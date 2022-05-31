You are here

  • Home
  • EU bans Russian oil; Zelensky calls Donbas situation ‘extremely difficult’
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU bans Russian oil; Zelensky calls Donbas situation ‘extremely difficult’

President of the European Council Charles Michel talks to press as he arrives for the first day of a special meeting of the European Council at The European Council Building in Brussels on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
President of the European Council Charles Michel talks to press as he arrives for the first day of a special meeting of the European Council at The European Council Building in Brussels on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v5dbf

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

EU bans Russian oil; Zelensky calls Donbas situation ‘extremely difficult’

President of the European Council Charles Michel talks to press in Brussels on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
  • According to several diplomats, leaders will try to reach a deal for an EU embargo on Russian oil brought in by sea by the end of the year that would cover more than two-third of the EU’s oil imports from Russia
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV/LVIV: EU leaders agreed on Monday to ban the export of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc, EU Council President Charles Michel said, as Ukrainian and Russian forces battled on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, the last city still held by Kyiv in Ukraine’s strategic Luhansk province.
Michel said on Twitter the ban would immediately cover more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia “cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine.”
The EU leaders, meeting in Brussels, also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank Sberbank from the SWIFT system and to ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, Michel added.
Shortly before the announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation remained “extremely difficult” in the Donbas region, where Russia has focus of its military effort after failing to capture Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in March.
Zelensky had called the EU too soft on Moscow when it appeared leaders would not reach an agreement on the oil ban.
Earlier, in Washington, President Joe Biden said the United States would not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, a decision Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called “rational.”
Russia has been seeking to seize the entire Donbas region, consisting of Luhansk and Donetsk, another province Moscow claims on behalf of separatist proxies.
Capturing Sievierodonetsk and its twin city Lysychansk on the opposite bank of the Siverskyi Donets river would give Moscow effective control of Luhansk and allow the Kremlin to declare some form of victory after more than three months of death and destruction in Ukraine.
But by focusing on a battle for the single small city, Russia could leave other territory open to Ukrainian counterstrikes.
In his nightly address, Zelensky said the Donbas situation “remains extremely difficult” and said the Russian army was “trying to gather a superior force to put more and more pressure on our defenders.”
“The Russian army has now gathered there the maximum combat power,” he said of Donbas as a whole.
Kyiv said that in recent days, its forces pushed back Russian troops to defensive positions in Andriyivka, Lozove and Bilohorka, villages on the south bank of the Inhulets River that forms the border of Kherson province, where Moscow is trying to consolidate control.

RUSSIAN SHELLING
Zelensky said Russian forces shelled the city of Kharkiv again on Monday, as well as the border region of Sumy, which was hit from inside Russia.
Russian shelling has reduced much of Sievierodonetsk to ruins, but the Ukrainian defense has slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region.
Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian troops had advanced into Sievierodonetsk’s southeastern and northeastern fringes, but Ukrainian forces had driven them from the village of Toshkivka to the south, which could frustrate a push to encircle the area.
“They use the same tactics over and over again. They shell for several hours — for three, four, five hours — in a row and then attack,” he said. “Those who attack die. Then shelling and attack follow again, and so on until they break through somewhere.”
With temperatures rising, there was a “terrible smell of death” on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, Gaidai said.
A French journalist, Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff of television channel BFM, was killed near Sievierodonetsk on Monday when shelling hit the vehicle he was traveling in during an evacuation of civilians. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who was visiting Ukraine, demanded an investigation.
The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin, in talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said Russia was ready to facilitate unhindered grain exports from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Turkey.
Western leaders have chided Russia for blockading Ukrainian ports, sending prices of grain and other commodities soaring. The United Nations has said a global food crisis is deepening and has been trying to broker a deal to unblock Ukraine’s grain exports.
“Emphasis was placed on ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov seas and eliminating the mine threat in their waters,” the Kremlin said of Putin’s call with Erdogan.
Putin said if sanctions were lifted, Russia could export significant volumes of fertilizers and agricultural products.
Zelensky also spoke with Erdogan and said they discussed food security and defense cooperation, “and, of course, how to accelerate the end of this war.”

HUNGARY BLOCKING EU OIL EMBARGO
Efforts to agree an EU oil embargo has been blocked by Hungary’s refusal to agree to a ban on Russian imports it receives through the huge Soviet-era “Friendship” pipeline that runs across Ukraine.
Zelensky had questioned the lack of EU resolve.
“Why are you dependent on Russia ... Why can Russia still earn almost a billion euros a day by selling energy?” he said in an address to EU leaders.
In the Netherlands, GasTerra, which buys and trades gas on behalf of the Dutch government, said it would no longer receive gas from Russia’s Gazprom from Tuesday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian oil European Union (EU)

Related

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions
Business & Economy
Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions
Oil Updates — Crude hits two-month high; EU hopeful of Russian embargo
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude hits two-month high; EU hopeful of Russian embargo

Famine looms in Horn of Africa after four seasons of poor rains

Famine looms in Horn of Africa after four seasons of poor rains
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Famine looms in Horn of Africa after four seasons of poor rains

Famine looms in Horn of Africa after four seasons of poor rains
  • The drought has already wiped out 3.6m livestock in parts of Kenya and Ethiopia, where local populations rely heavily on pastoralism
  • The dire conditions have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, which has contributed to soaring food and fuel costs
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: Four consecutive seasons of poor rains have left millions of drought-stricken people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia facing starvation, aid agencies and meteorologists said Monday, warning that the October-November monsoon “could also fail.”
The unprecedented drought is “a climatic event not seen in at least 40 years,” said the statement by meterological experts and humanitarian groups including UN agencies.
“The 2022 March-May rainy season appears likely to be the driest on record,” it said.
Insufficient rainfall has destroyed crops, killed livestock and forced huge numbers of people to leave their homes in search of food and water, with the prospect of a fifth failed monsoon threatening to plunge the troubled region even deeper into catastrophe.
“Should these forecasts materialize, the already severe humanitarian emergency in the region would further deepen,” the agencies said.
The drought has already wiped out 3.6 million livestock in parts of Kenya and Ethiopia where local populations rely heavily on pastoralism to eke out a living. Meanwhile, one in three animals have died in Somalia since mid-2021.
More than 16.7 million people in the three countries are experiencing acute hunger with the number projected to rise to 20 million by September.
The dire conditions have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, which has contributed to soaring food and fuel costs, the statement added.
Without funding to scale up the aid response, an already dire situation will get worse, it said.
“A rapid scaling up of actions is needed now to save lives and avert starvation and death.”
Current appeals to respond to the drought remain well underfunded, it added.
A previous appeal in February by the UN’s World Food Programme raised less than four percent of the cash needed.
East Africa endured a harrowing drought in 2017 but early humanitarian action averted a famine in Somalia.
In contrast, 260,000 people — half of them children under the age of six — died of hunger or hunger-related disorders when a famine struck the country in 2011.
Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change.

Topics: Kenya Somalia Ethiopia Drought Famine

Related

Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia’s capital
World
Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia’s capital
One in four Somalis face acute hunger due to drought: UN
World
One in four Somalis face acute hunger due to drought: UN

India announces welfare program for kids orphaned by COVID-19

India announces welfare program for kids orphaned by COVID-19
Updated 30 May 2022

India announces welfare program for kids orphaned by COVID-19

India announces welfare program for kids orphaned by COVID-19
  • More than 147,000 children lost at least one parent to the disease
  • Program provides financial assistance, scholarships, and stipends
Updated 30 May 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a welfare program for thousands of children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public health outbreak devastated India, which saw its hospitals run out of staff, beds, and oxygen at the peak of the crisis.

The country reported an official death toll of around 525,000, while the World Health Organization estimated that 4.7 million Indians lost their lives to coronavirus.

More than 147,000 children lost at least one of their parents to COVID-19 in India, according to data from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Of this estimate, over 10,000 lost both their parents.

Under the welfare program, called “PM-Cares for Children,” those who lost their guardians to COVID-19 are eligible for financial assistance, scholarships, as well as a monthly stipend of about $52 for their daily needs.

“I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Modi said during the program’s launch.

“This program is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic. If a child needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too.”

Nitish Kumar Mehta, who lives in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, is among those who stand to benefit from the program.

He and his two sisters lost both their parents last May when India saw its most devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Any help is important,” Mehta told Arab News. “My elder sister is 18 and my youngest one is 13, and we need support. This money can help us in educating ourselves and finding a job.”

Child rights activists welcomed the new initiative but raised concerns over the program’s implementation.

“The announcement is the first thing about the policy in our country, the next step really is the implementation of the policy and who will be in charge of it,” Anindit Roy Chowdhury, chief program officer of Save the Children, told Arab News.

Chowdhury said civil society should watch over the program to ensure that “what has been committed in the policy actually gets done on the ground.”

Suresh Kumar, who heads the Bihar-based Human Liberty Network, a group of NGOs working to stop child trafficking, said some children may not have the necessary documents to prove their parents had died of coronavirus.

“Orphan children need all the support. Whatever Modi announced was needed, but at the same time, he has to make it very transparent and every child can get access to it online,” Kumar told Arab News.

“The government support should not be mechanical and charity-based; they should be humane and rights-based. These children, like other children, are holders of a bunch of rights.”

Topics: Coronavirus Indian orphans

Related

Special Modi lauds national startup growth as reflecting ‘new India’
World
Modi lauds national startup growth as reflecting ‘new India’
India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic
World
India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic

Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis
Updated 30 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis
  • Sri Lankan PM has proposed constitutional reforms that will clip the president’s powers
  • Protesters demanded interim government to focus on resolving the economic crisis
Updated 30 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Political reforms proposed by the Sri Lankan prime minister have failed to appease protesters in the country, as they urged on Monday for the interim government to focus on resolving the ongoing economic crisis. 

Unable to pay for imports, the island nation has been suffering from acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines for months. Nationwide protests have rippled amid the devastation, which culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his cabinet this month. 

As Sri Lanka plunges deep into an economic collapse, protesters, mostly led by young people, have campaigned outside the president’s office for more than 50 days to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whom they blame for the crisis.  

Newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed making amendments to the Sri Lankan constitution in order to fix the political issues that had led to the economic crisis, reforms of which include clipping powers of the president and strengthening those of the parliament. 

“According to the new system we have proposed, the president will be held accountable to the parliament. The cabinet of ministers is also accountable to parliament,” Wickremesinghe said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday. 

Wickremesinghe’s proposed reforms seek to address a constitutional amendment approved in 2020 that had strengthened the powers of Rajapaksa and taken away parliament’s role in making key appointments, such as judges and the police chief.

With Sri Lankans still struggling with inflation and hardly able to afford three meals a day, some said the premier’s proposal fell short of addressing the current issue.   

“What we need is an interim government to resolve the current issues and get international support to tide over the present economic difficulties,” Anuruddha Bandara, an activist credited with the #GotaGoHome campaign on social media, told Arab News. 

“We will stand by our primary demand for the president to resign without further delay.” 

Mujibur Rahman, a spokesperson for Sri Lanka’s main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya, also urged the interim government “to solve the current burning issues.”

“Let us come up with constructive ideas to feed the suffering masses, who are affected by the high cost of living, and provide fuel, gas and power, which are not available in the day-to-day life of the people,” he told Arab News. 

The National Movement for Social Justice, an independent collective of Sri Lankan civil societies, said the country needs an interim and all-party government to work together to solve the nation’s financial problems. 

“Such a government can win the confidence of the global community,” the collective’s Spokesman Sunil Jayasekera told Arab News. 

“Unless that happens, any effort by the prime minister is in vain and would lead nowhere at a crucial time like this.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

Related

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to seek ‘huge’ investment from Middle East
World
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to seek ‘huge’ investment from Middle East
Long fuel queues persist in Sri Lanka despite scramble to deliver supplies
World
Long fuel queues persist in Sri Lanka despite scramble to deliver supplies

Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh

Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh

Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh
  • Judge Tony Hunt said that the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt that Lisa Smith had traveled to Syria ‘with her eyes open’ and pledged allegiance to Daesh
  • As Daesh lost ground to a US-led coalition on the battlefield and towns and cities under its sway fell, Smith was forced to flee Raqqa and then Baghouz, before returning to Ireland
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

DUBLIN: Three judges at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday found former soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining the so-called Daesh group in Syria.
Smith, 40, wept in the dock as judge Tony Hunt read the panel’s decision, which was delivered after a nine-week trial.
The Muslim convert, who wore a hijab to court, pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.
Judge Hunt said the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt that she traveled to Syria “with her eyes open” and pledged allegiance to the group, led by Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.
She was acquitted of a separate charge of financing terrorism by sending 800 euros ($900) to aid medical treatment for a Syrian man in Turkey.
Hunt said there was reasonable doubt that she intended the money to be used for humanitarian purposes rather than to fund terrorism.
He granted her bail until a sentencing hearing on July 11.
During the trial, which began in January, prosecutors detailed how Smith, who was a member of the Irish Defense Forces from 2001 to 2011, traveled to Daesh controlled territory in 2015 after converting to Islam.
In 2012, she went on pilgrimage to Makkah, and expressed a desire on a Facebook page to live under Sharia law and to die a martyr.
The court was told that she bought a one-way ticket from Dublin to Turkey, crossing the border into Syria and living in Raqqa, the capital of the Daesh’s self-styled caliphate.
At the time, the hard-line extremists ruled over vast swathes of Syria and Iraq, attracting thousands of foreign fighters to their cause before the group’s territorial defeat in the region.
After failing to convince her husband to join her, Smith divorced him in 2016 and married a UK national involved in the group’s armed patrols.
As Daesh lost ground to a US-led coalition on the battlefield and towns and cities under its sway fell, Smith was forced to flee Raqqa and then Baghouz, their last remaining stronghold, before returning to Ireland.
She was arrested on arrival at Dublin airport on December 1, 2019 with her young daughter.
Defense lawyers argued that Smith’s presence in Daesh territory did not make her a de facto member of the extremist Sunni group.
They have said it could only be argued “at a stretch” that she provided some sort of assistance to the group because she had kept a home for her husband.
The three judges sat without a jury at the Special Criminal Court, which adjudicates on cases involving terrorism and organized crime offenses.

Topics: Ireland Lisa Smith Daesh Baghouz

Related

Irish soldier turned Daesh bride appears in court on terrorism charges
World
Irish soldier turned Daesh bride appears in court on terrorism charges
Former Irish soldier charged with Daesh membership
World
Former Irish soldier charged with Daesh membership

Islam grows in Brazilian slums

Islam grows in Brazilian slums
Updated 30 May 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima

Islam grows in Brazilian slums

Islam grows in Brazilian slums
  • In 2012, Cesar Kaab Abdul established a mosque in Jardim Cultura Fisica
Updated 30 May 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Over the past two decades, there has been a visible rise in the number of Muslim converts in the poor outskirts and slums of Brazil’s large cities.

New mosques have been established in neighborhoods with no history of welcoming Middle Eastern immigrants.

Nobody knows for sure the size of Brazil’s Muslim population. In 2010, when the most recent census was conducted by the government, 35,000 Brazilians declared themselves as Muslim, a very small proportion of the total population of 210 million. Many in the country believe that the number is much higher now.

In 2012, Cesar Kaab Abdul established a mosque in Jardim Cultura Fisica, a slum in the city of Embu das Artes, in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area.

A community organizer for decades, he was part of the first generation of hip hop artists in Brazil in the 1980s, and became known in that sphere as a rapper and cultural activist. 

Cesar’s mosque was named after Sumayyah bint Khayyat, a member of the Prophet Muhammad’s community. 

“I chose a woman’s name to show that the idea that women are oppressed in Islam is only a prejudice,” he told Arab News.

Cesar’s first contact with Islam was through Malcolm X’s autobiography, which commonly circulates among black resistance movements.  

“Most rappers had Malcolm X as a reference, but his religiousness usually went unnoticed,” he added.

As an office clerk in Sao Paulo’s financial district, Cesar had a Muslim Arab co-worker and became curious about his breaks to pray during office hours. “He told me he was Muslim, and I remembered Malcolm X’s story,” he recalled.

Cesar kept rapping and attained some success. His band even performed at US rapper Ja Rule’s concert in Brazil.

But he remained interested in Islam and would continually look for information about it online.

In 2007, he got in touch with a Muslim preacher in Egypt who instructed him and sent him books about Islam. From that point on, Cesar’s life began to deeply change.

“I used to be very radical on Islam’s cultural and political aspects … but then I began to understand its true nature,” he said.

In 2014 Cesar performed Hajj, which was “a deeply transforming experience.” At that time, he had already ceased to take part in music concerts and to drink alcohol. As well as his mosque, he established a center for the dissemination of Islam.

Many of his hip hop colleagues followed his example and converted to Islam. Cesar began to use his cultural influence to spread the prophet’s message, distributing Qur’ans even to high-profile Brazilian rappers such as Dexter and Mano Brown.

Supplied

His mosque became a social center, and during the COVID-19 pandemic it distributed at least 30 tons of food to the neediest in the region.

One of the fruits of his work was the conversion of Kareem Malik Abdul, a master of capoeira, a combination of dance and martial art created by African slaves during the slavery era in Brazil (1500-1888).

“Capoeira has a connection with Afro-Brazilian religions,” Kareem told Arab News. “At first I resisted the idea of going to the mosque when Cesar invited me, but then I saw how Islam changed his life.”

A longtime member of a capoeira group, he did not like the jokes his colleagues would make about him after his conversion.

“At times, somebody would say in front of everybody at the gym that I was carrying bombs in my backpack. As a Muslim, I was seen as a terrorist,” said Kareem, who decided to leave his colleagues and start his own capoeira group.

“They saw capoeira as a form of fighting and could become violent sometimes. In my group, I decided to focus on the musical, cultural and historical dimensions of capoeira, emphasizing the human aspect.”

The idea of taking extra care with the physical safety and limitations of all participants came from Islam, Kareem said.

He ended up developing a teaching method based on motivation, which attracted children with Down syndrome to his classes.

A black militant, he usually tells his students about the malês, which is what Muslim Africans — usually brought from West Africa — were called during Brazil’s slavery era, especially in the 19th century.

In 1835, they led a famous rebellion for freedom in Salvador, capital of the state of Bahia.

“I am sure some of the malês were capoeira fighters,” said Kareem, who celebrated when another capoeira master converted to Islam due to his work.

Jamal Adesoji, a 40-year-old biologist and rapper from the city of Pelotas, is also an enthusiast of the malês’ history.

A black militant, he first discovered Islam after watching a movie about Malcolm X. Years later, he sought the help of Palestinian immigrants in his city to learn more about the religion.

“I frequented mosques in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, and at times I felt discriminated against for not being Arab and for being black,” he lamented.

Over the years, Adesoji met many African Muslims and started to feel part of a joint identity.

“I studied and discovered that there were malês and even Islamic schools in my city in the 19th century,” he said.

“Islam first arrived in Brazil with the Africans, so it’s part of our identity — a part that was erased over time.”

Adesoji frequents a mosque in the city of Passo Fundo that was created years ago by Muhammad Lucena, a convert from Sao Paulo.

Supplied

The mosque gathers 1,000 people. About 150 of them are Brazilian converts, while the others are West African and South Asian, mostly workers at halal units in meat and poultry processing plants.

Lucena was a black militant in Sao Paulo whose group began collectively studying Malcolm X’s works at the beginning of the 1990s.

They decided to go to a mosque in the neighborhood to learn more about Islam. Lucena and a friend ended up converting.

In 1997, he received a scholarship to study in Libya — a turbulent time due to international sanctions imposed on Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

After a tough time adapting to his new life — he only spoke Portuguese and did not know anybody in Libya — Lucena managed to learn Arabic and studied at university for three years.

“When I came back to Brazil, all I had in my mind was to disseminate the prophet’s message,” he said.

Lucena was invited to work in the halal industry in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. “Many Brazilians converted after meeting their Muslim colleagues in the processing plant, especially people from the city’s poorest regions,” he recalled.

The rapid growth of the Passo Fundo community called the attention of a Kuwaiti donor, and Lucena was able to buy a building and establish a mosque.

“Some of the Brazilian families who ended up leaving the city and going back to their original regions created Muslim communities there too,” he said.

Lucena believes that Islam will keep growing in the country as more Brazilians are getting involved in its dissemination.

Syrian-born Jihad Hammadeh, a prominent sheikh in Brazil, told Arab News: “Brazil erased the great Muslim African figures from its history. Reparation is necessary at all levels while blacks’ rights aren’t respected.”

He celebrates the fact that there are now many sheikhs in the country able to guide converts through their journey, which will avoid possible distortions.

“Although Brazilian Islam was consolidated by Arab immigrants, now things have changed,” Hammadeh said.

“Some time ago, it was unthinkable that a convert could assume leadership of an Islamic institution. Now it’s more and more common.”

Topics: Brazil Islam Muslims religion Offbeat

Related

Bernie Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun
Sport
Bernie Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying a gun
Tokyo government reaffirms connections to Islamic countries
World
Tokyo government reaffirms connections to Islamic countries

Latest updates

EU bans Russian oil; Zelensky calls Donbas situation ‘extremely difficult’
President of the European Council Charles Michel talks to press in Brussels on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
Tunisian president slams Venice Commission over report on constitutional referendum
Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
Arabian horse beauty championship crowns 10 winners
Arabian horse beauty championship crowns 10 winners
El Moutaraji strikes twice as Wydad become African champions
El Moutaraji strikes twice as Wydad become African champions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.