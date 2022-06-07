Houthi militia commits 464 breaches to UN truce in five days

You are here

The Houthis also continued advancing towards the national army in different fronts. (File/AFP)
  • The Yemeni national army foiled at least six attacks by the Houthi militia on key military positions in the frontlines of Hajjah and Taiz
The Iran-backed Houthis have committed a total of 464 breaches of the UN-led truce in a span of five days, the Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported on Monday. 

The Yemeni national army foiled at least six attacks by the Houthi militia on key military positions in the frontlines of Hajjah and Taiz. 

The Houthis also continued advancing towards the national army in different fronts, as well as deploying snipers and other military reinforcements, according to SABA. 

The Iran-backed group continues to breach the UN truce – which has been extended for an additional two months – by planting landmines in various provinces. 

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre’s (KSrelief) Masam Project extracted 1,437 mines during the first week of June, SABA reported. 

The extraction included 48 anti-personnel mines, 676 anti-tank mines, 710 unexploded ordnance, and 3 explosive devices – bringing the total number of landmines removed under the project to 343,811. 

The Masam project, which was launched in 2018, aims to remove landmines planted by the Houthis throughout Yemen, many of which have led to the deaths of dozens of children, women and the elderly. 
According to human rights groups, the Houthis lay landmines randomly across Yemen, often around roads, schools and farms, in clear violation of international laws.

Israel rains missiles on Damascus, but most were intercepted: Syrian state media

Israel rains missiles on Damascus, but most were intercepted: Syrian state media
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

Israel rains missiles on Damascus, but most were intercepted: Syrian state media

Israel rains missiles on Damascus, but most were intercepted: Syrian state media
  • The losses were limited to material damage, state media quotes the Syrian military as saying
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian air defense intercepted Israeli missiles south of Damascus on Monday, with no casualties reported, a military source told Syria’s official news agency SANA.
“The Israeli enemy carried out an airstrike from the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting points south of Damascus,” with Syria’s air defense intercepting most of the missiles, SANA quoted the military source as saying.
“The losses were limited to material damage.”
An AFP correspondent in the capital Damascus heard loud noises in the evening.
Last month, Israeli surface-to-surface missiles killed at least three Syrian officers near Damascus, according to war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Israeli strikes had targeted Iranian positions and weapon depots near Damascus, the monitor said.
Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters of Lebanon’s Shiite militant group Hezbollah.
While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of them.
The Israeli military has defended them as necessary to prevent its arch-foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.
The conflict in Syria has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.
 

 

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products as row grows over Prophet remarks

Superstores in Kuwait remove Indian products from their shelves after blasphemous remarks by India's ruling BJP leaders. (AFP)
Superstores in Kuwait remove Indian products from their shelves after blasphemous remarks by India's ruling BJP leaders. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products as row grows over Prophet remarks

Superstores in Kuwait remove Indian products from their shelves after blasphemous remarks by India's ruling BJP leaders. (AFP)
  • Modi’s party, which has frequently been accused of acting against the country’s Muslim minority
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

KUWAIT CITY: A Kuwaiti supermarket pulled Indian products from its shelves and Iran became the latest Middle Eastern country to summon the Indian ambassador as a row grew on Monday over a ruling party official’s remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.
Workers at the Al-Ardiya Co-Operative Society store piled Indian tea and other products into trolleys in a protest against comments denounced as “Islamophobic.”
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries in the region, as well as the influential Al-Azhar University in Cairo, have condemned the remarks by a spokeswoman for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, who has since been suspended.
At the supermarket just outside Kuwait City, sacks of rice and shelves of spices and chilies were covered with plastic sheets. Printed signs in Arabic read: “We have removed Indian products.”
“We, as a Kuwaiti Muslim people, do not accept insulting the Prophet,” Nasser Al-Mutairi, CEO of the store, told AFP. An official at the chain said a company-wide boycott was being considered.
Comments by Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Nupur Sharma describing the prophet Mohammed’s relationship with his youngest wife have sparked furor among Muslims.
Sharma’s remarks during a televised debate last week were blamed for clashes in an Indian state and prompted demands for her arrest.
Anger spread overseas to Muslim countries about the remarks.
Modi’s party, which has frequently been accused of acting against the country’s Muslim minority, on Sunday suspended Sharma for expressing “views contrary to the party’s position” and said it “respects all religions.”
Sharma said on Twitter that her comments had been in response to “insults” made against the Hindu god Shiva.
“If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement,” she said.

On Sunday, Qatar demanded that India apologize for the “Islamophobic” comments, as India’s Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the gas-rich Gulf state in a bid to bolster trade.
Iran followed Qatar and Kuwait by summoning the Indian ambassador to protest in the name of “the government and the people,” state news agency IRNA said late on Sunday.
Al-Azhar University, one of Islam’s most important institutions, said the comments were “the real terrorism” and “could plunge the entire world into deadly crisis and wars.”
The Saudi-based Muslim World League said the remarks could “incite hatred,” while Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque called them a “heinous act.”
The row follows anger across the Muslim world in 2020 after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine to publish caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.
French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded in October 2020 by a Chechen refugee after showing the cartoons to his class in a lesson on free speech. Images of the Prophet are strictly forbidden in Islam.
In further criticism of the Indian official, the Gulf Cooperation Council, an umbrella group for the six Gulf countries, “condemned, rejected and denounced” her comments.
Bahrain also welcomed the BJP’s decision to suspend Sharma over “provocation to Muslims’ feelings and incitement to religious hatred.”
Gulf countries are a major destination for India’s overseas workers, accounting for 8.7 million out of a worldwide total of 13.5 million, Indian foreign ministry figures show.
They are also big importers of produce from India and elsewhere, with Kuwait importing 95 percent of its food according to the trade minister.
Kuwaiti media have reported that the government asked New Delhi for an exemption from India’s surprise ban on wheat exports over food security and inflation worries.

Turkey’s aid lifeline to war-torn Syria hangs by a thread

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake inspect aid trucks in Turkey. (AFP)
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake inspect aid trucks in Turkey. (AFP)
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Turkey’s aid lifeline to war-torn Syria hangs by a thread

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake inspect aid trucks in Turkey. (AFP)
  • Many fear Cilvegozu crossing will close to UN trucks from July 10
  • It’s going to be a catastrophe if the resolution is not renewed
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

CILVEGOZU: Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid queue bumper-to-bumper amid the olive groves at the Turkish-Syrian border, waiting to be allowed across into war-torn Syria.

Inside are baby nappies and blankets, but also 15-kilo (33-pound) bags of flour, bulghur wheat, sugar, chickpeas and peanut-based pastes for children suffering from malnutrition.
Each month the UN sends some 800 lorries through the Cilvegozu crossing to deliver aid to millions in need in Syria’s last major opposition bastion.
The frontier post, called Bab Al-Hawa on the Syrian side, is the only point of passage allowed for UN relief supplies to reach the Idlib stronghold.
But many fear the crossing will close to UN trucks from July 10, cutting off large swathes of the Idlib population from desperately needed assistance.
Russia, an ally of the Damascus regime, has threatened to use its veto power at a UN Security Council vote and block efforts to renew permission for the cross-border deliveries.

BACKGROUND

• Russia, an ally of the Damascus regime, has threatened to use its veto power at a UN Security Council vote and block efforts to renew permission for the cross-border deliveries.

• Observers say Russia is using it as a bargaining chip in the face of punishing sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Observers say Russia is using it as a bargaining chip in the face of punishing sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I think it’s going to be a catastrophe if the resolution is not renewed,” senior UN humanitarian official Mark Cutts said last week as he visited a UN trans-shipment hub near the border.
Eleven years into Syria’s civil war, 3 million people live under the rule of militants in the Idlib bastion on the Turkish border.
Half of them have been uprooted from their homes in other parts of the country and rely heavily on international aid.
Also visiting on Thursday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US envoy to the UN, said she feared what would happen if supplies could no longer transit through Bab Al-Hawa.
“It’s going to increase the suffering,” she said.
Russia has argued aid can instead transit via Damascus-controlled parts of the country across conflict lines. But critics have argued this would mean far less aid to opposition-held areas.
In the Turkish province of Hatay, Syrian rescue worker Ammar Al-Selmo described conditions inside Idlib to the visiting US envoy, and said the cross-border authorization not being renewed would be disastrous.
“There is no alternative for this mandate. Cross-line aid is not an alternative,” said the member of the White Helmets, a group most known for rescuing civilians after Russian air strikes on opposition-held areas.
Rebel backer Turkey is especially keen to maintain the flow of aid into Syria as it does not want to add to the 3.7 million refugees already on its soil.
Already Ankara has said it plans to return 1 million Syrians to a strip of land it seized from Syrian Kurds further east along the border, a project that has angered Damascus.
As trucks were scanned one by one in Cilvegozu, Turkish official Orhan Akturk sought to be reassuring.
“Our local nongovernmental organizations will continue to bring in aid whatever happens,” said the vice-governor of the surrounding Hatay province.
A humanitarian worker said the Turkish Red Crescent had offered to ferry in all the humanitarian assistance on the UN’s behalf.
Turkish Red Crescent chief Kerem Kinik, whose organization sends an average of 500 trucks across the border each month, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
But Sara Kayyali, Syria researcher at Human Rights Watch, was dubious.
There are very few “viable alternatives to the UN’s cross-border operation,” she said.
It would be difficult for Turkish charities and other international nongovernmental organizations to match the scope of the UN operation or even donor confidence in it, she said.
At a camp for displaced families inside Idlib, 39-year-old Mohammad Harmoush said he, his wife and six children depended on the aid from abroad.
“The aid deliveries are critical for us. If they were interrupted, it would be a disaster,” he said.

Iran to face censure amid stalled nuclear talks

Iran to face censure amid stalled nuclear talks
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Iran to face censure amid stalled nuclear talks

Iran to face censure amid stalled nuclear talks
  • The coordinator of the talks, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell, warned in a tweet this weekend that the possibility of returning to the accord was ‘shrinking’
  • A key sticking point of the negotiations is Tehran’s demand for Washington to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the official US list of terror groups
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

VIENNA: Major European countries and the United States are expected to seek to censure Iran as the UN atomic watchdog started meeting on Monday with talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal stalled.
The resolution drafted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany is a sign of their growing impatience as diplomats warn the window to save the landmark agreement is closing.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors meets Monday through Friday in Vienna.
If the resolution urging Iran to “cooperate fully” with the IAEA is adopted, it will be the first motion censuring Iran since June 2020.
Talks to revive the accord started in April 2021 with the aim of bringing the United States back into the deal, lifting sanctions and getting Iran to scale back its stepped-up nuclear program.
The 2015 landmark deal — promising Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs in its nuclear program — started to fall apart in 2018 when the then US president Donald Trump withdrew from it.
Talks to revive the agreement have stalled in recent months.
The coordinator of the talks, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell, warned in a tweet this weekend that the possibility of returning to the accord was “shrinking.”
In a report late last month, the IAEA said it still had questions that were “not clarified” regarding traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites, which Iran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.
“The agency remains ready to re-engage without delay with Iran to resolve these matters,” IAEA head Rafael Grossi said in his opening statement to the board.
“I hope that as a result of the deliberations of the board this week, we will come out of this with a sense of commitment to solve these things once and for all — because as I said, this it not going to disappear,” he told reporters later Monday.
Iran will reject the resolution, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state TV.
“Not only do we not view the resolution as constructive, but we believe it will have a negative impact both on the general direction of our cooperation with the IAEA and on our negotiations,” he said.
Kelsey Davenport, an expert with the Arms Control Association, told AFP a resolution was “necessary to send a message that there are consequences for stonewalling the agency and failing to meet safeguards obligations.”
“There is no excuse for Iran’s continued failure to provide meaningful cooperation with the agency’s investigation,” she said.
China and Russia — who with Britain, France and Germany are parties to the Iran nuclear deal — have warned that any resolution could disrupt the negotiation process.
Despite the tensions, negotiations are unlikely to fall apart, said Clement Therme, associate researcher at the Rasanah International Institute for Iranian Studies.
“Given the war in Ukraine, the Europeans are not ready to trigger a new crisis with Iran when they are already dealing with a crisis with Russia” which invaded its neighbor in February, he said.
The resolution would be worded “in a way that does not close the door to further negotiations,” said Therme.
A key sticking point of the negotiations is Tehran’s demand for Washington to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran’s military, from the official US list of terror groups.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has refused to do so ahead of tough November midterm elections.
According to the latest IAEA report, the Islamic republic now has 43.1 kilogrammes (95 pounds) of 60-percent-enriched uranium.
If enriched to 90 percent, this could be used to make a bomb in under 10 days, Davenport warned in a report last week.
“Weaponizing would still take one to two years, but that process would be more difficult to detect and disrupt once Iran moved the weapons-grade uranium from its declared enrichment facilities,” Davenport said.
Iran has always denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon.
Grossi told reporters on Monday that it would be “a matter of just a few weeks” before Iran could get enough material needed for a nuclear weapon if they continued to develop their program.

El-Sisi launches initiative to provide 30 million coronavirus vaccines to African countries

El-Sisi launches initiative to provide 30 million coronavirus vaccines to African countries
Updated 06 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi launches initiative to provide 30 million coronavirus vaccines to African countries

El-Sisi launches initiative to provide 30 million coronavirus vaccines to African countries
  • El-Sisi said that “the capabilities of Egypt (in vaccine production) are available to the African brothers”
  • Egypt signed a partnership agreement with China last year to manufacture the Chinese Sinovac vaccine in Egypt
Updated 06 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has announced an Egyptian initiative to provide 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to African countries, in coordination with the African Union.

During his participation in the dialogue session of the African health medical conference and exhibition “African Health ExCon,” El-Sisi said that “the capabilities of Egypt are available to the African brothers.”

El-Sisi was speaking at the launch of the conference, held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (Al-Manara Center for International Conferences) in the Fifth Settlement in New Cairo.

More than 400 members from the Chamber of Health Care and a number of international and local companies will participate in the conference.

Egypt signed a partnership agreement with China last year to manufacture the Chinese “Sinovac” vaccine in Egypt, and began producing the vaccine at the end of last June through the “Vaccera” Vaccine Company, owned by the Egyptian government, which enables it to produce one million doses a day.

Egypt said at the time that it was keen to localize the vaccine industry, not only to meet the needs of its citizens but also to export to the African continent.

Bahaa Zeidan, head of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement and Medical Supply, said that the president’s directives are in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030, and support the existence of a dialogue platform between African countries to exchange experiences. He added that its objectives are consistent with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 to promote sustainable development for African peoples.

Zeidan said that El-Sisi’s directives to form a strategic reserve for all medical needs — whether for devices, medicines or laboratory supplies — had a great impact in tackling the coronavirus crisis and the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war that affected supply chains worldwide.

“In Africa, we need support to build the health sector on the continent, and the pandemic that we all faced has given us a very big lesson to learn from,” Constantino Chiunga, Zimbabwean vice president and minister of health, said during the conference.

“We need to learn, through our presence in Egypt, how Egypt’s experience was, how it was able to deal with diseases that come with water, and how it managed to tackle these problems,” he said.

