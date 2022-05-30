You are here

  • Home
  • 5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca

5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca

5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca
CAF Champions League defending champions Al-Ahly of Egypt face Morocco’s Wydad AC in Casablanca. (Twitter: @AlAhly)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4eyk

Updated 30 May 2022
John Duerden

5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca

5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca
  • Egyptian giants will look to emulate Real Madrid’s supremacy, but hosting of finale at Moroccans’ home ground remains point of contention
Updated 30 May 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: Forget Real Madrid’s win over Liverpool for now, on Monday night Africa takes center stage as the CAF Champions League final sees defending champions Al-Ahly of Egypt face Morocco’s Wydad AC in Casablanca. Here are five talking points ahead of the big game.

1. Al-Ahly channeling Real Madrid

Al-Ahly are by far the most successful team in the competition’s history with an impressive 10 titles. There is something that the Egyptians have not managed however: To lift the trophy three years in a row. Even the all-conquering team of the first decade of the 21st century never did that.

It really would be a special feat, but it will be far from easy. The game is taking place at the Casablanca home of their opponents, and it is going to be a hostile atmosphere.

Yet the Red Giants have a special pedigree in this competition and are able to pull something out of the bag when it matters. There were struggles in the group stage with back-to-back defeats against Mamelodi Sundowns that had the team on the brink of elimination, but everyone knew that Al-Ahly would bounce back and that is exactly what happened.

The team from Cairo are similar to Real Madrid. They believe that, in their continental competition, they will find a way to win in the end.

2. Mbenza could give Wydad fans perfect goodbye gift

Guy Mbenza is one of the brightest prospects in African football and the 22-year-old is the leading scorer in the Moroccan league. He has also netted three times in the Champions League and has the ability to decide the game, though with Wydad the top scorers in this year’s competition with 20 goals, there are other threats.

On loan from Belgium’s Royal Antwerp, the Congolese star is unlikely to be in Casablanca for much longer and it could well be that shining on this big stage will pave the way for a move to a bigger European league.

There is plenty of motivation then for the Brazzaville native, who scored in the semi-final win over Petro de Luanda, to put Al-Ahly to the sword.

Fans in Casablanca are not going to be able to enjoy the sight of the youngster in action for too long but leaving after helping to deliver the Champions League trophy will help lessen the sorrow of goodbye.

3. Al-Ahly’s injury issues clearing up but there are domestic struggles

There is some good news for the holders in the fact that their midfield trio of Amr El-Sulya, Hamdi Fathy, and Aliou Dieng have all been passed fit for the big game. The three players missed last week’s Egyptian league clash at ENPPI but will be ready to take on Wydad.

Unlike the Moroccans, who are sitting pretty at the top of their league, Al-Ahly are now in catch-up mode at home. Similar to last year when their continental and global commitments meant that they fell too far behind Zamalek and had to concede the title, the Reds have won just one of their last five games to slip into third in the league and are now seven points behind the leaders. They may have four games in hand over their Cairo rivals, but Al-Ahly know that points on the board are what matters.

This is an issue for after the final, but the sacrifice on the home front feels a lot easier when there is a continental trophy.

4. Other history can be made

Wydad may not have quite the prestigious record in this competition as Al-Ahly – no team does – but they are going for a third continental title, and this is the third final in the space of five years.

If they can win on Monday, they will join Raja Casablanca as the most successful Moroccan team in the history of the competition.

After the 4-2 win over Petro de Luanda in the semi-finals, Wydad returned to domestic duties and approach the final in the knowledge that they have a four-point cushion at the top of the domestic league.

And then there is Pitso Mosimane. The Al-Ahly coach could become the first tactician to win three African titles in a row and the second ever to win four (club legend Manuel Jose is the other).

Mosimane said that he can be compared to Jose after five years, not now. He is wrong. Another trophy would make the South African, who also led Mamelodi Sundowns to the 2016 championship, one of the most successful managers in the world game.

5. Stadium is an issue

The decision by the Confederation of African Football to give the final to the home stadium of Wydad in between the first and second leg of the semi-finals, when it looked odds-on that the Moroccans and the Egyptians would win through, was a controversial one.

If the home team end up winning, it is sure to be a point of contention for Al-Ahly. The Red Giants are hoping that the pressure and expectations from the home fans will create a burden for Wydad but there is no doubt that they would prefer a home and away situation or, at least, a neutral venue. They will receive 10,000 tickets but it remains to be seen how many of their fans make the trip.

Al-Ahly chief executive officer, Amr Shaheen, told the BBC: “The decision to play one single match instead of two legs was wrong in the first place. Africa is different to Europe – we do not have open borders, free circulation, same currency, or common laws.

“The vast majority of African fans cannot fly to attend matches, enjoy a meal, and tour the city they are flying to on the same day, have access to the game and return back to their office desk the next morning to tell their colleagues about the wonderful experience they had.”

Lessons need to be learned for the future. The final venue needs to be announced much earlier in the competition or it should be a two-legged affair.

Topics: football Al-Ahly

Related

5 things we learned as Al-Ahly and Wydad confirm all-Arab CAF Champions League final
Sport
5 things we learned as Al-Ahly and Wydad confirm all-Arab CAF Champions League final
Al-Ahly and Wydad Casablanca edge closer to an all-Arab CAF Champions League final
Sport
Al-Ahly and Wydad Casablanca edge closer to an all-Arab CAF Champions League final

Saudi fencer Ali Al-Bahrani takes silver at GCC Games in Kuwait

Saudi fencer Ali Al-Bahrani takes silver at GCC Games in Kuwait
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi fencer Ali Al-Bahrani takes silver at GCC Games in Kuwait

Saudi fencer Ali Al-Bahrani takes silver at GCC Games in Kuwait
  • Misfir Al-Asmari took bronze in men’s karate, while Saudi women’s team fell just short of winning bronze in the 3x3 basketball competition
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi fencer Ali Al-Bahraini has claimed second place and the silver medal in fencing at the third GCC Games, currently taking place in Kuwait.

Al-Bahrani finished behind Kuwaiti Ammar Al-Ammari in the saber category, while Saudi Adel Al-Mutairi placed third place and the bronze medal.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, head of the Saudi delegation to the games, and Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah, president of the Kuwait Olympic Committee, presented the winners with their medals.

Misfir Al-Asmari of the Saudi national team won the bronze medal in the individual kata category of the karate competition.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian national tennis team defeated the UAE 3-0 in the tennis competition.

Saud Al-Haqbani won the first match against the Emirati Fahd Al-Janahi in two sets (6-2, 6-1). This was followed by another straight win (6-1, 6-2) by Ammar Al-Haqbani over Abdulrahman Al-Janahi to give Saudi a two-match lead.

Having both won the singles matches, the Saudi team completed the 3-0 win when Abdullah Al-Faraj and Omar Ahmed teamed up to defeat Emirati opponents Omar Al-Hammadi and Abdullah Al-Marzouqi by two clear sets in the doubles competition.

In the women’s basketball 3×3, Saudi Arabia missed out on the bronze medal after going down 10-9 to Bahrain in the third-place play-off. Earlier, the Saudis had lost the semi-final 14-12 to the UAE.

The Saudi men’s handball team suffered a 35-27 defeat to their Bahraini counterparts.

Topics: GCC Games fencing

Related

Saudi women’s futsal team take bronze at GCC Games in Kuwait
Sport
Saudi women’s futsal team take bronze at GCC Games in Kuwait
Bronze for Saudi cyclist Dania Sambawa at GCC Games in Kuwait
Sport
Bronze for Saudi cyclist Dania Sambawa at GCC Games in Kuwait

Abdul Latif Jameel celebrates 25 years in Saudi motorsport

Abdul Latif Jameel celebrates 25 years in Saudi motorsport
Updated 30 May 2022
SALEH FAREED

Abdul Latif Jameel celebrates 25 years in Saudi motorsport

Abdul Latif Jameel celebrates 25 years in Saudi motorsport
  • The company has partnered with some of the Kingdom’s best drivers such as Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Dania Akeel
  • Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is the main partner of the Saudi Toyota Championship, the grassroots program that supports six events throughout the year
Updated 30 May 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ celebrated its 25 anniversary of supporting motorsports in Saudi Arabia on Thursday night with an event held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Held under the patronage of Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), the ceremony hosted the Kingdom’s pioneering motorsport figures and other distinguished guests who joined in the celebration of the country’s achievements in the racing industry.

In his opening speech, Prince Khalid said: “Welcoming the second season of the Saudi Toyota Championship builds on a successful past and opens new possibilities for motorsports in the country, creating a legacy far beyond racing. In line with Vision 2030, we work towards developing the talented youths as more avenues are available to hone their skills to become part of the growing motorsports industry.”

Hassan Jameel, chairman of the board of managers of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, assured attendees that the company will continue to follow the directive of SAMF to encourage the talents of the nation’s youth, while promoting and facilitating accessible motorsports. 

He added that the company is fully committed to supporting the industry and encouraging all members of society to take part in motorsports.

He said: “Under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors continues to follow their directives to encourage and nurture young talents, while promoting and facilitating access to motorsports. In this regard, the company affirms its full commitment to supporting the sector, and enables all members of society to participate and play a role in the advancement of motorsports.”

The event also held a discussion on the sidelines of the celebrations. Moderated by renowned motorsport journalist and historian Firas Nimri, the panel heard from the president of SAM, Abdullah Bakhashab; Saudi female rally driver, Dania Akeel; board member at SAMF and Saudi rally champion, Yazeed Al-Rajhi and SAMF CEO Sattam Alhozam.

Since 1997, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors has been committed to creating opportunities and bolstering Saudi Arabia’s motorsports scene. From supporting Bakhashab in the 1997 Middle East Rally Championship, to initiating the first race in the country in 2001 — the Toyota Race of Champions — it has played a significant role in promoting the different categories of motorsports in the Kingdom.

The company has also supported many regional firsts, including the launch of Rally Jameel this year, the debut off-road navigation rally for women drivers in the Arab world.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors had previously partnered with Al-Rajhi, who recently won the 2021 FIA World Cup Cross Country Baja. Most recently, it also partnered with Akeel, who won the World Cup for the T3 Desert Baja Rally after finishing fourth in Baja Italy, the eighth round of the championship. Akeel made history as the first Arab woman to win the title, highlighting the increased involvement of Saudi women in motorsports.

For the second successive season, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is the main partner of the Saudi Toyota Championship, a grassroots program for aspiring local drivers who have a passion for motorsports. The Saudi Toyota Championship supports six different events throughout the year:

  • Saudi Toyota Desert Rally
  • Saudi Toyota Drift Championship
  • Saudi Toyota Time Attack
  • Saudi Toyota Autocross
  • Saudi Toyota Drag Championship
  • Saudi Toyota Hill-climb
Topics: Motor Racing sport

Related

Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
Sport
Motor racing-Formula One cancels 2022 Russian Grand Prix
Special Saudi camel passport praised for ‘dedication to heritage’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi camel passport praised for ‘dedication to heritage’

5 things learned as Al-Hilal continue stunning pursuit of Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League title race

5 things learned as Al-Hilal continue stunning pursuit of Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League title race
Updated 30 May 2022
John Duerden

5 things learned as Al-Hilal continue stunning pursuit of Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League title race

5 things learned as Al-Hilal continue stunning pursuit of Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League title race
  • Having looked out of running, reigning Saudi, Asian champions now on same points as faltering Jeddah club with only 2 matches left
Updated 30 May 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: The unthinkable has happened, with once runaway leaders Al-Ittihad being reeled in by reigning champions Al-Hilal. Round 28 out of 30 in the Saudi Professional League season was a stunner and means that fans are in for a real treat when the campaign resumes in June.

1. Al-Hilal now the favorites

There has been an amazing turnaround at the top. In less than a week, Al-Hilal have reduced Al-Ittihad’s lead from six points to none. They also share the same goal difference.

On Sunday, the defending champions defeated Abha 2-0. Both the goals came in the second half with center-back Ali Al-Bulaihi opening the scoring 10 minutes after the break and Odion Ighalo, a much more regular goal scorer, sealing the win 10 minutes from the end.

At this stage of the season, it is not about performances but just about getting the points on the board. This was the kind of game that will not be remembered too long by fans except for the fact that it finally closed the gap. Now Al-Hilal have the momentum.

The loss to Al-Feiha at the start of May looked to have ended their title hopes but four straight wins since, including the victory over Al-Ittihad last week, means that the momentum is in Riyadh. Despite the schedule and the injuries, they are now favorites.

2. Al-Ittihad stumble once more

The leaders lost 1-0 at relegation battlers Al-Tai, who now look safe from the drop, but the headlines will be focused on how the team from Jeddah are close to throwing away what would be a first title win since 2009.

It was all looking fine a short while ago but just one point from the last three games has thrown everything up in the air.

This was not a smash-and-grab win from the hosts. Al-Ittihad struggled to get going and caused coach Cosmin Contra to call it the worst performance he had seen since taking over at the start of the season.

The Tigers should have taken the lead midway through the first half. A blistering shot from outside the area from Abdulaziz Al-Bishi was saved and the rebound came out to Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti, but his effort came back off the post. Then five minutes into the second-half, Amir Sayoud broke free and his low shot sent the home fans wild.

The worried looks from Contra and all those on the sidelines said it all. Al-Ittihad have forgotten how to win just as the trophy was in touching distance and they now have over two weeks to think about how to get back on track.

3. Relegation battle goes from intense to epic

Al-Hazem became the first team to be relegated last week but the rest of the battle to escape the trapdoor is becoming legendary. Almost the entire bottom half of the table can still feel the heat of the relegation zone. There are just three points that separate Al-Taawoun in 10th and Al-Batin in 15th and two of those six teams are going down. Nobody can predict who it will be.

Many desperate teams are picking up points as the intensity of the fight has moved up a notch. Al-Taawoun looked almost doomed but have now won their last two games. Ettifaq have bounced back under new coach Patrice Carteron. Al-Batin are still in serious trouble but have taken seven points from their last four games and now have a fighting chance. Al-Ahli have drawn their last three but that means they are now unbeaten in three while Al-Tai beat the leaders and look to be safe.

The title race may get most of the headlines, but the bottom half is no place for the faint-hearted.

4. Firas Al-Buraikan flying the flag for locals

It is rare to see a Saudi Arabian striker make the top 10 of goal scorers in the league but with two games of the season remaining, Firas Al-Buraikan is there.

The 22-year-old became frustrated about a lack of playing time at Al-Nassr and a move to Al-Fateh is now looking like an inspired one.

His hat-trick against Damac means that he now has 11 for the season and is in the top 10. This is especially welcome to national team coach Herve Renard. His other striker Saleh Al-Shehri is injured and is unlikely to be back before the summer ends, at best.

Another Al-Hilal forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan’s time on the pitch is stop and start at the club. It puts a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Al-Buraikan, but on current form, he looks like he can handle it and is starting to thrive. It can only be good news for fans of the national team ahead of the World Cup.

5. International break adds an extra dimension

There are so many talking points as the season enters its last two rounds.

There is the battle for the top three with Al-Nassr hitting form at the right time and are just two points clear of Al-Shabab. When Al-Shabab let Ighalo join Al-Hilal in January, they were above their Riyadh rivals in the table. That is no longer the case, but Al-Shabab have Carlos. The Brazilian scored twice in a vital 2-0 win at Al-Raed and now has 13 for the season. Such goals mean that they are still in the hunt for a top-three finish.

There are also the fortunes of Al-Ahli. The Jeddah giants just cannot pull away from that relegation trapdoor, but the focus is going to be on the title race and while Al-Hilal are now favorites, there is still time for more twists to come.

Now there are no games for almost three weeks and the teams that handle this period best will be rewarded. There is still time for coaches to earn their salaries and get the results that will mean the title or avoiding relegation.

Topics: football sport Saudi Arabia

Related

Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad to blow Saudi Pro League title race wide open
Sport
Al-Hilal overcome Al-Ittihad to blow Saudi Pro League title race wide open
5 things we learned from Al-Feiha’s stunning defeat of Al-Hilal in King’s Cup final
Sport
5 things we learned from Al-Feiha’s stunning defeat of Al-Hilal in King’s Cup final

Asia’s rising stars battle for supremacy at AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022

Asia’s rising stars battle for supremacy at AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Asia’s rising stars battle for supremacy at AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022

Asia’s rising stars battle for supremacy at AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022
  • Saudi Arabia, runners-up at last edition in Thailand, take on debutants Tajikistan at the Lokomotiv Stadium on Friday in Group D as they seek first ever title in competition
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Asia’s brightest emerging talents will battle for continental glory when the AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 kicks off on Wednesday, the first time it has been hosted in the Central Asian region.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup has in the past served as a launch pad for some of the biggest stars in Asian and world football, including Japanese and Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino, Iranians Mehdi Taremi and Alireza Beiranvand, as well as 2019 winner and top goal scorer Almoez Ali of Qatar.

Taking place over 19 days, the tournament will see Asia’s top 16 teams compete over 32 matches across four venues, three of which are in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent; namely the Bunyodkor Stadium – which will stage Wednesday’s opener and the final on June 19 – the Pakhtakor Stadium, and Lokomotiv Stadium, as well as the Markaziy Stadium in the southern Uzbek city of Qarshi.

In a double-header opener, Group A contenders Iran and 2018 third-place finishers Qatar will go head-to-head at the Bunyodkor Stadium, while Australia prepare to face Group B opponents Kuwait, who will mark their return after a nine-year absence at the Markaziy Stadium.

The opening-day action will continue at the Pakhtakor Stadium later in the evening as host nation and 2018 champions Uzbekistan begin their Group A campaign against debutants Turkmenistan before Group B challengers Jordan face 2013 winners Iraq in Qarshi at 10 p.m.

The Group C contests will kick off the following day when defending champions South Korea, who will be looking to become the first side to clinch back-to-back titles, face Malaysia at the Lokomotiv Stadium, with ASEAN rivals Thailand and Vietnam set to relive their Southeast Asian Games gold-medal final match – which concluded in favor of the hosts in Hanoi two weeks ago – at the Bunyodkor Stadium two hours later.

Group D will see a titanic clash between 2016 champions Japan and the UAE at the Pakhtakor Stadium on Friday before Saudi Arabia, runners-up at the last edition in Thailand, take on debutants Tajikistan at the Lokomotiv Stadium.

As things stand, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Iraq, and Japan, have all been crowned champions once and will aim to secure the title for a second time. Meanwhile, the likes of Saudi Arabia and Vietnam will look to give it their all to improve their runners-up positions.

With the much-coveted title at stake, the fifth edition of the AFC U23 Asian Cup will also see the full implementation of the video assistant referee system across all matches for the second successive time.

Topics: football AFC Asian Cup

Related

Saudi Arabia U23 footballers set out on Olympic journey in Uzbekistan
Sport
Saudi Arabia U23 footballers set out on Olympic journey in Uzbekistan
Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach WAFF U23 Championship final
Sport
Saudi Arabia beat Iraq to reach WAFF U23 Championship final

Celtics defeat Miami to reach NBA Finals against Warriors

Celtics defeat Miami to reach NBA Finals against Warriors
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Celtics defeat Miami to reach NBA Finals against Warriors

Celtics defeat Miami to reach NBA Finals against Warriors
  • Boston captured the winner-take-all matchup to claim the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

MIAMI: The Boston Celtics, led by 26 points from Jayson Tatum, advanced to the NBA Finals by defeating Miami 100-96 on Sunday, setting up a showdown against the Golden State Warriors.
Boston captured the winner-take-all matchup to claim the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals 4-3 and secure a place in the championship series, which begins Thursday in San Francisco.

Topics: basketball Boston Celtics miami heat Golden State Warriors NBA

Related

Game 7: Heat, Celtics set to finally decide East champion
Sport
Game 7: Heat, Celtics set to finally decide East champion
Butler, Heat drag Celtics to Game 7 in Miami
Sport
Butler, Heat drag Celtics to Game 7 in Miami

Latest updates

China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption
China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption
SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following PIF-backed Vision Fund’s loss
SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following PIF-backed Vision Fund’s loss
Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell
Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell
MENA region among the big winners at D&AD Awards
MENA region among the big winners at D&AD Awards
Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh
Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.