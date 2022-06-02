Here’s what you need to know ahead of Tadawul trading on Thursday

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index fell in the first trading session of June, weighed down by spillover from global peers.

TASI closed the day 1.2 percent lower at 12,766, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.48 percent to 22,879.

Stock exchanges in the Gulf all declined in line with Saudi Arabia, while Dubai bucked the trend with a 1.8 percent gain.

Abu Dhabi led the fall as it retreated by 1.7 percent ahead of its largest-ever listing of petrochemicals firm Borouge.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s EGX30 was down 0.7 percent.

Oil prices slightly retreated on Thursday. Brent crude fell to $114.66 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $113.56 a barrel as of 8:51 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Hail Cement Co.’s board recommended a share buyback of 4.9 million shares

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance signed a three-year deal to sell insurance products through the Saudi National Bank

Shareholders of Saudi Cement Co. are set to receive cash dividends of SR1.5 ($0.4) per share for the first half of 2022

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. named Abdulelah bin Abdullah Abunayan as chairman and Musab bin Suleiman Al-Muhaidib as vice chairman of the board

Almunajem Foods Co.’s shareholders approved an annual dividend payout of SR2 per share

Saudi poultry processing firm Anaam International Holding Co. completed the acquisition of a 55 percent stake in ARW Industry Co.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to reduce its capital to SR1.15 billion

Raoom Trading Co’.s capital increase request to SR62.5 million has been approved by CMA

Sipchem announced a scheduled periodic maintenance of its unit International Acetyl Co.’s plant for three weeks starting June 2

ACWA Power Co.’s board recommended the distribution of SR0.77 per share in dividends for 2021

Yanbu Cement Co. intends to pay a cash dividend of SR0.75 per share to shareholders for the first half of 2022

Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment said it will distribute dividends of SR0.4 per share for the second quarter of 2022

Calendar

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription

June 6, 2022

End of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rights trading

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription