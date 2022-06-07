Houthi militia commits 464 breaches to UN truce in five days

The Iran-backed Houthis have committed a total of 464 breaches of the UN-led truce in a span of five days, the Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported on Monday.
The Yemeni national army foiled at least six attacks by the Houthi militia on key military positions in the frontlines of Hajjah and Taiz.
The Houthis also continued advancing towards the national army in different fronts, as well as deploying snipers and other military reinforcements, according to SABA.
The Iran-backed group continues to breach the UN truce – which has been extended for an additional two months – by planting landmines in various provinces.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre’s (KSrelief) Masam Project extracted 1,437 mines during the first week of June, SABA reported.
The extraction included 48 anti-personnel mines, 676 anti-tank mines, 710 unexploded ordnance, and 3 explosive devices – bringing the total number of landmines removed under the project to 343,811.
The Masam project, which was launched in 2018, aims to remove landmines planted by the Houthis throughout Yemen, many of which have led to the deaths of dozens of children, women and the elderly.
According to human rights groups, the Houthis lay landmines randomly across Yemen, often around roads, schools and farms, in clear violation of international laws.