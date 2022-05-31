Suez Canal zone aspires to become green hydrogen hub following over $10bn investments

RIYADH: The Egyptian Suez Canal Economic Zone aspires to become a major hub for green hydrogen industry following investments exceeding $10 billion, head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone told CNBC Arabia.

Yehia Zaki said the total investments in the zone are expected to range between $20 billion and $30 billion.

The zone is also working to increase investments by preparing ports, building infrastructure, and providing industrial zones with all facilities, he added.

Yehia said there are new Korean investments in the field of railway equipment manufacturing, estimated at $250 million.