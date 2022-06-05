Hyundai honors truck & bus drivers as ‘Ramadan heroes’

Hyundai Motor Company and Al-Majdouie Automotive Co., the distributors of Hyundai in the Eastern Province and northern region of the Kingdom, honored a group of drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles, in appreciation of their efforts in general, and especially during Ramadan.

Drivers from various sectors were selected and presented with a certificate of appreciation, in addition to various gifts.

Hyoung Jung Im, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “This initiative is in line with our global Hyundai Motor Company’s direction ‘Partners in every way,’ where we acknowledge the noble efforts of these ‘heroes of Ramadan,’ and show thanks and appreciation for the diligent efforts of drivers from our partner Hyundai truck and bus fleet operators, who work around the clock in transporting goods, products and passengers. Thanks to their hard work, the production and work cycle of the local economy in all sectors keeps moving, and their very important contribution is evident in the blessed month of Ramadan, as they work while fasting to transport goods, foodstuffs and all other needs for the blessed month, in addition to transporting passengers to their destinations in comfort and safety.”

HIGH LIGHT This initiative by Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa conveys the company’s unwavering commitment toward becoming a more human-centric and sustainable mobility provider.

The drivers expressed their gratitude to Hyundai and Al-Majdouie, for this symbolic act of appreciation.

Mahmoud Abdulaziz, who works at Farah Food Industries Factory, has been driving commercial vehicles for 20 years, and currently drives a Hyundai Mighty truck.

Expressing pride in his job, Abdulaziz said: “Delivering food in Ramadan while fasting was not easy but I was so proud as I felt that I am helping the people by delivering the food stock to the grocery stores and market on time.”

He added: “I feel proud to be chosen, and I would like to thank Hyundai for such an initiative.”

Mohamed Ahmed Sidiq, a truck driver at the Arabian Supply Contracting Est, has been behind the wheels of commercial vehicles for 20 years, and since has driven various Hyundai trucks and buses, namely the Hyundai truck Xcient and the County bus.

“As a driver, I feel thankful for the opportunity to be of service to my company and colleagues, especially in Ramadan. I am proud of my job as I do my best to deliver my passengers safely and on time,” Sidiq said, adding: “On having this opportunity to be recognized by Hyundai, I feel so honored.”

Working as a Hyundai County bus driver at Al-Otaishan Group for the past four years, Hussain Abu Hleka feels grateful for his role. He said: “I feel proud to help the employees of our group and drive them on time to and from work, especially in Ramadan when people are fasting. I thank Hyundai for this act of kindness and appreciation.”

