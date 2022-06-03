You are here

Team Abu Dhabi duo aim for flying start in bid for double world powerboat title

Team Abu Dhabi duo aim for flying start in bid for double world powerboat title
Team Abu Dhabi at the UIM F1H2O World Championship - Grand Prix of France - in July 2019 (Simon Palfrader)
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi duo aim for flying start in bid for double world powerboat title

Team Abu Dhabi duo aim for flying start in bid for double world powerboat title
  • Al-Qemzi, Torrente in confident mood as new F1H2O campaign begins in France
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi and Shaun Torrente once again have a double title triumph in their sights as they prepare to start the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship campaign in France.

The pair have arrived in the ancient town of Macon Val de Saone in confident mood as they pursue a fifth successive world team title and look to reclaim the drivers’ crown which agonizingly eluded them in a dramatic climax to the 2021 season.

Al-Qemzi fell just one point short in his bid for a first individual driver’s title while a blown engine in qualifying ended Torrente’s hopes of a third success in a row as Swede Jonas Andersson emerged victorious.

All that is now history, and the Team Abu Dhabi duo are determined to make a flying start to the new season in the Grand Prix of France, with the boats taking to the Saone River circuit for an initial free practice session on Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s big race.

After several days of testing in San Nazzaro, Italy last week under the guidance of team manager and 10-time F1H2O champion, Guido Cappellini, Al-Qemzi and Torrente are primed for action in the flagship series of international single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing.

Al-Qemzi said: “We trained well and prepared ourselves well in Italy. We have good boats, and everything that happened last year is forgotten. This is a new season, and I believe I can do something this time. I want to bring back the driver’s title to Abu Dhabi.”

With the International Powerboat Federation (UIM) celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club are looking to mark the occasion with a double success.

It is now 22 years since Al-Qemzi first launched his quest for a world title, and few drivers have worked harder or gone closer without claiming the ultimate prize.

Partnering Torrente as he emerged as champion in 2019 and 2020 has only served to underline his self-belief, and the Emirati draws strength from the bond he has forged with the American in Team Abu Dhabi colors.

“Shaun and I are more like brothers than team-mates. We work very well together. He is always ready to offer advice and support. We have a very good relationship, and we believe in each other,” Al-Qemzi added.

As much as Torrente would relish a third world crown for himself, no one would be more delighted should Al-Qemzi come through to claim his first this season.

Torrente said: “The mood of the team right now is one of excitement. We’re excited to get going again. We’re excited to hopefully have a proper championship with multiple races, and excited obviously to be going for our fifth team title in a row.

“And on top of all that, we’re excited to have the opportunity to bring back the driver’s championship again, with either myself or Thani,” he added.

Topics: power boat racing motorboat racing

Madrid wants answers after Champions League final disorder

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Topics: 2022 UEFA Champions League Final real madrid Liverpool Paris

Edoardo Mortara thriving for ROKiT Venturi Racing in Season 8 of Formula E

Edoardo Mortara thriving for ROKiT Venturi Racing in Season 8 of Formula E
Updated 03 June 2022
Ali Khaled

Edoardo Mortara thriving for ROKiT Venturi Racing in Season 8 of Formula E

Edoardo Mortara thriving for ROKiT Venturi Racing in Season 8 of Formula E
  • After outstanding performance at Berlin E-Prix in May, Swiss driver is 2nd in standings on 99 points behind Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne with 111
Updated 03 June 2022
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: It took Edoardo Mortara 54 races to get his first Formula E pole position.

And then he got two in two days, helping him secure a win and second place for ROKiT Venturi Racing in the Berlin E-Prix double-header last month.

Ahead of the first ever Jakarta E-Prix on Saturday, Mortara sits in second position in Season 8 of the all-electric series, on 99 points, behind leader Stoffel Vandoorne of Mercedes-EQ on 111.

Mortara described his weekend in Berlin as “fantastic.”

He said: “It’s not often that you have these kinds of weekends as a driver and obviously I’m very pleased and very happy with what happened.

“I can only tell you that I think that we managed to squeeze pretty much all the performance out of the car.

“We had a strategy in the qualifiers, and we executed the plan very well. And I think my laps were also quite good, without big mistakes. I was very happy, very pleased with the results,” the Swiss driver added.

Going into the Berlin E-Prix, Mortara, 35, was fifth in the overall standings and 32 points behind Vandoorne. The cars of both teams — with ROKiT Venturi Racing also having a Mercedes engine — ended up completing a successful weekend.

He said: “Sunday was I think a strong showing from both Mercedes teams, so obviously we can say that the powertrain worked very well in Berlin. But we should not underestimate the amount of work that has also been done by the two teams on the setups, on the drivability, on all these things.

“I think that for sure, the powertrain was a big key to our success. But it was also all the work that was done by the team. So, I would say 50-50.”

Following the success in Germany, did Mortara believe he was finally getting as much consistency out of the car as possible?

“Not really, actually. We had very strong weekends in Riyadh and in Berlin. And we seemed to struggle a bit more in Rome and Monaco. I believe there were reasons why we struggled in Rome, especially because we didn’t have the right tire strategies in the qualifiers. And so, in two out of the three qualifiers we couldn’t really qualify well, because of that.

“So, it’s up to us now to try to make less mistakes. Personally, I also need to do a better job in qualifying sometimes, extracting all the performance out of the car, and then I guess we can find more consistency,” he added.

This season saw Lucas di Grassi — one of Formula E’s biggest names — join ROKiT Venturi, and while Mortara acknowledged the wealth of experience and expertise that the Brazilian driver had brought, he maintained that the team’s overall improvement was down to other factors too.

“Obviously, he brought quite a good amount of knowledge and experience from his previous years in Formula E. But as you could see last year, in Berlin, we were also very, very strong. I mean, there was no Lucas last year.

“So, both are true. He brought us some knowledge, some experience. But the team had already showed that they were extremely competitive in Berlin, and that they could win races very well.”

While Mortara noted that Season 8 had been full of ups and downs for him and the team, he pointed out that overall, he had done a good job extracting the maximum out of the car with the help of his team.

He said: “It’s difficult in Formula E to be consistent. And if you check only the results, for sure, you can define it as a non-consistent season. But I have the impression that I did a pretty good job so far, in terms of extracting the best of what I had.

“And results are also coming from the entire package, team, car, and driver. And so sometimes, when you’re not performing, it’s not only the fault of the driver. We have to be more consistent, like I said before, and minimize mistakes and then I’m sure that we will be there more often.”

Mortara added that his success in Berlin was not only down to the circuit but also due to ROKiT Venturi proving to be versatile on different tracks.

“I think so far, I’ve shown in Formula E that I can win on normal circuits, or that I can be quick at least on normal circuits, and on street circuits. So no, I don’t think that I can only be competitive in Berlin.

“We were strong in Riyadh and if you check, we were starting from the back in Rome and Monaco, we were extremely strong. In Monaco, I was starting 16th, I think, and was already in the top six on a track where normally it’s very difficult to overtake.

“Same for Rome. In the first race, we were starting from P13, and we came back to sixth, after the penalty, seventh. So far, we’ve been competitive in all the races, actually,” Mortara said.

He was now looking forward to racing at the Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit for the first time and was pleased that the Formula E calendar was expanding to places such as India from next year.

“I’m extremely happy that we’re going to Jakarta. It’s fantastic to go and visit and find out more about these countries that are actually quite far from where we’re living.

“I’ve never been to India, and Formula E is really giving me the chance to know more about other countries, more about other cultures, and I’m very keen on that,” he added.

Topics: Formula E ROKiT Venturi Racing Edoardo Mortara

Newcastle to take on Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica in Lisbon

Newcastle to take on Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica in Lisbon
Updated 03 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle to take on Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica in Lisbon

Newcastle to take on Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica in Lisbon
Updated 03 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United will head to Portugal’s capital Lisbon to take on Champions League quarter-finalists Benfica in yet another stellar pre-season encounter.

The Magpies have confirmed they will take on the Eagles in the Eusebio Cup on Tuesday, July 26 as their summer schedule continues to take shape.

The announcement comes just days after the club revealed a double-header at St. James’ Park against Italian outfit Atalanta on Friday, July 29, and La Liga side Athletic Bilbao the following day.

The Eusebio Cup is an invitational match hosted by Benfica in honor of their legendary striker Eusebio da Silva Ferreira, widely regarded as the greatest ever player to pull on their famous red shirt.

The last time the competition was staged was in 2018 when Lyon beat the hosts 3-2. The likes of Real Madrid, Ajax, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Arsenal have all competed for the trophy in previous years.

The level of opposition this summer will undoubtedly whet the appetite of United fans and prove a stiff challenge ahead of the Premier League season. It is in stark contrast to the games organized under Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley last season with trips to the likes of York City, Harrogate Town, and Burton Albion the high points.

Behind the scenes, Eddie Howe has urged the club to make sure this summer’s pre-season fixtures pose a real challenge for his players, with the head coach keen to hit the ground running in 2022/23, another contrast to the last campaign’s 14-game winless start to the season.

Last season Benfica made it to the last eight of the Champions League — beaten only by finalists Liverpool — and finished the Primeira Liga campaign in third place.

United’s only competitive meetings with Benfica came in 2012/13 at the quarter-final stage of the Europa League. Alan Pardew’s side bowed out of the competition 4-2 over two legs, losing the away leg at Estadio da Luz 3-1 then falling short at St. James’ Park with a 1-1 draw.

United’s pre-season is starting to take shape following the late, unexpected cancellation of a trip to the US and participation in the Ohio Cup.

Newcastle are still in the process of arranging a pre-season camp, likely to be in Europe, for mid-July, while the players are to return to a partly revamped Benton training facility on Friday, July 1.

 

Liam Kennedy NewcastleWorld

Tunisia kick off qualifying campaign for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with win over Equatorial Guinea

Tunisia kick off qualifying campaign for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with win over Equatorial Guinea
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

Tunisia kick off qualifying campaign for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with win over Equatorial Guinea

Tunisia kick off qualifying campaign for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with win over Equatorial Guinea
  • Comfortable 4-0 victory left Carthage Eagles top of Group J on goal difference above Libya
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Tunisia on Thursday kicked off their qualifying campaign for the Africa Cup of Nations — to be held in Ivory Coast next year — with a comprehensive 4-0 home victory over Equatorial Guinea.

The Carthage Eagles, African champions in 2004, now top Group J, level on three points with Libya — who beat Botswana 1-0 on Wednesday — but with a better goal difference while Equatorial Guinea and Botswana are still to get off the mark.

Tunisia, playing their first competitive match since qualifying for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar later this year, struggled to break the deadlock in the first half, which ended goalless, but the substitutions made by coach Jalel Kadri proved decisive after the break.

Naim Saliti opened the scoring in the 56th minute, and Equatorial Guinea’s task became even more difficult when they had Joanet sent off in the 71st minute.

Tunisia took advantage of the numerical advantage with substitutes Seifeddine Jaziri and Youssef Msakni adding the second and third goals, respectively, in the 77th and 80th minutes.

Msakni capped off a comfortable night for Tunisia with his second goal in the 85th minute.

Topics: africa cup of nations football sport

Celtics use huge 4th quarter to  beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Celtics use huge 4th quarter to  beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Updated 03 June 2022
AP

Celtics use huge 4th quarter to  beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Celtics use huge 4th quarter to  beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
  • Boston made their first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry
Updated 03 June 2022
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Jaylen Brown fueled a comeback charge and scored 24 points, Al Horford hit six 3-pointers and the Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.

Horford finished with 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter.

Boston made their first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry. Jayson Tatum was the lone Celtics regular who struggled offensively, finishing 3 for 17.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points in his return to the NBA’s big stage for the first time in three years, but the Warriors couldn’t sustain momentum from a 38-point third quarter that put them ahead 92-80 going into the final 12 minutes.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Sunday night back at Chase Center.

The Celtics’ comeback was the biggest in the finals after three quarters since Michael Jordan’s Bulls overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Trail Blazers in Game 6 in 1992.

Derrick White’s 3-pointer over Curry with 5:40 remaining tied the game at 103, then Horford hit from deep the next time down as the Celtics took their first lead since halftime.

The Celtics are looking to capture their record-breaking 18th title, which would move them past the Lakers, and now are just three wins away from doing it.

Brown, who starred at nearby California for one college season, made consecutive baskets that tied the game at 47 with 5:03 left before halftime and the Celtics led 56-54 at the break. Golden State then used a signature third-quarter spurt, pouring in 38 points to build a big lead.

Brown then scored five quick points early in the fourth and assisted on an alley-oop dunk to Robert Williams III as the Celtics pulled back within 92-87 with 9:35 remaining. Brown’s 3 at 8:22 made it 94-92 before Klay Thompson answered with a 3.

Andrew Wiggins scored six of Golden State’s first 14 points and wound up with 20 in his finals debut, Draymond Green grabbed 11 rebounds before fouling out with 48.3 seconds left. Thompson contributed 15 points as the Warriors began their sixth finals in eight years after making five straight trips from 2015-19 and winning three championships.

They’ll have to win this one from behind after being 21-2 in their previous Game 1s under Steve Kerr.

“It’s a different feeling. You obviously go into Game 2 with more of a sense of desperation. That’s all part of this stuff. We’ve been in this position before,” Kerr said. “Boston played a brilliant quarter. They came in and earned the win.”

Curry scored a smooth 21 points in the opening period on 7-for-8 shooting, including 6 of 8 made 3s — missing a half-court heave at the buzzer. And Boston struggled to keep up with the Warriors’ snappy ball movement and shooters at every spot on the floor.

Otto Porter Jr. returned from a two-game absence to score 12 points off the bench for the well-rested Warriors. Golden State ended its Western Conference final in Game 5 against Dallas a week earlier at home, while Boston was pushed to the limit with a Game 7 victory at Miami last Sunday.

Golden State dropped to 9-1 this postseason at home, where a sellout crowd in yellow finals T-shirts chanted “M-V-P!” for Curry at every chance.

Marcus Smart scored 18 points with four 3s for Boston. The Celtics star took criticism from Kerr for what the Golden State coach called “a dangerous play” lunging at Curry’s left foot on March 16 in a 110-88 Boston rout that sidelined the 2021 scoring champion for a month before his return in Game 1 of the first round facing Denver.

Now the hard work starts for a Warriors team that went a league-worst 15-50 during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season two years ago and lost to Memphis in the play-in game last year before eliminating the Grizzlies in the first round this season.

CURRY’S FIRST QUARTER

Curry’s six 3s in the opening 12 minutes were the most ever in any quarter of the NBA Finals. In addition, the 21 points were most since Michael Jordan’s 22 in the fourth quarter of Game 4 vs. Phoenix in 1993.

The Celtics and Warriors combined for 20 first-half 3s, an NBA Finals first-half record.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Williams started after being listed as questionable with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee and finished with eight points while playing 24 minutes. Coach Ime Udoka expected him to be limited to about 20 minutes as has been the recent pattern. ... Boston and the Warriors were even on the boards at 39. ... Tatum was 2 for 9 in the first half and 3 for 17 overall for 12 points.

Warriors: F Andre Iguodala (injured disc in neck), G Gary Payton II (broken left elbow) and Porter (left foot soreness) all were back. 2015 NBA Finals MVP Iguodala checked in with 2:36 left in the first to huge cheers after he missed 12 games. ... Golden State is 21-3 in postseason Game 1s dating to the 2014-15 season when the Warriors captured the franchise’s first championship in 40 years — and they had won 13 straight playoff series openers at home, third-longest streak in NBA history, before this.

Topics: Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors NBA

