Australian KFC patrons clucking mad over lettuce-cabbage switch

Australian KFC patrons clucking mad over lettuce-cabbage switch
A single head of iceberg lettuce in Sydney or Melbourne that once sold for about $2 now goes for close to $8. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Australian KFC patrons clucking mad over lettuce-cabbage switch

Australian KFC patrons clucking mad over lettuce-cabbage switch
  • The local price of the verdant leaf has soared by as much as 300 percent in recent months
  • A single head of iceberg lettuce in Sydney or Melbourne that once sold for about $2 now goes for close to $8
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Fried chicken chain KFC said Tuesday that high lettuce prices in Australia have forced it to switch to a cabbage mix in burgers and other products, prompting customers to complain the result is less than “finger lickin’ good.”
The local price of the verdant leaf has soared by as much as 300 percent in recent months, forcing the fast-food chain to tweak the Colonel’s recipe in some stores.
“We’re currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we’re using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice,” the company told customers.
The company blamed widespread flooding in the country’s east for the problem.
But supply chain expert Flavio Macau of Edith Cowan University said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was also a factor, pushing up diesel and fertilizer prices.
A single head of iceberg lettuce in Sydney or Melbourne that once sold for about $2 now goes for close to $8.
The company told customers: “If that’s not your bag, simply click ‘customise’ on your chosen product and remove lettuce from the recipe :)“
The change was certainly not the “bag” of some social media users.
“The fact that you are replacing lettuce with cabbage makes me rethink my whole meal at KFC. There’s 4 or 5 other things I would eat before cabbage Its such a weird choice,” said one disgruntled tweeter.
“Feels like a sign of the apocalypse,” said another.

LeBron James trading card set to fetch millions

LeBron James trading card set to fetch millions
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

LeBron James trading card set to fetch millions

LeBron James trading card set to fetch millions
  • The one-of-a-kind card, which was found during a social media event after a 12-month search, could fetch $6m
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An exclusive trading card depicting US basketball superstar LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is expected to fetch more than $6 million at an auction this week, according to the auctioneers selling it.

The one-of-a-kind card, which was found during a social media event after a 12-month search, features the 18-time NBA All-Star includes patches taken from jerseys James has worn throughout his career.

Canadian rapper Drake had bought 10 cases of basketball cards to try and find the elusive collector's item.

“The best comparison that I can use for the modern reader is imagine Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, looking for that golden ticket,” Ken Goldin, executive chairman of auctioneers Goldin, told Reuters. “And then imagine there was only one golden ticket instead of five.”

An “ultra-rare” rookie card signed by James, a four-time NBA champion, previously broke the record for most expensive basketball card sold last year, fetching $5.2 million.

The auction for the new card featuring patches from James’ Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers jerseys - opens on Wednesday and closes on June 25.

The sale comes after James became the first active player in NBA history with a net worth of $1 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

In the Forbes list of highest-paid world athletes from May 2021 to May 2022, James ranked second in total income with $121.2 million, trailing only Argentine playmaker and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi's $130 million.

* With Agencies

 

Topics: basketball NBA LeBron James

Dubai police honor expat for handing in million dirhams cash found in building elevator

Dubai police honor expat for handing in million dirhams cash found in building elevator
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Dubai police honor expat for handing in million dirhams cash found in building elevator

Dubai police honor expat for handing in million dirhams cash found in building elevator
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai police have honored an Indian expat who handed over one million AED ($272,294) in cash which he found in the elevator of the building where he lived.

Dubai police shared the incident on their Facebook page as they praised Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood, for handing the cash to the police. 

The police praised Mahmood for his honesty and awarded him with a certificate of appreciation "to emphasize the importance of collaboration between the community and police."

Mahmood thanked the Dubai Police for honoring him and "expressed that this honour gives him great pride and joy."

 

Topics: UAE Dubai police Million dirhams

Letters from Hitler’s doctor show how he treated dictator’s voice — Swiss newspaper

Adolf Hitler. (Shutterstock)
Adolf Hitler. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 June 2022
Reuters

Letters from Hitler’s doctor show how he treated dictator’s voice — Swiss newspaper

Adolf Hitler. (Shutterstock)
  • “If there is something bad, I absolutely have to know,” Hitler told the doctor after their first consultation in May 1935, according to the letters
Updated 06 June 2022
Reuters

ZURICH: The Swiss descendent of one of Adolf Hitler’s doctors has released details of letters that show how he treated the Nazi dictator for voice problems, NZZ am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.
Hitler was treated several times by Carl Otto von Eicken, a German ear, nose and throat specialist, for 10 years from 1935, the newspaper said.
The letters from the doctor to a cousin were discovered by Robert Doepgen, von Eicken’s great-great-grandson, who found them when researching family archives for a school project. Von Eicken died in 1960.
British historian Richard J Evans, a specialist in German history, vouched for the authenticity of the unpublished letters, the newspaper said.
The letters show Hitler’s fear of serious illness, the newspaper said.
“If there is something bad, I absolutely have to know,” Hitler told the doctor after their first consultation in May 1935, according to the letters.
The newspaper said the letters also showed the importance Hitler attached to his voice, which he used in speeches to whip up support for his regime.
One operation to remove a polyp was postponed until after a speech, the letters say, as von Eicken advised Hitler he needed to rest his voice after the procedure.
In his letters von Eicken never questioned that he treated a man whose actions led to millions of people being killed in the Holocaust and World War Two, the newspaper said.
The paper said that when asked by Russian interrogators after the war why he didn’t kill Hitler, von Eicken said: “I was his doctor, not his murderer.”
Hitler died by suicide in a bunker in Berlin in 1945, shortly before the end of the war.

Topics: Adolf Hitler

Indian climber banned for ‘faking’ Everest ascent reaches summit six years later

Indian climber banned for ‘faking’ Everest ascent reaches summit six years later
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

Indian climber banned for ‘faking’ Everest ascent reaches summit six years later

Indian climber banned for ‘faking’ Everest ascent reaches summit six years later
  • Narender Singh Yadav, 26, claimed to have reached the top of the 8,849-meter mountain in May 2016
  • The Nepal government decided to revoke recognition of his feat after an investigation
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Indian climber who was banned from Everest after faking a summit of the world's highest mountain six years ago has successfully reached the peak legitimately.

Narender Singh Yadav, 26, claimed to have reached the top of the 8,849-meter mountain in May 2016, but his photos were later shown to have been digitally altered.

The Nepal government decided to revoke recognition of his feat after an investigation.

They concluded that the photographs evidence the climber had used to “prove” he reached the top of the world's tallest mountain were faked. 

When the news broke, the Indian mountaineering community and the country's media reacted with outrage.

Yadav and two other climbers were issued a six-year ban backdated to 2016, and this was the first year he was able to return to the mountain.

“I had done everything for the award,” he told The New York Times. “But suddenly, they told me, 'Deposit the coat and go home.'”

Yadav said his parents were humiliated by relatives and neighbours in the village they are from and that villagers called him a “fraud,” he said. “For them, it was a matter of shame.”

Yadav maintains he reached the summit but that the expedition leader doctored his photos and posted them on social media after he was nominated for India's prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award in 2020.

His ban ended on May 20. Seven days later, he was on the summit — this time with an ample cache of photos and videos to prove his feat.

* With AFP

Topics: India Mount Everest

GM unit Cruise gets green light to deploy driverless taxis in US first

GM unit Cruise gets green light to deploy driverless taxis in US first
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

GM unit Cruise gets green light to deploy driverless taxis in US first

GM unit Cruise gets green light to deploy driverless taxis in US first
  • Cruise had been offering free, driverless rides in the city since February of this year
  • But to charge passengers, a human driver had previously been required
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The US have given approval for the first commercial fleet of driverless taxis in California, with taxi service Cruise getting the go-ahead to offer rides in San Francisco. 

It is the first time an autonomous ride-hailing service has been allowed to charge for rides that will have no other people in them besides the passengers in the state.

Cruise's initial fleet of 30 electric cars will be limited to driving passengers in less congested parts of San Francisco between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m, to minimize chances of property damage, injuries or death if something goes wrong.

It will also allow regulators from California's Public Utilities Commission to assess how the technology works before allowing the service to expand.

Cruise, controlled by General Motors, had been offering free, driverless rides in the city since February of this year, alongside another robotic car pioneer, Waymo, but to charge passengers, a human driver had previously been required to take control if something were to go wrong with the technology. 

“This means that Cruise will be the first and only company to operate a commercial, driverless ride-hail service in a major US city,” chief operating officer Gil West said in a blog post late Thursday.

“We'll begin rolling out fared rides gradually,” he added.

Topics: Driverless Cars San Francisco US technology

Saudi indoor landscape designer captures nature in a jar
Some of Abdullah Suyan’s creations inspired by actual landscapes. (Supplied)

