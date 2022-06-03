You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia reports 662 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 662 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Nearly 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated. (REUTERS)
Nearly 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtfec

Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 662 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Nearly 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began. (REUTERS)
  • The ministry said that of the current cases, 81 were in critical condition
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 662 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 770,085.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,152.

Of the new infections, 192 were recorded in Riyadh, 137 in Jeddah, 77 in Dammam, 35 in Makkah, 26 in Madinah and 20 in Hofuf. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 81 were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 480 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 753,887.

It said that 7,046 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 25,921 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to nearly 43 million.

Nearly 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who had not yet received a jab to register for a series of injections through the Sehhaty app.

Under the slogan “It’s our turn,” the ministry continued calling on parents to register their children between five and 11 for the vaccine, to protect them from variants and possible complications.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Health Ministry reports 569 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Health Ministry reports 569 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
KSA reports increase in COVID-19 recovery rates
Saudi Arabia
KSA reports increase in COVID-19 recovery rates

‘Attack on Titan’ virtual game thrills visitors at Jeddah Season

Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure. (Supplied)
Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure. (Supplied)
Updated 03 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

‘Attack on Titan’ virtual game thrills visitors at Jeddah Season

Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure. (Supplied)
  • Fans enjoy taking pictures with their favorite cardboard superhero cutout figures
Updated 03 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: “Attack on Titan” fans are in for a treat at the Anime Village in City Walk, one of nine zones at Jeddah Season.

At the Anime Village, visitors will find an area dedicated to “Attack on Titan,” where they can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure and cardboard cutout figures of the superheroes to take pictures with.  

“In the ‘Attack on Titan’ area, you will find the superheroes of the series like Eren, Levi, Mikasa, and many more characters. Fans come here to take pictures with their favorite superhero and play a virtual reality game that immerses them in the world of ‘Attack on Titan,’” Faris Al-Jehani, supervisor of the zone, said.  

The story of the anime revolves around the sudden appearance of titans that feed on humans, who have been living in cities surrounded by huge walls for a century.

I don’t watch the anime, but the experience of the virtual reality game was awesome.

Layan Al-Khalifa, Visitor

“It's a fascinating anime with a lot of fans. According to IMBD, three episodes of ‘Attack on Titan’ got a rating of 10/10, and the overall series is rated 9/10, making it one of the best anime series of all time,” Al-Jehani added.  

The virtual reality game simulates the experience of being a part of the Survey Corps, the military branch directly involved in combat against the titans.

“The virtual reality game has attracted visitors of all ages, ranging from 40-year-olds to children,” Al-Jehani said.  

Mohammed Eissa, an 8-year-old anime fan, said the game was fun. “In the game, I was chasing the titan while running and dodging obstacles, and this virtual reality game was my favorite at Anime Village.”

Yazan Abdulhameed, 11 years old, wished there were more games like this. “Eren is my favorite character, so I was thrilled to be part of the Survey Corps in the virtual reality game, and I beat the titan. The game is fantastic. You ride a horse that speeds up as you change the gear, and there is a button that makes the horse jump, and you survive the game by dodging the titan.”

Fifteen-year-old Layan Al-Khalifa said: “Honestly, I don’t watch the anime, but the experience of the virtual reality game was awesome. There is a lot of action in the game, and it’s a great addition to Jeddah Season. I also like the reasonable game price.”

“Attack on Titan” will be at the Anime Village until June 30.

Topics: Jeddah Season 2022 Attack on Titan Anime Village

Related

Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts video
Saudi Arabia
Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts

Saudi Arabia’s Red Wave 5 joint naval drill wraps up

Saudi Arabia’s Red Wave 5 joint naval drill wraps up. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Red Wave 5 joint naval drill wraps up. (SPA)
Updated 04 June 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Red Wave 5 joint naval drill wraps up

Saudi Arabia’s Red Wave 5 joint naval drill wraps up. (SPA)
  • Commander of the Western Fleet Rear Adm. Yahya bin Mohammed Al-Asiri, who led the drill, said that the Red Wave 5 maneuver witnessed the implementation of a number of combat trainings
Updated 04 June 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: The Red Wave 5 of the Western Fleet, implemented by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, has concluded off the Saudi Red Sea coast of Jeddah.
Countries bordering the Red Sea, including Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen, all participated in the joint naval exercise, which was also attended by observers from Somalia. The Royal Saudi Land Forces, the Royal Saudi Air Force and naval units of the Saudi Border Guards also took part in the exercise.
Commander of the Western Fleet Rear Adm. Yahya bin Mohammed Al-Asiri, who led the drill, said that the Red Wave 5 maneuver witnessed the implementation of a number of combat trainings, including the clearance of fortified sites, intrusion and live fire shooting in support of combat aircraft and helicopters to carry out tactical tasks aiming to achieve the joint task principle.
He said the drill is to enhance military cooperation, unify concepts, raise combat preparedness and exchange experience that would contribute to upgrading the security abilities to protect the seas and regional and international water passages and guarantee maritime navigation in the Red Sea.
Last month, vessels from the First Training Squadron of the Indian Navy — INS Tir and INS Sujata along with Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi — arrived at Jeddah port for a training exchange. The exercise comes amid growing defense ties between India and Saudi Arabia.
Also in February this year, a Royal Saudi Naval Forces delegation took part in the “Milan 2022” multi-national exercise that saw delegations from 40 countries train on India’s eastern shore.

 

Topics: Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF)

Related

Royal Saudi Naval Forces complete Medusa-11 joint exercise in Crete
Saudi Arabia
Royal Saudi Naval Forces complete Medusa-11 joint exercise in Crete
The Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the US Marines concluded a mixed military exercise in the Western Fleet on the Red Sea coast. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Royal Saudi Naval Forces and US Marines conclude joint exercise in the Western Fleet

Saudi Arabia uses Stockholm+50 conference as showcase for its efforts to protect the environment

Saudi Arabia uses Stockholm+50 conference as showcase for its efforts to protect the environment
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia uses Stockholm+50 conference as showcase for its efforts to protect the environment

Saudi Arabia uses Stockholm+50 conference as showcase for its efforts to protect the environment
  • The two-day international meeting was convened by the UN General Assembly in the Swedish capital 50 years after an early environmental gathering in the Swedish capital
  • The Kingdom’s delegation highlighted the roles of the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives in working to achieve sustainable development and confront the challenges of climate change
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday highlighted the local and global efforts it is making to protect and preserve the environment, including numerous programs and initiatives designed to achieve its national environment strategy.

It came during the two-day Stockholm+50 conference, at which the Kingdom’s delegation was headed by Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the minister of environment, water and agriculture, and Ali Al-Ghamdi, the CEO of the National Center for Environmental Compliance.

Saudi authorities said that their initiatives are also designed to help achieve the objectives of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and confront the challenges of climate change, as they stressed the importance of international cooperation in taking the necessary action to secure a better future.

The conference, which began on Thursday, was an international meeting convened by the UN General Assembly in the Swedish capital under the slogan A Healthy Planet for the Prosperity of All — Our Responsibility, Our Opportunity. It took place 50 years after an early environmental gathering in the Swedish capital.

Speaking during the conference, Al-Ghamdi affirmed the Kingdom’s desire to make every effort to achieve the objectives of the country’s national strategy for the environment and its protection. He highlighted the roles of the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives in working to achieve sustainable development and confront the challenges of climate change.

He said the Kingdom believes in the need to guarantee human progress and prosperity, the safety of the planet, and the role of the international community. He also noted that the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda is working to protect, enhance and sustain the country’s natural environment by adopting a holistic view of its ecosystems.

The national environment program was launched to raise the level of environmental commitment in all developmental sectors, reduce pollution and its negative effects on the environment, develop natural vegetative cover, combat desertification, protect wildlife, preserve biodiversity, and transform the waste sector from a linear economy to a circular economy, Al-Ghamdi added.

This is being done by enhancing the participation of the private sector by encouraging improvements to services and stimulating innovation, as well as by raising environmental awareness among the public and strengthening the role of the non-profit sector, he said.

Al-Ghamdi highlighted to the important leadership role of the Kingdom through its presidency of the G20 in 2020, and the statement made by the group’s leaders during the their annual meeting hosted by Riyadh that year, in which they agreed to the aim of voluntarily reducing global land degradation by 50 percent by 2040. To this end they launched a global initiative to enhance the protection of wild habitats, restore land and prevent its deterioration, along with a global initiative to preserve coral reefs. He added that his country is cooperating with the other G20 member states to implement the two initiatives.

In addition, Saudi Arabia has raised the level of its national contribution to climate action by pledging to reduce emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030, he added, which is more than double the amount previously announced in 2015.

Saudi authorities have launched many initiatives, Al-Ghamdi said, including plans for half of the Kingdom’s domestic energy needs to be provided by renewable energy sources, and to take advantage of carbon capture and storage technologies.

The Kingdom has also announced the target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2060 through a circular carbon economy approach, and joined the Global Methane Pledge, which aims to reduce global methane emissions by 30 percent compared with 2020 levels.

Topics: Stockholm+ 50 Conference Saudi Green Middle East Green Initiative Saudi ministry of environment Water and Agriculture

Related

UN official applauds Saudi Green Initiative aimed at addressing climate change effects
Saudi Arabia
UN official applauds Saudi Green Initiative aimed at addressing climate change effects
Adel Al-Jubeir appointed Saudi climate envoy by royal decree
Saudi Arabia
Adel Al-Jubeir appointed Saudi climate envoy by royal decree

Shubra Palace: An architectural marvel of Taif

Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
Updated 03 June 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Shubra Palace: An architectural marvel of Taif

Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
  • The museum has a Qur’an that dates back to the 7th century
Updated 03 June 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Shubra Palace is a prominent historical landmark in Taif. The palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha and its construction was completed in 1907. Shubra Palace is one of the three palaces he built in Taif.

King Abdulaziz and King Faisal used to reside at the Shubra Palace whenever they visited Taif.

It was converted into a heritage regional museum, opening its doors to visitors in 1995.

FASTFACTS

• Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of the Center of Makkah History, told Arab News that Shubra Palace is one of the most important historical palaces in Taif.

• King Abdulaziz and King Faisal used to reside at the Shubra Palace whenever they visited Taif.

Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of the Center of Makkah History, told Arab News that Shubra Palace is one of the most important historical palaces in Taif. “It is located northeast of the old city of Taif and there are large orchards and fertile land around it.

“The architect of the palace overseeing its construction was Sulaiman Bey Al-Turki. He built it from the materials available in Taif such as stones from the Sakara, Misr, and Al-Qaim mountains, and locally sourced juniper wood.”

Al-Adwani said it was a very beautiful construction. “It consists of four floors in the main building, in addition to a cellar and upper roof.  The palace is unique with elevated pillars to give privacy to the people who lived at the palace.”

She said: “Shubra Palace has been transformed into a regional museum in Taif, where many archaeological, historical and heritage collections are displayed alongside Islamic antiquities and manuscripts and writing tools.”

The museum has a Qur’an that dates back to the 7th century. It also houses as a number of weapons, historical rifles and Hijazi clothing.

The stable located on the west side of the Diwan has been transformed into an open museum displaying a number of heritage pieces, in addition to eating and drinking pots and tools to mill grains.

The palace is undergoing renovations to safeguard its historical and artistic details. “We hope that it will soon be opened to visitors after the completion of these works,” she said.

 

Topics: Shubra Palace Taif

Related

Saudi Culture Ministry launches Taif Rose festival
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry launches Taif Rose festival
Photo/Saudi Press Agency photos
Saudi Arabia
King Abdulaziz Palace, one of Saudi Arabia’s historical monuments in Taif

OIC chief calls to ensure economic recovery in member states

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS)
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

OIC chief calls to ensure economic recovery in member states

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS)
  • Taha called for enhanced cooperation to ensure inclusive and resilient economic recovery of OIC member states
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasized the importance of coordinated and inclusive economic recovery strategies in member states amid the ongoing social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the damage from international conflicts.
Taha was speaking at the opening session of the 47th annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group, which is being held in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh until June 4.
Drawing on the experiences of the OIC and its relevant institutions, including the IDB Group, in supporting national development efforts, Taha called for enhanced cooperation to ensure inclusive and resilient economic recovery of OIC member states.
He highlighted the need to support the most affected and vulnerable parts of society, increase support for the 22 least-developed OIC member states, boost the capacity in some selected OIC member states to produce vaccines, and develop a program to support rural farmers, who grow the bulk of the food in most OIC member states.
In the face of a looming global food crisis, the secretary-general urged member states to implement the OIC decisions on establishing food reserves and rolling out OIC programs on strategic food commodities such as wheat, rice, and cassava.
Taha drew attention to the need to mobilize additional funds for the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development to fund its expansion of activities for alleviating poverty and improving social services and infrastructures in OIC member states.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, US state secretary discuss bilateral ties
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief, US state secretary discuss bilateral ties
Troops ride in a vehicle in central Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. (AP file photo)
World
Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns deadly attack in Burkina Faso

Latest updates

China plans to complete space station with latest mission
China plans to complete space station with latest mission
Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree
Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree
Floods kill at least three in Cuba
Floods kill at least three in Cuba
2 UN peacekeepers killed in 6th incident in Mali in two weeks
2 UN peacekeepers killed in 6th incident in Mali in two weeks
Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested
Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.