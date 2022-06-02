You are here

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell
The main index, TASI, edged 1.26 percent lower at 12,605, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell  0.15 percent at 22,844. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell
Arab News

 

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market fell in the last session of the week, as investors nervously watched escalating oil prices weigh on the global economy.

As of Thursday’s closing bell, the main index, TASI, edged 1.26 percent lower at 12,605, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell  0.15 percent at 22,844.

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. rallied 8.44 percent, topping the market gainers, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma'aden, slipped 4.68 percent, leading the market fallers.

Among the other gainers, Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was up 6.45 percent, and Saudi Industrial Export Co. edged 4.79 percent higher.

Hail Cement Co. climbed 3.15 percent, following news that it intends to buy up to 5 percent of its ordinary shares to hold as treasury shares.

Yanbu Cement Co. advanced 2.61 percent, after reporting that it will pay SR0.75 per share in cash to shareholders in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Cement Co. rose 1.42 percent, after it proposed an interim dividend payout of SR229.50 million ($61 million) for the first half of 2022.

Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co. rose 0.65 percent, after it signed a three-year deal to sell insurance through the Saudi National Bank.

In the telecom sector, stc edged down 0.58 percent, while Zain KSA closed unchanged.

Among the other fallers, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. lost 4.65 percent and Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. declined 4.65 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged down 0.64 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. increased 0.63 percent.

Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading down 2.07 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi dropped 1.24 percent, while Alinma Bank slid 1.07 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude hit $115.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude hit $114.49 a barrel, as of 3:19 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares Saudi

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the establishment of Health Holding Co. and charter of the National Health Insurance Center.

The decision will raise the effectiveness of the health system, Saudi Press Agency quoted the Kingdom’s health minister as saying.

Fahd Al-Jalajel indicated that the decision will help the ministry’s in its plans to transform the Kingdom’s health sector.
The ministry’s strategy aims at promoting community health, prevention, early detection of diseases and health risks, and raising the level of quality and efficiency of services. 

Topics: Saudi cabinet Health Ministry Health sector

Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 

Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 
Updated 58 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt's Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 

Egypt's Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 
Updated 58 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Suez Canal is expecting to achieve $3.5 billion in revenues during the first half of 2022, the chairman of the authority, Osama Rabie, said in an interview with Asharq.

Revenues from the canal have increased by around 23 percent in May 2022, compared to the year earlier, to reach $657 million, Asharq reported.

Rabie attributed the high revenues to the growth of the global economy, the continued recovery of global trade, pricing policy and the Canal’s fee rise. 

Topics: Egypt economy suez canal

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment has signed an initial agreement with Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to expand the Kingdom’s biopharmaceutical capabilities. 

As per the agreement, the parties will work to expand local investment activities in areas of cell and gene therapy, transfer of technologies and clinical research development, according to a statement. 

In addition to next-generation therapies in an effort to reduce the burden of treatment on Saudi Arabia’s national healthcare budget. 

The parties aim to build local talent and capabilities as they aspire to reach 75 percent Saudization. 

“As the Kingdom continues to diversify its economy through Vision 2030, our National Investment Strategy has made the Kingdom a stable and competitive destination, as doing business has become quicker, easier, and less costly than ever before, because of policy and regulatory reforms,” said Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

Novartis’ total contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to reach $857 million by 2024 amid the firm’s rapid expansion in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia PHARMA Healthcare

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank has approved $176 million for food security, health, transport and water and sanitation projects in four member countries.

The countries include Guinea Bissau, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, according to a statement. 

“Fighting poverty has always been at the core of our partnerships & engagements with our member countries. We need novel, socially responsible solutions to fight poverty and promote shared prosperity,” chairman Muhammed Al-Jasser said. 

This happens during the bank’s 346th session of its board of executive directors at Lamborghini International Congress Center in Sharm-El Sheikh in Egypt.

 

Topics: IsDB Development Finance

Council of Saudi Chambers takes steps to bolster KSA’s trade ties with Brazil

Council of Saudi Chambers takes steps to bolster KSA’s trade ties with Brazil
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Council of Saudi Chambers takes steps to bolster KSA's trade ties with Brazil

Council of Saudi Chambers takes steps to bolster KSA's trade ties with Brazil
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers has announced the formation of the Saudi side in the Saudi-Brazilian Business Council and the nomination of its executive committee members.

The committee will be headed by Mishaal bin Hathleen and his two deputies, Waad Abu Nayan and Badr Al-Busais, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Work to support the council with the Saudi businessmen who specialize in food security, air and sea logistics sector, energy, industry and defense, is currently under progress, said Tariq Al-Haidari, vice chairman of CSC. 

As the volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Brazil increased 56 percent in 2021, compared to the year earlier, the council aims to strengthen its economic relations with the South American state, he added. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil trade CSC

