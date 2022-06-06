Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off

You are here

Indonesian authorities rescued 31 passengers and crew, found four bodies and declared 15 missing before the search effort concluded. (AFP)
  • The KM Ladang Pertiwi ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather while sailing through Indonesia’s Makassar Strait
  • Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country of around 17,000 islands
JAKARTA: The death toll of a ferry sinking in Indonesian waters rose to 19 on Monday, after a 10-day search and rescue operation was called off, authorities said.
The KM Ladang Pertiwi ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather while sailing through Indonesia’s Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province on May 26.
News of the accident only reached officials two days later, prompting a search and rescue operation that involved local fishermen and tugboats passing through the strait.
Authorities rescued 31 passengers and crew, found four bodies and declared 15 missing before the search effort concluded. Those who were missing are now presumed dead.
“We are calling off the search because there are no signs that more victims could be found,” local search and rescue chief Djunaidi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.
The ship’s captain, who survived the sinking, was named last week as a suspect for transporting passengers without the necessary permit and the ship’s owner was named as a suspect for hiring crew without the proper qualifications, local media reported.
Djunaidi said local fishermen who regularly sail the area were told to alert the authorities if they found more bodies.
He said the search operation could be reopened if there were any signs of survivors.
Djunaidi told a press conference Monday that the incident served as a reminder to “prioritize our safety.”
Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country of around 17,000 islands where safety regulations are often laxly enforced.
In May, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt in that accident.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

  • The violence at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State erupted during the morning service in a rare attack in the southwest of Nigeria, where jihadists and criminal gangs operate in other regions
LAGOS: Gunmen who attacked a Catholic church on Sunday with explosives in southwest Nigeria killed 21 people and wounded others, a local government official said.
Richard Olatunde, spokesman for the Ondo State governor’s office, said that dynamite exploded inside the church in Owo town before gunmen opened fire through the windows during a service.
The violence at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State erupted during the morning service in a rare attack in the southwest of Nigeria, where militants and criminal gangs operate in other regions.
Pope Francis said in a statement he had learned of the “death of dozens of faithful,” many children, during the celebration of the Christian holiday of the Pentecost.
“While the details of the incident are being clarified, Pope Francis prays for the victims and for the country,” he said.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
The motives and the exact death toll were not immediately clear, but President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the “heinous killing of worshippers.”
Ondo state governor Oluwarotimi Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said Sunday’s attack was a “vile and satanic attack” and appealed to the security forces to track down the assailants.
The attack comes a day before the ruling APC party starts primaries for its candidate in the 2023 election to replace Buhari, a former army commander who steps down after two terms in office.
Security will be a major challenge for whoever wins the race to govern Africa’s most populous country and the continent’s largest economy.
Gun and bomb attacks are rare in Ondo state and other parts of the southwest, but Nigeria’s military is battling a 12-year-old militant insurgency in the northeast, gangs in the northwest and separatist agitation in the southeast.
Parts of northwest and north-central Nigeria in particular have been increasingly plagued by heavily armed gangs who raid villages and target communities and schools for mass kidnapping attacks.

  • While Serbia has condemned Russia’s military action in Ukraine, it has not joined the European Union in imposing sanctions in Moscow
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was forced to cancel a visit to Serbia on Monday after several of its neighbors prevented his plane from passing through their airspace, officials said.
Lavrov had been due to hold talks with top officials in Belgrade, one of Moscow’s few remaining allies in Europe since the launch of its military offensive in Ukraine earlier this year.
“The countries around Serbia have closed the channel of communication by refusing to authorize the overflight of the plane of Sergei Lavrov who was headed to Serbia,” Russian news agencies quoted ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.
“The Russian delegation should have arrived in Belgrade for talks. But the EU and NATO member countries closed their airspace.”
Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti reported that Bulgaria, Macedonia and Montenegro had refused access to their airspace.
A Russian diplomatic source told news agency Interfax there had been no choice but to cancel the visit.
“Russian diplomacy has not yet learned how to teleport,” the source said.
The chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Russian parliament’s upper house, Konstantin Kosachev, suggested NATO was pressuring the three countries.
“We are talking about a NATO demarche, and without the United States it could not have happened,” Kosachev said on Telegram.
He accused NATO of “direct intervention” in bilateral ties between Russia and Serbia, and of “trying to seize and subjugate the rest of Europe.”
Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of the right-wing Democratic Bulgaria, which is part of the ruling coalition, told public BNT television on Monday morning: “These are part of the measures that the free world places on Russia and they should continue.
“These things reflect on the activity of the Russian state and this is the aim of the measures that are put in place.”
Lavrov had been due to meet President Aleksandar Vucic, his counterpart Nikola Selakovic and Serbian Patriarch Porfirije.
While Serbia has condemned Russia’s military action in Ukraine, it has not joined the European Union in imposing sanctions in Moscow, despite its bid to join the bloc.
The two countries enjoy longstanding close ties and Belgrade recently signed a new three-year contract to receive Russian natural gas.

  • Canada’s military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions
BEIJING: China’s defense ministry said on Monday Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and provocations against China, endangering the Asian country’s national security.
The ministry said it opposes Canada’s provocative actions.
Wu Qian, spokesman at the Chinese defense ministry, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada’s actions and have made ‘solemn representations’ via diplomatic channels.
Canada’s military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.

  • Downing Street spokesperson: Confidence vote is a chance ‘to draw a line and move on’
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote by lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party later on Monday, the chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady has told lawmakers.
“The threshold of 15 percent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded,” he wrote in a note to Conservative lawmakers.
“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today Monday, June 6 — details to be confirmed. The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised.”
A Conservative Party confidence vote later Monday in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a chance “to draw a line and move on”, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force,” the spokesperson added, shortly after the vote was announced.
Johnson, appointed prime minister in 2019, has been under growing pressure, unable to move on from a damaging report over parties held in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict COVID-19 lockdowns.
Dozens of Conservative lawmakers have voiced concern over whether Johnson, 57, has lost his authority to govern Britain, which is facing the risk of recession, rising fuel and food prices and travel chaos in the capital London because of strike action.
Since the release of a damning report into the so-called ‘partygate’ scandal which documented alcohol-fueled parties at the heart of power when Britain was in coronavirus lockdowns, Johnson and his government have urged lawmakers to move on.
Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster who was appointed the chief of staff at Downing Street after reports of the parties, urged lawmakers not to “waste the remaining half of the parliament on distractions over leadership.”
“If we continually divert our direction as a Conservative Party — and by extension the government and the country — into a protracted leadership debate, we will be sending out the opposite message,” he wrote on the Conservative website.

  • This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Japan
TOKYO: The United Arab Emirates’ Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Al-Jaber will visit Japan for three days, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said on Sunday.

During his stay, Al-Jaber, who is also a Special Envoy for Japan and the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), will pay a courtesy call on Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary KIHARA Seiji and hold talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Odawara Kiyoshi.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and “it is expected that the good relations between Japan and the UAE will be further strengthened through this visit,” the ministry said in a statement.

This article was originally published on Arab News Japan

