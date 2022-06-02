Unravelling origins of the red carpet in anticipation of the Saudi Film Festival

DHAHRAN: Nothing quite captures the anticipation of a glamorous evening like the rolling out of a long strip of velvety red carpet.
And movie fans in Saudi Arabia are in for such a treat after it was confirmed that the Saudi Film Festival, being staged at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), will see stars saunter down a scarlet strip, as opposed to the lavender carpet that other high-profile events in the Kingdom tend to favor.
But what are the origins of the red carpet?
In the age of live streamed award shows, the eye-popping red carpet has morphed into being a main event in its own right. It is universally understood that those walking down a red carpet are celebrities of note, usually dressed to the nines.
First rolled out 100 years ago, the earliest-known red carpet in the world of cinema was unfurled at the Hollywood premiere of the 1922 film “Robin Hood” at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
Why is the red carpet, red?
Senior curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Sonnet Stanfill, told BBC Culture: “Red as a color has long been associated with prestige, royalty, and aristocracy. Scarlet was among the most prized dyes as it was the most difficult to make and the most expensive.”
The natural dye, named carmine, is still made by crushing the dried bodies of small female scale insects. Native to tropical and subtropical South and North America, these little parasites were also used by the Aztec and Maya people in the 15th century to naturally dye fabrics.
While actors and filmmakers are encouraged to express themselves by wearing classical or couture silhouettes, many opt for off-the-runway looks or avant-garde garments. Casual or urban attire is typically frowned upon.
Six months ago, Saudi Arabia rolled out the red carpet for the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, and soon it will appear on the opposite coast, for the Saudi Film Festival at Ithra, in Dhahran.
Award-winning Saudi fashion designer Hatem Alakeel knows the scene well. He has been dressing local and international stars for almost 18 years, most notably for the Saudi Cup.
He told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia is a country that understands fashion — we’re not trying to mimic any other culture. I think that red carpets such as the (upcoming) Saudi Film Festival really reiterates the fact that we are ready to show what we are made of.
“Now that we have our own red carpet, it’s time to celebrate our own creatives, the amazing gems that we have locally. I really think that the history of the red carpet was always very frustrating for me because I always thought that red carpets were synonymous with Dubai, Los Angeles, New York, or anywhere else but Saudi, and now, it has become synonymous with Saudi Arabia,” he said.
In 2021, the Ministry of Culture switched the color of its official ceremonial carpets from the flamboyant red to a lavender hue for official ceremonies. This swatch switch was in line with Vision 2030 to better celebrate the nation’s identity.
The ministry’s website stated that the gentler color was chosen because, “lavender is associated with blossoming wildflowers that carpet the Kingdom’s desert landscapes in the spring and is a symbol of Saudi generosity.”
However, it seems the Saudi Film Festival will honor cinematic traditions and invite its celebrity guests to pose up a storm on a red carpet — and it is set to be a glittering, rose-tinted evening.
‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’: Entertaining, but a missed opportunity
Updated 4 min 13 sec ago
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: The first episode of the much-anticipated UAE-based franchise of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” is finally here.
The reality TV show stars six cast-members — British TV personality Caroline Stanbury, Kenyan model Chanel Ayan, US real estate director Caroline Brooks, Emirati businesswoman Sara Al-Madani, Jamaican fashion designer Lesa Milan and Lebanese-American entrepreneur Nina Ali.
In the first episode, the “self-made” women share glimpses of their lavish lives in the Middle Eastern city, from luxurious dinners to fancy parties.
The episode begins with a disclaimer for the viewers that states: “The views, information or opinions expressed in this show belong solely to the individuals displayed and do not represent those of Emirati society as a whole.”
“The relevant authorities are not responsible and do not verify the accuracy of the information contained in the show. The primary purpose of this series is to entertain.”
This is wise considering the backlash the show has faced in recent weeks, with Emirati social media personalities stepping up to say the show does not represent homegrown values.
And they could be right — extravagance, luxury and drama are all that you should expect from the show. However, isn’t that what the franchise is all about? Whatever the case, it’s sure to kick up a storm online in the coming hours and days.
The series, which airs every Wednesday on Bravo, reflects stereotypical views of Dubai: The desert, the gold, the fancy cars, luxurious yachts and “gold diggers.”
Despite the one-sided portrayal of life in Dubai, viewers should be reminded that the aim of the show – much like it’s US-based sister shows — is not to represent real Emirati housewives (in fact, Al-Madani is the only Emirati on the show). It is for entertainment purposes and fans who expect a healthy dose of drama, and on that note it delivers. In addition, it’s rather refreshing to see on-screen recognition of the many, many nationalities that call Dubai home.
However, one would expect to learn more about the city’s culture and traditions through women living in the country, whether expats or locals.
Despite endearing shots of Al-Madani speaking to her children almost exclusively in Arabic and talks about preserving local traditions — saying “I have to keep doing it because I love our culture” — there is very little else that shows off the best of what Dubai’s community — whether local or expat — has to offer.
Although set in the UAE, it is catered to Western audiences and does revive an Orientalist approach that one would have hoped to be rid of in this day and age. At one point the editors even mistake the Palm Jumeirah for the inland area of Jumeirah — something eagle eyed viewers will catch in a heartbeat.
As touched on before, one hugely positive point is that the cast members come from different origins, which represents that vast diversity in the country.
“I have met people from countries I have never even thought in my entire life I would meet,” says Ayan at the beginning of the episode, which, to be fair, is how many expats feel living in the cultural melting pot that is Dubai.
Amman’s DAR Art Fair highlights budding MENA creativity
Updated 02 June 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
AMMAN: The second edition of the Jordanian capital’s first-ever contemporary art fair has opened in Amman.
Taking place once again in the city’s Swefieh Village, the DAR Art Fair will run until June 7, presenting 15 galleries from Jordan and throughout the Middle East and North Africa region, with a focus on highlighting young and emerging artists.
The fair — which stands for Dina And Rania, after co-founder and chair Dina Dabbas Rifai, and event director Rania Omeish — serves as a catalyst for predominantly fledgling talent from the region while also showcasing more established artists.
This year, works from 22 countries in Africa and the Middle East are featured, including Somalia, Mauritania, and Oman. Participating galleries are Nabad, Wadi Finan, Karim, Orient, Jodar, Q0de, Enki Ceramic Atelier, Rowaq Al-Balqa, Haseeba, Sami Hindiyeh Museum and Art Gallery, Samia Mango Collection, Fann A Porter, Jacaranda Images, Link Art Space, and Ibrahimi Collection.
Rifai told Arab News: “This edition we are dedicating the fair to artists from the Arab world only. We began the fair because of a need to support local Jordanian and young Arab artists and the need to showcase to the region and international market how many talents we have in the Arab world.”
Rifai noted how the fair aimed to foster a platform for young emerging and upcoming talent.
For this year’s event, the fair occupies a larger space of 1,400 square meters and has its first curatorial consultant, Lebanese artist and curator Abed Al-Kadiri who lives between Beirut and Paris. Next year, Al-Kadiri will act as the fair’s artistic director.
The fair also has a selection committee this year that worked jointly to select the artworks exhibited by the participating galleries in response to the fair’s open call for young artists.
Al-Kadiri told Arab News: “The fact that the fair is focusing on independent artists from the Arab world and young local talents made me particularly interested in accepting DAR’s invitation to develop the fair’s vision and program for next year’s edition.
“This year, I am responsible for creating the scenography for the work shown in the independent section. There are many participating artists from the Arab world, and I have been very selective, even among the works that got selected, in what is being shown and where,” he said.
He pointed out that Amman had always been, “a great platform for many artists from Palestine, Iraq, and Syria to come and work and produce art and it is about time that there is now a professional art fair that is promoting both established and young artists from the region.”
The fair is also split into two sections this year, one for the galleries and another for independent solo artists participating in their own designated section.
Rifai said: “We had over 380 artist applications and the selection committee chose around 24 percent from that number of artworks that will be placed in the independent artists’ section.
“We are presenting contemporary art and modern art in addition to NFTs (non-fungible tokens) created by some of the older renowned modern Arab artists but still, the fair is very focused on contemporary.
“We have video and digital art and installations and NFTs for the first time in Jordan. The works we are presenting are bold and forward-looking.”
Retrospective of US-Lebanese artist Etel Adnan opens in Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum
Updated 02 June 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: What do Vincent van Gogh and Etel Adnan have in common? The iconic Dutch artist was born in the Netherlands in 1853, Lebanese-American artist and writer Adnan was born in French-mandated Beirut 72 years later. He was temporarily a rural priest, she a cultural editor. His life ended at 37, whereas she started painting at 34.
This rare artistic duo is being explored in a new exhibition at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum highlighting the storied career of Adnan, who died aged 96 in Paris in 2021. It’s the first time that a retrospective of hers has been showcased in the Netherlands.
“Color as Language” presents an impressive selection of 70 of Adnan’s artworks from private and public collections, dating from the 1960s onwards, along with 10 museum paintings by Van Gogh. It runs until September 4.
A philosopher at heart, Adnan continued to paint until her final days, creating a colorful inner world where shapes and colors intertwine, cultivating visually attractive, abstract landscapes on small canvases. The show emphasizes what inspired her most throughout her life: Nature.
In the mid-1950s, Adnan relocated to California, where she famously painted several compositions of Mount Tamalpais.
“One day, they asked me: ‘Who is the most important person that you ever met?’ and I said: ‘It was a mountain,’” Adnan once said. “I discovered that it’s never two minutes the same. When a cloud goes in front of the sun, it’s as if somebody put off a light, and everything changes. So, you realize that we are in a constant change, in turmoil. There is no total rest, not only for us, but for the world. Nature is constantly changing like we do.”
Van Gogh also expressed a deep love of nature, executed with his signature style of bold brushstrokes and thick contouring. Adnan first encountered his work while studying at the Sorbonne in Paris during the 1950s, and she was enthralled by his intense manner of painting, tapping into his hidden emotions.
“I think it touches people — there is something emotional about them, and I sense that when I look at a work by Van Gogh, but also when I look at a painting by Adnan,” the exhibition’s curator Sara Tas told Arab News. “If you really look at it and you let it sort of come in, it touches something within you.”
Tas met Adnan in 2020. “When she writes or when she talks, every word is spot on,” she recalled. “She’s not wasting anything. And I think that’s also what she’s doing with paintings. It’s very simple but everything is to the point.”
Adnan, who also wrote novels, poems, and plays, regarded Van Gogh as a man of words, known for his correspondence with family and friends.
“To a degree, Van Gogh writes on his canvas, he is writing a landscape,” observed Adnan. Van Gogh might have thought the same of Adnan, going by something he wrote in 1888: “One can speak poetry just by arranging colors well.”
Adnan believed that “colors make visible what the person is trying to say, but silently.” In her imaginative work, a mountain can be bright red or green, with patches of blue, pink, and yellow. She demonstrates color’s profound ability to enhance a natural setting, whether serene or turbulent.
Across the show’s two floors, there are a few instances where two landscapes by Van Gogh and Adnan are paired, highlighting a similar use of palette and layout. But by no means is this supposed to encourage comparison, Tas stresses. “I did not want to say, ‘Look how Etel Adnan was influenced by Van Gogh,’ because that would not do her justice,” she explained. “It is really her show, but with connections to Van Gogh, in the context of our museum.”
What also links the artists is the fact that both of them achieved popularity late in the game. Talented though she was, Adnan only became a household name in the art world in her eighties. Van Gogh, meanwhile, was famously undervalued while he was alive.
“For Van Gogh, making visual art was the main thing in his life. He felt like he needed to do it. It’s not like he was completely unknown — he was appreciated by many of his peers — but the fame came after his death,” said Tas.
“It’s (similar) with Etel. She was just working and she had a circle of friends around her. She sold paintings, but not on a big scale. It was only after her presentation at Documenta that the international art world really picked up on it. Suddenly, she got exhibitions in Qatar, Istanbul, Paris, New York, San Francisco… And now in Amsterdam.”
Sounds of the summer: Make travel plans with music in mind
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: After two-years of COVID-related cancellations, live music is back with a bang. Here’s where music lovers should travel to over the summer.
Glastonbury
Where: Somerset, England
When: June 22-26
What: Fifty-two years on from its debut (although it didn’t become an annual event until the 1980s), Glastonbury remains one of the biggest draws on the international festival circuit — not just for the 200,000 or so people who attend, but for the artists themselves. The festival retains a strong link to its hippie-era roots and attendees can often be as entertaining as the onstage activities. This year is a prime example of the wide net the festival casts, covering a dizzying array of genres and generations, with over 3,000 performers across 12 stages. Paul McCartney will become the festival’s oldest-ever headliner, while Billie Eilish will become its youngest. Kendrick Lamar is the other main-stage headline act.
Other must-see acts: Sam Fender, Lorde, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Haim, Diana Ross, Elbow, Wolf Alice, Herbie Hancock, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Idles, Foals, Pet Shop Boys.
Roskilde
Where: Roskilde, Denmark
When: June 25 – July 2
What: Scandinavia’s largest festival has many similarities to Glastonbury; it debuted just a year later and shares many of the same ideological roots, promising “music, arts, activism, camps and freedom” — a remit it takes seriously. It’s also a multi-genre event with artists that appeal to a huge age range with an emphasis on indie/alternative acts but happily includes mainstream pop artists too. It does offer a more diverse international lineup than many US or UK festivals too, like Brazilian pop icon Anitta this year. Even though it officially runs for eight days, the big names perform over the last four nights. Headliners are US rap star Post Malone; UK pop diva Dua Lipa; former Odd Future luminary Tyler, The Creator; and arguably the most influential rock band of the 2000s, The Strokes.
Other must-see acts: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Haim, Biffy Clyro, Arlo Parks, Chvrches.
Mad Cool Festival
Where: Madrid
When: July 6-10
What: This sprawling five-day festival in the Spanish capital pretty much guarantees a killer lineup every year. It doesn’t often book pure mainstream-pop acts, instead focusing on rock and electronica, with a heavy emphasis on alternative acts that perform long into the night. Headliners this year are Metallica, Imagine Dragons, Muse, Kings of Leon, and Jack White and there are some old-school throwbacks to whet the appetite of older indie fans, including the seminal Boston band Pixies. Away from the main stage, there’s “The Loop” featuring some of the best electronic music producers and hip-hop acts in the world, including Four Tet, Nina Kraviz, Flume, and SFDK.
Other must-see acts: Twenty-One Pilots, Placebo, The Killers, Stormzy, Queens of the Stone Age, Florence + The Machine, Nathy Peluso, Sam Fender, Royal Blood, Leon Bridges, Phoebe Bridgers, Deftones, Chvrches, Yungblud, Wolf Alice, Editors, Two Door Cinema Club.
Ultra Europe
Where: Split, Croatia
When: July 8-10
What: One for EDM lovers, this glitzy three-day outdoor festival with multiple venues is an offshoot of Miami’s Ultra Music Festival that began in 2013 and attracts tens of thousands of revelers to the beautiful city on the Adriatic Sea. Headliners this year include Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Marshmello, Above & Beyond, and more.
Other must-see acts: Joseph Capriati, Marco Carola, Hardwell, Amelie Lens, Alesso, Vini Vici, Frank Walker.
Baalbeck International Festival
Where: Baalbeck, Lebanon
When: July
What: The summer months might close down events in the Gulf, but you can still get your music fix in the region, thanks to this long-running (the first event took place in 1955) festival in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, where artists get to perform in the stunning surrounds of an ancient Roman Acropolis and the audience is treated to an eclectic mix of classical, dance, theater, opera, jazz, modern-day world music and some great indie acts from the Arab world. Few details have been released by the organizers for this year’s event, apart from the tagline: “We Are Alive.” We do know that Arabic pop-rock outfit Adonis and flamenco guitarist José Quevedo Bolita will perform.
Pitchfork
Where: Chicago
When: July 15-17
What: This is the festival you need to go to if you want to impress your fellow audience members at one of the other big-name festivals in two years’ time, when you’ll be able to say, “Oh yeah. I saw them before they were famous.” Aside from big-name headliners and some old-school icons, the festival features some of the best up-and-coming talent in the alternative music scene, from across practically all genres. This year’s headliners are The National, Mitski, and The Roots.
Other must-see acts: Spiritualized, Japanese Breakfast, Parquet Courts, Low, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Toro y Moi, BadBadNotGood, Lucy Dacus, Cate Le Bon.
Rolling Loud Miami
Where: Miami, Florida
When: July 22-24
What: There are four Rolling Loud festivals this summer: Toronto, New York, Portugal and Miami. The latter is the pick of the bunch. Rolling Loud bills itself as the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” so if you’re looking for a wild mix of genres, this isn’t the event for you. If you’re a rap fan, though, with headliners Ye (or whatever Kanye’s calling himself by late July), Future and Kendrick Lamar and an impressive supporting cast, this has everything you need for a great weekend.
Other must-see acts: Lil Baby, Playboy Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Ski Mask the Slump God
Lollapalooza
Where: Grant Park, Chicago
When: July 28-31
What: Founded in 1991 by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell as a traveling festival primarily geared towards alt-rock fans, Lollapalooza is now held annually over four days in Chicago and has broadened its remit to include electronica, hip-hop, soul, and pop, in addition to its guitar-driven origins. This year’s headliners are Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day. Jane’s Addiction will also make an appearance.
Other must-see acts: Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Manchester Orchestra, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Kygo, Doja Cat, Charlie XCX, Tove Lo, Sam Fender
Primavera Sound LA
Where: Los Angeles
When: September 16-18
What: Primavera Sound originated in Barcelona and has built a reputation for booking stellar lineups of trending acts and established stars across a range of genres, with a focus on diversity and gender equality. This will be its first US version (plans to launch Stateside in 2020 were stymied by you-know-what) and it looks every bit as brilliant as its Spanish parent-festival. Headliners are Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Nine Inch Nails.
Other must-see acts: Clairo, Stereolab, Faye Webster, Shygirl, Kim Gordon, Drain Gang, Low, King Krule, Jeff Mills
On The Road again: Son revives memories of his father’s band’s heyday in pre-civil war Lebanon
Historian Charles Al-Hayek hopes to make documentary about a successful covers band featuring his father and uncles
Updated 02 June 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: 1969 was a milestone year for music. The Beatles released their final album, “Abbey Road”; Led Zeppelin released their eponymous debut album (and their second); a host of other artists released great LPs, including Neil Young, The Who, Sly & The Family Stone, and the Rolling Stones; and the legendary Woodstock festival took place. It was the height of the ‘Flower Power’ era and worldwide protest against the Vietnam War.
It was also the year when five Lebanese musicians formed one of Beirut’s leading cover bands, The Love Makers. Made up of brothers Henri, Boudi, and Georges Al-Hayek, along with friends Toni Ghamika and Shikrallah Shikrallah, they performed in Lebanon between 1969 and 1975, when civil war erupted.
“Before the war, Beirut was great. It was truly the Switzerland of the East,” Henri told Arab News. His son, historian Charles Al-Hayek, said, “The current Beirut doesn’t look like the old Beirut. It was a financial and cultural capital that was linked to all of these changes that were happening on a global scale.”
The Love Makers entertained music lovers at the Mediterranean capital’s top hotels, clubs, restaurants, and festivals. Their multilingual repertoire consisted of songs by The Beatles, the Stones, Elvis Presley, and other icons. “We would go on for three to four hours without stopping,” recalled Henri.
The band’s name, though criticized, captured the era’s essence — one that was geographically borderless. “Don’t forget, it was the time of the sexual revolution,” noted Charles. “Most of the band members came from educated, Westernized families. . . The name fits into the context of Beirut’s modernity.”
The band later renamed themselves The Road, inspired by the thought that “we would continue despite the war. We’re going to go on the road,” said Henri. But as the country became more politically divided, and the war began, Lebanon’s music scene was also changing.
“The band continued performing their music, which was for fun and leisure. But it was a challenge to continue,” noted Charles.
“I remember there were days we would hear the bombing when we were playing,” said Henri.
Decades later, the band still gets together to jam. In a well-received post on Charles’ Instagram account, “Heritage and Roots,” black-and-white images introduced followers to the band’s good old days. He hopes to produce interviews with the musicians, and a documentary of their forgotten history.
“Their story,” he wrote, “echoes an image of a different Beirut and Lebanon.”