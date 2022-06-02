You are here

  • Home
  • Second-string Wales beaten by Poland in Nations League

Second-string Wales beaten by Poland in Nations League

Second-string Wales beaten by Poland in Nations League
Poland's forward Robert Lewandowski (R) and Wales' defender Chris Gunter (L) vie for the ball during their UEFA Nations League at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on June 1, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4t5nj

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

Second-string Wales beaten by Poland in Nations League

Second-string Wales beaten by Poland in Nations League
  • Wednesday’s match was the very first in the 2022 staging of the Nations League, which was won last year by France
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

WROCLAW, POLAND: Wales warmed up for their decisive World Cup qualifying playoff this weekend by losing 2-1 with a second-string team in Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

Robert Page’s side will face the winner of the playoff semifinal between Ukraine and Scotland in Cardiff on Sunday to decide who takes the last European qualifying spot at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, and their key players were rested for the match in Wroclaw as a result.

With Gareth Bale among the players left out, Daniel James of Leeds United was the only player to start for Wales who also started in the 2-1 win over Austria in their World Cup plaoff semifinal in March.

Jonny Williams of Swindon Town put Wales in front early in the second half in the Nations League A, Group 4 match, but a Poland side captained by Robert Lewandowski fought back to take the three points.

Two substitutes got their goals, with youngster Jakub Kaminski — who will move to German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for next season from Lech Poznan — equalizing in the 72nd minute.

Fellow substitute Karol Swiderski, who plays his club football in MLS, then struck Poland’s winner five minutes from time.

Belgium and the Netherlands complete Group 4 and those two sides will meet in Brussels on Friday.

After their playoff, Wales are due to host Belgium on June 8 and the Netherlands three days later.

Wednesday’s match was the very first in the 2022 staging of the Nations League, which was won last year by France.

The action continues on Thursday when Spain host Portugal in Seville in the standout game.

Topics: Nations League UEFA Nations League Poland Wales

Related

Nations League returns with all eyes on World Cup
Sport
Nations League returns with all eyes on World Cup
France pit their restored pride against youthful Spain in Nations League final
Sport
France pit their restored pride against youthful Spain in Nations League final

Messi stars as Argentina beat Italy in Finalissima

Messi stars as Argentina beat Italy in Finalissima
Updated 02 June 2022
AFP

Messi stars as Argentina beat Italy in Finalissima

Messi stars as Argentina beat Italy in Finalissima
Updated 02 June 2022
AFP

LONDON: Lionel Messi stole the show as Copa America holders Argentina powered to a 3-0 win against European champions Italy in the Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday.
Inspired by the peerless Messi, Argentina raced into a two-goal lead in the first half of the prestigious friendly thanks to strikes from Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria.
Paulo Dybala capped Argentina’s rout, but after a disappointing season with Paris Saint-Germain by his sky-high standards, it was the sight of Messi back to his imperious best that took the spotlight.
The 34-year-old’s eye-catching display featured two assists and was worthy of his rare appearance at one of football’s great cathedrals.
It was another memorable moment for Argentina, who have qualified for this year’s World Cup as they extend the golden afterglow from the victory over Brazil that ended their 28-year wait to win the Copa America in 2021.
Argentina were already established as one of the leading contenders to win the World Cup and defeating Italy was another statement of intent from La Albiceleste, who are now unbeaten in 32 matches.
If Messi can play at this level in Qatar, Lionel Scaloni’s side will be a force to be reckoned with as they chase a first World Cup title since 1986.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the awarding ceremony of the Finalissima soccer match against Italy at Wembley Stadium in London, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP)


For Italy, it was a disappointing return to Wembley 11 months after they beat England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.
Roberto Mancini’s team have gone into a steep decline since that memorable triumph.
They failed to qualify for the World Cup after suffering a humiliating loss to North Macedonia in their play-off semifinal.
Mancini admitted the Finalissima represented the “end of a cycle” for his European champions.
After the World Cup failure, Mancini is transitioning to a younger generation, with the forthcoming Nations League matches against Germany, England and Hungary his real focus.
Mancini’s overhaul effectively started at half-time when Italy said farewell to 117-cap skipper Giorgio Chiellini, who was substituted in his final game before international retirement.

This was only the third Finalissima contest between the respective champions of Europe and South America and the first since Diego Maradona’s Argentina beat Denmark in 1993.
Fittingly, Messi — the heir to the legendary Maradona — used the occasion to remind the world of his astonishing talents.
The 80,000 sell-out crowd created a colorful backdrop for Messi’s mastery, with Argentina’s raucous fans turning the north London suburb of Brent into Buenos Aires for one ear-splitting evening.
Every touch from Messi lifted the decibel levels and moments after his shot was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, the forward played a key role as Argentina took the lead in the 28th minute.
Messi worked his magic on the touchline, showing tremendous strength to hold off Giovanni Di Lorenzo before unfurling a precise low cross to Martinez, who applied the finishing touch from close-range.
Italy argued that the goal should have been disallowed for a foul in the build-up, but their protests were in vain.
With tempers still running high, Leonardo Bonucci was booked after leaving Messi writhing in pain with a flailing arm that caught him in the face.

Argentina’s Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their second goal against Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1, 2022. (Reuters)


Di Maria exacted revenge on Messi’s behalf in first half stoppage-time.
Martinez drove forward with bullish tenacity and slipped a perfectly weighted pass to Di Maria, with the PSG forward producing a finish to match the approach play as he clipped a cool finish over Donnarumma.
Di Maria almost struck again on the hour, but his curler was brilliantly tipped over by Donnarumma as it fizzed toward the far corner.
Messi robbed Jorginho and embarked on a mesmerising run that finished with a save from Donnarumma.
Messi’s name echoed around the stands as Argentina’s fans paid tribute to their idol’s latest masterpiece.
Dybala’s clinical strike in stoppage-time came via a deft Messi pass as the maestro provided one final flourish.

Topics: Argentina Italy Finalissima Lionel Messi

Related

FIFA says Brazil and Argentina must play World Cup qualifier
Sport
FIFA says Brazil and Argentina must play World Cup qualifier
Messi visits historic area of Jeddah as new Saudi tourism ambassador
Sport
Messi visits historic area of Jeddah as new Saudi tourism ambassador

Nations League returns with all eyes on World Cup

Nations League returns with all eyes on World Cup
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
AP

Nations League returns with all eyes on World Cup

Nations League returns with all eyes on World Cup
  • Some teams will play four matches in June and two more in September to finish the group stage of the biennial Nations League ahead of the World Cup in Qatar
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
AP

MADRID: The third Nations League competition begins this week with many participants already thinking about the World Cup.

National teams will get a rare opportunity to play several matches in a row — practically serving as a preseason — as the international dates were moved to June because of the World Cup beginning in November.

Some teams will play four matches in June and two more in September to finish the group stage of the biennial Nations League ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

“This is a competition that is really close to the World Cup, so obviously these matches will be meaningful,” Portugal midfielder William Carvalho said.

The Nations League starts later Wednesday with Wales visiting Poland in the top-tier League A. On Thursday, the highlight will be the match between Spain, last year’s runner-up, and Portugal, the inaugural winner of the competition.

“We are already thinking about Portugal, it’s the start of this Nations League and we want to make it to the Final Four and, above all, prepare for the next World Cup, which will begin in no time and we will have to be ready,” Spain defender Dani Carvajal said.

For some teams, like Wales, the Nations League begins even before it has been able to qualify for the World Cup. They will visit Poland without some of their regular starters as the match comes just four days before they face either Scotland or Ukraine in a World Cup playoff.

Scotland and Ukraine will also face each other in the Nations League as they were drawn in the same second-tier group.

Defending Nations League champions France debut on Friday at home against Denmark, while the Netherlands visits Belgium.

“For us, playing against Holland is a real derby, a footballing derby, a big occasion and is the perfect preparation for the World Cup,” Belgium coach Roberto Martínez said. “As much as we want to enjoy the games and we want to see the games for what they are, they bring that extra dimension which is preparing for the World Cup.”

On Saturday, England are at Hungary and Germany is at Italy, one of the teams that will likely have more to play for in the Nations League as it missed out on the World Cup again.

“We have the world’s best in our sights. We want to continue down this path and we’ll see after the matches how far we still have to go,” Germany coach Hansi Flick said ahead of the nation’s four games over 10 days.

Italy and England are in the same group and in future games will play a rematch of the 2020 European Championship final won by the Italians. Likewise, France will play against Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final.

The Nations League will also give players a chance to try to secure their spot in the World Cup if they do well so close to the tournament in Qatar.

“This is an important call-up, with the games coming just before the World Cup,” Spain forward Pablo Sarabia said. “We want to win these four matches, they will be important for the players and also as a preparation for the World Cup, which obviously we want to win.”

Many coaches will likely rotate their squads considerably in the four matches, both to test and rest players after a long season.

Belgium coach Martínez is certainly taking it seriously. He said he will use his best players to test his team ahead of the World Cup.

“This is the real competitive camp,” he said. “We’ve got 14 days, four games, something that we have never done before. It is important that we get that time together.”

Flick challenged players who were left out of his 26-man Nations League squad to keep fighting for a World Cup place even if they were not called up now.

The four group winners in the main league will make it to the Final Four, with one of the nations that qualified expected to host the finals in June next year.

The group winners in the lower tiers will gain promotion, while the last-place finishers in the top two tiers will move down.

Topics: Nations League Qatar World Cup UEFA Nations League

Related

French World Cup winner Pogba to leave Man Utd
Sport
French World Cup winner Pogba to leave Man Utd
Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff
Sport
Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff

Macron ‘sad and sorry’ after Champions League final chaos

Macron ‘sad and sorry’ after Champions League final chaos
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

Macron ‘sad and sorry’ after Champions League final chaos

Macron ‘sad and sorry’ after Champions League final chaos
  • The issue has been discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Elysee presidential palace on Wednesday
  • Saturday’s events prompted concerns in France and abroad as the country is set to host the Rugby World Cup next year and the 2024 Olympics
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and government members said they are “sad and sorry” for 2,700 Liverpool fans who had a ticket but couldn’t get into the stadium amid disorder and chaos at the Champions League final in Paris.
Liverpool lost to Real Madrid 1-0.
The issue has been discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting at the Elysee presidential palace on Wednesday, French government spokesperson Olivia Grégoire said.
“Could we have done things better or could it have been better handled? Yes,” she told reporters. “Can we improve things, especially in view of the future sports events? Certainly.”
Saturday’s events prompted concerns in France and abroad as the country is set to host the Rugby World Cup next year and the 2024 Olympics.
Liverpool fans’ leadership groups complained about heavy-handed policing and poor organization on a troubling night that saw children and elderly people among those getting sprayed by tear gas.
The French Football Federation (FFF) said in a statement that 35,000 people without tickets or with “fake” tickets made their way to the Stade de France. They created disorder by blocking access to the stadium and preventing fans who had real tickets from getting into the stadium, the statement said.
European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, has also started to gather evidence about issues outside the Stade de France that marred one of the world’s biggest games in sports.
Grégoire expressed sympathy for 2,700 Liverpool fans, “fathers, mothers with their children disgusted they couldn’t attend a sports event they were waiting for. The President of the Republic and all the government were sad and sorry for these people.”
Grégoire said that interior and sports ministers will provide further details as they answer questions at a Senate’s commission on Wednesday afternoon.

Topics: France champions league Liverpool Emmanuel Macron

Related

After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong
Sport
After Champions League ‘fiasco’, UEFA probes what went wrong
France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos
Sport
France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos

French World Cup winner Pogba to leave Man Utd

French World Cup winner Pogba to leave Man Utd
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

French World Cup winner Pogba to leave Man Utd

French World Cup winner Pogba to leave Man Utd
  • New United manager Erik ten Hag has clearly decided Pogba's chances at the club have come and gone
  • A second spell at Juventus -- where he won four Serie A titles -- may well be on Pogba's menu
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER: French World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba is to leave Manchester United at the end of June, the club said Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a largely disappointing second spell.
The 29-year-old’s departure at the end of his contract will see United recoup none of the then record £89 million ($112 million) he cost them when they bought him from Juventus in 2016.
However, new United manager Erik ten Hag has clearly decided Pogba’s chances at the club have come and gone.
A second spell at Juventus — where he won four Serie A titles — may well be on Pogba’s menu as Italian media have suggested he has given a verbal agreement to return and accepted a lower salary.
French champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned as a possibility as they are due for an overhaul and built round his fellow World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.
Ten Hag wishes to refresh a side that has seen their city rivals Manchester City become the powerhouse they once were under Alex Ferguson. United have rarely threatened to repeat those days since he retired in 2013.
Pogba flourished initially under Jose Mourinho — who also brought in the since departed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku — and was part of the sides that won the League Cup and Europa League in 2017.
His subsequent performances rarely matched those he produced for France in their 2018 World Cup campaign.
He did show glimpses of his abundant talent especially in their run to the 2021 Europa League final — scoring goals against AC Milan and Roma in the knockout stages.
However, he was then anonymous in the final as United lost to Villarreal on penalties.
Fitness problems limited him to 27 appearances last season in an unimpressive campaign for both player and club as United had to be content with a Europa League spot.
The fans had lost patience with his inconsistent displays and booed him off the pitch when he was substituted in a victory over Norwich in April.
“The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract,” read the club statement.
“The last of his 233 United games ended in the 10th minute of a defeat at Anfield in April 2022.
“It was a low-key end to a United career that brought so many individual high moments.
“So many beautiful goals, assists and pieces of skill.
“For a boy that joined the Academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware, is something that should be applauded and celebrated.”

Topics: Manchester United Paul Pogba Premier league

Related

Muslim convert and Manchester United football star Paul Pogba has revealed his Muslim hero is Muhammad Ali. (Reuters/File Photos)
Sport
French football ace Pogba reveals his Muslim hero as Muhammad Ali
Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds
Sport
Fernandes, Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd thrash Leeds

Saudi athletes close out GCC Games in Kuwait with haul of 67 medals

Saudi athletes close out GCC Games in Kuwait with haul of 67 medals
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi athletes close out GCC Games in Kuwait with haul of 67 medals

Saudi athletes close out GCC Games in Kuwait with haul of 67 medals
  • Team from Kingdom claimed 16 gold, 22 silver, 29 bronze medals across all sports, with athletics top on 24
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi fencing, karate, and tennis teams closed out the third GCC Games on Tuesday by winning eight medals to take the Kingdom’s total to 67.

By the time the tournament in Kuwait wrapped up, the Saudis had claimed 16 gold, 22 silver, and 29 bronze medals.

The Saudi fencing team were first on the board by achieving gold in the team competition, thanks to the efforts of Hussein Al-Taweel, Zakaria Al-Daoud, Ahmed Al Hussein, and Jawad Al-Taweel.

In the karate competitions, Olympic silver medal hero Tarek Hamdi led the way as three golds and two silvers were added to the tally.

Across the tournament, athletics proved to be the most fruitful source of podium finishes for the Saudi contingent with 24 medals consisting of five golds, seven silvers, and 12 bronzes.

Karate came second with seven medals (four gold, two silver, and one bronze), then fencing with six (one gold, two silver, and three bronze), swimming with five (one gold, one silver, and three bronze), and tennis with five (one gold, one silver, and three bronze).

There were four medals each for table tennis (one gold, two silver, and a bronze), shooting (one gold, one silver, and two bronze), and judo (three silver, and one bronze), while there were two golds for electronic games — one for the women’s team — and a silver and bronze in women’s cycling.

In addition, there was success in the team sports with the Saudi futsal teams taking silver in the men’s tournament, and bronze in the women’s, while the Saudi men’s basketball team won bronze, and the men’s ice hockey team secured the silver medal.

Topics: GCC Games Saudi Arabia

Related

Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi leads way as Saudi Arabia bags 3 karate gold medals at GCC Games
Sport
Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi leads way as Saudi Arabia bags 3 karate gold medals at GCC Games
Sultan Al-Zahrani wins karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games
Sport
Sultan Al-Zahrani wins karate gold for Saudi Arabia at GCC Games

Latest updates

Second-string Wales beaten by Poland in Nations League
Second-string Wales beaten by Poland in Nations League
Biden urged to sanction Syrians involved in 2013 Tadamon massacre
Biden urged to sanction Syrians involved in 2013 Tadamon massacre
Messi stars as Argentina beat Italy in Finalissima
Messi stars as Argentina beat Italy in Finalissima
UN welcomes flights from Sanaa to Cairo but warns humanitarian crisis in Yemen is still dire
UN welcomes flights from Sanaa to Cairo but warns humanitarian crisis in Yemen is still dire
Abu Dhabi bans single-use plastic bags
Abu Dhabi bans single-use plastic bags

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.