You are here

  • Home
  • Kozo Okamoto’s long life after Israel suicide mission

Kozo Okamoto’s long life after Israel suicide mission

Kozo Okamoto’s long life after Israel suicide mission
Kozo Okamoto (C) the only surviving member of the three man commando attack that killed 26 people at Israel’s Lod airport on May 30, 1972 (JOSEPH EID / AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ax2t

Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

Kozo Okamoto’s long life after Israel suicide mission

Kozo Okamoto’s long life after Israel suicide mission
  • Kozo Okamoto and his two accomplices passed through immigration untroubled at what is now the high-security Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

Beirut, LEBANON: Kozo Okamoto’s life should have ended in 1972 when he took part in a suicide attack on Israel’s Lod airport that killed 26 people.
Yet half a century and two stints in prison later, he is still alive, leading an uneventful existence as Lebanon’s first and only political refugee.
Now a frail, grey-haired man, Kozo Okamoto is still wanted in his native Japan but remains something of a folk hero in Lebanon’s Palestinian refugee camps.
When he boarded the Air France flight from Rome on May 30, 1972, the name he was given by the Japanese Red Army (JRA) on his fake passport was Daisuke Namba, a man who tried to assassinate Crown Prince Hirohito in 1923.
But Ahmad was the nom de guerre he went by in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the leftist organization that trained him and planned the attack for the JRA.
Prior PFLP hijackings had led to increased passenger screening by airlines but inspection of check-in luggage was still rare.
Kozo Okamoto and his two accomplices passed through immigration untroubled at what is now the high-security Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv.
They picked up their baggage from the carousel, whipped out assault rifles and grenades to sow carnage around them.
Among the 26 killed were one Canadian and eight Israelis.
All 17 others were Christian pilgrims from Puerto Rico. To this day, a remembrance ceremony is held every May 30 in San Juan.
The massacre was planned as a suicide attack and all three Japanese militants had intended to mutilate their faces with their grenades to make identification more difficult.
Two of them died but Okamoto was wounded and captured.
In detention, he was tricked out of his side of a deal he allegedly struck with an Israeli general, whereby he would provide information in exchange for a weapon with which to kill himself.
During his high-profile trial, he consistently angled for the death penalty, a punishment Israel only implemented once — against Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.
“Okamoto was working for the prosecution,” was how his court-appointed Israeli lawyer put it, according to a 1976 interview by academic Patricia Steinhoff.
He was eventually sentenced to life.
By the time he was released as part of a massive prisoner exchange in May 1985, Okamoto was not dead but he seemed barely alive.
On an AFP photo shot at Tripoli airport in Libya, his eyes are glazed into a dull stare as Palestinian fighters hoist him on their shoulders in triumph.
“When he was released, he looked like a corpse,” said Abu Yusef, a PFLP official in Beirut who provides for Okamoto’s needs, from accommodation to food and health care.
Okamoto had spent much of his Israeli jail time in solitary, forced to eat from the ground like a dog, with his hands cuffed behind his back, according to the PFLP.
Long after his release, Abu Yusef told AFP in an interview, he would still lean over the table and finish his plate by licking it clean.
After years in JRA camps in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, Okamoto was arrested in 1997 on forgery charges.
Under pressure from Tokyo, four other JRA members were extradited in 2000, but Okamoto was released and granted asylum after weeks of demonstrations by pro-Palestinian groups.
He has since lived in the care of the PFLP, whose influence has dwindled since its terrorist operations made headlines decades ago but still treats Okamoto with the respect owed to elders from a bygone era.
For a 50th anniversary commemoration on Monday, Okamoto made a rare public appearance.

PFLP militants walked him to a cemetery on the edge of the Shatila Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut.
During a brief wreath-laying ceremony for the two JRA commandos who died when he didn’t, he smiled to the cameras, flashed a V-sign and was escorted back.
Born the youngest of six children in a middle class family of southern Japan, Okamoto had no particular connection to the Palestinian cause growing up.
But “until today, he speaks of Palestine and refuses the occupier,” Abu Yusef said.
However, without travel documents, Kozo Okamoto has led a sedate life.
His minders used to give him little bundles of eight cigarettes three times a day but the 74-year-old quit smoking recently.
Okamoto eats his meals at set times and spends hours watching “Tom and Jerry” or other cartoons on television.
He lives in semi-hiding, with limited knowledge of the outside world.
“He is not going to be any threat to Israel or Japan,” said May Shigenobu, daughter of JRA founder Fusako Shigenobu who was freed on Saturday after 20 years in a Japanese jail.
“But the Japanese are still demanding his extradition every year, so there is attention on him despite his physical and mental condition,” she told AFP.
“I cannot dismiss the possibility that his life is still under threat,” said Shigenobu, who was raised in Lebanon and is familiar with Okamoto’s situation.

Topics: Israel Japan

Related

Fusako Shigenobu: The face of Japan’s female armed resistance photos
World
Fusako Shigenobu: The face of Japan’s female armed resistance
The Japanese band JAM Project’s performance was part of the activities held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah. video
Saudi Arabia
Japanese pop stars JAM Project thrill fans at Anime Village as part of Jeddah Season

Saudi Arabia hosts Arab military exercises

Saudi Arabia hosts Arab military exercises
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Saudi Arabia hosts Arab military exercises

Saudi Arabia hosts Arab military exercises
Updated 26 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s military has said it is carrying out joint naval and aerial exercises in Saudi Arabia.

The Red Wave-5 naval training in the Red Sea includes the forces of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Djibouti, Sudan and Yemen.

The Faisal-12 aerial exercises involve the Egyptian and Saudi air forces.

Topics: Egypt Saudi Arabia

Related

Egyptian developer Palm Hills targets $1.1bn in real estate sales this year
Business & Economy
Egyptian developer Palm Hills targets $1.1bn in real estate sales this year
Mobily, Telecom Egypt to build the first submarine cable connecting Saudi Arabia to Egypt
Business & Economy
Mobily, Telecom Egypt to build the first submarine cable connecting Saudi Arabia to Egypt

Israel simulates long-range air strikes over Mediterranean

Israel simulates long-range air strikes over Mediterranean
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

Israel simulates long-range air strikes over Mediterranean

Israel simulates long-range air strikes over Mediterranean
  • Air force drill part of a larger, month-long military exercise, which included combat simulations in Cyprus earlier this week
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Wednesday that dozens of its aircraft conducted a drill simulating airstrikes on long-range targets, a thinly veiled reference to a possible attack on regional rival Iran.
The army said the exercise took place a day earlier over the Mediterranean and “involved long-range flight, aerial refueling and striking distant targets.” It provided no additional information.
The announcement came as negotiators representing world powers and Iran have held months of talks in a bid to hash out a new agreement to rein in Tehran’s nuclear program, four years after a deal struck in 2015 collapsed after the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew.
Israel considers Iran its greatest threat and was staunchly opposed to the 2015 JCPOA accords signed by Iran and world powers, saying it didn’t have enough safeguards to keep Iran from developing a weapons capability or address other Iranian military threats in the region. It has said it opposes a return to a new nuclear agreement.
Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.
Israel is widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, but has never publicly acknowledged having such weapons.
Tuesday’s air force drill took place as part of a larger, month-long military exercise, which included combat simulations in Cyprus earlier this week.

Topics: Israel

Related

Israel holds largest military drill amid US-Iran tensions
Middle-East
Israel holds largest military drill amid US-Iran tensions
Virtual reality helps Israeli soldiers enter new world
Middle-East
Virtual reality helps Israeli soldiers enter new world

Iran slams French, German ‘interference’ in Greek ships seizure

Iran slams French, German ‘interference’ in Greek ships seizure
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

Iran slams French, German ‘interference’ in Greek ships seizure

Iran slams French, German ‘interference’ in Greek ships seizure
  • German and French foreign ministries condemned the seizure as a violation of international law
  • The Revolutionary Guards had said it seized the tankers ‘due to violations’
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday slammed “inappropriate interference” by Germany and France following their condemnation of Tehran for its seizure last week of two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters.
“Such inappropriate interference in the independent judicial processes of our country will not help resolve the issues,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized the Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, days after Athens confirmed it would deliver Iranian oil it had seized from a Russian tanker to Washington.
The German and French foreign ministries, in separate statements, condemned the seizure as a violation of international law, and called on Iran to immediately release the ships and their crews.
Berlin considered Iran’s action “an unjustifiable interference in commercial shipping and therefore constitute a severe violation of international regulations.”
Paris stressed its “commitment to the rules of international law protecting the freedom of navigation and maritime safety” and called on Iran “to immediately cease its actions that contravene these rules.”
Khatibzadeh rejected “the issuance of such one-sided and unjustifiable statements.”
He added that France and Germany “are protesting against the legal measures taken in Iran while remaining silent in the face of the illegal seizure of the Iranian-flagged ship by the Greek authorities and the unloading of its cargo.”
The Revolutionary Guards — the ideological arm of Iran’s military — had said it seized the tankers “due to violations,” without elaborating further.
Greece has condemned Tehran’s detention of the two ships as “tantamount to acts of piracy” and warned its citizens not to travel to Iran.
One of the tankers had been sailing in international waters, while the second was near the Iranian coast when it was seized, it added.
Nine Greeks are among the crews, the Greek foreign ministry said, without specifying the number of other sailors on board.
Iran said Saturday the crews of two tankers were in “good health” and not under arrest.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran says forces seize two Greek tankers, Athens protests ‘piracy’
Middle-East
Iran says forces seize two Greek tankers, Athens protests ‘piracy’
Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers ‘in good health,’ not arrested
Middle-East
Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers ‘in good health,’ not arrested

Mayor visits elderly Syrian woman after unprovoked attack by Turkish man 

Mayor visits elderly Syrian woman after unprovoked attack by Turkish man 
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Mayor visits elderly Syrian woman after unprovoked attack by Turkish man 

Mayor visits elderly Syrian woman after unprovoked attack by Turkish man 
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: An elderly Syrian woman seen in a video being kicked in the face by a Turkish man in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep has been visited by the city’s mayor following the assault. 

Earlier, news reports said a Turkish man had been arrested after assaulting the 70-year-old Syrian woman after the viscous attack was captured on camera and the video footage went viral.

In the video the woman, identified as Leila Mohammed, 70, is seen sitting on a bench while a number of men speaking Turkish approach her. One of them brutally kicks her in the face, causing her to scream in pain and cover her eye with one hand. The man was arrested later and identified as Sakir Cakir, 39. 

The incident triggered a wave of solidarity, with messages to the Syrian woman and ones calling on the Turkish authorities to take action against the aggressor.  

Hashtags like #SakirCakirTutuklansin (Arrest Sakir Cakir) trended in Turkish to show solidarity with Leila, with many Syrians and Turkish social media users posting photos of themselves covering one eye, just like her.  

The mayor of Gaziantep province, Davut Gul, on Tuesday shared photos of his visit to the elderly woman on Twitter, saying in Turkish: “We stand with the oppressed against the oppressor.” 

The mayor confirmed that the aggressor was arrested.

Turkey hosts more than 3.6 million Syrians, the largest population of Syrians displaced by the conflict that started in 2011.

Topics: Turkey Syria refugees Woman video

Related

Talk of closing last Syrian aid lifeline ‘a moral abomination,’ UN commission says
Middle-East
Talk of closing last Syrian aid lifeline ‘a moral abomination,’ UN commission says
Syrian refugee puts medical skills to use in Ukraine
World
Syrian refugee puts medical skills to use in Ukraine

Palestinian woman with knife killed after approaching Israel soldier

Palestinian woman with knife killed after approaching Israel soldier
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

Palestinian woman with knife killed after approaching Israel soldier

Palestinian woman with knife killed after approaching Israel soldier
  • Palestinian health ministry says the woman died from a bullet to her torso, identifying her as Ghofran Warasnah
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian woman after she approached a soldier with a knife in the southern West Bank, the army said Wednesday, with Palestinian officials pronouncing her dead.
A statement from the army said the “attempted stabbing” took place near Al-Aroub camp, north of the city of Hebron.
“An assailant armed with a knife advanced toward an IDF soldier who was conducting routine security activity on Route 60. The soldiers responded with live fire,” the army said.
“No IDF injuries were reported.”
The Palestinian health ministry said the woman died from a bullet to her torso, identifying her as Ghofran Warasnah. The Palestinians’ official news agency Wafa said she was 31.
Nineteen people, mostly Israeli civilians — including 18 inside Israel and a West Bank Jewish settler — have been killed in attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs since late March.
Israeli security forces have responded with raids inside Israel and the West Bank, particularly in the flashpoint northern district of Jenin. Three Israeli Arab attackers and a police commando have died.
Thirty-six Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank — suspected militants but also non-combatants, including a journalist who was covering a raid in Jenin and bystanders.

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank

Related

Israeli security forces clash with Palestinians in Jerusalem. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Israeli forces gun down 17-year-old social media activist
Israeli troops shoot Palestinian near Bethlehem
Middle-East
Israeli troops shoot Palestinian near Bethlehem

Latest updates

Men linked to terror group arrested in Norway, Bulgaria
Yemen biggest recipient as Kingdom’s aid budget reaches $94bn
Yemen biggest recipient as Kingdom’s aid budget reaches $94bn
UAE In-Focus: Dubai Chambers and Citi sign agreement; $544m Dubai road improvement project begins
UAE In-Focus: Dubai Chambers and Citi sign agreement; $544m Dubai road improvement project begins
India In-Focus — Shares drop for second day; renewables output helps India ease coal shortage
India In-Focus — Shares drop for second day; renewables output helps India ease coal shortage
Macron ‘sad and sorry’ after Champions League final chaos
Macron ‘sad and sorry’ after Champions League final chaos

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.