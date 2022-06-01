You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
People wait in line to buy domestic gas tanks near a distributor, amid the country’s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jkbmw

Updated 18 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
  • Inflation rose to nearly 40 percent in May, from previous high of 29.8 percent set in April
  • Sri Lanka’s cash-strapped government has announced a taxation overhaul
Updated 18 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Inflation in cash-strapped Sri Lanka hit close to 40 percent in May, a record high that is not expected to drop in coming months, as food and fuel shortages continue in the country that is facing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades.
The island nation of 22 million defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt for the first time in history last month. The crisis has led to political turmoil and mass protests that have been ongoing since March.
A severe shortage of foreign currency had stalled imports of essential goods, including food, fuel, and medicines for months.
The Colombo Consumer Price Index rose to 39.1 percent year-on-year in May, up from 29.8 percent in April, according to data released by the Department of Census and Statistics on Tuesday. Food inflation surged 57.4 percent, up from 46.6 percent in April.
“The inflation rate is expected broadly around the current levels, close to 40 percent, for the rest of the year,” economist Murtaza Jafferjee, chairman of the Colombo-based think tank Advocata Institute, told Arab News.
Jafferjee added that Sri Lanka’s inflation was “never as high as this,” as he blamed the soaring inflation mainly on tax cuts since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in 2019 and made the decision last year to ban all chemical fertilizer, which had led to a significant fall in crop yields.
The country, battling its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, needs $4 billion in emergency funds this year. Its leaders have been trying to negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund for months.
Since securing a bailout from the IMF would require structural reforms, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday raised taxes by rolling back the cuts ordered by Rajapaksa in November 2019.
While the decision is unlikely to be popular among the protesting citizens who have already been severely battered by the crisis, Ranjith Bandara, economics professor from the University of Colombo, told Arab News that “unless remedial measures are taken by the state, the inflation can go from bad to worse.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Inflation Food fuel

Related

Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
World
Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
Special Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis
World
Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers
  • Growing numbers of Conservative MPs have declared they no longer have confidence in Johnson's leadership
  • In reply to "Che Guevara's Hamster", Johnson denied watering down the ministerial code of conduct
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson endured a tough grilling Wednesday from users of Britain’s biggest online forum for mothers, denying he had lied over the “Partygate” scandal as calls mount for his resignation.
“Mumsnet” claims eight million users and is known for frank discussions on its forum, and users were typically forthright as its founder Justine Roberts relayed their questions to Johnson in Downing Street.
User “Tim Booth’s Eyes” — an apparent reference to the lead singer of The Charlatans — set the tone by asking: “Why should we believe anything you say when it has been proven you’re a habitual liar?“
Johnson rejected the premise of the question, but conceded that the scandal over lockdown-breaching parties — for which he received a police fine — had been “a totally miserable experience.”
“We’re getting on with delivering,” including on a cost-of-living crisis, he said, although growing numbers of Conservative MPs have declared they no longer have confidence in Johnson’s leadership.
In reply to “Che Guevara’s Hamster,” Johnson denied watering down the ministerial code of conduct after he was accused of breaching it himself over “Partygate,” which would normally be seen as a resigning matter.
“Another user” asked when Johnson had last told a lie, to which he insisted that a lot of accusations against him “tend to dissolve” on closer analysis. Fact-checkers in UK media begged to differ.
The prime minister appeared stumped when asked what he reads at bedtime to his two small children with wife Carrie, eventually naming his own childhood favorite “Dr. Seuss.”
Johnson conceded that Carrie — who was also fined over “Partygate” — bears most of the childcare responsibilities, but claimed “I’ve changed a lot of nappies recently.”
Under Johnson’s divisive leadership, the Conservatives are seen as having a particular problem in winning over middle-class women heading into two parliamentary by-elections this month.
After the interview, Roberts told Times Radio that “I do think the government may have, in particular, a woman problem.”
Women were seen as “less tribal in their voting,” the Mumsnet chief said. “So that vote is more up for grabs.”

Topics: UK British prime minister Boris johnson partygate

Related

Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties
World
Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says
World
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records
Updated 19 min 20 sec ago

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records
  • Muhammad Hussain’s record library is home to 25,000 discs, likely the largest private collection in Pakistan
  • Hussain’s father was forced to close his music store in 2006 after the digital revolution sounded the death knell for records
Updated 19 min 20 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: To reach Muhammad Hussain’s vinyl library in Karachi, visitors must make their way through a congested neighborhood teeming with motorbikes and rickshaws until they reach a nondescript off-white building on the edge of Violet Street.
Once there, they climb a staircase to the fourth floor and walk down a dusty hallway to a door that bears no sign that beyond it lie 25,000 vinyl discs — likely the largest private record collection in Pakistan.
The three-bedroom apartment-turned-library is full of wooden shelves lined with albums, some still in plastic wrapping, others labeled with post-it notes marking them as rare. Wooden crates and cardboard cartons overflow with soundtracks and “best of” collections, and antique radios and gramophones in different shapes and sizes sit atop tall piles of records.

Records of legendary Pakistani and Indian singers are seen at Muhammad Hussain's collection of vinyl records in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 25, 2022. (AN photo)


And the music is always playing: The hugely popular ghazal and folk singer Malika Pukhraj’s famous rendition of “Abhi to mein jawan hoon” (“I am still young“) could be heard last week.
“I came to know how rare and precious these things (records) are, how important their existence and maintenance is,” Hussain told Arab News at the music library as he thumbed through some sleeves to find a record. “This is an asset of Pakistan.”
The music library was once the warehouse for Rhythm House, a record store run by Hussain’s father on Karachi’s famous Tariq Road that was forced to close in 2006 after the digital revolution sounded the death knell for audio tapes, discs and records.
Six years later, aged 20, Hussain, who regularly listened to old Pakistani vinyl records while growing up, decided to explore the remaining collection of family tapes and records. Cleaning records at the warehouse and browsing titles on the internet, he soon realized that he had a treasure trove on his hands.
What began as a quest to arrange thousands of records, cassettes and CDs left behind from Rhythm House led Hussain to what is now his life’s work and passion: Vinyl records.  
Today his library of 25,000 records boasts 4,000 LPs, around 10,000 singles of qawwali and ghazal masters, major pop names from the 1970s and 1980s, and some rare releases from the 1950s.
“I started listening to music from Nazia Hassan’s (records),” he said, referring to a Pakistani singing sensation from the 1980s who has been called the queen of South Asian pop. “Then, gradually, I moved on to Noor Jehan, Mehdi Hassan, Iqbal Bano and Farida Khanum,” he added, listing grand masters of the ghazal form.

An old gramophone stands among thousands of vinyl records in Muhammad Hussain's collection in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 25, 2022. (AN photo)


Hussain is well known among the community of record collectors, and often gets calls from people wanting to buy and sell albums.
“When I find records in other parts of Karachi, it takes a whole day to travel there,” he said. “To go there, go back, sort out the records, bring them back and clean them and do the whole processing, it takes me two or three days just for a few records.”
Orders to buy and exchange records come from across Pakistan, as well as other countries.
“I have received a lot of messages and calls from all over the world, from many other countries, saying we want these records,” he said. “When I have extra copies, I give them away and help people complete their collections.”
Hussain refuses to put a value on his “precious collection,” but said records could go for as low as 2,000 rupees ($10) to as high as 50,000 rupees.
His collection is not simply about making money, but also being part of a community of vinyl devotees. “We have kept this (business) alive for passionate people. It is our passion to collect these items and get them to those who care about them,” he said.

CDs are displayed on shelves of Muhammad Hussain's music library in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 25, 2022. (AN photo)


Many connoisseurs visit the library, some looking for a particular record, a rare find, while others just want to browse and listen to music for hours — a guilty pleasure.
Recalling a recent visitor from Lahore, Hussain said: “When he saw my library, believe me, his six hours here passed like he had spent just 10 minutes. While leaving, he said, ‘I have been searching for these things for the last 15 years.’”
Hussain understands the enthusiasm. “This is a passion which won’t let you sleep when you come to know that there are some records,” he said.
“It is devotion, a passion and craze.”
What makes records so different from other storage formats is their audio quality, which Hussain believes is superior to anything that modern, widely available technology can offer.
“The sound quality you have in original records cannot be found on YouTube or any other digital format,” he said. “The sound quality of the record is such that when you listen to it, it will feel as if the musician is singing right in front of you, and its clarity is so beautiful that you will be lost in it while listening and before you know it, the whole record has ended.”
Asked how he felt about owning possibly one of the largest collections of vinyl records in Pakistan, Hussain smiled. Behind him, a record player began to spin a blue disc: “Best of Noor Jehan Vol. 1.”
“Music is like a huge ocean; this is a passion that can never be fulfilled, no matter how passionate a person is,” he said.
“There is such a huge library just in Pakistan that no one person has a complete collection.”

Topics: Pakistan Vinyl Vinyl library Karachi

Related

Men linked to terror group arrested in Norway, Bulgaria

Men linked to terror group arrested in Norway, Bulgaria
Updated 57 min 51 sec ago
AP

Men linked to terror group arrested in Norway, Bulgaria

Men linked to terror group arrested in Norway, Bulgaria
  • One suspect was arrested in Oslo and the other - identified as a Norwegian student - was taken into custody in Bulgaria
  • Norwegian media said there is a family connection between the men
Updated 57 min 51 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Two men have been arrested in Norway and Bulgaria respectively for having “expressed support” for Al-Qaeda “through “Internet-based activities,” Norway’s domestic security agency said Wednesday.
One suspect was arrested in Oslo and the other — identified as a Norwegian student — was taken into custody in Bulgaria as part of a coordinated action in the early hours of Tuesday, said Thomas Blom, a prosecutor with the agency, known by its acronym PST. Norwegian media said there is a family connection between the men.
The suspect in Norway was ordered held for two weeks ahead of his trial. He hasn’t been identified.
Blom said the arrest in Bulgaria took place on the strength of a European arrest warrant issued by the prosecuting authority in Norway where an investigation had been launched.
Bulgarian authorities confirmed the arrest of a Norwegian citizen who is being investigated in Norway on charges of membership in a terrorist organization, preparing of a terrorist attack and inciting terrorism.
The prosecutor’s office in Sofia said that the suspect was arrested in the southern city of Stara Zagora.
The Bulgarian agency for national security said that before and after arriving in Bulgaria, the suspect had urged in online messages for terrorist acts inside and outside of Europe and had maintained close online links with other radicalized individuals.
Bulgarian authorities said they believe no terrorist acts were planned to be carried out in Bulgaria or that a terrorist cell was being set up in the country, the prosecutor’s office said.
Blom who declined to give details on the Oslo suspect, said he expects the man arrested in Bulgaria to be extradited to Norway soon.
Speaking to VG newspaper, Per Zimmer, a court-appointed defense lawyer for the suspect arrested in Norway, offered no details about the case other than to say that his client insists he’s innocent and that he hasn’t been a part of a terror organization.

Topics: Oslo Bulgaria police Al-Qaeda

Related

Special Al-Qaeda terrorists seek to swap abducted UN workers for prisoners in Aden
Middle-East
Al-Qaeda terrorists seek to swap abducted UN workers for prisoners in Aden
a sign is displayed outside of the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas. (AFP)
World
Texas terrorist demanded release of Al-Qaeda figure months after similar call by Anjem Choudary

UN chief calls for action to alleviate ‘food crisis’

UN chief calls for action to alleviate ‘food crisis’
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

UN chief calls for action to alleviate ‘food crisis’

UN chief calls for action to alleviate ‘food crisis’
  • Guterres stressed the need for "quick and decisive action to ensure a steady flow of food and energy,"
  • Between the two, Russia and Ukraine produce around 30 percent of the global wheat supply
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

STOCKHOLM: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for quick and decisive action to ensure a “steady flow of food” as the war in Ukraine has disrupted global food and energy markets.
Speaking in Stockholm, Guterres said “the war must end now” while condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine as “a violation of its territorial integrity and a violation of the UN Charter.”
“It is causing immense suffering, destruction and devastation of the country. But it also inflames a three-dimensional global crisis in food, energy and finance that is pummeling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” the Portuguese diplomat told a press conference.
Guterres stressed the need for “quick and decisive action to ensure a steady flow of food and energy,” including “lifting export restrictions, allocating surpluses and reserves to vulnerable populations and addressing food price increases to calm market volatility.”
The UN chief also noted that in spite of the war “there is no effective solution to the food crisis, without reintegrating Ukraine’s food production, as well as the food and fertilizer produced by Russia, into world markets.”
Between the two, Russia and Ukraine produce around 30 percent of the global wheat supply.
Earlier on Wednesday Pope Francis pleaded against the use of grain as a “weapon of war,” and appealed for “every effort to be made” to “guarantee the universal right to food.”
On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was up the West and Kyiv to resolve the growing global food crisis.
During a visit to Bahrain, Lavrov said Western countries “created a lot of artificial problems by closing their ports to Russian ships, disrupting logistics and financial chains.”
He also called on Ukraine to de-mine its territorial waters to allow the safe passage of ships through the Black and Azov seas.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Antonio Guterres

Related

Update Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine — Ifax
World
Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine — Ifax
Russia takes most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine
World
Russia takes most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine

German court convicts Daesh returnee who took daughter to Syria

German court convicts Daesh returnee who took daughter to Syria
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

German court convicts Daesh returnee who took daughter to Syria

German court convicts Daesh returnee who took daughter to Syria
  • The 34-year-old was sentenced to three years and three months in prison
  • Judges said that she traveled to Syria in 2014, taking her 4-year-old daughter against the wishes of the child's father
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

BERLIN: A German woman, who took her young daughter to Syria, joined Daesh group there and allegedly took advantage of an enslaved Yazidi woman, was convicted Wednesday of membership in a terrorist organization and other offenses.
The state court in Celle said the 34-year-old, who has been identified only as Romiena S. in line with German privacy rules, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison. She was also convicted of being an accessory to a crime against humanity, abducting a minor and breaching her duties of welfare and education.
Judges said that she traveled to Syria in 2014, taking her 4-year-old daughter against the wishes of the child’s father. She then successively married a number of Daesh members, enabling them to fight by running their households.
The defendant brought up her daughter and two Syria-born sons in line with Daesh ideology, taking the girl to the stoning of a woman when she was 6 and showing her execution videos, the court said. At one point, it added, she exploited an enslaved Yazidi woman at the home of a slave trader for a few days and guarded her as she went into town.
The defendant also posted messages on Twitter supporting extremist attacks in Nice, France, and Wuerzburg, Germany, in 2016.
She was arrested at Frankfurt airport when she arrived in October among a group of women and children repatriated from a camp in northeastern Syria where suspected Daesh members were held.
The court said the defendant largely admitted to the allegations against her and has now “distanced herself credibly” from Daesh. It said in a statement that judges also took into account the fact she wasn’t a “hard-liner” and that joining Daesh was in part “an escape from her previous life situation.” It didn’t elaborate.

Topics: Germany court Woman Daesh Syria

Related

German woman indicted over her time with Daesh in Syria
World
German woman indicted over her time with Daesh in Syria
German woman charged over crimes against humanity in Syria
World
German woman charged over crimes against humanity in Syria

Latest updates

UN nuclear watchdog urged to rebuke Iran, a US, European draft shows
UN nuclear watchdog urged to rebuke Iran, a US, European draft shows
MENA project tracker: Plastics park to be developed in Oman
MENA project tracker: Plastics park to be developed in Oman
Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation
Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation
Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to establish $1bn rubber tires factory
Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to establish $1bn rubber tires factory

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.