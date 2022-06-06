India faces diplomatic fallout over remarks insulting Prophet Muhammad

You are here

Indian Muslims at a protest rally demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma of the Hindu nationalist party after she made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. (AP)
  • At least 7 Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, have lodged protests over the remarks
  • Latest controversy follows increasing violence toward India’s Muslim minority
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is facing a major diplomatic row with Muslim countries after top officials from the country’s ruling party made insulting remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, with experts saying on Monday the fallout could damage the South Asian country’s relations with its Islamic nations.

Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, prominent spokespersons from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad on different occasions, sparking anger among Muslims in India and overseas.

The BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal on Sunday, following a chorus of diplomatic outrage from Islamic countries and institutions, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as ire poured out on social media, and calls for a boycott of Indian goods surfaced.

The controversial remarks follow increasing violence targeting India’s Muslim minority, which makes up about 13 percent of its 1.35 billion population, carried out by Hindu nationalists, who have been emboldened by Modi’s regular silence about such attacks since taking office in 2014.

As criticisms from Muslim countries mounted over the weekend, experts said India’s international standing, especially in the Gulf, is in jeopardy.

“The government of India should have seen what was coming and should have proactively stopped all these hate propaganda, politics and activities. Unfortunately, the ruling party was promoting it,” Sudheendra Kulkarni, political activist and former advisor to the former BJP Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, told Arab News.

“It’s not the BJP but the country that will bear the cost of anti-Muslim politics.”

India’s foreign policy under Modi has prioritized relations with Arab nations and the close ties it enjoys hold importance for the South Asian country, including for oil imports and the remittances it receives from Gulf states, as around 4 million Indian nationals work in the region, sending over $80 billion annually.

“For all these reasons, India cannot afford to have an Arab world which is angry with India,” foreign policy expert Manoj Joshi, who is attached with the Delhi-based think tank Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

India’s relations with the Arab world are passing through “a golden phase,” said Meena Singh Roy, who heads the West & Central Asia Center at Tilottama Foundation.

“We should not do anything to derail it,” she told Arab News.

Sanjay Kapoor, chief editor of the political magazine Hard News, urged action by the nation’s leadership.

“India’s image has been hurt badly and this is something that cannot be fixed by diplomacy, but corrective action by political leadership in India,” Kapoor told Arab News.

The Indian government has yet to comment on the protests lodged by Arab nations, but the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday that the OIC’s statement on the matter was “unwarranted” and “narrow-minded,” while India’s embassies in Qatar and Doha issued statements that the views expressed about the Prophet Muhammad and Islam did not reflect those of New Delhi.

The BJP said the remarks “were not in alignment with the ideology the BJP represents.”

Spokesperson Sudesh Verma told Arab News: “The BJP does not believe in disrespecting reverential figures of any religion.”

As the treatment of Muslim minorities in the country has been a “matter of great concern for the people,” India’s former foreign minister, Yashwant Sinha, said the latest controversy may pave the way for change.

“The vast majority of the people don’t approve of this and now that there is a backlash abroad these people will become more careful,” Sinha told Arab News.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of India’s main opposition Congress Party, said on Twitter that the ruling party’s actions are weakening the country at the global level.

“BJP’s shameful bigotry has not only isolated us, but also damaged India’s standing globally,” Ghandhi said.

Deadly depot fire raises fresh concerns over Bangladesh industrial safety

Deadly depot fire raises fresh concerns over Bangladesh industrial safety
Updated 06 June 2022

Deadly depot fire raises fresh concerns over Bangladesh industrial safety

Deadly depot fire raises fresh concerns over Bangladesh industrial safety
  • Authorities still struggling to put out the fire on Monday afternoon
  • Government has launched an investigation to determine its cause
Updated 06 June 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh authorities were still struggling on Monday to put out the devastating fire that killed dozens and injured hundreds others, as experts raised fresh concerns over industrial safety standards in the country.

Efforts to extinguish the fire at a container facility in Sitakunda, located about 40 km from the southeastern port city of Chittagong, continued into Monday afternoon after the inferno broke out on Saturday evening and triggered chemical explosions.

At least 49 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the fire, as the government launched an investigation to determine its cause.

“Although the fire has not been completely extinguished, we can say that the situation is 70 percent under control,” Mohammed Monir Hossain, assistant director of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense, told Arab News.

Hossain explained that there had been leakage from a container filled with hydrogen peroxide, which had sparked the initial fire as soon as it came into contact with air. His department is also probing the incident, and a more detailed report is expected by Wednesday.

Authorities said there were a few thousand containers at the depot spanning over 24 acres of land when the fire and subsequent explosions broke out. The death toll had included at least nine firefighters.

Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmmed, labor rights expert and former executive director of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies, said the country still lacks effective measures to address the safety standards issue.

“We have not seen any effective measures put in place in previous cases of workplace accidents, and that’s why these incidents happen again and again,” Ahmmed told Arab News.

“These deaths are not caused by an accident. They happen due to complete negligence from the concerned authorities. It’s corporate murder.”

Though a lot of focus has been placed in recent years on workplace safety in Bangladesh’s prospering garment sector, other industries “shouldn’t be forgotten,” he added.

The International Labour Organization said the incident highlights the need for “an effective industrial and enterprise safety framework and enforcement and training system” to ensure a structured and all-encompassing approach to hazards.

The ILO also expressed hopes that the tragic accident “will drive all parties involved to apply renewed vigour in addressing the safety deficits in workplaces across the country,” it said in a statement.

Bangladesh has a devastating track record of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have pointed to lax regulations and poor enforcement for those incidents.

The country witnessed its worst industrial disaster in 2013, when the Rana Plaza garment factory located outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

Last year, a huge blaze engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Dhaka and killed at least 52 people, many of whom had been trapped inside by an illegally locked door.

UK government threatens asylum seekers with war zone return if Rwanda plan rejected

UK government threatens asylum seekers with war zone return if Rwanda plan rejected
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

UK government threatens asylum seekers with war zone return if Rwanda plan rejected

UK government threatens asylum seekers with war zone return if Rwanda plan rejected
  • The Home Office said that migrants had “inadmissible” asylum claims because they had crossed the English Channel by small boats
  • UK Home Office: “You have the option to leave the UK voluntarily; however, should you be removed it will be to Rwanda”
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The British Home Office is giving asylum seekers the option of being flown back to the conflict zones they escaped from or being sent to Rwanda, the east African nation that the UK has signed a deportation deal with. 

The Guardian has seen a document issued to the first set of asylum seekers expected to be sent to Rwanda, which says that the Home Office could send them to their home countries instead.

The document says: “You have the option to leave the UK voluntarily. However, should you be removed it will be to Rwanda.”

In a letter, the Home Office said that migrants had “inadmissible” asylum claims because they had crossed the English Channel by small boats. The letter added: “There is no right of appeal against the decision to treat your asylum claim as inadmissible.”

Those detained and awaiting offshoring to Rwanda include Syrians, Afghans, Iranians and Iraqis. Many of those expecting to be sent to the east African nation escaped from active conflict zones, with thousands of Afghans recently fleeing after the Taliban secured control of Kabul. Afghans were the largest group coming to Britain by small boats with 1,094 arrivals, followed by Iranians with 722 arrivals.

Karen Doyle, of Movement for Justice, said: “It’s as if the Home Office is saying to this group of asylum seekers: ‘Here’s a hell we created for you in Rwanda but you can choose to go back to the hell you escaped from instead.’ This is not a choice. These are refugees who cannot return home. In practice this is ripping up the UK’s stated commitment to refugees.”

New Australian PM affirms deeper ties on Indonesia visit

New Australian PM affirms deeper ties on Indonesia visit
Updated 06 June 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

New Australian PM affirms deeper ties on Indonesia visit

New Australian PM affirms deeper ties on Indonesia visit
  • The trip is the new Australian PM’s first bilateral visit since inauguration last month
  • Albanese and Widodo discussed strengthening trade, investment relations
Updated 06 June 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia and Australia expressed on Monday hopes and commitments to strengthen relations, as a meeting between their two leaders raised expectations for a refresh in bilateral ties.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo had hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the state palace in Bogor, West Java, on the latter’s first bilateral visit since his inauguration last month. A livestream of the visit showed them riding bamboo bicycles around the compound.

In a joint press statement, Widodo and Albanese addressed the importance of expanding the two countries’ trade and investment relationship and highlighted their ambition to better utilize the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. They also discussed Australia’s $144 million offer for a climate and infrastructure partnership with Indonesia.

“I hope the implementation of IA-CEPA, especially in regards with opportunities for Indonesian nationals to work in Australia, can be further increased,” Widodo said.

“I gladly welcome PM Albanese’s initiative with regards to infrastructure and climate resilience partnership between Indonesia and Australia, with the initial funding of AU$ 200 million.” The funding is equivalent to $144 million.

Albanese said his government will prioritize the revitalization of Indonesia-Australia trade and investment relations, while also offering Australian technical expertise to help Indonesia with its plan to build a green and high-tech new capital city in East Kalimantan on Borneo island.

“Australia’s relationship with Indonesia is one of our most important … Our work together continues to grow in scale and in sophistication,” Albanese said.

The meeting also saw the two leaders discussing security, education and regional cooperation.

Ian Wilson, a lecturer in politics and security studies at Australia’s Murdoch University whose research has focused on Indonesia, said these initial discussions convey a significant shift in Indonesia-Australia ties and highlighted the presence of Indonesian-speaking members in Albanese’s cabinet.

“I think that speaks well to taking the region seriously, taking Indonesia seriously as our neighbor, and that we’re working to give a fresh start on the relationship after what’s been a difficult decade or so,” Wilson said, alluding to the ups and downs of the neighbors’ relations over the years.

Fitriani, senior researcher at the international relations department of Jakarta-based think tank CSIS, referred to Albanese’s decision to visit Indonesia as “an honor.”

“The first state visit of an elected prime minister gives a signal of the prime minister’s foreign policy commitment and priorities,” Fitriani told Arab News.

“The meeting will strengthen the relations between Indonesia and Australia.”

Ukraine suffers setbacks in strategic city Severodonetsk

Ukraine suffers setbacks in strategic city Severodonetsk
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Ukraine suffers setbacks in strategic city Severodonetsk

Ukraine suffers setbacks in strategic city Severodonetsk
  • The United Kingdom said it would follow the United States and send long-range missile systems to Ukraine
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian troops suffered setbacks after retaking parts of flashpoint eastern city Severodonetsk from Russian forces, local officials said on Monday, as the see-saw battle raged on for the strategically important city.
With Russia bringing the weight of its artillery to bear around Severodonetsk — the largest city in the Lugansk region not under Russian control — more help was promised from abroad.
The United Kingdom said it would follow the United States and send long-range missile systems to Ukraine, defying warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin against supplying Kyiv with the advanced weapons.
Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Fighting since April has been concentrated in the east of the country, where Russian forces have made slow but steady advances after being beaten back from other parts of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv.
“Fighting is very fierce in Severodonetsk,” regional governor Sergiy Gaiday told Ukraine’s 1+1 television.
“Our defenders managed to counter-attack and liberate half of the city, but the situation has worsened for us.”
Russian forces “are destroying everything with their usual scorched earth tactics” so that “there’s nothing left to defend,” he said.
Gaiday said on Sunday that Kyiv’s troops had “cleared half of Severodonetsk and are moving forward,” after Ukrainian forces earlier appeared on the verge of being driven out of the city.
Artillery strikes have intensified on Severodonetsk and neighboring city Lysychansk, where pensioner Oleksandr Lyakhovets said he had just enough time to save his cat before the flames engulfed his flat after it was hit by a Russian missile.
“They shoot here endlessly... It’s a horror show,” the 67-year-old told AFP.
Lysychansk was among areas visited on Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who “got himself acquainted with the operational situation on the front line of defense,” the presidency said.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday blasted European countries for blocking his plane from traveling to Serbia, saying: “The unthinkable has happened.”
“This was a deprivation of a sovereign state of the right to carry out foreign policy,” Lavrov told an online press conference in Moscow after several of Serbia’s neighbors prevented his plane from passing through their airspace.
Lavrov had been due to hold talks with top officials in Belgrade, one of Moscow’s few remaining allies in Europe since the launch of its military offensive in Ukraine.
Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti reported that Bulgaria, Macedonia and Montenegro had refused access to their airspace.
While Serbia has condemned Russia’s military action in Ukraine, it has not joined the European Union in imposing sanctions in Moscow, despite its bid to join the bloc.
Ukraine has asked supporting countries for ever more powerful arms to fend off the Russian attack, and its deputy defense minister stressed on Sunday this support was needed until Moscow was defeated.
The United States last week said it would supply Ukraine with advanced missile systems, the latest in a long list of weaponry sent or pledged to the pro-Western country.
But Putin said long-range missile supplies to Ukraine meant “we will draw the appropriate conclusions and use our arms... to strike targets we haven’t hit before.”
Unveiling the latest UK contribution, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace insisted Ukraine’s Western allies must maintain their weapons deliveries to enable it to win.
The UK defense ministry said London had coordinated closely with Washington over its gift of the multiple-launch rocket systems, known as MLRS.
The M270 launchers, which can strike targets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away with precision-guided rockets, will “offer a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces,” the ministry added.
Western powers have imposed increasingly stringent sanctions on Russia but divisions have emerged on how to act, particularly on whether to engage in dialogue with Russia.
Russian troops now occupy a fifth of Ukraine’s territory, according to Kyiv, and Moscow has imposed a blockade on its Black Sea ports, sparking fears of a global food crisis.
Ukraine and Russia are among the top wheat exporters in the world. Some 30 percent of the world’s grain exports originate from the warring countries.
The United Nations said it was leading intense negotiations with Russia to allow Ukraine’s grain harvest to leave the country.

Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off

Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off

Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off
  • The KM Ladang Pertiwi ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather while sailing through Indonesia’s Makassar Strait
  • Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country of around 17,000 islands
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

JAKARTA: The death toll of a ferry sinking in Indonesian waters rose to 19 on Monday, after a 10-day search and rescue operation was called off, authorities said.
The KM Ladang Pertiwi ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather while sailing through Indonesia’s Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province on May 26.
News of the accident only reached officials two days later, prompting a search and rescue operation that involved local fishermen and tugboats passing through the strait.
Authorities rescued 31 passengers and crew, found four bodies and declared 15 missing before the search effort concluded. Those who were missing are now presumed dead.
“We are calling off the search because there are no signs that more victims could be found,” local search and rescue chief Djunaidi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.
The ship’s captain, who survived the sinking, was named last week as a suspect for transporting passengers without the necessary permit and the ship’s owner was named as a suspect for hiring crew without the proper qualifications, local media reported.
Djunaidi said local fishermen who regularly sail the area were told to alert the authorities if they found more bodies.
He said the search operation could be reopened if there were any signs of survivors.
Djunaidi told a press conference Monday that the incident served as a reminder to “prioritize our safety.”
Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country of around 17,000 islands where safety regulations are often laxly enforced.
In May, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt in that accident.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

