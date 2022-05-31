You are here

  • Home
  • Shanghai prepares to lift two-month COVID-19 lockdown

Shanghai prepares to lift two-month COVID-19 lockdown

Shanghai prepares to lift two-month COVID-19 lockdown
Curbs will ease for about 22.5 million people in low-risk areas. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8596u

Updated 31 May 2022
AP

Shanghai prepares to lift two-month COVID-19 lockdown

Shanghai prepares to lift two-month COVID-19 lockdown
  • Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown
  • Shanghai recorded 29 new cases on Monday, continuing a steady decline from more than 20,000 a day in April
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

Shanghai authorities say they will take some major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely bottled up millions of people in their homes.
Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China, Vice Mayor Zong Ming said Tuesday at a daily news conference on the city’s outbreak.
Schools will partially reopen on a voluntary basis for students and shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will continue to reopen gradually with no more than 75 percent of their total capacity. Cinemas and gyms will remain closed.




Curbs will ease for about 22.5 million people in low-risk areas. (File/AFP)

Officials, who set June 1 as the target date for reopening earlier in May, appear ready to accelerate what has been a gradual easing in recent days. A few malls and markets have reopened, and some residents have been given passes allowing them out for a few hours at a time. In at least some chat groups, cynicism about the slow pace and stop-and-go nature of opening up gave way Tuesday to excitement about the prospect of being able to move about freely in the city for the first time since the end of March.
Shanghai recorded 29 new cases on Monday, continuing a steady decline from more than 20,000 a day in April. Li Qiang, the top official from China’s ruling Communist Party in Shanghai, at a meeting Monday was quoted as saying that the city had made major achievements in fighting the outbreak through continuous struggle.
The success came at a price. Authorities imposed a suffocating citywide lockdown under China’s “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to snuff out any outbreak with mass testing and isolation at centralized facilities of anyone who is infected.
Schools will reopen for the final two years of high school and the third year of middle school, but students can decide whether to attend in person. Other grades and kindergarten remain closed.
Beijing, the nation’s capital, further eased restrictions Tuesday in some districts. The city imposed limited lockdowns, but nothing near a citywide level, in a much smaller outbreak that appears to be on the wane. Beijing recorded 18 new cases on Monday.

Topics: China Shanghai COVID-19

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
Beijing man breaks COVID-19 rules, sends thousands into quarantine
World
Beijing man breaks COVID-19 rules, sends thousands into quarantine

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax
Updated 58 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax
  • Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months
Updated 58 min 56 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: Two Russian soldiers were handed jail terms of more than 11 years each Tuesday following a trial in central Ukraine, the Ukrainian Interfax news agency reported.
The servicemen, Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov, were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months under legislation against “violating the laws and customs of war,” for firing on two villages in the early days of Moscow’s invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial
World
Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial
Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million
World
Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million

Russian troops take ‘control’ in part of key city as oil embargo agreed

Russian troops take ‘control’ in part of key city as oil embargo agreed
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

Russian troops take ‘control’ in part of key city as oil embargo agreed

Russian troops take ‘control’ in part of key city as oil embargo agreed
  • Severodonetsk is one of several urban hubs that lie on Russia’s path to capturing the Donbas’s Lugansk region
  • As Russian troops edged closer to the Severodonetsk city center, officials in Brussels were tightening the economic screws on Moscow
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

KYIV: Russian forces have taken partial control of a key industrial city in eastern Ukraine, a regional governor said Tuesday, hours after European Union leaders struck a deal to ban more than two-thirds of Moscow’s oil imports.
Severodonetsk is one of several urban hubs that lie on Russia’s path to capturing the Donbas’s Lugansk region, where Moscow has shifted the bulk of its firepower since failing to capture Kyiv in the war’s early stages.
“The situation is extremely complicated. Part of Severodonetsk is controlled by the Russians,” Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media, adding that Ukrainian troops still retained some areas.
But as Russian troops edged closer to the Severodonetsk city center, officials in Brussels were tightening the economic screws on Moscow.
A compromise deal reached late Monday, meant to punish Russia for its invasion three months ago, cuts “a huge source of financing for its war machine,” European Council chief Charles Michel tweeted.
“Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war,” he said.

 


Leaders of the 27-nation bloc met to negotiate the long-sought deal amid concerns raised by Hungary and other neighboring countries reliant on Russian fuel.
The agreement also includes plans for the EU to send nine billion euros ($9.7 billion) in “immediate liquidity” to Kyiv, Michel announced.
Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had called an oil embargo the “key point” to any sanctions package.
“I believe that Europe will have to give up Russian oil and oil products in any case, because this is about the independence of Europeans themselves from (weaponized) Russian energy,” he said in his daily address to the nation.
The Netherlands on Tuesday became the latest European country to have its Russian gas shipments halted after refusing to pay in rubles, a demand Moscow is making of “unfriendly countries” in a bid to sidestep crippling Western sanctions.
“Gazprom has completely stopped gas supplies to (Dutch Energy Firm) GasTerra due to non-payment in rubles,” the Russian gas giant said in a morning statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Update First ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city – separatist leader
World
First ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city – separatist leader
Special Most Arabs distrust media coverage on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Poll
Media
Most Arabs distrust media coverage on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Poll

Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban and ‘harassment’ at sea

Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban and ‘harassment’ at sea
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban and ‘harassment’ at sea

Philippines complains of Chinese fishing ban and ‘harassment’ at sea
  • Chinese vessels of disrupting a joint marine scientific research mission as well as energy exploration activities at two sites in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines on Tuesday said it had filed a diplomatic protest with China for unilaterally declaring a South China Sea fishing ban, and complained also of harassment and violations of its jurisdiction by Beijing’s coast guard.
The foreign ministry in a statement accused the Chinese vessels of disrupting a joint marine scientific research mission as well as energy exploration activities at two sites in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
In another statement, it denounced China’s imposition of a fishing moratorium aimed at regenerating fish stocks, an annual ban that includes waters inside the EEZs of Vietnam and the Philippines.
China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Philippine statements, which referred to developments in March and April.
The foreign ministry said the coast guard’s actions were “not consistent with innocent passage and are clear violations of the Philippine maritime jurisdiction.”
It did not say why it waited more than a month to comment on the incidents.
The protest demonstrates the challenges ahead for President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, who will have a delicate balancing act in pursuing stronger economic ties with China while not appearing to capitulate over what the military sees as Beijing’s unlawful provocations at sea.
Marcos, whose May 9 election win analysts see as more favorable to Beijing than Washington, last week said he would defend sovereign territory and stand up to Chinese encroachment, in his strongest comments yet on foreign policy.
That followed a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he said he would elevate bilateral ties to a new level.
The Philippines and China have historically had a rocky relationship over Beijing’s vast territorial claims and conduct of its coast guard and fishing fleet in the South China Sea, through which at least $2.4 million of sea-borne trade passes each year.

Topics: Philippines China

Related

Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff
World
Philippines tells China to ‘back off’ after South China Sea standoff
Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
World
Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea

Jeju Island graveyard sheds light on Kim Jong Un’s South Korean heritage

Jeju Island graveyard sheds light on Kim Jong Un’s South Korean heritage
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

Jeju Island graveyard sheds light on Kim Jong Un’s South Korean heritage

Jeju Island graveyard sheds light on Kim Jong Un’s South Korean heritage
  • Remote cemetery has 13 tombstones bearing the Ko family name — Kim’s relatives through his mother, Ko Yong Hui
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

JEJU, South Korea: North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has threatened Seoul with fiery destruction, but as a remote graveyard on a resort island shows, he has closer links to the South than he might like to admit.
At a cemetery in a hard-to-find corner of South Korea’s Jeju island, there are 13 tombstones bearing the Ko family name — Kim’s relatives through his mother, Ko Yong Hui.
Jong Un is the third member of the Kim family to rule North Korea, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather — what official hagiography calls the “Paektu bloodline.”
But the Jeju graves tell a wider story.
Kim’s mother was born in Osaka in 1952 to a native Jeju islander who emigrated to Japan in 1929, when the Korean peninsula was under Tokyo’s colonial rule.
Many of her family, including Kim’s maternal great-grandfather, are buried on Jeju, their overgrown graves a stark contrast to Pyongyang’s Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the embalmed bodies of Kim’s father and grandfather Kim Il Sung lie in state.
After Kim came to power in 2011 following the death of his father Kim Jong Il, many experts highlighted his mother’s South Korean and Japanese heritage. Pyongyang has never confirmed it.
The regime “must have feared confirmation would undermine its legitimacy,” Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute, said.
The Kim dynasty bases its claim to power on Kim Il Sung’s role as a guerrilla fighter driving out Japan and winning Korea its independence in 1945.
“Korea-Japan heritage runs directly counter to the North Korean myth of its leadership,” Cheong said.
Kim’s mother grew up in the Japanese port city of Osaka, but her family moved to North Korea in the 1960s as part of a decades-long repatriation program by Pyongyang.
The scheme urged ethnic Koreans living in Japan to move to North Korea, part of a drive to “claim supremacy” over the South, said Park Chul-hyun, a novelist and columnist in Tokyo.
“The North saw the Korean-Japanese community as a strategic battleground,” he said, and managed to convince nearly 100,000 ethnic Koreans to relocate to the “socialist paradise.”
The Ko family answered the call, and lived a relatively normal life in the North until their eldest daughter caught the eye of the country’s heir apparent.
Experts believe that Ko, who was a performer with the Mansudae Art Troupe of musicians and dancers, first met Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang in 1972.
She would become his partner in 1975, experts say, and although there is no official record of their marriage the pair had three children. She died in 2004.
“There has been nothing about Ko Yong Hui in official state media,” said Rachel Minyoung Lee, a non-resident fellow with the 38 North Program at the Washington-based Stimson Center.
There is not much in state media about Kim Jong Un’s background and heritage generally beyond attempts to show he is the legitimate heir to the Mount Paektu legacy, she added.
South Korean media discovered the Ko family graves on Jeju in 2014 — one of the first real confirmations of Kim Jong Un’s South Korean ancestry.
At that time, there was a plaque — known as an “empty grave” in the South — honoring Kim’s maternal grandfather Ko Gyong Taek, even though he died and was buried in the North.
“Born in 1913 and moved to Japan in 1929. He passed away in 1999,” read the plaque, a custom which allows family members to perform ancestor rites even if the body is not present.
The plaque was not there when AFP visited the Jeju graveyard in April 2022.
It had been removed by a distant relative of Kim Jong Un, who was shocked by the media attention and feared the grave would be vandalized, the daily Chosun Ilbo reported.
He said his family “knew nothing about the relation to Kim Jong Un,” prior to the media discovery, the report said.

Topics: Kim Jong Un North Korea South Korea

Related

North Korea commemorates birth of its founder
World
North Korea commemorates birth of its founder
North Korea purges Kim Jong Un’s powerful uncle
World
North Korea purges Kim Jong Un’s powerful uncle

First ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city – separatist leader

First ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city – separatist leader
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

First ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city – separatist leader

First ship leaves Mariupol since Russia took the city – separatist leader
  • Port spokesperson said last week the ship would be loading 2,700 tons of metal before traveling east to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

A ship has left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia took the city and is headed east to Russia with a load of metal, the Russian-backed separatist leader of the Ukrainian breakaway region of Donetsk said on Tuesday.

Ukraine said the shipment of metal to Russia from Mariupol, whose capture gave Moscow an overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory to annexed-Crimea, amounted to looting.

“Today 2,500 tons of hot-rolled sheets left the port of Mariupol,” Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “The ship headed for (the Russian city of) Rostov.”

Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steelworks. Russia said last week that the port had been demined and was open again to commercial vessels.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol; Ukraine seeks compensation for destruction
World
Russia claims to have taken full control of Mariupol; Ukraine seeks compensation for destruction
Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol: Britain
World
Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol: Britain

Latest updates

Lebanese singer Marcelina’s nostalgic new video pays homage to Y2K style of her California youth
Lebanese singer Marcelina’s nostalgic new video pays homage to Y2K style of her California youth
ADB approves $250m loan to help Philippines’ climate ambitions
ADB approves $250m loan to help Philippines’ climate ambitions
Suez Canal zone aspires to become green hydrogen hub following over $10bn investments
Suez Canal zone aspires to become green hydrogen hub following over $10bn investments
Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend
Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend
WWE Superstars set for Hell in a Cell 2022
WWE Superstars set for Hell in a Cell 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.