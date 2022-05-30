Dubai's top energy body discusses ways to effectively regulate petroleum derivative market

DUBAI: The 70th annual meeting of Dubai Supreme Council of Energy discussed ways to regulate district cooling services to promote sustainable development and increase the share of clean and renewable energy through the use of green solutions.

The meeting held virtually and chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the council’s chairman, also discussed issues such as the current situation of the petroleum derivative trading market, according to a press release.

It also discussed legislative and executive measures that were implemented to regulate district cooling services and the liquefied petroleum gas sector.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the council, also participated in the virtual meeting.

“In line with directive No. 3 of 2021 issued by the chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy on regulating liquefied petroleum gas trading, a governance system was developed to regulate the LPG sector by encouraging distributors to abide by the laws. This had a positive impact on the sector,” said Tayer.