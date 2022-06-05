Pepsi celebrates Kingdom’s diverse musical genres

Continuing its long-term association with Saudi Arabian music and legacy of artist collaborations, Pepsi has joined forces with iconic and up-and-coming musical performers from the Kingdom to launch its new Pepsi Music campaign, “We are the Anthem.” The collaboration reiterates Pepsi’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning music industry, while spotlighting the cultural and artistic potential of the region.
“We are the Anthem’’ celebrates the “fusion of inclusion,” the diversity of Saudi Arabian musical genres — an expansive array of styles ranging from Tarab to Arabic pop and rap. This diversity is represented by the artists brought together by Pepsi.
The campaign features a song, titled “We are the Anthem,’’ as a tribute to the Saudi change-makers of music, performed by the “Knight of the Khaleeji Song” Rashed Al-Fares, and a handful of talented Saudi artists such as Abdullah Al-Manea, Molham, Lil Jum and Jenn. The musical anthem is the collaborative work of prominent creative change-makers Ammar Ramadan, Saudi poet Turki Al-Sherif and Jasim Mohamed.
As part of the campaign, Pepsi released a video clip featuring the artists. The video will also shine a spotlight on Saudi culture by showcasing a selection of heritage sites, mapping out the evolution of the Saudi music scene.
Al-Fares said: “As a proud Saudi, my music and art have always held up a mirror to who I am and where I come from, reflecting the cultural influences that have shaped me. I am delighted to play a part in raising awareness of the Kingdom’s thriving creative scene with the launch of the Pepsi Music campaign and the release of ‘We are the Anthem.’ I hope this goes a long way in calling attention to the power of Saudi imagination and inventiveness, creating lasting bonds between the Kingdom’s artists and the rest of the world.”
Aamer Sheikh, Middle East CEO at PepsiCo, said: “Saudi Arabia is home to a thriving community of gifted artists. Renowned for its rich artistic heritage and traditions, the Kingdom has been a hub of creative expression. At PepsiCo, we understand that it is decidedly important for us to support the people and communities we cater to by creating truly inspiring experiences that will not only live long in the memory but generate lasting opportunities, transform lives, contribute to the growth of the Kingdom and spotlight the beauty of its creative landscape.”
That is precisely what we aim to do with the launch of the Pepsi Music campaign — to provide a stage for Saudi creativity and Saudi music.”