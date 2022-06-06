You are here

Five talking points ahead of World Cup qualifier between UAE and Australia

Five talking points ahead of World Cup qualifier between UAE and Australia
The UAE have been bolstered by the return of the country’s best creative talent, Omar Abdulrahman, right. (AFP file photo)
Updated 06 June 2022
Paul Williams

Five talking points ahead of World Cup qualifier between UAE and Australia

Five talking points ahead of World Cup qualifier between UAE and Australia
  • The winner of Tuesday’s playoff in Qatar will face Peru six days later for place at Qatar 2022
Updated 06 June 2022
Paul Williams

The World Cup hopes of both the UAE and Australia are on the line on Tuesday night when the two meet in Doha in a do-or-die Intercontinental Playoff.

The winner of the clash will advance to face Peru, who finished fifth in South American qualifying, for the right to reach Qatar 2022.

Ahead of the occasion, we take a look at the major talking points heading into the match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

1. Tom Rogic withdraws

The Socceroos have been short of genuine playmaking options for a number of years now, but the one outlier has always been Celtic’s Tom Rogic. With a wicked left foot, the 29-year-old has often been relied upon to be the creative spark in Graham Arnold’s side.

Fresh off a near career best season in Glasgow, under former Australian national team manager Ange Postecoglou, expectations were high that Rogic could translate his excellent club form to the international stage and help guide Australia past, not only the UAE, but also Peru.

But just days after being named in Arnold’s extended squad, Rogic withdrew citing “personal reasons”. The Canberra-born Rogic has always been an insular character, so much so that Arnold himself is not even sure of the exact reason why Rogic has withdrawn.

What is known, however, is that his loss will be felt greatly by a Socceroos side in desperate need of a creative spark.

2. Omar returns

While Australia have lost their playmaker, the UAE have been bolstered by the return of the country’s best creative talent — Omar Abdulrahman.

The former Asian Player of the Year has been in the international wilderness for over two years, crippled by recurring injuries, but on the back of a number of impressive displays for his new club, Shabab Al-Ahli, especially in the recent AFC Champions League group stage, he has returned to Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s squad.

His inclusion is a massive boost for an Emirati side who, like their opponents, have suffered from a lack of creativity throughout this qualifying campaign.

While the now 30-year-old Abdulrahman remains well short of full fitness, and is expected to play a role off the bench rather than from the start, he is a dangerous weapon for any side to have in their arsenal and when he is introduced into the game, no doubt will strike a little fear into those wearing green and gold.

3. UAE hoping new coach bounce continues

Since the last time Australia and the UAE met, Australia have not had a single change of coach, with Arnold remaining in charge since the Emirates stunned Australia in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup in January 2019.

In that time the UAE have had no fewer than five coaching changes. Dutchman Bert van Marwijk was appointed, sacked, re-appointed and then sacked again all within the one chaotic qualifying campaign.

But in former Al-Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahli manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena, have they finally found the man with the magic formula for this group of players? The sample size is still very small, but the 1-0 win over South Korea to seal their spot in this playoff was impressive and reports from the UAE suggest the mood around camp is a happy one.

The question remains, however, as to whether he has had enough time with the team to really enact any significant change and whether they can still ride the so-called “new coach bounce.”

4. Who do Australia turn to for goals?

Trying to find a regular and consistent number nine has long been an issue Australia, ever since Mark Viduka retired after the 2007 AFC Asian Cup.

Given his aerial prowess, Tim Cahill was made a makeshift centre forward towards the end of his playing career with significant success, but upon his retirement after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a giant hole was left at the top of Australia’s attack — one that is still yet to be filled.

Jamie Maclaren has been Australia’s most consistent goal-scorer, winning three Golden Boots on the trot in the A-League Men’s competition, and four of the past six, but he has struggled to translate that excellent domestic form onto the international arena.

Adam Taggart has appeared to be Graham Arnold’s preferred option up top, but has endured a horror 12 months on the injury front, and has only just returned to action for his Japanese club, Cerezo Osaka, in the past six weeks. Although in that time he has found the back of the net twice.

But does he have the match fitness to last the full 90 minutes in such a high stakes match?

Arnold has put his faith in the trio of Taggart, Maclaren and Mitch Duke (along with newly capped Nick D’Agostino), who have been ever present throughout this campaign, rather than go for the left-field options of Bruno Fornaroli or Jason Cummings. Will his faith be rewarded?

5. Can Ali Mabkhout find his form?

Goal scoring has tended to be one area the UAE had few concerns given the potency of Ali Mabkhout, who boasts an incredible record of 80 goals from 104 international matches.

But after scoring 11 goals in the second round of Asian qualifiers, the Al-Jazira marksman suffered an uncharacteristic case of the yips in the third round, scoring just three goals. Chances he would normally bury went begging as the Emirates registered only seven goals throughout the 10 matches of the final round of qualifying.

Given his importance to the side, it is not overstating things to say that he is one of, if not the most important player for Arruabarrena’s side on Tuesday evening. In such a high stakes game, chances are often few and far between, so when they present you need to be clinical.

If Mabkhout can find the lethal form he has shown for the majority of his career, it will go a long way towards helping the Emirates make it back-to-back wins against the Socceroos and inflict even more misery on the former continental kings.

Topics: football UAE 2022 FIFA World Cup

Updated 45 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

New route for Dakar 2023 in Saudi Arabia revealed

New route for Dakar 2023 in Saudi Arabia revealed
  • World’s most famous rally will see participants start from Red Sea beaches, finish on Arabian Gulf sands in Dammam
  • The Dakar saw a decisive step forward in its energy transition in 2022, with the creation of the T1-U category and the spectacular entry of Audi’s hybrid 4x4s
Updated 45 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A new route itinerary for the fourth edition of the world-famous Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia has been announced.

The first round of the FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship will take place across the Kingdom’s desert terrain from Dec. 31 to Jan. 15, 2023.

The route will take participants from the beaches of the Red Sea to the sands of the Arabian Gulf in Dammam. The crossing of the country will be a complete tour as the 14 stages will first lead the Dakar to the northwestern mountain regions before heading to the deep southeast for a three-day journey through the dunes of the Empty Quarter.

The new start format will accommodate the entire Dakar caravan during the final technical and administrative checks, which will take place mainly at the Castellet circuit in France at the end of November. The structures have been redesigned for the occasion to include entertainment and provide areas for conviviality and interaction. The Sea Camp concept consists of taking over a piece of desert by the sea.

The 2023 Dakar will be characterized by its length, with 14 stages plus a prologue for 15 days of competition. The itinerary includes 70 percent of new special stages and will be the densest rally format in its modern era.

The overwhelming majority of the special stages are close to 450 kilometers. The liaison sectors will be shorter, with the finish lines closer to the bivouacs, which will reduce liaison times. In total, with almost 5,000 kilometers of special stages, the latest edition will feature the longest distance of competition since 2014.

In recent years, Dakar competitors have become familiar with the immense region of Saudi territory designated as the Empty Quarter of the Arabian Peninsula. But forays to the marathon bivouac at Shubeyta in 2020 or loops traced from Wadi Ad Dawasir only revealed a minuscule portion of the vast desert. Due to improved route communications with neighboring Oman, a much deeper immersion has been made possible, allowing for a bivouac to be set up in the extreme eastern region of Saudi Arabia. The pilots will also have to cope with the challenge of a marathon stage during the three days in the Empty Quarter.

With 140 vehicles, the second edition of the Dakar Classic was a great success and highlighted the significant differences in potential between the older cars and those from the late 1990s. As a result, an additional speed group, called H0, has been added to define lower average speeds adapted to less-powerful cars.

There will be two new challenges, namely the authentic co-driver challenge for vehicles that enter without modern regularity instruments, and the iconic classic club for original vehicles that participated in the Dakar in the 20th century, thus excluding all replicas. A selection committee will limit the number of entries to a maximum of 150.

The Dakar saw a decisive step forward in its energy transition in 2022 with the creation of the T1-U category and the spectacular entry of Audi’s hybrid 4x4s, winners of four special stages with Spaniard Carlos Sainz, Swede Mattias Ekstrom, and Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel.

New projects are being developed and progress goes on thanks to the use of biofuels and synthetic fuels that drastically reduce the vehicles’ carbon footprint.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2023 The Empty Quarter Dammam

New sporting director Dan Ashworth ready to get to work after joining ‘incredible’ Newcastle United

New sporting director Dan Ashworth ready to get to work after joining ‘incredible’ Newcastle United
Updated 06 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

New sporting director Dan Ashworth ready to get to work after joining 'incredible' Newcastle United

New sporting director Dan Ashworth ready to get to work after joining ‘incredible’ Newcastle United
  • The 51-year-old arrives at St James’ Park after a successful spell at Brighton, and having previously fulfilled a similar role with the England national team
  • Dan Ashworth: ‘Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club’s long history and the unrivaled passion of its fan base’
Updated 06 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Dan Ashworth has revealed Newcastle United’s huge potential as one of the main factors in his decision to swap the south coast for Tyneside.

On Monday, the Magpies confirmed the appointment of former England DNA architect Ashworth as the club’s first ever sporting director, with Premier League approval granted over the weekend.

Ashworth will start work at St James’ Park “immediately” after waiting more than three months to get started at Newcastle. In February, Brighton & Hove Albion refused to release the football executive from his position despite Ashworth tendering his resignation. Newcastle and their Premier League rivals last week came to a financial agreement to free Ashworth from his contractual ties, with the new Magpies hire working the full eight months notice required as part of his deal.

The fee paid in order to rip up Ashworth's Seagulls deal is thought to be in the region of $3.7 million.

“Newcastle United is an incredible football club and I’m delighted to be joining at this very exciting time,” said Ashworth.

“Each time I’ve been to St. James’ Park in the past, I have been reminded of the club’s long history and the unrivaled passion of its fan base. It is a huge football club with great potential, and I am incredibly positive about what we can collectively achieve.

“I’m excited to start work immediately and look forward to being part of a team that is helping the club to grow and achieve long-term success.”

Confirming the news, a club statement revealed Ashworth will begin his role “immediately” as the club look to improve on their 11th-placed Premier League finish last season.

Ashworth’s role is an all-encompassing one, with his remit covering the preparation of a club sporting strategy, football development and recruitment at all age levels as well as building a close working relationship with head coach Eddie Howe, academy manager Steve Harper and head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

The 51-year-old has performed similar roles at West Bromwich Albion and the Football Association. During his six years with the FA, Ashworth played an integral role in devising and introducing the “England DNA” concept, designed to inject a winning culture at international level.

Appointing Ashworth is the first major football appointment away from the first-team boss and is expected to be one of many changes off the pitch at Newcastle.

Reacting to the news, in a joint statement, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media said: “On behalf of the board, staff and players, we would like to welcome Dan Ashworth to the Newcastle United family.

“Dan was the ideal person for this hugely important position. He has a strong track record in elite level football and we are delighted to have him join Newcastle United ahead of the new season.”

A club statement read: “Dan Ashworth has commenced his role as Newcastle United’s sporting director after the club received formal Premier League approval for his move from Brighton & Hove Albion.

“The club announced on Monday 30 May that an agreement had been reached to release Ashworth from his contractual duties as Brighton & Hove Albion’s technical director and complete a move to the Magpies. He has now cleared the relevant Premier League approval process.”

Topics: Newcastle United Dan Ashworth Brighton & Hove Albion St. James’ Park Premier league

Egypt squash legend El-Shorbagy switches allegiance to England

Egypt squash legend El-Shorbagy switches allegiance to England
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Egypt squash legend El-Shorbagy switches allegiance to England

Egypt squash legend El-Shorbagy switches allegiance to England
  • El-Shorbagy, 31, has lived in England since he was 15
  • During his long and illustrious career, El-Shorbagy has racked up 44 professional titles
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Egyptian squash legend Mohamed El-Shorbagy has switched his allegiance to England, according to media reports.

The former world number one in his sport is one of the most decorated squash players of all time, having spent 50 months at the top of the world rankings between 2014-2021.

El-Shorbagy, 31, has lived in England since he was 15, and was crowned world champion in 2017. He is also a three-time British Open winner.

“I'm really excited to be representing England now,” El-Shorbagy told BBC Sport.

“I've lived in England more than half my life and have been trained by British coaches.

“I came to study in England in 2006 and Bristol has become my home. As a British citizen now, I will give everything I can to a country that has supported me for so many years,” he added.

During his long and illustrious career, El-Shorbagy has racked up 44 professional titles, putting him joint sixth on the all-time men's winners list.

“We're committed to extending England's legacy as one of the most successful nations in squash and feel confident that adding a player of Mohamed's calibre will help to inspire and encourage current and future generations of English talent,” England Squash chief executive Mark Williams said.

El-Shorbagy will make his debut for England in the Necker Mauritius Open, a PSA World Tour event, which takes place June 7 - 11, which will be followed by his debut at the British National Squash Championships in Manchester June 14 - 18.

Reports said he will not competed at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, taking place July 28 to August 8.

Topics: squash Egypt Mohamed El-Shorbagy

Abu Dhabi-based starlet Fay Al-Qaimi looking to make it big in women’s professional football

Abu Dhabi-based starlet Fay Al-Qaimi looking to make it big in women’s professional football
Updated 06 June 2022
Ali Khaled

Abu Dhabi-based starlet Fay Al-Qaimi looking to make it big in women's professional football

Abu Dhabi-based starlet Fay Al-Qaimi looking to make it big in women’s professional football
  • Born, raised in UAE capital, 17-year-old British-Iraqi previously attracted interest from Spain, Arsenal, Tottenham
Updated 06 June 2022
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: It is rare for a young, aspiring footballer in the Middle East to catch the attention of European clubs. And it is almost unheard of if they happen to be a woman.

But then again, few have been as good as Fay Al-Qaimi, the 17-year-old British-Iraqi who was born and raised in the UAE.

From kicking a ball around her Abu Dhabi home as a child, to being invited to train with Arsenal and Tottenham, and playing in men’s teams because she was too good for her female contemporaries, she has always stood out.

Al-Qaimi said: “My earliest memories were kicking the ball at the age of three. My parents would always take me to my older brother’s training sessions, just to kick a football on the side.

“I’d always beg my parents to take me. I think just from a young age, there was always a clear love for the game. Being in a family that loves football definitely helped. But I think my kind of passion for it came naturally, like it was never forced upon me, from my family.”

Her father, Waiel Al-Qaimi, recalled that at one of the sessions his daughter joined her brother and his teammates as they did a jog around the pitch, and long after the boys stopped, she was still going.

“I don’t think I ever ran out of energy. My parents always told me when I was younger, I just wouldn’t stop. I would continuously ask them to take me to my brother’s training or just to the park. I don’t think I stopped running,” she added.

From the age of seven, she started attending her own training sessions, and by 10 she was one of the standout players at The British School Al-Khubairat.

She said: “It was definitely my dad who encouraged me to take football seriously. He was the one who got me into it from the beginning. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today in terms of football without him. I think it was around maybe 13 or 14 years old that I began to realize that football was not just a hobby, or something to do for fun, you know, it was essentially becoming my life.”

Similar to her father, Al-Qaimi quickly became a Manchester United supporter and a huge fan of the game.

“I took interest from it from the beginning, whether that be United games, World Cup games, Champions League, it was always on the TV. I was happy to sit and watch. And even nowadays, I’d say probably my whole schedule revolves either on my football training or watching games. I refuse to miss a United game or a top game,” she added.

Dimitar Berbatov, Cristiano Ronaldo and, more recently, Jadon Sancho, feature among her favorite players, and she is also an admirer of Chelsea women’s forward Fran Kirby and Barcelona captain and female Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Al-Qaimi now tries to follow women’s football as much as the ubiquitous men’s game.

A competitive edge was honed at school as Al-Khubairat’s girls’ team very often dominated their competition.

“We were always winning, every competition, every tournament, every league, even when we took part in more international competition, like COBIS Secondary Games.”

Her rapid progress meant she was invariably promoted to older age groups ahead of schedule. She credits those transitions to several coaches: Faissal Chehade, her first and most influential mentor; Firas Khalil, her one-on-one instructor; and current coach Saleck Nejib.

“All of them definitely played a part in my development, they all have their different coaching styles, different pieces of advice, different session styles. Faissal was my coach when I was 13, 14, and he’s currently the director at CD Leganes in Madrid. He’s the one who really helped me realize that this dream of mine can actually come true,” she said.

She noted that whenever she doubted herself, Chehade would be there to raise her spirits and get her back on track.

On Al-Qaimi, he said: “An ambitious girl with a big dream who expresses her love of football every day by her hard work and great attitude toward the beautiful game.”

In 2016, Al-Qaimi took part in Manchester City’s Football Schools program and drew praise from Gary Challinor, girls football coordinator for the UAE.

He said: “Fay is a creative thinker with the technical ability to influence games. Her game understanding has continued to improve, and she can now impact games from a variety of positions as she outlines her tactical awareness during training and games.

“Fay has the ability to take on new ideas quickly and responds well to challenges in a range of roles within the team. She is a very popular member of the group, showing enthusiasm, energy, and excitement in everything she faces. These characteristics make her a joy to coach and support.”

Al-Qaimi’s progress drew attention from Houriya Al-Taheri, the UAE women’s national team coach, and her continued improvement saw her join Regional Sports in 2017. She now plays the majority of her football in men’s teams.

“Ever since COVID-19 (the coronavirus pandemic), almost all of the girls team here in Abu Dhabi disappeared. And I wanted to stay at my club, Regional Sports, and they let me train and eventually compete with their under-18 boys’ team.

“I do prefer to play with the boys because, they made me tougher, they make me want to perform even better, just to prove to them that I can play.

“I know that they all respect me, and they know that I can play football. When you’re placed in an environment where almost all the players are better than you are physically and technically, it just makes me want to work harder to reach that level. I think when I go back to playing with women, I’ll be very interested to see how that’s affected me,” she added.

Al-Qaimi’s journey has not been without disappointment, and having attracted attention from several European clubs, her expectations had to be put on hold after the pandemic.

She said: “In the summer of 2019, I went to trials in Madrid with Alcorcon, and after a week of basically doing pre-season with them, the director asked if I was interested in moving on a permanent basis. But in the end, my family and I decided it was probably better that I finish my education here, and then move on. But I’m still in contact with them.”

Then, in February 2020, she had trials with Arsenal and took part in training sessions with Tottenham. She impressed at both north London clubs.

“Both offered me an open invitation to train with their under-21 team and under-18 teams the next time I was back in the UK, so they could have a better look at me and see where I would fit.

“But then obviously COVID-19 happened, and it was difficult to get back in touch with them after a year or so. The pandemic definitely disrupted things.”

At 17, she is months away from starting university, and not surprisingly, is heading to the UK where she hopes her academic studies will go hand-in-hand with her football ambitions.

“I’m hoping to study Psychology at university, but at the same time, I want to get integrated into the WSL, the women’s premier league. Whether that means me getting into a team that’s at the bottom of the league, or top of the league, honestly, it wouldn’t bother me, everyone needs to start somewhere. Even if I just start off in the university team, because obviously not everything is going to happen straight away,” she added.

Al-Qaimi hopes that she will continue to stand out among her peers, as she has done in the UAE, and maybe provide an example for other players in the region of the levels that can be attained with hard work and perseverance.

She said: “In the UK, there’s scouts everywhere, so it’s going to be a lot easier there than here to get noticed for top teams. So, my ambition, I guess you could say is just to play for one of the best teams in Europe.

“Again, whether that be in England or somewhere like Spain, you see teams like Barcelona, and Lyon dominating in women’s football, but obviously for the next three years, it’d be easier just to be in England.”

Al-Qaimi’s ultimate ambition is to one day represent England.

But first things first, and she is happy to be enrolling at Loughborough University in Leicestershire, often cited among the best institutions in the world for sports programs.

She remains cautious in her quest to become a professional footballer, despite all the praise and encouragement that has come her way in recent years.

“I think it’s definitely going to be a good eye-opener for me to see that level, to see if I actually fit in. Because here, I might be the best player, but then when I go there, I might come to the realization that maybe this isn’t possible.

“But hopefully that isn’t the case. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what the level is like out there,” Al-Qaimi added.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Fay Al-Qaimi football

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Colombia

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Colombia
Updated 06 June 2022
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia's 1-0 loss to Colombia

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Colombia
  • The friendly match was part of a training camp in Spain as the Green Falcons begin their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Updated 06 June 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia started their preparations for the World Cup on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Colombia in Spain. Here are five things we learned.

1. Colombia deserved the win

While results are not that important at the moment, there is little doubt that this one reflected the overall play. The South Americans attacked aggressively from the kickoff, getting in behind what was a leaden Saudi Arabian defense to take the lead after nine minutes. It was a flowing move and finished off well but a short pass on the right wing cut open the defense.

In the first half, Colombia had a lot of joy on the Saudi left. In truth, they could have been three goals ahead by the break. Not long after the opener, there was a goal ruled out. The Yellows were finding too much space in and around the area. The successful qualification for the World Cup was built upon a strong defense but not enough protection was given from midfield to the backline. The introduction of Mohamed Kanno at the break added more physicality and energy to this area and matters improved in the second half. The Saudi team rarely looked dangerous going forward and with defensive issues, there is a lot of work to do ahead of the next game.

2. Chance missed to increase self-belief

Everyone in Asia knows that Saudi Arabia are a much-improved team and were impressive in qualification, topping Group B ahead of Japan and Australia. The problem that all Asian teams have — especially after a pandemic that limited travel and games — is that there is still a big gap between playing the average Asian team and facing the average European or South American opponent. That is why as many tests as possible against such teams are needed. After all, it was in the last century that Saudi Arabia beat one at the World Cup.

Playing against an experimental and inexperienced Colombian team, who have been without a coach, was a great opportunity to increase confidence and show the Green Falcons that they can best South American opposition.

At this stage, results in friendly games are not that important but victory would have been a great start to preparations for the World Cup, not in terms of tactics or selections tried, but in terms of injecting self-belief that Saudi Arabia can compete with anyone.

3. Absences made a difference

It is hard to say what effect coach Herve Renard’s absence due to health had on the performance but it was clear that certain players were missed. Salem Al-Dawsari has been the team’s most dangerous player for some time and his absence was noticeable. When Saudi Arabia gained possession in midfield, the killer pass was not there and nor was the threat from just outside the area. Even when he is relatively quiet, other teams target the Al-Hilal star, meaning there is more space for others.

The second half was better but thrust and composure were still missing in attack. In the opening minute, Saudi Arabia won possession in a dangerous area but the move broke down just outside the area. The best chance came midway through the second half as Hattan Al-Bahebri stole the ball and advanced on goal. His low shot from the edge of the area was well-saved but had it been Al-Dawsari standing unmarked to his right rather than Abdullah Al-Hamdan then maybe he would have passed and maybe it would have been 1-1. We will never know.

4. There should not be too much criticism

There have already been murmurings that the result and performance are not good enough and while it was disappointing, this is just the first of a number of games and training together over the coming months. Such tests are designed to offer different challenges and experiences and give the players a taste of South America or Europe, and the coaching staff a view of what needs to be done.

If there is a similar performance in the final games before the World Cup then there will be cause for concern but this is no time to overreact. Coach Renard should be given the leeway to change things around a little and look at different players, he has earned that much in his time so far. One positive is that there is another game coming quickly later this week and time to train together before. Renard has work to do. Against Venezuela on Thursday, fans shouldn’t expect the finished article, but they will be looking for an improvement over what happened on Sunday.

5. Venezuela will present a different challenge

Colombia are a respected opponent, no matter what situation they are currently in, but Venezuela, who come next on Thursday, are not normally seen as one of the stronger teams in South America and indeed finished bottom in CONMEBOL qualification.

Yet they will be no pushovers. This is a team that is physical, aggressive, hard to break down and well-organized. There are no stars, unless you count Everton striker Salomon Rondon, but they work hard for each other.

Coach Jose Pekerman is experienced with spells in charge of Argentina and Colombia. For La Vinotinto, beating a team that will appear at the World Cup will be a big deal and they will be eager to win. This will be a tough game and that is exactly what Saudi Arabia want and need.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

