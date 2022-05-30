What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth

Eden Collinsworth’s fourth book, What the Ermine Saw, traces the tumultuous history of Leonardo di Vinci’s painting.

Expertly researched and deftly told, What the Ermine Saw is an enthralling account of Renaissance Italy and its actors, a comprehensive study of artistry and innovation, and a reminder that genius, power, and beauty always have a price.

The section about the painting’s origins in the Italian Renaissance is incredibly detailed and vibrant. The author has frequently incorporated the stories of women into this historical account, which felt fitting considering the painting’s female subject.

In following the painting “Lady with an Ermine” across time and space, the author weaves a compelling narrative about the enduring genius of Leonardo di Vinci and the history of art collecting.

With sometimes dizzying effect, Collinsworth vaults between granular detail and grand context.

‘What the Ermine Saw’ bolts through wars and empires, art-making and state-making across the continent in the last 500 years, Erin Maglaque said in a review for The New York Times.