Francis speaks from the window of the apostolic palace during the weekly noon prayer on March 13, 2022 in The Vatican.(Photo by Vincenzo Pinto / AFP)
Pope Francis speaks from the window of the apostolic palace during the weekly noon prayer on March 13, 2022 in The Vatican.(Photo by Vincenzo Pinto / AFP)
Updated 14 March 2022
Reuters
AP

Pope Francis calls for end to 'armed aggression' as Ukrainian refugees rise to 2.5 million

Pope Francis speaks from the window of the apostolic palace during the weekly noon prayer on March 13, 2022 in The Vatican.(Photo by Vincenzo Pinto / AFP)
  • Calls for end to 'massacre' and urges nations to to take in refugees
  • Russia's invasion has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine
ROME: Pope Francis on Sunday issued his toughest condemnation yet of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying the “unacceptable armed aggression” and “massacre” must stop.
“Faced with the barbarity of killing of children, of innocents and unarmed civilians, no strategic reasons can hold up,” he told 25,000 people in St. Peter’s Square during his Sunday blessing.
Moscow says its action is designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarize its neighbor. It has also denied targeting civilian areas.
“The only thing to do is stop this unacceptable armed aggression before it reduces cities into cemeteries,” Pope Francis said.
“In the name of God I ask you: Stop this massacre!” Pope Francis said, before asking the crowd to join him in silent prayer for an end to the war.
He called Ukraine’s besieged port of Mariupol a “martyred city” and again appealed for “truly secure humanitarian corridors” to allow residents to evacuate.
Now in its third week, Russia's invasion has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine.

The UN has recorded at least 596 civilian deaths, though it believes the true toll is much higher, and Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said that at least 85 children are among them. 

Pope Francis also urged people to take in refugees from Ukraine and thanked those who had joined a “great network of solidarity” to help those fleeing war.
The pope’s appeal came as Russia said it had attacked the Yavoriv training facility in western Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials said at least 35 people were killed and 134 wounded Sunday when more than 30 cruise missiles were fired at the Yavoriv military range, just 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Polish border.

Poland is also a transit route for Western military aid to Ukraine, and the strikes followed Moscow’s threats to target those shipments.
The training base appears to be the most westward target struck so far in the 18-day invasion. The facility, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, has long been used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with instructors from the United States and other NATO countries.

The base has also hosted international NATO drills. As such, the site symbolizes what has long been a Russian complaint: That the NATO alliance of 30 member countries is moving ever closer to Russia’s borders. Russia has demanded that Ukraine drop its ambitions to join NATO.
The US issued a swift warning after the attack. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that Russia will face a response from NATO should any of its attacks in Ukraine cross borders and hit members of the security alliance — even by accident.
Russian airstrikes also again hit the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, another city in western Ukraine south of Lviv and 250 kilometers (155 miles) away from Ukraine’s border with NATO members Slovakia and Hungary. The city’s mayor, Ruslan Martsinkiv, said Russia’s goal was “to sow panic and fear.”
Since their invasion more than two weeks ago, Russian forces have struggled in their advance across Ukraine, in the face of stiffer than expected resistance, bolstered by Western weapons support. 
Instead, Russian forces have besieged several cities and pummeled them with strikes, hitting two dozen medical facilities and leading to a series of humanitarian crises.
 

Ukraine war raises the specter of a fragmenting international order

Attempts to expel Russia from the UN General Assembly or Security Council threaten to open a Pandora’s box, according to experts. (AFP)
Attempts to expel Russia from the UN General Assembly or Security Council threaten to open a Pandora’s box, according to experts. (AFP)
Ukraine war raises the specter of a fragmenting international order

Attempts to expel Russia from the UN General Assembly or Security Council threaten to open a Pandora’s box, according to experts. (AFP)
  • Questioning of legitimacy of Russian Federation’s UN membership threatens to open a Pandora’s box
  • Russian veto in Security Council makes it very difficult to expel it or suspend its General Assembly membership
NEW YORK: The UN is confronting the most serious challenge to the international world order that the organization rests upon since its founding 76 years ago.

The Russia-Ukraine war is threatening to upend the UN as we know it, potentially ushering in the end of multilateralism. There is an attempt by Ukraine and its allies at the UN to strip the Russian Federation of its Security Council seat, and some go as far as asking that the General Assembly expel Russia from the UN altogether.

These calls stunned diplomats and observers, and led to frantic discussions about the legality, as well as the likelihood of this happening and what it might mean for the future of the organization, with some describing the effort as opening a Pandora’s box. There is no telling where this will stop.

The first sign that the tectonic plates of the world order itself were being shaken came during the Security Council meeting the night the news of the Russian attack on Ukraine reached the Council while in session, chaired by none other than Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, the president of the Security Council for the month of February.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, questioned in the meeting the legitimacy of the Russian Federation’s membership of the UN, and said that the Russian ambassador should hand the Security Council presidency over to a “legitimate member.”

Kyslytsya addressed the secretary-general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, who was attending the meeting, and asked him to request the secretariat to “distribute among the members of the Security Council and the General Assembly a decision by the Security Council dated December 1991 that recommends that the Russian Federation can be a member of this organization, as well as a decision by the General Assembly dated December 1991 where the General Assembly welcomes the Russian Federation to this organization.”

He said “it would be a miracle if the secretariat is able to produce such decisions.” This is because they do not exist.

The Russian Federation inherited the Soviet Union’s UN seat without going through the proper process of applying and gaining the permanent seat on the Security Council, or membership in the General Assembly.

Experts are skeptical that the Ukrainian move will succeed for many reasons, but the foremost among them is the veto power of Russia, which could be joined by China in preventing expulsion.

This does not deter the Ukranians, though, from continuing their campaign to expel Russia from the UN and strip it of its permanent seat at the Security Council.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Twitter that, in a call with Guterres, he talked about taking away Russia’s permanent seat after Russia used its veto to block the adoption of the Security Council resolution condemning its invasion of Ukraine.

The UN opened an emergency special session of the General Assembly to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and observed a minute of silence for those killed in the conflict. (AFP) 

Kyslytsya, in his tweets, addresses the Russian ambassador as the “gentleman in the Soviet seat.” The ambassador is using the fact that the Charter of the UN was not amended after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The charter, when naming the P5, the five permanent members of the Security Council, in Article 23, still lists the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics as a permanent member, not the Russian Federation.

There is also a procedure for admitting or expelling a member of the UN. These rules are spelled in articles 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the UN charter. Article 5 stipulates that a member of the UN “against which preventive or enforcement action has been taken by the Security Council may be suspended from the exercise of the rights and privileges of membership by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.”

Expelling a member also falls under Article 6, which opens the door for expelling a member that “persistently violates” the principles of the charter, by the General Assembly, but it also requires a recommendation from the Security Council.

South Africa was suspended from the General Assembly in 1974 over its apartheid policy, but with a Security Council recommendation.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya (R), speaks with US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, before a Security Council emergency meeting, in New York on March 11. (AFP)

The representative of Tunisia then, in his capacity as the chairman of the African Group at the UN, requested a meeting of the Security Council to discuss South Africa and urged the council to invoke Article 6 of the charter and expel South Africa from the UN. The USSR representative supported the demand of South Africa’s expulsion from the UN as well.

The Russian veto in the Security Council makes it very difficult to expel it or suspend its membership in the General Assembly.

There is a precedent for using the veto to stop any action against a member involved in a matter that affects peace and security. It was exercised twice by the Soviet Union in its vote on the Hungarian Revolution in 1956, and during the invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968.

Incidentally, after Russia used its veto during the Security Council vote on the Ukraine resolution last month, Mona Juul, the Norwegian ambassador, called on Russia to abstain from voting because it is a party to the conflict.

She said: “A veto by the aggressor undermines the purpose of the Security Council,” and “in the spirit of the charter, Russia, as a party, should have abstained from voting on this resolution.”

Russia claims it is acting in self-defense under Chapter 51 of the Charter and so the rule does not apply to its “special military operation.”

It is astonishing that questioning the legitimacy of the Russian seat came 30 years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, especially that no one challenged the transition from the USSR to the Russian Federation at the UN.

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia speaks during a hybrid press briefing. (AFP)

On Dec. 21, 1991, the former Soviet Republics, 11 out of 12 of them, which formed the CIS (The Commonwealth of Independent States, which replaced the Soviet Union), supported Russia’s “continuance of the membership of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in the UN,” including the permanent seat in the Security Council, as well as in all the UN organizations.

Boris Yeltsin, then president of Russia, informed the US side on December 15, 1991, that Russia wanted to take over the Soviet seat at the Security Council. He sent a letter to the secretary-general of the UN declaring that Russia would continue its Soviet Union membership, supported by the CIS states.

By using the word “continuance,” Russia avoided going through the formal process of applying for the UN membership and getting the Security Council and the General Assembly to approve it through a vote. Ukraine now is saying that Russia should have done so.

It is worth recalling that the transition prompted at the time a legal debate about whether Russia was a “continuation” of the Soviet Union or a “successor.”

The continuation camp argued that Russia was the core of the Soviet Union and that, while the Soviet Union had ceased to exist, its core, Russia, was a continuation of the previous entity and therefore could inherit all its rights and obligations.

The successor camp, on the other hand, believed that when the Soviet Union ceased to exist, its seat at the Security Council no longer existed to be inherited by Russia. But few objected and Russia continued unchallenged — until today.

There are voices now calling for using the “Uniting for Peace” resolution, which allows emergency sessions of the General Assembly when the Security Council is blocked, to approve stripping Russia of its seat at the Security Council and even its UN membership.

This call found supporters in Washington, D.C., with a number of Republican members of Congress using Twitter to demand that “Russia be kicked off the UN Security Council.” One of these senators “plans to introduce a resolution in Congress to encourage the UN to remove Russia from the Security Council,” according to Fox News.

This Maxar satellite image taken and released on March 11, 2022 shows an overview of damaged buildings and burning fuel storage tanks at Antonov Airport in Hostomel. (AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

The Biden administration does not seem eager to take on this fight. When Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, was asked about it on CNN, she almost dismissed it and said: “Russia is a member of the Security Council. That is in the UN Charter.”

Experts and specialists in UN rules and procedures are highly skeptical “that you can strip Russia of its UN membership,” as Richard Gowan, the Crisis Group’s UN director, told Fox News. He said: “Russia could kill the process stone dead with its veto.”

The issue will also receive stiff resistance from the UN membership, including the P5, because it will set a precedent that no P5 member could be immune from the same fate in the future.

There is a consensus among diplomats at the UN that this process will not take off. Russia still enjoys support in the General Assembly, despite the fact that 141 members voted in favor of the resolution condemning its invasion of Ukraine.

Many countries voted for the resolution either because of political pressure or in support of the principles of the UN Charter. Ousting Russia from the Security Council or the General Assembly is seen as a political issue that will divide the General Assembly, and might even put the UN itself, and the international order, in danger.

It is doubtful that the developing world, no matter what the pressures are, will even entertain this possibility in the absence of any dramatic changes in the balance of power on the ground in this conflict.

Portuguese officers detain rabbi over Roman Abramovich citizenship

Portuguese officers detain rabbi over Roman Abramovich citizenship
Portuguese officers detain rabbi over Roman Abramovich citizenship

Portuguese officers detain rabbi over Roman Abramovich citizenship
  • Abramovich was granted citizenship in April 2021 based on a law offering naturalization to descendants of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula
  • Applicants’ genealogies are vetted by experts at one of Portugal’s Jewish centers — the Porto center, where Daniel Litvak is the rabbi, was responsible for Abramovich’s process
LISBON: Officers in Portugal’s northern city of Porto have detained the leader of the Jewish community there, saying he issued the document allowing Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to get Portuguese citizenship last year.
Officers from the criminal investigation agency PJ detained rabbi Daniel Litvak as part of an ongoing inquiry by public prosecutors into the granting of citizenship to Chelsea soccer club owner Abramovich, Publico newspaper said earlier.
In a statement, Porto’s Jewish community denied any wrongdoing and said it is was the target of a “smear campaign”.
It said that rabbi Litvak oversaw the department that certifies Portuguese nationality on the basis of criteria that “have been accepted by successive governments”.
Abramovich was granted citizenship in April 2021 based on a law offering naturalization to descendants of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the Mediaeval Inquisition.
There is little known history of Sephardic Jews in Russia, although Abramovich is a common surname of Ashkenazi Jewish origin.
Applicants’ genealogies are vetted by experts at one of Portugal’s Jewish centers in Lisbon or Porto. The Porto center, where Litvak is the rabbi, was responsible for Abramovich’s process.
Public prosecutors opened an inquiry in January.
On Thursday, a Portuguese government source told Reuters Abramovich’s citizenship could be stripped depending on the outcome of the inquiry.
In a joint statement, PJ and the public prosecutors said a suspect had been detained on Thursday but did not name the rabbi, adding the suspect would appear before a judge.
It said its officers raided homes, a lawyer’s office and others spaces on Friday as part of the investigation into crimes such as money laundering, corruption and falsification of documents. Evidence was collected and would be analyzed, it added.
Litvak was preparing to travel to Israel when he was detained, Publico said.
Porto’s Jewish community said public prosecutors were also investigating the certification of Portuguese nationality granted by Lisbon’s Jewish community to Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, the founder of Altice telecom group.
Altice was not immediately available for comment.

