Suez Canal zone aspires to become green hydrogen hub following over $10bn investments

The zone is also working to increase investments by preparing ports, building infrastructure, and providing industrial zones with all facilities.
The zone is also working to increase investments by preparing ports, building infrastructure, and providing industrial zones with all facilities.
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Suez Canal zone aspires to become green hydrogen hub following over $10bn investments

Suez Canal zone aspires to become green hydrogen hub following over $10bn investments
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian Suez Canal Economic Zone aspires to become a major hub for green hydrogen industry following investments exceeding $10 billion, head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone told CNBC Arabia.

Yehia Zaki said the total investments in the zone are expected to range between $20 billion and $30 billion.
The zone is also working to increase investments by preparing ports, building infrastructure, and providing industrial zones with all facilities, he added. 

Yehia said there are new Korean investments in the field of railway equipment manufacturing, estimated at $250 million.

Topics: suez canal Egypt Green hydrogen

Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend

Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend

Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tecom Group is aiming for an annual dividend payout of 800 million dirhams ($218 million) following its listing in the first half of the year.

The firm, which is part of state-owned Dubai Holding, may go public as early as June, Bloomberg reported citing an unnamed source.

The initial public offering of Tecom is part of Dubai’s plans to strengthen its capital market by selling stakes in as many as 10 state assets.

The city raised $6.1 billion by listing its main utility in April, the second-largest IPO of the year, according to Bloomberg.

Details regarding the potential size or valuation were not immediately available, and no definitive decisions regarding the timeline have been made. 

Topics: IPO Dubai stocks

Bahrain receives 11 pre-qualification bids for its metro project

Bahrain receives 11 pre-qualification bids for its metro project
Updated 15 min 53 sec ago
ARAB. NEWS

Bahrain receives 11 pre-qualification bids for its metro project

Bahrain receives 11 pre-qualification bids for its metro project
Updated 15 min 53 sec ago
ARAB. NEWS

RIYADH: Bahrain’s ministry of transportation and telecommunications has received 11 documents from bidders showing interest to pre-qualify for a contract to construct the first phase of the Bahrain metro, International Railway Journal reported.

The 109-kilometers project is expected to be completed over four diverse stages. The first phase of the metro will include two lines measuring 29 km, 20 stations, and two interchanges.

The scope of the work for the project will include the design, build, finance, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the project. 

Bidders for the project include China Railway Group, Orascom Construction, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction, among others. The contract is anticipated to run for an estimated 35 years.

Topics: Saudi Bahrain metro Projects tender

Innovation is not just all about technology: Saudi deputy ministry Hammed Al-Batchan

Innovation is not just all about technology: Saudi deputy ministry Hammed Al-Batchan
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel - Nirmal Narayanan

Innovation is not just all about technology: Saudi deputy ministry Hammed Al-Batchan

Innovation is not just all about technology: Saudi deputy ministry Hammed Al-Batchan
Updated 14 min 6 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel - Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: As Saudi Arabia is steadily implementing technology in all sectors, innovation is not just about technology, but is a fusion engine of ideas and talents, said Hammed Al-Batchan, deputy minister of innovation at the environment, water and agriculture ministry.  

While speaking at the Innovation-Driven Desalination Conference in Jeddah on May 31, Al-Batchan said that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is something unique, as there are not many visions in the world that can be compared to the Kingdom’s goal. 

He explained innovation is about having new ideas, solving challenges, and ultimately creating value out of the efforts. 

Citing an example, Al-Batchan noted that Saudi Arabia has the first digital hospital that works from a remote location, giving aid to patients. 

Topics: water innovation Saudi conferfence

Investment Corporation of Dubai records $2.7bn profit in 2021 on pandemic recovery

Investment Corporation of Dubai records $2.7bn profit in 2021 on pandemic recovery
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Investment Corporation of Dubai records $2.7bn profit in 2021 on pandemic recovery

Investment Corporation of Dubai records $2.7bn profit in 2021 on pandemic recovery
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Investment Corporation of Dubai posted a profit of 10.1 billion dirhams ($2.7 billion) for 2021, a significant turnaround from the previous 12 months and also indicative of recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The improvement in profits was driven by revenue growth, which increased by 24.5 percent to 169.4 billion dirhams, helped by higher oil and gas prices, the group said in a statement.

The state-owned investment firm also attributed performance to cost discipline, as well as lower impairments in the banking, real estate, and hospitality sectors.

“Our portfolio companies reaped the benefits of the steps taken earlier during the pandemic to protect their businesses, adapt their models, and enhance cost-effectiveness,” Managing Director Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani said.

Topics: ICD Dubai UAE

UAE In-Focus: Eutelsat collaborates with DEWA; DFM brings listed companies to London for roadshow

UAE In-Focus: Eutelsat collaborates with DEWA; DFM brings listed companies to London for roadshow
Updated 33 min 39 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus: Eutelsat collaborates with DEWA; DFM brings listed companies to London for roadshow

UAE In-Focus: Eutelsat collaborates with DEWA; DFM brings listed companies to London for roadshow
Updated 33 min 39 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Eutelsat has signed an agreement to provide technical support for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Space-D program and to launch its 3U nanosatellite DEWA-SAT1.

The development of nanosatellite Internet of Things terminals will help DEWA’s assets communicate better with their nanosatellite, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.

Waleed Bin Salman, executive vice president of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said: “The Space-D program aims to build DEWA’s capabilities and train Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance its electricity and water networks.”

Together, the two companies are exploring the possibility of integrating Eutelsat Earth Low Orbit satellites into the Space-D program and expanding the fleet of nanosatellites, the statement said.

The two parties will develop the first IoT use-case, using Eutelsat ELO satellites in conjunction with IoT sensors, at DEWA’s Research and Development Center.

DFM investors roadshow to attract global institutions based in London

Dubai Financial Market has teamed up with HSBC to host its annual International Investors Roadshow in London on June 9-10.

Senior executives from equities, sukuk, and bond issuers on Dubai’s capital markets will meet with representatives from a number of investment institutions worldwide.

A total of nine companies listed on DFM and Nasdaq Dubai are participating in the DFM international investors roadshow, including DEWA, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emirates NBD, DP World, Amanat, Aramex, and DFM Company.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “Dubai’s numerous development plans and initiatives aimed at implementing its ambitious strategy to develop its financial markets have reinforced their presence on the radar of global investment institutions, which is clearly reflected on the performance indicators recently.”

The DFM attracted 51,404 new investors during the first quarter of 2022, with 73.4 percent of them being foreign investors. 

This brings DFM’s total investor base to 903,077 investors from 209 nationalities, which indicates a growing interest in the DFM’s opportunities, whether through trading or public offerings, Ali added.

As part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, roadshows have been virtually organized for the past two years.

Topics: UAE in-focus Eutelsat Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

