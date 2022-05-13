You are here

Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been 'reopened': EU's Borrell

Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been 'reopened': EU's Borrell
Stalled negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program have been unblocked after fresh talks in Tehran. (File/AFP)
AFP

Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been 'reopened': EU's Borrell

Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been 'reopened': EU's Borrell
  Stalled negotiations over Iran's nuclear program have been unblocked after fresh talks in Tehran
The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Friday that he believed a trip to Tehran by his coordinator to the Iran nuclear talks this week had unblocked the situation after two months of deadlock in efforts to revive the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers.

Speaking as talks coordinator Enrique Mora arrived back in Europe, Josep Borrell said Iran’s response had been “positive enough” after Mora had delivered a message that things could not continue as they were.

“These things can not be resolved overnight,” Borrell told reporters at a G7 meeting in northern Germany. “Let’s say the negotiations were blocked and they have been unblocked and that means there is the prospective of reaching a final agreement.”

Talks to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran’s insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the list.

There is little chance of the United States agreeing to remove Iran’s elite security force from its list of foreign terrorist organizations any time soon, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday, casting a further pall over nuclear negotiations. 

Coalition blames deaths of migrants in Al-Raqu border region on Houthi attacks

Coalition blames deaths of migrants in Al-Raqu border region on Houthi attacks
Coalition blames deaths of migrants in Al-Raqu border region on Houthi attacks

Coalition blames deaths of migrants in Al-Raqu border region on Houthi attacks
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Friday said Houthi allegations of deaths in the Al-Raqu border region by Saudi forces “are untrue”.

In a statement, the coalition said the victims are migrants who were “killed in forced displacement and armed clashes launched by the Houthis.”

“The brutal Houthi operation came after disputes and the burning of the homes of immigrants,” said the statement carried by state media.

It said the killing of migrants is “a repeat of the Houthi burning of hundreds of African migrants in Sanaa.”

The coalition called on the United Nations “to assume its responsibility in exposing the brutal Houthi violations” against migrants.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Ethiopian survivors retell horrors of last month’s ‘Houthi holocaust’

 

Abu Dhabi crown prince receives US CENTCOM commander

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meets Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command in the M
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meets Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command in the M
Abu Dhabi crown prince receives US CENTCOM commander

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed meets Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command in the M
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed received Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM), state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al-Shati palace, the two sides discussed “prospects of further consolidating the friendship ties and aspects of defense cooperation” between the UAE and the US as part of the strategic relations binding the two nations, the statement said.
They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Spain and Morocco to open land borders next week after two years

Spain and Morocco to open land borders next week after two years
Spain and Morocco to open land borders next week after two years

Spain and Morocco to open land borders next week after two years
MADRID: The land borders between Morocco and Spain’s North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla will reopen next week, Spain said, after being closed for more than two years due to COVID-19 restrictions and tensions between the two countries.

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the reopening will start gradually from May 17.

Crossings will be initially limited to residents of Europe’s passport-free Schengen area and their family members, and will be expanded to cross-border workers by the end of the month. The local economies on both sides of the fences that slice off the tiny Spanish enclaves from Morocco depend on the crossings of goods and workers.

The new announcement came as Madrid and Rabat are working to mend relations after a months-long spat centered on the disputed region of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony annexed by Morocco in 1976. Tensions began to thaw earlier this year after Spain backed Morocco’s plan to grant more autonomy to Western Sahara.

That decision — a reversal of Spain’s longstanding position of neutrality on Western Sahara — came as a surprise to many and sparked anger among key political allies of Spain’s Socialist-led government.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI responded positively, however, sending back the Moroccan ambassador to Spain 10 months after she was recalled and hosting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in an April visit to Rabat.

The border is set to be opened exactly one year after Morocco loosened its border controls around the enclave of Ceuta, allowing thousands of migrants to cross into Spain. That move was widely seen as retaliation for Spain’s decision to allow the leader of Western Sahara’s pro-independence movement to be treated for COVID-19 at a Spanish hospital.

Morocco is considered critical in the fight against radical groups, as well as in holding back increasing numbers of African migrants seeking to reach Europe as they flee violence and poverty at home.

Palestinians honor slain journalist, reject joint probe

Palestinians honor slain journalist, reject joint probe
Palestinians honor slain journalist, reject joint probe

Palestinians honor slain journalist, reject joint probe
  The US, EU and the UN have backed calls for a full investigation into what Al Jazeera labeled a deliberate killing "in cold blood"
RAMALLAH: Thousands of Palestinians on Thursday honored Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at a memorial service in the occupied West Bank, a day after she was shot dead during an Israeli army raid.

Israel and the Palestinians have traded blame over the killing of Palestinian-American Abu Akleh, 51, a veteran of the network’s Arabic service, during clashes in the Jenin refugee camp.

The US, EU and the UN have backed calls for a full investigation into what Al Jazeera labeled a deliberate killing “in cold blood,” but the Palestinian Authority has rejected holding a joint probe with Israel.

In a sign of Abu Akleh’s stature among Palestinians, she received what was described as a full state memorial at the Ramallah compound of President Mahmoud Abbas, attended by foreign diplomats, prominent Arab Israeli politicians, and senior Palestinian leaders.

Thousands lined the streets as her coffin, draped in the Palestinian flag, was driven through the West Bank city.

Many held flowers, wreaths and pictures of Abu Akleh, who has been widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism and was well known to Arabic audiences since she covered the second Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, from 2000 to 2005.

“This crime should not go unpunished,” said Abbas.

He stressed that the PA held Israel “completely responsible” for her death, and had “refused and rejected” an Israeli proposal for a joint investigation.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had said on Wednesday it was “likely” Abu Akleh was killed by stray Palestinian gunfire — but Defense Minister Benny Gantz later conceded that it could have been “the Palestinians who shot her” or fire from “our side.”

“We are not certain how she was killed,” Gantz said. “We are investigating.”

Draped in a Palestinian scarf under the late morning sun, Tariq Ahmed, 45, described the death as a “tragedy for all the nation,” comparing his grief to that he felt at the funeral of iconic Palestinian President Yasser Arafat.

“I have not felt this pain since Arafat died,” Ahmed said.

As Abu Akleh’s coffin was taken out of the presidential compound to the drumbeat of a marching band, crowds chanted slogans demanding and end to Palestinian security cooperation with Israel.

Men ran alongside the ambulance as it drove to the checkpoint barrier between Ramallah and Jerusalem.

GCC diplomats urge Lebanese voters to preserve country's sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity

GCC diplomats urge Lebanese voters to preserve country's sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity
GCC diplomats urge Lebanese voters to preserve country's sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity

GCC diplomats urge Lebanese voters to preserve country's sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity
  • Boycotting elections would be surrender, warns grand mufti
  • Demand for gasoline expected to double in coming weekend
BEIRUT: Gulf Cooperation Council ambassadors to Lebanon have urged the country’s voters to prioritize the national interest over any other.

The diplomats stressed that only those who preserved Lebanon, its sovereignty, freedom, Arab identity, and territorial integrity should become MPs.

Their appeal came as the third stage of the parliamentary elections for official employees took place on Thursday. These employees will manage the final stage of the elections on Sunday.

Almost 15,000 voted on Thursday in 29 polling stations to facilitate their work on Sunday. Voter turnout reached 50 percent by noon in some constituencies.

The envoys expressed their wish for a transparent electoral process to reflect the aspirations of the Lebanese.

The ambassadors said that “negativity toward the upcoming elections does not build a nation rather (it) allows others to fill the void and define the identity of Lebanon and its Arab people.”

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Lebanon Abdul-Al Sulaiman Al-Qenaei, Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari, and Qatari Ambassador Ibrahim Al-Sahlawi visited Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian.

“Boycotting the elections would be surrendering,” the religious leader warned after meeting the diplomats. “We do not want to hand Lebanon over to the enemies of Arabism. We have to realize that whoever wins the elections determines Lebanon's future and its relations with its Arab brothers and friends.”

The grand mufti's remarks came amid local calls for electoral participation.

The appeals have gained significance since Sunnis said they would boycott the polls due to the decision from the head of the Future Movement, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, to step down from politics and not contest the election.

Dar Al-Fatwa’s media office said: “The three ambassadors stressed the importance of the religious and national role that Dar Al-Fatwa has played and is playing to strengthen the unity of the Lebanese and Islamic ranks amid the difficult circumstances in Lebanon, the homeland of moderation, love, convergence, and coexistence.

“They reiterated their support, cooperation, and solidarity with the Lebanese people and institutions, and their keenness on national unity, noting that Lebanon's unity, and its Islamic-Christian coexistence model, is a guarantee for the unity of the Lebanese.”

Lebanon’s Arab Clans and the Beirut Families Union stressed the necessity of “full and complete commitment to Derian's call for massive participation in Sunday's elections.”

It said that systematic voting was required to “preserve Lebanon's independence, the sovereignty of the state of legitimate institutions, its identity, its Arab relations, and its international friendships.”

It added: “Boycotting is a malicious and treacherous deception, promoted by the enemies of democracy and the Lebanon of coexistence, in favor of strange and suspicious projects and racist suicidal alliances that have ravaged our country.”

The statement stressed that the Sunni community was a “key component in Lebanon, and it will not give up its national and Arab role for anyone. Boycotting the elections is a suicide. Casting a blank ballot is a waste. Rational participation is a victory.”

It also said the elections would not be “swindled by the pseudo-leaders who sold themselves and their homelands at a cheap price.”

Amid calls for mass participation, the Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections expressed concerns about the integrity of Sunday’s elections.

President Michel Aoun said: “We received information about the illegal disbursement of funds.”

During the penultimate Cabinet session on Thursday, he called on the ministers of justice, defense, and interior to instruct the army’s intelligence agency and security forces to crack down on bribery during the election period.

LADE said that some employees were unfamiliar with the voting mechanism, even though they are tasked with managing the largest and most critical electoral process on Sunday and have already undergone training.

An Arab League delegation, headed by Ahmed Rachid Khattabi, arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday to supervise the elections.

After touring several polling stations Thursday, Khattabi said: “The delegation arrived in Beirut at the Lebanese interior minister’s invitation to monitor the course of this legislative entitlement, which is of special and pivotal importance in the course of national action.”

Lebanese Army commander Gen. Joseph Aoun has already stressed that troops are ready to maintain the security of the elections.

He said the military would operate with the utmost impartiality and only intervene to prevent clashes.

He was speaking at a meeting on Tuesday with the commanding staff and the leaders of the major units and independent regiments.

He called on the parties running for election to assume national responsibility and cooperate with the military to hold the vote in a calm and democratic atmosphere.

A report from the UN special rapporteur on the issue of extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier de Schutter, issued on Wednesday said 80 percent of people in Lebanon were living below the poverty line as prices had risen by over 200 percent.

It said nine out of 10 people had difficulty earning an income and an average of six out of 10 would leave the country if they got the chance.

The head of the Association of Petroleum Importing Companies, Maroun Chammas, expected demand for gasoline to double from Friday until Monday.

The total consumption of gasoline is expected to reach about 37 million liters, an increase of about 14 million liters over regular days.

“The general cost of gasoline canisters that will be consumed from Friday to Monday, is about LBP938 billion ($622.22 million), an increase of about LBP355 billion compared to normal days,” he said.

These figures did not include the cost and quantities needed by the armed forces this upcoming election weekend, Shammas added.

