Who’s Who: Tareq Alangari, chief executive officer of E& Enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of UAE’s telecom operator

Tareq Alangari has been the chief executive officer of e& enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of the UAE-headquartered telecommunications e& Group, formerly Etisalat Group — since April 2020.
The company’s main focus is on supporting the acceleration of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.
In 2003, Alangari gained a bachelor’s degree in business from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, a diploma in commercial banking two years later, a master’s degree in business administration from the IE Business School in Madrid, in 2013, and is currently undertaking related qualifications through the INSEAD business school in Fontainebleau, France.
His main areas of experience are in business development, corporate startups, corporate governance, strategic planning and execution, operations management, and investor relations.
He is a member of the board of directors and executive committee of Leejam Sports Co. and has been a board member and chairman of the audit committee of Tabuk Cement Co. since 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Since 2018, Alangari has been a board executive committee member of the Saudi Spanish Business Council and recently became its vice chairman. In addition, he supervises IE business school and university alumni and operations in Saudi Arabia.
He has more than 20 years of experience working in the public and private sectors, including as an executive general manager and board and committee secretary at telecoms firm Mobily between 2016 and 2020.
Between 2010 and 2016, he worked for the Capital Market Authority, mainly in corporate governance and company disclosures, including being a full-time adviser to the board of commissioners and committee secretary.
He was an issuers relations officer at the Saudi Stock Exchange from 2007 to 2010 supporting listed companies, a corporate banking relationship manager at Al Rajhi Bank between 2004 and 2007, and a business development manager with real estate developer Almousa between 2003 and 2004.
Between 1999 and 2001, Alangari worked at Jarir Bookstore as customer service and deputy showroom manager while being a full-time student at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.
Who’s Who: Tareq Alangari, chief executive officer of E& Enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of UAE’s telecom operator
https://arab.news/cpr7z
Who’s Who: Tareq Alangari, chief executive officer of E& Enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of UAE’s telecom operator
Tareq Alangari has been the chief executive officer of e& enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of the UAE-headquartered telecommunications e& Group, formerly Etisalat Group — since April 2020.