You are here

  • Home
  • 3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia street shooting: police

3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia street shooting: police

3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia street shooting: police
An officer arrived to see a man shooting into the downtown crowd and fired his weapon toward the man, police said. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/66ggm

Updated 24 sec ago
AP
AFP

3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia street shooting: police

3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia street shooting: police
  • Local media outlets reported that no arrests had been made
Updated 24 sec ago
AP AFP

WASHINGTON: Three people were killed and 11 others wounded on Saturday after multiple shooters opened fire into a crowd on a popular Philadelphia street, police said.
Police Inspector D. F. Pace told local media that two men and a woman had been killed, adding that officers responding to the incident “observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd.”
“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.
He said that officers had fired at one of the shooters, though it was unclear whether the person was hit.
Local media outlets reported that no arrests had been made.
Pace said two handguns were recovered at the scene, and that police would have to wait until morning to review surveillance footage from nearby businesses that were closed on Saturday night.
Pace described the investigation as “fluid,” saying there were still “a lot of unanswered questions.”

 

Topics: philadelphia Shooting US gun violence

Related

Philadelphia curfew as anger boils over police killing of Black man
World
Philadelphia curfew as anger boils over police killing of Black man
Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff photos
World
Philadelphia gunman in custody after hourslong standoff

Beijing to reopen schools and workplaces as COVID-19 curbs ease

Beijing to reopen schools and workplaces as COVID-19 curbs ease
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

Beijing to reopen schools and workplaces as COVID-19 curbs ease

Beijing to reopen schools and workplaces as COVID-19 curbs ease
  • China is wedded to a zero COVID-19 strategy of hard lockdowns, mass testing and long quarantine periods to wipe out clusters as they emerge
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing will gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions this week, city officials said Sunday.
After some easing in recent days, the Chinese capital — which reported 19 new infections Sunday — announced residents would start returning to work from Monday and schools would reopen from June 13.
China is wedded to a zero-COVID strategy of hard lockdowns, mass testing and long quarantine periods to wipe out clusters as they emerge.
That strategy has meant restrictions on movement in major cities including Shanghai and Beijing, a metropolis of 22 million people where a resurgence of COVID-19 in April led to just under 2,000 infections.
From Monday, restaurants will be able to welcome customers again — if they have tested negative in the previous three days — and public transport will operate normally, the city’s government said in a statement.
Two districts in the capital will maintain restrictions.
In Shanghai, most of the city’s 25 million inhabitants have been able to move freely since Wednesday.
But hundreds of thousands still face restrictions after being designated close contacts of infected people.

Topics: Beijing China Coronavirus

Related

Beijing man breaks COVID-19 rules, sends thousands into quarantine
World
Beijing man breaks COVID-19 rules, sends thousands into quarantine
Beijing ramps up COVID-19 quarantine, Shanghai residents decry uneven rules
World
Beijing ramps up COVID-19 quarantine, Shanghai residents decry uneven rules

Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, alarms villagers

Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, alarms villagers
Updated 05 June 2022
AP

Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, alarms villagers

Philippine volcano spews ash and steam, alarms villagers
  • Alert level raised at Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon province following the 17-minute blast
  • The Philippine archipelago has about two dozen active volcanoes
Updated 05 June 2022
AP

MANILA: A volcano southeast of the Philippine capital spewed ash and steam about a kilometer (half a mile) into the sky in a brief steam-driven explosion on Sunday, scattering ash in nearby villages and alarming residents, officials said.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level at Mount Bulusan in Sorsogon province following the 17-minute blast but added there was no sign of an impending major eruption.
One of the country’s most active volcanoes, Bulusan has been showing signs of unrest with on-and-off ash and steam explosions in recent years.
“It is currently in an abnormal condition,” the government volcanology institute said of Bulusan and asked people to stay away from a 4-kilometer permanent danger zone around the volcano.

One of the country’s most active volcanoes, Bulusan has been showing signs of unrest with on-and-off ash and steam explosions in recent years. (Ruben Basilio via Facebook)


Ashfalls hit at least seven villages in and near the coastal town of Juban at the foot of Bulusan where people were asked to stay indoors and wear masks. Motorists were advised to drive cautiously on ash- and mud-covered roads.
Officials said they were assessing whether to evacuate residents, especially pregnant women, the elderly and children, from ashfall-hit villages.
Outside the permanent danger zone, the volcanology institute warned people including those living on the vulnerable southeastern side of the volcano to stay alert “due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions.”
Villagers living in valleys and along rivers and streams were warned to watch out for volcanic mudflows amid the rainy season. Aircraft were advised not fly close to the volcano in Sorsogon, which is about 600 kilometers southeast of Manila.
The Philippine archipelago, which has about two dozen active volcanoes, lies on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Update Volcano eruption prompts evacuations near Philippine capital
World
Volcano eruption prompts evacuations near Philippine capital
Special ‘Hazy skies’ as sulfuric smog from Taal volcano envelops Manila
World
‘Hazy skies’ as sulfuric smog from Taal volcano envelops Manila

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall
Updated 05 June 2022
AP

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall
  • A 14-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital
Updated 05 June 2022
AP

PHOENIX: A 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded early Saturday in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown Phoenix, police said.
Sgt. Andy Williams told reporters that nine people were taken to hospitals after the 1 a.m. shooting sent people running near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road. The 14-year-old girl died after being taken to the hospital, two women have life-threatening injuries, and six have injuries that are not life-threatening.
In an interview posted by ABC 15 Williams said no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests were made while authorities pieced together witness accounts.
Williams said it appeared that a handgun was used after an argument erupted among those gathered for what he termed “some sort of party.”
“Many rounds were shot into this crowd of people as everyone fled the area,” he said.
Williams said the wounded range in age from about 17 to 24.
The shooting happened about an hour after police reported that a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home about three blocks away. It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego responded to the shooting on Twitter, saying: “Seems we can’t go a day without another mass shooting.”
“Time has run out,” she said. “Change must happen now.”

Topics: Phoenix Arizona Shooting

Related

Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws
World
Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws
Update Gunman kills at least four at Tulsa hospital in new US mass shooting: police
World
Gunman kills at least four at Tulsa hospital in new US mass shooting: police

Bangladesh port depot fire kills 34, injures 300

Bangladesh port depot fire kills 34, injures 300
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

Bangladesh port depot fire kills 34, injures 300

Bangladesh port depot fire kills 34, injures 300
  • A number of containers holding chemicals exploded, the fire brigade told reporters
  • Fires are common in Bangladesh due to lax enforcement of safety rules
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

CHITTAGONG: At least 34 people have died after a fire that sparked a huge chemical explosion and was still blazing on Sunday at a shipping container depot in Bangladesh, officials said.
The toll was expected to rise with over 300 people injured, some of them seriously, and eyewitnesses said they had seen unrecovered bodies in the facility near the major southern port of Chittagong.
Several hundred rescuers were battling the blaze that broke out late Saturday in Sitakunda, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Chittagong, when a number of containers holding chemicals exploded, the fire brigade told reporters.
“The death toll from the fire has risen to 34,” Elias Chowdhury, chief doctor of the region, told AFP as firefighters continued to battle the blaze. “More than 300 people are injured.”
“These people — including several journalists who were doing Facebook lives — are still not accounted for,” he said.
“There are still some bodies inside the fire-affected places. I saw eight or 10 bodies,” one volunteer told reporters.
The injured include at least 40 firefighters and 10 police officers, Chittagong regional police chief Anwar Hossain told AFP. At least five firefighters were among those killed.
“The number of fatalities is expected to rise as some of the injured are in critical condition,” Hossain said.
Eyewitnesses said that the blast engulfed people who had been battling the fire.
“I was standing inside the depot. The explosion just threw me some 10 meters (yards) from where I was standing. My hands and legs are burnt,” lorry driver Tofael Ahmed said.
The explosion was so loud that it shook residential buildings several kilometers from the depot, said Mohammad Ali, 60, who has a nearby grocery store.
“A cylinder flew around half a kilometer from the fire spot to our small pond when the explosion occurred,” he said.
“The explosion sent fireballs in the sky. Fireballs were falling like rain. We were so afraid we immediately left our home to find refuge... We thought the fire would spread to our locality as it is very densely populated,” he said.
The container depot held hydrogen peroxide, fire service chief Brig. Gen. Main Uddin told reporters. “We still could not control the fire because of the existence of this chemical,” he said.
Chowdhury, the chief doctor in Chittagong, said the injured had been rushed to different hospitals in the region as doctors were brought back from holiday to help.
Requests for blood donations for the injured flooded social media.
Emergency crews were still working to put out the fire Sunday morning and military clinics were helping to treat the injured.
Mominur Rahman, chief administrator of Chittagong district, said the government has deployed some 200 army troops to the depot to prevent chemicals flowing into the sea.
He said while the fire was largely under control, there were “still several pockets of fire.”
“Firefighters are trying to control these pockets of fires. The fire has spread to at least seven acres of land inside the depot,” he said.
Rahman said a probe has been ordered.
He added that the depot contained millions of dollars of garments waiting to be exported to Western retailers, for whom Bangladesh is a key supplier.
Ruhul Amin Sikder, spokesman for the Bangladesh Inland Container Association (BICA), said some of the containers at the 30-acre private depot contained chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide.
The director of the B.M. Container Depot, Mujibur Rahman, said the fire’s cause was still unknown. He added the facility employs about 600 people.
Fires are common in Bangladesh due to lax enforcement of safety rules. In July 2021, 54 people died when a blaze ripped through a massive food-processing factory outside the capital Dhaka.
In February 2020, 70 people were killed when another fire engulfed several Dhaka apartment blocks.

Topics: Bangladesh fire Chittagong

Related

Nine dead after blasts at Kazakhstan arms depot
World
Nine dead after blasts at Kazakhstan arms depot

China launches three astronauts to space station

China launches three astronauts to space station
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

China launches three astronauts to space station

China launches three astronauts to space station
  • Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong and his team will work on the space station for 6 months
  • They will be returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: China launched a spacecraft on Sunday carrying three astronauts to the Chinese space station, due to be completed by the end of the year, as construction entered a pivotal stage.
A Long March-2F rocket transporting the Shenzhou-14, or “Divine Vessel” in Chinese, blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:44 a.m. (0244 GMT), a live broadcast by state television showed.
Construction of the space station began last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules — Tianhe — the living quarters of visiting astronauts. The modules Wentian and Mengtian are to be launched in July and October, respectively, docking with Tianhe to form a T-shaped structure.
Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong, 43, and team mates Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46, all from China’s second cohort of astronauts, will live and work on the space station for six months before returning to Earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.
Former air force pilot Chen with Liu, who became China’s first female astronaut in space a decade ago, and space mission debutant Cai, will oversee the rendezvous, docking and integration of Wentian and Mengtian with the core module.
They will also install equipment inside and outside the space station and carry out a range of scientific research.
“The Shenzhou-14 mission is a pivotal battle in the construction stage of China’s space station,” Chen told a news conference in Jiuquan on Saturday. “The task will be tougher, there will be more problems and the challenges will be greater.”
The space station is designed for a lifespan of at least a decade. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and William Mallard)

Topics: Long March-2F rocket Shenzhou-14 Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center

Related

(Twitter @saudispace)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi space agency training program ready for liftoff
China plans to complete space station with latest mission
World
China plans to complete space station with latest mission

Latest updates

An unforgettable summer for Accor Live Limitless members
An unforgettable summer for Accor Live Limitless members
Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times
Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times
PIF takes 24% stake in Capital Bank Group with $185m subscription deal 
PIF takes 24% stake in Capital Bank Group with $185m subscription deal 
Wafi Energy signs franchise deal with Shell to run fuel stations in Saudi Arabia 
Wafi Energy signs franchise deal with Shell to run fuel stations in Saudi Arabia 
Saudi players score 24% of goals in local pro league this season
Saudi players score 24% of goals in local pro league this season

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.