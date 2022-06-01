You are here

Dr. Abdel Aziz Aluwaisheg

Iran’s seizure of Greek tankers threatens regional maritime security

Iran ‘must explain’ uranium at three secret nuclear sites
Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi (R), accompanied by atomic energy agency chief Mohammad Eslami, visiting the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant late last year. (Iranian presidency handout via AFP)
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Iran ‘must explain’ uranium at three secret nuclear sites
  • France demands answers ‘without delay’
  • Tehran accused of stealing classified UN documents
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Authorities in Tehran were told on Tuesday to explain the presence of uranium particles at three undeclared nuclear sites in Iran after a critical report by the UN nuclear watchdog.

The latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had not credibly answered long-standing questions about apparent nuclear activity at the sites in Marivan, Varamin and Turquzabad.

“We call on Iran to respond without delay to the questions and needs of the IAEA under its safeguards agreement,” France’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The dispute may herald a new diplomatic clash when the agency’s 35-nation board of governors meets next week.

If Western powers seek a resolution criticizing Tehran, it could deal a further blow to stalled eforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Those powers have until now repeatedly shied away from admonishing Iran at the board on the same issue, because of fears that it could jeopardize the nuclear talks in Vienna.

However, with those talks stalled and hopes fading for a revived nuclear deal, the French Foreign Ministry said: “We are in close consultation with our partners on the follow-up to be given to this situation at the next board of governors.”

Iran and the agency agreed in March on an approach for resolving the issue of the sites. Under that agreement, agency chief Rafael Grossi is due to “report his conclusions” to the watchdog’s board of governors next week. 

While most of the activities concerned are thought to date back to the early 2000s, one of the sites, in the Turquzabad district of Tehran, may have been used for storing uranium as recently as 2018.

Iran said the agency’s latest report was “unfair,” and blamed Israeli influence.

“It is feared that the political pressure exerted by the Zionist regime and some other actors has caused the normal path of the agency’s reports to change from technical to political,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

Iran’s representative to the IAEA, Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, said the report “does not reflect Iran’s extensive cooperation with the agency.”

He said: “Iran considers this ap- proach unconstructive to the current close relations and cooperation between the country and the IAEA. The agency should be aware of the destructive consequences of publishing such onesided reports.”

Meanwhile, Israel on Tuesday accused Iran of stealing documents from the IAEA to hide evidence of its plans to build a nuclear bomb.

“Iran stole classified documents ... and used that information to systematically evade nuclear probes,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

“How do we know? Because we got our hands on Iran’s deception plan.”

Topics: Iran nuclear ambitions Iran nuclear deal IAEA

Leading Turkish opposition figure jailed and then freed

Leading Turkish opposition figure jailed and then freed
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

Leading Turkish opposition figure jailed and then freed
  • Tens of thousands of people rallied in Istanbul on May 21 to express their support after the court handed down its sentence
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: A senior member of Turkey’s main opposition party was freed Tuesday on the same day she was jailed following a conviction for having insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other public officials.
The sentence against Canan Kaftancioglu, who leads the Republican People’s Party (CHP) in Istanbul, also bans her from running in next year’s legislative and presidential elections.
On May 12, the Supreme Court of Appeals confirmed Kaftancioglu’s conviction on three counts including over an anti-Erdogan tweet.
Although her sentence was for four years, 11 months and 20 days, party officials earlier told AFP she would be freed at any time as can happen for sentences shorter than five years.
Tens of thousands of people rallied in Istanbul on May 21 to express their support after the court handed down its sentence.
Kaftancioglu, a doctor by profession, played a key role in the surprise victory of the CHP’s Istanbul mayoral candidate Ekrem Imamoglu in 2019 — the first time Erdogan’s party had lost power in Turkey’s biggest city for 25 years.
Imamoglu himself will appear in court on Wednesday on charges of insulting public officials. If convicted, he faces up to four years in jail.
Kaftancioglu will attend the hearing, her office said.
Political opponents have accused Erdogan’s government of putting pressure on the opposition ahead of next year’s vote.

Topics: Turkey Republican People's Party (CHP) Istanbul Canan Kaftancioglu

Powerful Tunisian union announces national strike in June

Noureddine Taboubi chairs the meeting of the body's national administrative commission in Hammamet on May 23, 2022. (AFP)
Noureddine Taboubi chairs the meeting of the body's national administrative commission in Hammamet on May 23, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

Noureddine Taboubi chairs the meeting of the body's national administrative commission in Hammamet on May 23, 2022. (AFP)
  • The president’s opponents accuse him of a coup that has undermined the democratic gains of the 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab Spring, but he says his moves were legal and needed to save Tunisia from a prolonged political crisis
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union on Tuesday called a national strike in June in public services and state firms after the government refused to increase wages, an escalation that may hinder the government’s efforts to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund.
Tunisia faces its worst financial crisis and is seeking a $4 billion loan from the IMF seen as necessary to ward off national bankruptcy, in exchange for unpopular reforms, including food and energy subsidies cuts and wage freezes.
With more than a million members, the UGTT is Tunisia’s most powerful political force. The strike on June 16 will present the biggest challenge yet to President Kais Saied after his seizure of broad powers and moves to one-man rule.
The UGTT has rejected proposed spending cuts and instead wants wage increases for state workers as inflation reached a record level of 7.5 percent in April, from 7.2 percent in March and 7 percent in February.

BACKGROUND

Tunisia faces its worst financial crisis and is seeking a $4 billion loan from the IMF seen as necessary to ward off national bankruptcy.

Saied, who took executive power and dissolved parliament to rule by decree, has since said he will replace the democratic 2014 constitution with a new constitution via referendum on July 25.
The president’s opponents accuse him of a coup that has undermined the democratic gains of the 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab Spring, but he says his moves were legal and needed to save Tunisia from a prolonged political crisis.
Saied’s plan to draft a new constitution met with strong opposition from political parties, which say they will not participate in unilateral political reforms and that they will boycott the referendum.
While Said focuses on changing Tunisian politics, critics claim he does not pay enough attention to the North African country’s collapsing economy. He has repeatedly said that Tunisia is rich but that the political elite stole the people’s money, which his opponents describe as populism.
Tunisia’s budget deficit will expand to 9.7 percent of the country’sGDP this year, compared with a previously expected 6.7 percent, due to a stronger US dollar and sharp increase in grain and energy prices, the central bank governor, Marouan Abassi, said this month.

Topics: Tunisia

US says it remains committed to reopening Jerusalem consulate

US says it remains committed to reopening Jerusalem consulate
Updated 01 June 2022
Reuters

US says it remains committed to reopening Jerusalem consulate
  • President Joe Biden pledged to reopen it, but no date has been set
  • "There are a number of steps that have to go into the reopening of any diplomatic facility," Price said at a regular news briefing
Updated 01 June 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration remains committed to re-opening a US consulate in Jerusalem and is further discussing the issue with Israelis and Palestinians, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Former US President Donald Trump moved Washington’s embassy to Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018 and shut down a separate facility in the city that served as a consulate for Palestinians.
President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, pledged to reopen it, but no date has been set. Israel has publicly opposed the plan and suggested that such a mission should be outside Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank.
“There are a number of steps that have to go into the reopening of any diplomatic facility. As you know, there are some shall we say unique sensitivities to this particular facility,” Price said at a regular news briefing, rejecting any suggestion the consulate plan had been shelved.
“We are working through the issue with our Palestinian and Israeli partners.”
The Times of Israel, citing unidentified US and Palestinian officials, reported on Sunday that in lieu of reopening the facility, Washington was planning to appoint the current top State Department diplomat for the region, Hady Amr, as a special envoy to the Palestinians.
Asked about the report on Tuesday, Price said he did not have any personnel announcements to make.

Topics: US Israel Jerusalem

Boards against boredom: Libya rolls out first skatepark

The new playground has been financed by the US Embassy in Tripoli and built by the Make Life Skate Life NGO. (AFP)
The new playground has been financed by the US Embassy in Tripoli and built by the Make Life Skate Life NGO. (AFP)
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

The new playground has been financed by the US Embassy in Tripoli and built by the Make Life Skate Life NGO. (AFP)
  • Australian Wade Trevean, who designed the 800-square-meter Tripoli site, said volunteers had come from far and wide to help build it, a process that took about six weeks
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libyan Mohamed Abderraouf put a foot on his board and launched himself across Tripoli’s first skatepark, a welcome break in the conflict-battered capital with few facilities for bored young people.
“I can’t describe the joy,” said the 18-year-old, who bought his first skateboard in 2020 and had only been able to practice on street corners — until now. “I’m going to come a couple of times a week.”
The free, open-air facility opened over the weekend in central Tripoli, to the delight of young skaters who spent the afternoon sweeping up and down the halfpipes and taking selfies with their friends.
“I’m really happy, because before there wasn’t a dedicated place for skating,” said Rayan Al-Omar, 18, who has been skating for a year.
The US-funded facility was built by Make Life Skate Life, a charity that has set up “free-of-charge, community-built concrete skateparks” in Iraq, Bolivia and India.
Australian Wade Trevean, who designed the 800-square-meter Tripoli site, said volunteers had come from far and wide to help build it, a process that took about six weeks. “There are people from New York, people from Belgium, Germany or Australia,” Trevean said. “The happiness and positivity here are amazing.”
Local skaters played a role in the project too, part of a seaside park that also includes a cycling route and five-a-side football pitches.
The rest of the complex was completed a year ago on the site of a former base of the “Amazons,” the entourage of female bodyguards of deposed dictator Muammar Qaddafi, and seen as a symbol of the tyrant’s extravagance.
Since he was overthrown and killed in a 2011 revolt, Tripoli has endured successive waves of violence, meaning few resources were put into leisure facilities — already almost nonexistent under Qaddafi.
So almost two years since the guns fell silent following the last major battle on the edges of the capital, the opening of a skatepark in Tripoli generated a lot of attention.

Topics: Libya

Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse toll hits 36

Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse toll hits 36
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse toll hits 36
  • Bandwidths restricted in Abadan
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

DUBAI: Iran disrupted internet access to the outside world as angry demonstrators rallied over the collapse of a tower in Iran that has killed at least 36 people, experts said on Tuesday as outrage and grief continued to grow in the country.

The disruption has plunged the southwestern province into digital isolation, making it difficult for journalists to authenticate events on the ground and for activists to share footage and organize protests.

It’s a tactic the Iranian government has repeatedly employed during times of unrest, rights activists say, in a country where radio and television stations already are state-controlled and journalists face the threat of arrest.

The internet interference in the oil-rich Khuzestan province started in early May, weeks before the fatal collapse, said Amir Rashidi, a researcher at Miaan Group, which focuses on digital security.

The province, home to an ethnic Arab population that long has alleged discrimination, was a flashpoint in protests over the sinking economy and skyrocketing prices of food staples.

Disruptions then intensified in the area after the Metropol Building collapse last week, according to data shared by the Miaan Group.

The disaster ignited widespread anger in Abadan, where residents alleging government negligence gathered nightly at the site of the collapse to shout slogans against the Islamic Republic. Videos of the protests have circulated widely online, with some showing officers clubbing and firing tear gas at demonstrators.

The footage corresponded to known features of Abadan, some 660 km southwest of the capital, Tehran. The number of casualties and arrests remains unclear.

In response to the protests, Iranian authorities at times completely shut down the Internet and other times allowed only tightly controlled use of a domestic Intranet, reported the Miaan Group.

During the day, authorities also appear to have restricted bandwidths to make it very difficult for people to share large files, such as video, without leaving Abadan altogether, said Mahsa Alimardani, a senior researcher at Article 19, an international organization that fights censorship.

Last Friday, as massive crowds took to the streets to chant against top officials, a digital barricade of sorts went up between Iran and the world, data showed. Only certain government-approved national websites could stream content but not websites based abroad. “There has been a pattern that we’ve seen when it gets dark where Google isn’t working but the website of the Supreme Leader is working well,” Rashidi said. The Iranian mission at the UN did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Meanwhile, rescue workers pulled another body from the rubble on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 34 amid fears more people could be trapped in the ruins. Five of the victims were school-age children, the official IRNA news agency reported. Another 37 people were injured in the collapse, with two still hospitalized.

Officials have blamed the building’s structural failure on shoddy construction practices, lax regulation and entrenched corruption, raising questions about the safety of similar towers in the earthquake-prone country. Authorities reported they evacuated residents from buildings near the disaster site, fearing structural damage.

Topics: Iran Abadan Internet

