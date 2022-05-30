You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth

What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth

What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth
Short Url

https://arab.news/9uxzj

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth

What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Eden Collinsworth’s fourth book, What the Ermine Saw, traces the tumultuous history of Leonardo di Vinci’s painting.

Expertly researched and deftly told, What the Ermine Saw is an enthralling account of Renaissance Italy and its actors, a comprehensive study of artistry and innovation, and a reminder that genius, power, and beauty always have a price.

The section about the painting’s origins in the Italian Renaissance is incredibly detailed and vibrant. The author has frequently incorporated the stories of women into this historical account, which felt fitting considering the painting’s female subject.

In following the painting “Lady with an Ermine” across time and space, the author weaves a compelling narrative about the enduring genius of Leonardo di Vinci and the history of art collecting.

With sometimes dizzying effect, Collinsworth vaults between granular detail and grand context.

‘What the Ermine Saw’ bolts through wars and empires, art-making and state-making across the continent in the last 500 years, Erin Maglaque said in a review for The New York Times.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzzanne L. Marchand
books
What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzzanne L. Marchand
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: What a Mushroom Lives For

What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzzanne L. Marchand

What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzzanne L. Marchand
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzzanne L. Marchand

What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzzanne L. Marchand
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

Porcelain was invented in medieval China—but its secret recipe was first reproduced in Europe by an alchemist in the employ of the Saxon king Augustus the Strong.

Saxony’s revered Meissen factory could not keep porcelain’s ingredients secret for long, however, and scores of Roman princes quickly founded their own mercantile manufactories, soon to be rivaled by private entrepreneurs, eager to make not art but profits.

As porcelain’s uses multiplied and its price plummeted, it lost much of its identity as aristocratic ornament, instead taking on a vast number of banal, yet even more culturally significant, roles.

By the 19th and 20th centuries, it became essential to bourgeois dining, and also acquired new functions in insulator tubes, shell casings, and teeth.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: What a Mushroom Lives For
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Two Wheels Good

US chargé d’affaires visits Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre pavilion at the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair welcomed His Excellency Sean Murphy,
The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre pavilion at the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair welcomed His Excellency Sean Murphy,
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

US chargé d’affaires visits Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre pavilion at the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair welcomed His Excellency Sean Murphy,
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Sean Murphy, Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi, visited the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre pavilion at the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) this week.

Welcomed by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, the Chargé d'Affaires toured the pavilion and was briefed on the center’s activities, initiatives and projects.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre was established by the late ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin

Zayed Al-Nahyan to support Arabic language development and modernization,  enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organization of book fairs.

Meanwhile, ADIBF, which runs until May 29, is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors. About 1,130 international, regional and local publishing houses from about 80 countries are taking part.

The annual event also features more than 1,000 speakers from 40 countries.

Topics: Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

What We Are Reading Today: What a Mushroom Lives For

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: What a Mushroom Lives For

Photo/Supplied
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News

Author: Michael J. Hathaway

What a Mushroom Lives For pushes today’s mushroom renaissance in compelling new directions. For centuries, Western science has promoted a human- and animal-centric framework of what counts as action, agency, movement, and behavior. But, as Michael Hathaway shows, the world-making capacities of mushrooms radically challenge this orthodoxy by revealing the lively dynamism of all forms of life.
Many Tibetan and Yi people have dedicated their lives to picking and selling this mushroom—a delicacy that drives a multibillion-dollar global trade network and that still grows only in the wild, despite scientists’ intensive efforts to cultivate it in urban labs.
But this is far from a simple story of humans exploiting a passive, edible commodity. Rather, the book reveals the complex, symbiotic ways that mushrooms, plants, humans, and other animals interact.

 

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Two Wheels Good
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Two Essays on Analytical Psychology’
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Two Essays on Analytical Psychology’

What We Are Reading Today: Two Wheels Good

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 28 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Two Wheels Good

Photo/Supplied
Updated 28 May 2022
Arab News

Author: Jody Rosen

Two Wheels Good examines the bicycle’s past and peers into its future, challenging myths and cliches, while uncovering cycling’s connection to colonial conquest and the gentrification of cities.
But the book is also a love letter: A reflection on the sensual and spiritual pleasures of bike riding and an ode to an engineering marvel — a wondrous vehicle whose passenger is also its engine.
In Two Wheels Good, writer and critic Jody Rosen reshapes “our understanding of this ubiquitous machine, an ever-present force in humanity’s life and dreamlife — and a flashpoint in culture wars — for more for than 200 years,” said a review on Goodreads.com.
Combining history, reportage, travelogue, and memoir, Rosen sweeps across centuries and around the globe, unfolding the bicycle’s saga from its invention in 1817 to its present-day renaissance as a “green machine,” an emblem of sustainability in a world afflicted by pandemic and climate change. Rosen is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine.
His work has appeared in Slate, New York, The New Yorker, and many other publications.

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Two Essays on Analytical Psychology’
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Two Essays on Analytical Psychology’
What We Are Reading Today: The Owl and the Nightingale
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Owl and the Nightingale

What We Are Reading Today: The Owl and the Nightingale

What We Are Reading Today: The Owl and the Nightingale
Updated 27 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Owl and the Nightingale

What We Are Reading Today: The Owl and the Nightingale
Updated 27 May 2022
Arab News

Author: Simon Armitage

The Owl and the Nightingale, one of the earliest literary works in Middle English, is a lively, anonymous comic poem about two birds who embark on a war of words in a wood, with a nearby poet reporting their argument in rhyming couplets, line by line and blow by blow.

In this engaging and energetic verse translation, Simon Armitage captures the verve and humor of this dramatic tale with all the cut and thrust of the original.

Sounding at times like antagonists in a Twitter feud, the owl and the nightingale quarrel about a host of subjects that still resonate today—including love, marriage, identity, cultural background, class distinctions, and the right to be heard.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Currency of Politics: The Political Theory of Money from Aristotle to Keynes
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Currency of Politics: The Political Theory of Money from Aristotle to Keynes
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Cheerfulness: A Literary and Cultural History

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth
What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth
Microsoft reinforces startup revolution in Kingdom
Microsoft reinforces startup revolution in Kingdom
Daesh plotter of 2021 Baghdad market bombing sentenced to death
Members of the Iraqi army and security forces gather at the scene of a deadly explosion carried out by Daesh
Famine looms in Horn of Africa after four seasons of poor rains
Famine looms in Horn of Africa after four seasons of poor rains
Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels
Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.