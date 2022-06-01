You are here

Nearly 700-year-old samurai sword smuggled into Switzerland
A handout picture released on May 31, 2022 by the Swiss Federal Customs Administration shows a Japanese Katana sword, dated to 1353, discovered during a routine vehicle search in Zurich area, after it was smuggled into the country. (AFP)
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

  The law aims to preserve the cultural heritage of mankind and to prevent theft, looting and illegal import and export of cultural property
GENEVA: Swiss customs authorities said Tuesday they had discovered a nearly 700-year-old antique Japanese samurai sword during a routine vehicle search, after it was smuggled into the country.
The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security said in a statement the Katana sword, dated to 1353 and valued at 650,000 euros ($700,000), had been discovered in a car with Swiss plates during a routine search near Zurich.
Several other objects were also found in the car, including an antique book, a contract and the sales invoice.
The driver, accompanied by his daughter, had not registered the objects at the Thayngen border crossing from Germany, the statement said.
Customs authorities had launched a criminal investigation and determined that the driver was not the owner of the objects, but had picked up the sword in Stuttgart at the request of his employer.
Customs experts consulted found the import of the antique sword should be considered a violation of Switzerland’s Cultural Asset Transfer Act (KGTG).
The law aims to preserve the cultural heritage of mankind and to prevent theft, looting and illegal import and export of cultural property.
Following the investigation, regional authorities had imposed fines of over 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,250, 5,800 euros) on the employer for the violation of the KGTG.
The customs authorities meanwhile said they had collected nearly 54,000 Swiss francs in VAT from the driver, who faced up to 800,000 francs in further fines.

‘No joke’: Initial rounds of US National Spelling Bee get tough

‘No joke’: Initial rounds of US National Spelling Bee get tough
Daanya Z. Butt, a 7th grader from Oneonta Middle School in New York, gets high fives from fellow spellers. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hocks
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

  • The Scripps National Spelling Bee used to begin with a handshake. Now it starts with a slap to the face
  • Spellers had to get through three words in one turn at the microphone to continue in the bee
OXON HILL, Maryland: One speller ran off the stage in the middle of her time at the microphone, saying she needed to pee. Another tried to walk back to her seat after spelling her first word correctly, only to be reminded she had a vocabulary word next. During one particularly brutal stretch, 10 consecutive spellers heard the bell that signals elimination.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee used to begin with a handshake. Now it starts with a slap to the face.
Leaner and meaner in its post-pandemic iteration, the bee returned to its usual venue on Tuesday for the first time in three years, and spellers were greeted with a new preliminary-round format that gave them no time to get comfortable.
“The prelims is no joke. Every stage of the bee is so important,” said Dhroov Bharatia, a 13-year-old from Plano, Texas, who finished fourth last year.

Yash Tushar Shelar, an 8th grader from Academy of the Sacred Heart in St. Charles, Missouri, reacts  after completing the preliminary round of the Spelling Bee contest. (REUTERS)

In years past, the early onstage spelling rounds did little beyond weeding out the weakest or most nervous spellers. The real action was a written test that determined who would make the cut for the semifinals.
But during last year’s mostly virtual bee, the bee’s new executive director eliminated the test, and that structure continued as 229 spellers took the stage for this year’s fully-in-person competition. Eighty-eight of those spellers advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals, a success rate of 38 percent.
Spellers had to get through three words in one turn at the microphone to continue in the bee. First, they were given a word from a provided list of 4,000 — more than twice as many as in years past. Then, they had to answer a multiple-choice vocabulary question about a word on the same list. Finally, they had to spell a word that could be found anywhere in Webster’s Unabridged dictionary.
Annie-Lois Acheampong, one of three spellers from Ghana, didn’t get that far in her first try. She labored successfully through her first word, “coulrophobia” — fear of clowns — and then was asked to define “edamame.” She smiled initially, but when she crossed her legs and couldn’t stand still, it was clear something else was going on.

Annie-Lois Acheampong from Accra, Ghana. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“I think I’m going to pee myself,” the 13-year-old eighth grader said. “Can I go pee? I’m very sorry.”
She scurried off the stage before she got an answer from the stunned judges, who paused the competition and conferred about how to handle the situation.
“That was a first,” head judge Mary Brooks, who’s been involved with the bee for 50 years, said later.
The judges ultimately decided to let Annie-Lois return after the day’s last scheduled speller. She got her substitute vocabulary word right but faltered on the spelling of “apery” to conclude the day’s action. Although Annie-Lois could have been eliminated for exceeding the 30-second time limit for the earlier vocabulary question, Brooks said the speller’s clock was paused because she was experiencing a legitimate emergency.
There is precedent for pausing the clock during what Brooks called “extenuating circumstances,” notably in 2004 when Akshay Buddiga fainted on stage but recovered to finish in second place.
Braydon Syx of West Blocton, Alabama, might not get that far, but his time in front of the microphone on Tuesday encapsulated the newly riveting drama of the early rounds.
The 13-year-old seventh grader took his first plane ride to compete in this year’s bee. Braydon’s first word was “ormolu” — a gold-colored alloy of copper, zinc and sometimes tin. He spelled out “O-R-M” and then took a long, excruciating pause before spitting out the final three letters. He stretched his arms out to his sides after identifying the definition of the word “tremulous” — not a bad description of his demeanor at the microphone.
“It was really scary,” Braydon said, “but I also felt really happy at the same time. It was a weird feeling.”

Braydon Syx, 13, stretches with relief on spelling a second word correctly. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Then came “bromegrass” — any grass of a large genus of grasses native to temperate regions. Something about the word was bothering him.
“Can you say it again?” he asked.
“Can you say it again another time?”
He took a deep breath. “Can you say it one more time?”
Afterward, Braydon explained his dilemma: “On ‘bromegrass,’ I didn’t know whether he was pronouncing it with an ‘m’ or an ‘n.’”
Still, through some combination of hard work, luck and perseverance, Braydon will spell again on Wednesday.
Akira Harris won’t be so fortunate. The eighth grader from a Department of Defense middle school in Stuttgart, Germany, began by spelling “rednigote” correctly, then turned around and headed for her seat.

Akira S. Harris, an 8th grader at Patch Middle School in Stuttgart, Germany, spells during the preliminary round of the spelling contest. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

“Akira, we need you for your word meaning round,” a judge told her.
She stood silently, looking miserable, after she was given three potential definitions for the word “bandicoot.” She made a guess — “A?” — before she was told she had to read the multiple-choice answer under that letter, which was wrong.
Akira returned to the audience and buried her head in her mother’s shoulder. Once her group of spellers was finished, Akira made another beeline — this time for the exits.
 

2TK, Canada’s migratory bird that fell for Uruguayan resort

2TK, Canada’s migratory bird that fell for Uruguayan resort
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

  • It's time for "2TK" to set flight from the plush seaside resort and return to Canada
  • When the food became scarce in Canada's arctic tundra as winter swept in, the turnstone migrated 15,000 kilometers to South America
PUNTA DEL ESTE, Uruguay: The first cold winds announce the arrival of winter in Uruguay’s jet setters’ playground, Punta Del Este.
It’s time for “2TK” to set flight from the plush seaside resort and return to Canada, a feat of endurance that fascinates scientists and delights local birdwatchers.
Identifiable by a plastic band on one ankle bearing the name 2TK and a metal one with nine digits on the other, this ruddy turnstone (Arenaria interpres) has spent the southern hemisphere summer on the rocks off Uruguay’s Atlantic coast feeding off mussels, alongside oystercatchers and other birds.
When the food became scarce in Canada’s arctic tundra as winter swept in, the turnstone migrated 15,000 kilometers (9,300 miles) to South America.
By April, 2TK had become “fatter” and ditched his grey plumage for one tinged with brown and orange ahead of his return to his native lands to reproduce, said Alvaro Perez Tort, 48, an amateur photographer and member of the Punta del Este birdwatching society that has been documenting the bird’s trips to Uruguay since 2016.
“2TK stole my heart,” Perez told AFP.
Every year he waits for the male turnstone’s return to document him “as much as possible” to share on reportband.gov — the continental database for observing banded birds run by the United States Geological Survey.
“What’s interesting is that a banded bird has a history: there’s a city, a country or faraway place, a journey and people,” said Perez.
By photographing the bird “we feel like we’re a part” of that history, he added, noting he has seen 2TK eight times at Uruguay’s southernmost tip.
2TK is around 14 years old, according to the Bird Banding Laboratory, which organizes the banding of one million birds annually in North America for conservation purposes.
He was banded in 2012 in Delaware Bay on the US Atlantic coast, an important stopover for many migratory species.
For laboratory chief Antonio Celis-Murillo, information provided by amateur birdwatchers is vital to “build the jigsaw puzzle” of each bird’s movements.
“Our work is successful thanks to the general public — every person who reports a banded bird,” he told AFP.
“The reported information is so simple but valuable, because scientifically it tells us a lot.
“Especially those reports from South America that we lack,” he added.
These details allow scientists to plot the behavior of every species: their migration routes, where they stop, how long they stay there, how they live.
It all helps to refine conservation projects.
According to a 2019 study published in Science magazine, some three billion wild birds have disappeared from North America since 1970.
Loss of habitat affecting all biodiversity “clearly shows its impact on migratory birds,” who face ever-greater difficulties in their extraordinary journeys, said Adrian Azpiroz, a biologist and ornithologist who promotes ecotourism initiatives.
And while turnstones are not threatened like other waders, their population is nonetheless shrinking.
Of the estimated 300,000 on the continent, only several hundred or thousand winter on the Uruguayan coast. Others prefer southern Brazil or Argentina.
Scientists believe these long-distance migratory birds have favorite winter retreats and are remarkably loyal, returning year after year — just like 2TK.
Uruguay’s many coastal lagunas are “very productive from a nourishment point of view” for waders, said Azpiroz.
That is why 2TK is likely to have traveled some 350,000 kilometers in his life — the equivalent of nine times around the planet.
That’s a truly staggering accomplishment for a bird measuring little more than 20 centimeters (eight inches).
Experts are still studying the sophisticated physiological and neurological mechanisms that allow him to recognize a location with such precision following a weeks-long air journey of thousands of kilometers.
Many Uruguayan birdwatchers like to think the same thing that attracts them to return time and again to Punta del Este is what also caught 2TK’s attention.

Jill Biden says she, president settle arguments by ‘fexting’

Jill Biden says she, president settle arguments by ‘fexting’
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

  When Joe Biden was vice president, the couple decided to settle disagreements by text to avoid fighting in the presence of their Secret Service agents — and dubbed it fexting
Presidential communications are preserved for the historical record
  • Presidential communications are preserved for the historical record
WASHINGTON: When President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden disagree, they don’t hash it out in front of other people. Instead, she says, they argue by text — “fexting” as they call it.
Jill Biden also told Harper’s Bazaar magazine in an interview that her divorce from her first husband taught her to be independent and that she has drilled that lesson into her daughter and granddaughters.
She says she could soon be sharing White House living quarters with a teenage granddaughter.
When Joe Biden was vice president, the couple decided to settle disagreements by text to avoid fighting in the presence of their Secret Service agents — and dubbed it fexting.
After she recently texted him in a fit of pique, he told her, “’You realize that’s going to go down in history. There will be a record of that,’” she said.
Presidential communications are preserved for the historical record. She told her interviewer, “I won’t tell you what I called him that time.”
The first lady appears on the cover of the publication’s June-July issue, available on newsstands June 7. Harper’s Bazaar said it’s the first time in its 155-year history that a US first lady has been so prominently featured.
Jill Biden was 18 when she married her first husband. But by her mid-20s, she was divorced, alone and on her own for the first time in her life. The breakup dealt her an emotional blow as she had idolized her parents’ union and thought she’d have a marriage as long-lasting as theirs.
She finished college and became a teacher.
“I knew I would never, ever put myself in that position again, where I didn’t feel like I had the finances to be on my own, that I had to get the money through a divorce settlement,” she said.
“I drummed that into (my daughter), Ashley, ‘Be independent, be independent.’ And my granddaughters,” she said. “You have to be able to stand on your own two feet.”
Jill Biden met then-Sen. Joe Biden in 1975, and they were married two years later.
She kept teaching throughout his rise in national politics, eventually becoming the first lady to hold a paying job outside the White House. She fits her responsibilities as first lady around her twice-a-week teaching schedule at Northern Virginia Community College.
Granddaughter Naomi is engaged to be married and is planning a White House wedding reception in November. Another granddaughter recently told the first lady that she landed an internship in Washington and would like to move into the executive mansion for the summer.
“I’m going to be raising a teenager?” Jill Biden exclaimed.

Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at Louvre

Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at Louvre
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

PARIS: A 36-year-old man has been arrested and placed in psychiatric care after he smeared a glass screen encasing the Mona Lisa with cake, prosecutors said Monday, in a purported protest against artists not focusing enough on “the planet.”
Officials at the Louvre Museum in Paris, where the enigmatic portrait holds pride of place, declined to comment on the bizarre incident on Sunday, which was captured on several phones and circulated widely on social media.
The treasured work by Leonardo da Vinci, which has been the target of vandalism attempts in the past, was unharmed thanks to its bulletproof glass case.
A Twitter user identified as Lukeee posted a video showing a museum employee wiping a mess off the glass and another showing a man dressed in white being escorted away by security guards.
“A man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheelchair and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass and throws roses everywhere, all before being tackled by security,” Lukeee wrote.
Speaking French, the man says: “There are people who are destroying the Earth... All artists, think about the Earth. That’s why I did this. Think of the planet.”
No image have emerged showing the actual incident.
An inquiry into “an attempt to vandalize a cultural work” has been opened, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.
The Mona Lisa has been behind glass since a Bolivian man threw a rock at the painting in December 1956, damaging her left elbow. In 2005, it was placed in a reinforced case that also controls temperature and humidity.
In 2009, a Russian woman threw an empty teacup at the painting, which slightly scratched the case.
The Louvre is the largest museum in the world, housing hundreds of thousands of works that attracted some 10 million visitors a year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeddah astronomer monitors sun’s perpendicularity to Kaaba

Jeddah astronomer monitors sun’s perpendicularity to Kaaba
Updated 28 May 2022
Arab News

Jeddah astronomer monitors sun’s perpendicularity to Kaaba

Jeddah astronomer monitors sun’s perpendicularity to Kaaba
Updated 28 May 2022
Arab News

For the first time this year, it is expected that the sun will be perpendicular to the Kaaba at 12:18pm on Saturday, the Saudi state agency SPA reported.
Eng. Majid Abu Zahra, head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, said that at the moment of perpendicularity, the sun will be at its maximum height of about 90 degrees. This means the sun will be aligned vertically above the Kaaba, causing the Kaaba’s shadow to completely disappear from its four sides.
He indicated that the phenomenon of the sun’s perpendicularity occurs as a result of the location of the Kaaba between the equator and the Tropic of Cancer.  The sun becomes lined with the Kaaba as it moves from the equator to the Tropic of Cancer during the month of May, and when the sun returns south to the equator coming from the Tropic of Cancer in July.
The sun’s perpendicularity over the Kaaba is used to determine the direction of the Qibla in areas geographically far from Makkah by planting a piece of wood or plastic vertically on the ground, where the shade is monitored and the direction of the Qibla is in the direction opposite the shade, hence the shade’s extension indicates the location of the Kaaba.

