You are here

  • Home
  • New white paper by stc Group and Huawei highlights AI security challenges

New white paper by stc Group and Huawei highlights AI security challenges

Ibrahim Alshmarani, Chief Security and Privacy Officer at Huawei Saudi
Ibrahim Alshmarani, Chief Security and Privacy Officer at Huawei Saudi
Short Url

https://arab.news/cumtg

Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

New white paper by stc Group and Huawei highlights AI security challenges

Ibrahim Alshmarani, Chief Security and Privacy Officer at Huawei Saudi
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

A joint artificial intelligence security white paper by stc Group and Huawei sheds light on the challenges enterprises face in securing emerging technology. Research shows that the global AI market is growing at 36.1 percent annually and will be worth $641 billion by 2028.
The white paper was released at the recent Mobile 360 Riyadh by GSMA, an event that brought together policymakers and regulators along with leaders from the region’s ICT sector.
stc and Huawei are dedicated to AI security knowledge-sharing to foster a secure AI application environment and contribute to an AI-enabled intelligent world. To tackle the new AI security challenges, the white paper proposes to introduce security assessment on AI models as early as in the design and development stage. This should have further security monitoring and auditing measures to provide run-time security while operating AI systems.

BACKGROUND

The white paper was released at the recent Mobile 360 Riyadh by GSMA, an event that brought together policymakers and regulators along with leaders from the region’s ICT sector.

Yasser Al-Swailem, vice president of cybersecurity at stc Group, said: “Collaboration between stc Group and Huawei demonstrates how we leverage industry partnerships to build a secure and integrated response to emerging security challenges. We firmly believe that securing AI platforms is an ecosystem-based effort with multiple stakeholders working together to strengthen our AI platform and prevent the prevalent attacks that grow in sophistication by each passing day.”
Ibrahim Alshmarani, chief security and privacy officer at Huawei Saudi, said: “There is no doubt AI will impact our society in unprecedented ways. However, cybersecurity poses a real challenge to AI platforms and could stall much-needed progress. As we build these systems, we must ensure that security is built from the ground up, which is the most effective method to plug gaps that cybercriminals can exploit. We are delighted to work with partners such as the stc Group to help secure the region’s digital transformation.”
With the accumulation of big data, dramatic improvements in computing power, and continuous innovation in machine learning, AI technologies such as image recognition, voice recognition, and natural language processing have become ubiquitous. However, AI poses a significant risk to computer security. On the one hand, AI can be used to build defensive systems such as malware and network attack detection, and on the other hand, it can be exploited to launch more effective attacks. Thus, building robust AI systems immune to external threats is crucial.

Topics: AI security

Related

Pepsi has joined forces with iconic and up-and-coming musical performers from the Kingdom to launch its new Pepsi Music campaign
Corporate News
Pepsi celebrates Kingdom’s diverse musical genres
Drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles from various sectors were selected and presented with a certificate of appreciation.
Corporate News
Hyundai honors truck & bus drivers as ‘Ramadan heroes’

Hyundai honors truck & bus drivers as ‘Ramadan heroes’

Drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles from various sectors were selected and presented with a certificate of appreciation.
Drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles from various sectors were selected and presented with a certificate of appreciation.
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

Hyundai honors truck & bus drivers as ‘Ramadan heroes’

Drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles from various sectors were selected and presented with a certificate of appreciation.
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company and Al-Majdouie Automotive Co., the distributors of Hyundai in the Eastern Province and northern region of the Kingdom, honored a group of drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles, in appreciation of their efforts in general, and especially during Ramadan.
Drivers from various sectors were selected and presented with a certificate of appreciation, in addition to various gifts.
Hyoung Jung Im, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “This initiative is in line with our global Hyundai Motor Company’s direction ‘Partners in every way,’ where we acknowledge the noble efforts of these ‘heroes of Ramadan,’ and show thanks and appreciation for the diligent efforts of drivers from our partner Hyundai truck and bus fleet operators, who work around the clock in transporting goods, products and passengers. Thanks to their hard work, the production and work cycle of the local economy in all sectors keeps moving, and their very important contribution is evident in the blessed month of Ramadan, as they work while fasting to transport goods, foodstuffs and all other needs for the blessed month, in addition to transporting passengers to their destinations in comfort and safety.”

HIGHLIGHT

This initiative by Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa conveys the company’s unwavering commitment toward becoming a more human-centric and sustainable mobility provider.

The drivers expressed their gratitude to Hyundai and Al-Majdouie, for this symbolic act of appreciation.
Mahmoud Abdulaziz, who works at Farah Food Industries Factory, has been driving commercial vehicles for 20 years, and currently drives a Hyundai Mighty truck.
Expressing pride in his job, Abdulaziz said: “Delivering food in Ramadan while fasting was not easy but I was so proud as I felt that I am helping the people by delivering the food stock to the grocery stores and market on time.”
He added: “I feel proud to be chosen, and I would like to thank Hyundai for such an initiative.”
Mohamed Ahmed Sidiq, a truck driver at the Arabian Supply Contracting Est, has been behind the wheels of commercial vehicles for 20 years, and since has driven various Hyundai trucks and buses, namely the Hyundai truck Xcient and the County bus.
“As a driver, I feel thankful for the opportunity to be of service to my company and colleagues, especially in Ramadan. I am proud of my job as I do my best to deliver my passengers safely and on time,” Sidiq said, adding: “On having this opportunity to be recognized by Hyundai, I feel so honored.”
Working as a Hyundai County bus driver at Al-Otaishan Group for the past four years, Hussain Abu Hleka feels grateful for his role. He said: “I feel proud to help the employees of our group and drive them on time to and from work, especially in Ramadan when people are fasting. I thank Hyundai for this act of kindness and appreciation.”
This initiative by Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa conveys the company’s unwavering commitment toward becoming a more human-centric and sustainable mobility provider.

Topics: Hyundai

Related

Ibrahim Alshmarani, Chief Security and Privacy Officer at Huawei Saudi
Corporate News
New white paper by stc Group and Huawei highlights AI security challenges
Pepsi has joined forces with iconic and up-and-coming musical performers from the Kingdom to launch its new Pepsi Music campaign
Corporate News
Pepsi celebrates Kingdom’s diverse musical genres

Pepsi celebrates Kingdom’s diverse musical genres

Pepsi has joined forces with iconic and up-and-coming musical performers from the Kingdom to launch its new Pepsi Music campaign
Pepsi has joined forces with iconic and up-and-coming musical performers from the Kingdom to launch its new Pepsi Music campaign
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

Pepsi celebrates Kingdom’s diverse musical genres

Pepsi has joined forces with iconic and up-and-coming musical performers from the Kingdom to launch its new Pepsi Music campaign
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

Continuing its long-term association with Saudi Arabian music and legacy of artist collaborations, Pepsi has joined forces with iconic and up-and-coming musical performers from the Kingdom to launch its new Pepsi Music campaign, “We are the Anthem.” The collaboration reiterates Pepsi’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning music industry, while spotlighting the cultural and artistic potential of the region.
“We are the Anthem’’ celebrates the “fusion of inclusion,” the diversity of Saudi Arabian musical genres — an expansive array of styles ranging from Tarab to Arabic pop and rap. This diversity is represented by the artists brought together by Pepsi.
The campaign features a song, titled “We are the Anthem,’’ as a tribute to the Saudi change-makers of music, performed by the “Knight of the Khaleeji Song” Rashed Al-Fares, and a handful of talented Saudi artists such as Abdullah Al-Manea, Molham, Lil Jum and Jenn. The musical anthem is the collaborative work of prominent creative change-makers Ammar Ramadan, Saudi poet Turki Al-Sherif and Jasim Mohamed.
As part of the campaign, Pepsi released a video clip featuring the artists. The video will also shine a spotlight on Saudi culture by showcasing a selection of heritage sites, mapping out the evolution of the Saudi music scene.
Al-Fares said: “As a proud Saudi, my music and art have always held up a mirror to who I am and where I come from, reflecting the cultural influences that have shaped me. I am delighted to play a part in raising awareness of the Kingdom’s thriving creative scene with the launch of the Pepsi Music campaign and the release of ‘We are the Anthem.’ I hope this goes a long way in calling attention to the power of Saudi imagination and inventiveness, creating lasting bonds between the Kingdom’s artists and the rest of the world.”
Aamer Sheikh, Middle East CEO at PepsiCo, said: “Saudi Arabia is home to a thriving community of gifted artists. Renowned for its rich artistic heritage and traditions, the Kingdom has been a hub of creative expression. At PepsiCo, we understand that it is decidedly important for us to support the people and communities we cater to by creating truly inspiring experiences that will not only live long in the memory but generate lasting opportunities, transform lives, contribute to the growth of the Kingdom and spotlight the beauty of its creative landscape.”

That is precisely what we aim to do with the launch of the Pepsi Music campaign — to provide a stage for Saudi creativity and Saudi music.”

Topics: Pepsi

Related

Ibrahim Alshmarani, Chief Security and Privacy Officer at Huawei Saudi
Corporate News
New white paper by stc Group and Huawei highlights AI security challenges
Drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles from various sectors were selected and presented with a certificate of appreciation.
Corporate News
Hyundai honors truck & bus drivers as ‘Ramadan heroes’

Elaf Group and EXO sign MoU to launch major tourism venture

Elaf Group and EXO sign MoU to launch major tourism venture
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Elaf Group and EXO sign MoU to launch major tourism venture

Elaf Group and EXO sign MoU to launch major tourism venture
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Elaf Group, the leading hospitality, travel, and tourism brand in Saudi Arabia, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the international travel company, EXO.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will collaborate to establish a major new tourism company based in Saudi Arabia with the goal of attracting visitors from across the globe.

The company will design unique tourism programs in some of the Kingdom’s main tourist destinations.

Dr. Adel Ezzat, chief executive officer of Elaf Group, expressed his great pride in the upcoming project, which will contribute to supporting local tourism, enhancing the Kingdom’s position on the world’s tourism map, and increasing tourism and visits to the Kingdom, as well as boosting localization in the tourism sector to achieve the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Dr. Adel emphasized that EXO is a leading international company and a globally renowned innovator of travel experiences.

EXO’s new joint venture company with Elaf Group will help create a host of new jobs for Saudi nationals, in line with the group’s Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

The new company, Dr. Ezzat explained, will offer tailor-made travel programs to major destinations, including Riyadh, Jeddah AlUla, Al-Baha, Abha and Al-Hasa, which are expected to be among the most popular places in the Kingdom for tourists from all over the world.

Hamish Keith, CEO of EXO, stated that he is looking forward to the launch of EXO Saudi Arabia in cooperation with Elaf Group.

“We are confident that the new company will contribute to achieving the ambitious goals of both parties, benefiting from Elaf’s vast experience in the Saudi market and EXO’s global capabilities to attract international tourists to the Kingdom.

“We are very excited by the vision and potential of the destination — and, in Elaf, we believe we have the right partner to play a leading role in the development of travel and tourism in Saudi Arabia,” said Keith.

The new joint venture comes as part of Elaf Group’s ongoing efforts to provide enriching touristic experiences to the Kingdom’s residents, together with regional and international guests and clients.

The group aims to leverage its many years of expertise and wide-ranging insights into the Saudi travel and hospitality industries to ensure the company’s success.

First Starbucks Drive-Thru run by Saudi women opens in EP

First Starbucks Drive-Thru run by Saudi women opens in EP
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

First Starbucks Drive-Thru run by Saudi women opens in EP

First Starbucks Drive-Thru run by Saudi women opens in EP
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Starbucks KSA has launched its first all-Saudi female-operated Drive-Thru store in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, as part of its ongoing commitment to creating more work opportunities for Saudi women in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The new all-female Drive-Thru only store located on the Coast Road is a significant step toward increasing its female workforce to 30 percent by the end of 2022, with plans to launch many more Drive Thru stores over the coming years in Saudi Arabia.

As a long-term contributor to Saudi Arabia’s coffee culture through its Saudization drive, Starbucks, operated by Alshaya Group in the region, has focused its efforts on growing the representation of women in the workforce while encouraging a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. Alshaya and Starbucks have a long history of creating and strengthening opportunities for women and fostering diversity across the organization and the markets it operates in.

Managed by a team of all Saudi female partners, the Starbucks Drive-Thru only store will continue to deliver the “Starbucks Experience” that brings customers great coffee at their convenience. Partners will be responsible for all aspects of store operations, customer service, day-to-day administration, and brewing coffee for the customers.

“This is an exciting time for our Saudi partners to lead our first all-female driven operation in the country as they set new benchmarks and progress in their career journey at Starbucks,” said Andy Holmes, president of Starbucks MENA at Alshaya Group.

“Our first all-female Saudi partners-operated Drive-Thru store in the Kingdom is a significant step toward creating more opportunities for women as we continue to build on the local female talent and empower them in the workplace. As we continue to see a spike in more Saudi women joining the workforce in various sectors, we demonstrate active support to the Kingdom’s focus on empowering Saudi youth and highlighting the role of women by offering access to wider employment and career opportunities.”

Today, women make up 20 percent of Starbucks KSA’s workforce. With the first all-women Starbucks Drive-Thru store launch, the company has further plans to expand its network in Saudi Arabia with more Saudi female partners.

NMC brings new 2023 Kia Sportage to Kingdom

NMC brings new 2023 Kia Sportage to Kingdom
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

NMC brings new 2023 Kia Sportage to Kingdom

NMC brings new 2023 Kia Sportage to Kingdom
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

The National Motor Company launched the new Kia Sportage on May 25 in Jeddah. The 2023 Kia Sportage, codenamed NQ5e, benefits from a comprehensive redesign that is modern and futuristic. The fifth-generation model challenges design norms and moves the Sportage identity to the next level, while letting the customer feel an exciting new era of drive experience, infused with the latest cutting-edge technology and a range of features for drivers’ convenience.

Hassan Shamrani, CEO of NMC, said: “This is a historic day for NMC and for our innovative and exciting partnership with one of the world’s leading car brands. We will continue to reach new heights and make further breakthroughs as we offer a range of exciting opportunities and innovations for car-buyers and drivers in Saudi Arabia. I urge you to visit our state-of-the-art showrooms in seven administrative regions of Saudi Arabia to experience the wonderful all-new Kia Sportage for yourself. Together NMC and Kia have already made great strides and will continue to build on that success in the future.”

Shamrani said the launch of the new Kia Sportage further establishes NMC-Kia as the leading automotive-partnership in the Kingdom. In a very short period, NMC has successfully carved out a prominent position in the Saudi automotive market, after being appointed as the exclusive distributor for Kia cars in the Kingdom’s seven regions, namely Tabuk, Madinah, Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan and Najran.

“This dynamic and innovative new partnership has further established Kia cars as among the most remarkably successful brands throughout the Kingdom. Through innovation and customer-driven experiences, NMC has delivered to the Saudi market unparalleled convenience and agility. In return, Kia has already witnessed increased customer loyalty in nine major cities: Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Najran, and Taif. Driven by innovation and excellence, this rapid growth for NMC and Kia is only set to continue,” the company said in a statement.

Latest updates

China launches 3 astronauts to space station
China launches 3 astronauts to space station
French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’
French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’
North Korea fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills
North Korea fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title, surpasses Serena’s streak
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title, surpasses Serena’s streak
Saudi water companies bet on hydrogen to beat climate change
Saudi water companies bet on hydrogen to beat climate change

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.