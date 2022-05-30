You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Tareq Alangari, chief executive officer of E& Enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of UAE’s telecom operator

Who’s Who: Tareq Alangari, chief executive officer of E& Enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of UAE’s telecom operator

Tareq Alangari
Tareq Alangari
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpr7z

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Tareq Alangari, chief executive officer of E& Enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of UAE’s telecom operator

Tareq Alangari
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Tareq Alangari has been the chief executive officer of e& enterprise Saudi — a subsidiary of the UAE-headquartered telecommunications e& Group, formerly Etisalat Group — since April 2020.
The company’s main focus is on supporting the acceleration of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.
In 2003, Alangari gained a bachelor’s degree in business from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, a diploma in commercial banking two years later, a master’s degree in business administration from the IE Business School in Madrid, in 2013, and is currently undertaking related qualifications through the INSEAD business school in Fontainebleau, France.
His main areas of experience are in business development, corporate startups, corporate governance, strategic planning and execution, operations management, and investor relations.
He is a member of the board of directors and executive committee of Leejam Sports Co. and has been a board member and chairman of the audit committee of Tabuk Cement Co. since 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Since 2018, Alangari has been a board executive committee member of the Saudi Spanish Business Council and recently became its vice chairman. In addition, he supervises IE business school and university alumni and operations in Saudi Arabia.
He has more than 20 years of experience working in the public and private sectors, including as an executive general manager and board and committee secretary at telecoms firm Mobily between 2016 and 2020.
Between 2010 and 2016, he worked for the Capital Market Authority, mainly in corporate governance and company disclosures, including being a full-time adviser to the board of commissioners and committee secretary.
He was an issuers relations officer at the Saudi Stock Exchange from 2007 to 2010 supporting listed companies, a corporate banking relationship manager at Al Rajhi Bank between 2004 and 2007, and a business development manager with real estate developer Almousa between 2003 and 2004.
Between 1999 and 2001, Alangari worked at Jarir Bookstore as customer service and deputy showroom manager while being a full-time student at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Muhammad Bassrawi
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Muhammad Bassrawi, chief domestic officer at the Saudi Tourism Authority
Who’s Who: Bedor Alrashoudi, CEO at Jazan Energy and Development Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Bedor Alrashoudi, CEO at Jazan Energy and Development Co.

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU

Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU
  • It was signed by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and his counterpart, Sylvestre Radegonde
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Saudi Arabia and Seychelles in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom’s Tourism Ministry signed MoU with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles to boost cooperation and exchange expertise between the two countries.

It was signed by the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and his counterpart, Sylvestre Radegonde, SPA reported.

While it highlights the importance of tourism and its role in increasing economic growth, creating job opportunities, and promoting sustainable development, it also aims at supporting and developing activities and efforts of tourism institutions and associations and encouraging the establishment of investment projects between the two countries, SPA added.

The two sides, per the MoU, will exchange expertise in planning, tourism investment, and developing tourism sites and projects.

The MoU signing followed a meeting between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Radegonde in Riyadh on Sunday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Seychelles tourism

Related

Saudi FM receives Seychelles counterpart in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets Seychelles counterpart in Riyadh
The Saudi Arabian women's national football team, in green, defeated the Seychelles 2-0 in their first ever international match. (Supplied)
Sport
Saudi women’s national football team beat Seychelles in historic international win

Saudi women outnumber men in job-training program

Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market
Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi women outnumber men in job-training program

Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market
  • Tamheer provides a monthly financial stipend of SR2,000 ($533) for graduate diploma holders from technical, health, and administrative institutes and colleges, and SR3,000 ($800) for people with a bachelor’s degree and above
Updated 2 min 38 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi female graduates outnumber their male counterparts in an on-the-job training program launched by the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf).

Hadaf said that more than 61,000 male and female graduates with a diploma, bachelor's degree, or higher degree had benefited from the Tamheer program since its launch in 2017.

Of this figure, 74 percent of participants were female.

Riyadh, Makkah, and the Eastern Province were the top three regions represented by participants.

Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market through practical training in the workplace in line with their major or field of study.

It also helps raise their employability and stimulates the private sector to attract trained nationals once they have completed the training phase.

Tamheer provides a monthly financial stipend of SR2,000 ($533) for graduate diploma holders from technical, health, and administrative institutes and colleges, and SR3,000 ($800) for people with a bachelor’s degree and above.

It also bears the insurance costs for trainees when they are in the work environment for the practical element of the program.

The training period ranges from three to six months.

Trainees receive an experience certificate upon successful completion of the program.

To qualify for the program, applicants need to be higher education graduates and have been unemployed for at least six months.

Hadaf has renewed its invitation to establishments to offer training opportunities through the Taqat national labor portal.

It encourages companies to train Saudi graduates enrolled in the program. It is funded by Hadaf using the fees paid in a parallel program called Nitaqat, the Saudization scheme aimed at decreasing unemployment rates while also mobilizing the country's human capital to its full potential.  

When companies pay for Saudization units to reach a particular range in the Nitaqat program, this money is used as incentives for graduates in Tamheer.

Companies that offer on-job training through Tamheer also benefit from the program since Hadaf defrays the company's financial expenses by paying the trainees a monthly incentive.

Employers get the chance to know about the skills and qualifications of Saudis in the labor market and hire the most qualified people to work for them.

Companies registering in the program must meet specific requirements to qualify for it.

There should be a clear plan for trainees, a mentor appointed for every 10 trainees, a monthly attendance record, and feedback for trainees.

Tamheer allows government, semi-government, and private establishments to enroll.

It helps develop the Saudi economy and society by enabling young people to be part of the workforce.

 

Topics: Hadaf Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Hadaf approves 33 new professional certificates
Hadaf holds career counseling sessions for job seekers in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Hadaf holds career counseling sessions for job seekers in Saudi Arabia

Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition celebrates its 21st event in Jeddah

Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition celebrates its 21st event in Jeddah
Updated 17 min 44 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition celebrates its 21st event in Jeddah

Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition celebrates its 21st event in Jeddah
  • Annual show is a must for ‘all lovers of style,’ Jeddah Season says
  • Five-day event opens on Tuesday in Jeddah
Updated 17 min 44 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: More than 150 exhibitors from around the world will take part in this year’s Bisat Al-Reeh exhibition, which opens on Tuesday at the Jeddah Superdome.

The 21st annual celebration of creativity and design organized by the National Home Health Care Foundation is being staged as part of the 2022 Jeddah Season of activities.

Held under the patronage of Princess Adelah bint Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, Bisat Al-Reeh aims to promote creativity in the world of fashion, jewelry and furniture, as well as nurturing young talent.

The five-day event is a showcase for people of all ages and backgrounds to display their handicrafts and designs to a wide audience.

Jeddah Season took to Twitter on Saturday to promote the event: “For all lovers of style and distinctive designs #Basat Al-Reeh is back with many surprises that will make you happy in the #Jeddah_Superdome, visit us and enjoy watching the most amazing jewelry designs from the most famous brands.”

One of the highlights of this year’s exhibition is a collaborative and multi-faceted sculpture created by a group of male and female Saudi artists. The piece, titled “Ana Juz2 (Ana Juz’a)” — which translates as “I am a part of” — allows each of the artists to present their own artistic view through a three-dimensional model, with each element displayed at a different point within the exhibition venue.

The aim of the work is to encourage people to come together within their communities and promote greater social responsibility. At the end of the show, the different elements will be sold off, with the proceeds going to support the work of the NHHCF.

Princess Adelah, who is chairperson of the foundation’s board of trustees, said: “The foundation works for noble goals, as today it serves 10 different regions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Its goals fall within providing home health care in addition to providing patients’ psychological and social needs and supporting them with consumable medical equipment and supplies, as well as enhancing the functional capabilities of the patients and supporting them till achieving their own independence.”

This year’s Bisat Al-Reeh is open to women only from Tuesday to Friday, with families welcome on Saturday. The opening hours are 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Topics: Bisat Al-Reeh Jeddah Season 2022

Related

Special Jeddah Season park activities attracting tens of thousands of visitors per day
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season park activities attracting tens of thousands of visitors per day
The Japanese band JAM Project’s performance was part of the activities held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah. video
Saudi Arabia
Japanese pop stars JAM Project thrill fans at Anime Village as part of Jeddah Season

Saudi FM discusses strategic relations between Kingdom and US with Blinken

Saudi FM discusses strategic relations between Kingdom and US with Blinken
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM discusses strategic relations between Kingdom and US with Blinken

Saudi FM discusses strategic relations between Kingdom and US with Blinken
  • Prince Faisal and Blinken discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in order to achieve more stability and prosperity for their countries
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister discussed the strategic relations between the Kingdom and the US with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

During a phone call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Blinken discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in order to achieve more stability and prosperity for the two countries.

They also discussed the most prominent regional and international issues and efforts made with regards to them.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM urges global coalition to continue efforts to eliminate Daesh completely
Saudi FM meets Thai counterpart in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets Thai counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Red Crescent receives Guinness World Record for campaign to save lives

Saudi Red Crescent receives Guinness World Record for campaign to save lives
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi Red Crescent receives Guinness World Record for campaign to save lives

Saudi Red Crescent receives Guinness World Record for campaign to save lives
  • More than 9,000 people signed up online to learn first aid within 24 hours of the campaign launching
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority has received a Guinness World Record for its “Saving a Soul” awareness campaign after 9,836 people signed up to learn first aid within 24 hours.

More than 9,000 people signed up online to learn first aid and how to use automated external defibrillators within 24 hours of the campaign launching, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Spokesperson for the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Abdulaziz Al-Suwaine, said the campaign was held at Riyadh Front and witnessed a big turnout from both citizens and residents who showed true willingness to learn first aid and ways to use AEDs.

The authority has installed defibrillators in several public places to help save lives, he added.Al-Suwaine said the campaign’s success in attracting such a large number of people in a short amount of time shows how responsible Saudi society is and the will of its individuals to be influencers at the humanitarian level.

Topics: Saudi Arabia RIYADH FRONT Guinness World Record Saudi Red Crescent Authority

Related

Riyadh hosts second edition of luxury jewelry event
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh hosts second edition of luxury jewelry event
Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Red Crescent chief briefed on Saudi health advances

Latest updates

Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels
Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels
Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU
Saudi Arabia, Seychelles sign tourism MoU
Saudi women outnumber men in job-training program
Tamheer aims to help Saudi nationals acquire the expertise and skills required for the labor market
Britain’s top CEO salaries back to pre-pandemic levels
Britain’s top CEO salaries back to pre-pandemic levels
Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions
Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.