You are here

  • Home
  • China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies
Smog and air pollution in Beijing (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7tew

Updated 31 May 2022
REEM WALID 

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies
Updated 31 May 2022
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Carbon output in China dropped in the first quarter of 2022 amid policies relating to COVID-19 and the property market. 

The government also announced it will expand its range of fiscal tools to facilitate the country’s carbon neutrality journey. 

Meanwhile, the official manufacturing purchasing manager’s index indicates that factories in the country are still struggling yet on the road to recovery. 

In depth

  • China’s carbon output fell 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting a drop for the third quarter in a row, Bloomberg reported. This is mainly attributed to the government’s tightened policies on the real estate sector as well as COVID-19 related controls.
  • China’s government has announced that it will make use of fiscal and taxation policies to back the country’s carbon neutrality journey. In line with this, the Asian country aims to create a basic financial policy by 2030 to boost green and low-carbon development. Beijing also plans to focus on mechanisms such as carbon and pollution discharge trading, Reuters reported, citing policy recommendations from the Ministry of Finance.
  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing manager’s index in May climbed to 49.6, up from 47.4 in April, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics. While a reading below 50 still reflects that the factories in the country are struggling, the slower pace of contraction signals that the economy is slowly recovering.
Topics: China in-focus Carbon Economy

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off

Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official

Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official

Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The global shortage of critical semiconductors is likely to last at least through next year and perhaps longer, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned on Tuesday.

Shutdowns of key Asian suppliers due to the COVID-19 pandemic crippled supplies last year, just when American consumers, flush with cash from government aid, went on a spending spree buying cars and electronics, which depend on the chips.

“I do not unfortunately see the chip shortage abating in any meaningful way anytime in the next year,” Raimondo told reporters following her recent trip to Asia.

She said she convened a dozen CEOs, including leaders of chipmakers, during her time in South Korea to discuss the shortage “and they all agreed that ... deep into 2023, possibly early '24 before we see any real relief.”

She repeated her call for Congress to act to provide funding for legislation that aims to stimulate domestic manufacturing of the computer chips that are key to a wide array of products, from smartphones to medical equipment to vacuum cleaners.

“We are really on borrowed time,” she said.

“Every other country has subsidies on the table now, and if Congress doesn’t act very quickly,” key producers like Samsung, Intel and Micron “are going to build in another country and that be that would be hugely problematic.”

The US Senate and the House of Representatives each have approved $52 billion bills — the CHIPS Act and the America COMPETES Act — that would invest in domestic chip research and manufacturing, but so far have failed to agree on the final form of the legislation.

Topics: US SEMICONDUCTORS Intel

Related

Nissan warns of flat profit as chip shortage becomes ‘new normal’
Business & Economy
Nissan warns of flat profit as chip shortage becomes ‘new normal’

Rising cost of living hurts US consumer confidence

Rising cost of living hurts US consumer confidence
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

Rising cost of living hurts US consumer confidence

Rising cost of living hurts US consumer confidence
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US consumer confidence eased modestly in May as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates force Americans to become more cautious about buying big ticket items, including motor vehicles and houses, which could curtail economic growth.

The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers’ perceptions of the labor market softening a bit this month. Though the drop in confidence was small, it suggested that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy actions to slow demand were starting to have an impact.

“We can never underestimate the US consumer,” said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. “But plans to pull back on purchases, and become a little more cautious, is something that the Federal Reserve would welcome as it aims to cool demand.”

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index slipped to a reading of 106.4 this month. Data for April was revised higher to show the index at 108.6 instead of the previously reported reading of 107.3. The index remains above its pandemic lows.

It has fared much better than the University of Michigan’s survey, where the consumer sentiment index is at an 11-year low. The Conference Board survey puts more emphasis on the labor market.

The survey’s so-called labor market differential, derived from data on respondents' views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get, fell to 39.3 this month from a reading of 44.7 in April. That was the first time in a year that this measure, which correlates to the unemployment rate from the Labor Department, was below 40.

Despite consumers’ somewhat unfavorable perceptions, the labor market is tightening, with the Conference Board noting that “they do expect labor market conditions to remain relatively strong, which should continue to support confidence in the short run.”

There were a record 11.5 million job openings on the last day of March and an all-time high 4.5 million workers resigned.

Stocks on Wall Street were lower. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.

Topics: US economy Inflation consumer confidence Data

Related

US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO
Business & Economy
US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO

UN holds ‘constructive’ talks in Moscow on grain, fertilizer exports

UN holds ‘constructive’ talks in Moscow on grain, fertilizer exports
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

UN holds ‘constructive’ talks in Moscow on grain, fertilizer exports

UN holds ‘constructive’ talks in Moscow on grain, fertilizer exports
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: A senior UN official had “constructive discussions” in Moscow with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

The UN official, Rebecca Grynspan, is now in Washington for more talks, he said. Grynspan is head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development and coordinator of the UN Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance that aims to help countries face economic shocks from the Ukraine war.

The objective of her discussions is focused on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets, with the key aim of addressing growing global food insecurity.

Stephane Dujarric

“The objective of her discussions is focused on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer to global markets, with the key aim of addressing growing global food insecurity,” Dujarric said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who visited Moscow and Kyiv last month, is trying to broker what he calls a “package deal” to resume both Ukrainian food exports and Russian food and fertilizer exports.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has fueled a global food crisis with prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer soaring. Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.

Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled and more than 20 million tons of grain are stuck in silos, while Moscow says the chilling effect of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the war has disrupted its fertilizer and grain exports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia was ready to facilitate the unhindered export of grain from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Turkey, according to a Kremlin readout of talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict grain food security

Related

Saudi Arabia tells UN meeting on food security ‘global cooperation is vital’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia tells UN meeting on food security ‘global cooperation is vital’

Oil extends bull run as EU agrees to ban most Russian oil

Oil extends bull run as EU agrees to ban most Russian oil
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

Oil extends bull run as EU agrees to ban most Russian oil

Oil extends bull run as EU agrees to ban most Russian oil
  • Benchmarks set to end May higher, rising 75% in six months
  • US pump prices hit record high as driving season kicks off 
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices extended a bull run on Tuesday after the EU agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and China decided to lift some COVID-19 restrictions and the US summer driving season kicked off.

Brent crude for July, which expires on Tuesday, rose $1.58, or 1.3 percent, to $123.25 a barrel by 12:30 p.m. ET (1630 GMT), after earlier rising to $125.28 — its highest since March 9. The more active August contract hit a high of $120.80.

The premium of August-loading Brent contracts over a six-month spread hit a nine-week high at close to $15 a barrel, indicating current supply tightness.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $117.12 a barrel, up $2.04 in a fourth consecutive session of gains, up 1.8 percent from Friday’s close, and touched its highest since March 9. There was no settlement on Monday’s US Memorial Day holiday.

Both benchmarks were set to end May higher for a sixth straight month, gaining about 75 percent over the period.

“Oil prices continue their biggest run in over a decade as we don’t have enough of anything and we are going to have less,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group.

“We are short of refining capacity and now Europe will be short crude as they move forward on a Russian oil ban,” he added.

EU leaders agreed in principle to cut 90 percent of oil imports from Russia, the bloc’s toughest sanction yet on Moscow since the invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

OPEC+ plans

Once fully adopted, sanctions on crude will be phased in over six months and on refined products over eight months. The embargo exempts pipeline oil from Russia as a concession to Hungary.

OPEC+ is set to stick to a modest July output hike of 432,000 barrels per day, OPEC+ sources said.

“Falling Russian crude exports will keep prices high this year, although we do expect greater non-Russian volumes, particularly from OPEC members and North America, to help bring prices down from around $120 per barrel currently towards $100 by year-end,” Capital Economics economist Edward Gardner wrote in a note.

US crude production

US crude oil production rose in March by more than 3 percent to 11.7 million bpd, its the highest since November, according to the government. However, output has been slow to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and is still far below its record high of 12.3 million bpd in 2019.

Oil prices found further support as Shanghai announced an end to its COVID-19 lockdown, and will allow people in China’s largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.

Still, price gains were limited by inflation fears after hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official that spooked stock market investors.

Retail gasoline prices

US retail gasoline prices also touched a record national average of $4.622 a gallon, according to AAA gas prices data as Memorial Day weekend marked the official start of the summer driving season.

Topics: Oil Brent WTI gasoline EU Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; EU bans most Russian oil; Russian oil output slightly up
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; EU bans most Russian oil; Russian oil output slightly up

DAMAC buys bankrupt Swiss diamond jeweler

DAMAC buys bankrupt Swiss diamond jeweler
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

DAMAC buys bankrupt Swiss diamond jeweler

DAMAC buys bankrupt Swiss diamond jeweler
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Damac Group, an Emirati property development company, has purchased De Grisogono SA, a Swiss luxury jeweler that filed for bankruptcy in early 2020, Bloomberg reported. 

Damac also announced that it launched a property project called Safa One by de Grisogono in Dubai, featuring cascading waterfalls, hanging gardens and a manmade-beach on the podium level.

“Keeping in line with our ambitions to expand our business into the luxury and high-end fashion realm, bidding for de Grisogono came to us naturally,” Sajwani said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The acquisition came three years after the billionaire purchased Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli SpA through his private investment company, according to Bloomberg. 

Topics: Damac UAE

Related

Damac Properties facilitates purchases by crypto holders
Business & Economy
Damac Properties facilitates purchases by crypto holders

Latest updates

Pokemon artist makes fantasy come true for Saudi fans
Mitsuhiro arita was born in 1971 in Fukuoka, japan, and now lives in Tokyo.
Powerful Tunisian union announces national strike in June
Noureddine Taboubi chairs the meeting of the body's national administrative commission in Hammamet on May 23, 2022. (AFP)
Saudi artist uses coins to create portraits of kings, leaders
Hisham Al-Najjar now hopes to sell his paintings to those interested in creative and distinctive artworks. (Photo/Saleh Fareed)
KAUST #HereToLead campaign opens new horizons for Saudi women
KAUST is acclaimed for the opportunities to gives women to pursue graduate degrees. (Supplied)
US remains committed to reopening Jerusalem consulate -State Dept

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.