You are here

  • Home
  • 1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall
The shooting happened about an hour after police reported that a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gm42

Updated 15 sec ago
AP

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall
  • A 14-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

PHOENIX: A 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded early Saturday in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown Phoenix, police said.
Sgt. Andy Williams told reporters that nine people were taken to hospitals after the 1 a.m. shooting sent people running near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road. The 14-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital, two women have life-threatening injuries, and six have injuries that are not life-threatening.
In an interview posted by ABC 15 Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests were made while authorities pieced together witness accounts.
Williams said it appeared that a handgun was used after an argument erupted among those gathered for what he termed “some sort of party.”
“Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as everyone fled the area,” he said.
Williams said the wounded range in age from about 17 to 24.
The shooting happened about an hour after police reported that a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away. It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego responded to the shooting on Twitter, saying: “Seems we can’t go a day without another mass shooting.”
“Time has run out,” she said. “Change must happen now.”

Topics: Phoenix Arizona Shooting

Related

Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws
World
Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws
Update Gunman kills at least four at Tulsa hospital in new US mass shooting: police
World
Gunman kills at least four at Tulsa hospital in new US mass shooting: police

Sixteen killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

Sixteen killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire
Updated 12 sec ago

Sixteen killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

Sixteen killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire
Updated 12 sec ago
DHAKA: A massive fire swept through an inland container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 16 people and injuring more than 150, officials said on Sunday.
The fire broke out at a container facility on Saturday night at Sitakunda, 40 km (25 miles) from the port city of Chittagong, triggering multiple container explosions after a huge blast, at the site, officials said.
Firefighters were still working to put out the fire on Sunday morning, said fire service official Faruk Hossain Shikder. The explosion shook the neighborhood and shattered glasses of windows of nearby houses, local residents said.
The death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition, said Chittagong civil surgeon Mohammed Elias Hossain. The injured included firefighters and policemen, he said.
He urged all doctors in the district to help tackle the situation and called for emergency blood donations.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. Fire service officials said they suspect it may have originated from a container of hydrogen peroxide and spread quickly to other containers.
In 2020, three people were killed after an oil tank exploded at a container depot in Chittagong’s Patenga area.

China launches 3 astronauts to space station

China launches 3 astronauts to space station
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

China launches 3 astronauts to space station

China launches 3 astronauts to space station
  • Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong and his team will work on the space station for 6 months
  • They will be returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: China launched a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the Chinese space station, due to be completed by the end of the year, as construction entered a pivotal stage.
A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or “Divine Vessel” in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. (0244 GMT), a live broadcast by state television showed.
Construction of the space station began last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules — Tianhe — the living quarters of visiting astronauts. The modules Wentian and Mengtian are to be launched in July and October, respectively, docking with Tianhe to form a T-shaped structure.
Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong, 43, and team mates Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46, all from China’s second cohort of astronauts, will live and work on the space station for six months before returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.
Former air force pilot Chen with Liu, who became China’s first female astronaut in space a decade ago, and space mission debutant Cai, will oversee the rendezvous, docking and integration of Wentian and Mengtian with the core module.
They will also install equipment inside and outside the space station and carry out a range of scientific research.
“The Shenzhou-14 mission is a pivotal battle in the construction stage of China’s space station,” Chen told a news conference in Jiuquan on Saturday. “The task will be tougher, there will be more problems and the challenges will be greater.”
The space station is designed for a lifespan of at least a decade. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and William Mallard)

Topics: Long March-2F rocket Shenzhou-14 Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center

Related

(Twitter @saudispace)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi space agency training program ready for liftoff
China plans to complete space station with latest mission
World
China plans to complete space station with latest mission

French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’

French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’

French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’
  • Coco Gauff, who lost the final match, praised Swiatek for mentioning Ukraine, saying it was important to speak out
  • Poland, Swiatek's homeland, has given refuge to the highest number of Ukrainians fleeing war
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

PARIS: Newly crowned French Open women’s champion Iga Swiatek urged Ukraine on Saturday to “stay strong” following the invasion by Russia.
Minutes after she had crushed American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3, the Polish top seed, who played the entire tournament with a ribbon in the Ukrainian colors pinned to her cap, said: “I would like to say something to Ukraine. Stay strong, the war is still there.
“Since my first speech in Doha (in February) basically I was hoping when I am doing the next one the situation will be better.
“But I still have hopes and try to support so thank you guys,” said the 21-year-old amid roaring applause from the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Swiatek, who is on a 35-match winning run, had addressed the situation in Ukraine following her title win in Doha on February 26, two days after Russian troops had launched the invasion.
The men’s and women’s tennis tours have banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation,” but allowed players from the two countries to compete as neutrals.
Poland was the European Union country that in March granted temporary protection to the highest number of Ukrainians fleeing war, with 675,085 Ukrainians seeking refuge there, EU data showed on Friday.
Gauff praised the Pole for mentioning Ukraine, saying it was important to speak out.
“I think it’s wonderful she brought that (Ukraine) up in her speech. I thought that was really nice and thoughtful of her,” said Gauff, who earlier this week appealed for an end to gun violence in the United States following recent mass shootings.
“I think in general using sports as a platform is important. It’s important that we mention these things. Writing something isn’t going to end it... but for me, it’s about influencing the leaders that are in office and leaders around the world maybe to hear that message.”
The war has triggered Europe’s worst refugee crisis since the end of World War Two, as more than 6 million people fled Ukraine, a United Nations’ migration report said in May.
Swiatek ruthlessly crushed American teenager Gauff with her punishing groundstrokes to end the encounter in just over an hour.
“Two years ago winning this title was amazing. Honestly I wouldn’t expect it, ever. But this time I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here even though it was pretty tough. The pressure was big,” she said.
Swiatek, who dropped just one set in the entire tournament, had earlier teared up when hearing the Polish national anthem following her win. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iga Swiatek French Open 2022

Related

Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title, surpasses Serena’s streak
Sport
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title, surpasses Serena’s streak
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages
World
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages

North Korea fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills

North Korea fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

North Korea fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills

North Korea fires ballistic missile after US, South Korea stage drills
  • Last week, the US called for more UN sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, a day after South Korea and the US wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had fired an “unknown” missile, without elaborating.
Japan’s government also reported that the North had launched a suspected ballistic missile.
The launch also followed a visit to Seoul by the US point man on North Korean affairs, US Special Representative Sung Kim, who departed on Saturday.
He met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Kim Gunn and Takehiro Funakoshi, on Friday to prepare for “all contingencies” amid signs North Korea was preparing to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017.
Washington has made very clear directly to Pyongyang that it is open to diplomacy, Kim said during the visit, which wrapped up on Sunday, noting that he was willing to discuss items of interest to Pyongyang, such as sanctions relief.
Last week, the US called for more UN sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion, publicly splitting the UN Security Council on North Korea for the first time since it started punishing it in 2006, when North Korea conducted its first nuclear test.
In recent weeks, North Korea has test-fired a range of missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
North Korea’s last tests were on May 25, when it launched three missiles after US President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.
The first missile appeared to be the North’s largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, while a second unspecified missile appeared to have failed mid-flight, South Korean officials said at the time. The third missile was a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM).
On Saturday South Korean and American ships concluded three days of drills in international waters off the Japanese island of Okinawa, including air defense, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and maritime interdiction operations, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The exercises included the USS Ronald Reagan, a 100,000-ton nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, among other major warships.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office on May 10, had agreed with Biden to increase bilateral military drills to deter North Korea.
North Korea has criticized previous joint drills as an example of Washington’s continued “hostile policies” toward Pyongyang, despite its talk of diplomacy.

Topics: North Korea

Related

Envoy says US, allies preparing for North Korean nuclear test
World
Envoy says US, allies preparing for North Korean nuclear test
DiplomaticQuarter: Seoul’s envoy discusses Saudi-Korean ties with Shoura Council committee
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Seoul’s envoy discusses Saudi-Korean ties with Shoura Council committee

Indonesia pushes to finalize G20 talks on pandemic action fund

This aerial shot shows deserted roads following the implementation of
This aerial shot shows deserted roads following the implementation of "large scale social restrictions" in Jakarta. (AFP)
Updated 05 June 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia pushes to finalize G20 talks on pandemic action fund

This aerial shot shows deserted roads following the implementation of "large scale social restrictions" in Jakarta. (AFP)
  • Tarmizi said that discussions leading up to the ministerial-level meeting later this month will discuss the scope and mechanism for the global fund
Updated 05 June 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is aiming to finalize the setup of a global fund for pandemic preparedness, the health ministry said on Saturday, ahead of a meeting of G20 Health Ministers later this month.
Indonesia, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year, has been pushing for the establishment of a financial intermediary fund, or FIF, aimed at addressing financing gaps for pandemic preparedness, prevention and action.
G20 countries had provisionally agreed to set up the multibillion-dollar fund in April. Indonesia said the new mechanism will likely be housed at the World Bank and is aiming to finalize details before a meeting of G20 health ministers scheduled on June 20-21.
“On health-related discussions we hope to reach an agreement and there will be other discussions on the technical aspects. We are hoping that by the leaders’ summit there will be an (overall) agreement,” ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi told Arab News, referring to the G20 leaders’ summit scheduled in November.

FASTFACTS

• Estimated annual gap in pandemic preparedness funding is about $10 billion.

• Indonesia hopes G20 countries will reach agreement ahead of November leaders’ summit.

“Based on the COVID-19 pandemic experience there was a gap for countries that were financially affected, including their readiness to finance pandemic response in their country. As such there needs to be a ready financing mechanism at the global level.”
Tarmizi said that discussions leading up to the ministerial-level meeting later this month will discuss the scope and mechanism for the global fund.
“Our main aim is to strengthen the global health architecture,” she added.
The World Health Organization and the World Bank estimated that the annual funding gap for pandemic preparedness is about $10 billion, and said any preparedness fund should be financed over the next five years “to strengthen the capacity of low-income and middle-income countries.”
The WHO said in its recommendation to the G20 that it is “critical” that the fund does not undermine financing for existing urgent public health needs, and that it “should have a seat at the decision-making table and a central role in implementing the FIF.”

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Grains up; Copper gains; Indonesia may issue palm oil export permits
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Grains up; Copper gains; Indonesia may issue palm oil export permits
Critically endangered elephant, unborn baby suspected poisoned in Indonesia
Offbeat
Critically endangered elephant, unborn baby suspected poisoned in Indonesia

Latest updates

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall
1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall
‘Smart’ Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight world champion
‘Smart’ Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight world champion
Sixteen killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire
Sixteen killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire
China launches three astronauts to space station
China launches three astronauts to space station
French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’
French Open champion Swiatek urges Ukraine to ‘stay strong’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.