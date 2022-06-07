Man fatally shoots woman, self at supermarket in Germany
German police secure a street following an arrest in Sulzbach after two policemen were fatally shot in January. Two people were found dead Tuesday after a shooting in a supermarket in central Germany. (Reuters)
BERLIN: A man apparently fatally shot a woman and then himself at a supermarket in central Germany on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. in the small town of Treysa, and police quickly said there was no danger to the public.
Witnesses reported that a man shot a woman in the supermarket and immediately afterward apparently killed himself, police said in a statement. They said there was no indication that anyone else was involved.
No one other than the 53-year-old woman and the 58-year-old man was hurt, police said. They gave no information on what, if any, relationship there was between the two, and said that the background to what happened remains under investigation.
JAKARTA: Indonesia and Malaysia have both summoned India’s envoys in their countries over “derogatory” remarks made about the Prophet Muhammad by two officials with the South Asian nation’s ruling party, their foreign ministries said Tuesday.
It comes as anger spreads across the Arab and Muslim world, with various Middle Eastern nations summoning New Delhi’s envoys and a Kuwaiti supermarket removing Indian products.
Remarks by a spokeswoman for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who has since been suspended, sparked the furor.
Another official, the party’s media chief for Delhi, posted a tweet last week about the Prophet that was later deleted.
Indonesian foreign ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah told AFP that India’s ambassador in Jakarta, Manoj Kumar Bharti, was summoned on Monday, with the government lodging a complaint about anti-Muslim rhetoric.
In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry said Indonesia — the most populous Muslim-majority country — “strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks” made by “two Indian politicians” against the Prophet Muhammad.
The tweet did not mention the officials by name but was an apparent reference to BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and the party’s Delhi media chief Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the BJP, according to Indian media reports.
Malaysia also “unreservedly condemns the derogatory remarks” by the Indian politicians, its foreign ministry said in a statement late Tuesday, adding that it had conveyed its “total repudiation” to India’s envoy.
“Malaysia calls upon India to work together in ending the Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability,” it said.
Modi’s party, which in the past decade has established dominance in India by championing Hindu identity, has frequently been accused of discriminatory policies toward the country’s Muslim minority.
On Sunday, it suspended Sharma for expressing “views contrary to the party’s position” and said it “respects all religions.”
Sharma said on Twitter that her comments had been in response to “insults” made against the Hindu god Shiva.
But the remarks, which stoked protests among Muslims in India, sparked another backlash from Indonesia’s Muslim community.
Sharma’s words were “irresponsible, insensitive, caused inconvenience and hurt the feelings of Muslims worldwide,” Indonesian Ulema Council senior executive Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim said in a statement Monday.
He said the remarks also contradicted the United Nations resolution to combat Islamophobia, which was adopted in March.
KYIV: Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of detaining some 600 people, mainly journalists and pro-Kyiv elements in the southern region of Kherson, which Moscow’s military now holds in its grip.
“According to our information, some 600 people are ... being held in specially converted basements in the region of Kherson,” said Tamila Tacheva, the Ukraine presidency’s permanent representative in the Crimea, the peninsula to the south of Kherson which Moscow annexed in 2014.
Tacheva said the bulk of those being held were “journalists and militants” who organized “pro-Ukrainian gatherings” in Kherson (city) and the region around it after it was occupied by Russian forces in the wake of the invasion launched in late February.
“According to our information, they are being held in inhuman conditions and are victims of torture,” Tacheva added without giving further details.
Some Ukrainians held in the Kherson region — civilians but also detained combatants — have been sent to jails in Crimea, she added.
Straddling the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the Kherson region was home to around a million people before the invasion. However, thousands have fled the key port on the Dnipro River since the Russians targeted the city, which became the first major urban center to fall in the first week of March.
MILAN: Italian agents on Tuesday confiscated 4.3 tons of cocaine with a street value of nearly a quarter-billion euros (dollars) in the northeastern port city of Trieste, dealing a blow to Colombia’s feared Gulf Clan in one of the largest drug busts ever in Europe.
Arrest warrants were being executed for 38 people on suspicion of international drug trafficking in Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Colombia. The seizure was carried out by Italian financial police and coordinated by anti-mafia investigators, following a yearlong investigation that also involved US Homeland Security.
The undercover operation “took another strong tackle to one of the most important groups of Colombian narcos,” anti-mafia investigators said in a statement in English.
Last month, the Gulf Clan’s alleged boss was extradited from Colombia to the United States. Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, better known by the alias Otoniel, faces US indictments in three federal courts.
Colombian President Iván Duque at the time of the extradition compared him to Pablo Escobar, the late former head of the Medellin drug cartel, calling him “the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world.” The former rural warlord had stayed on the run for more than a decade by corrupting state officials and aligning himself with combatants on the left and right.
Authorities in Italy estimate that criminal groups paid 96 million euros ($102 million) for the cocaine, which would have been worth 240 million euros on the Italian market. Undercover agents infiltrated the drug smuggling chain, which operated in the northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy, the Lazio region including Rome and the southern region of Calabria on the tip of Italy’s boot.
During the investigation, undercover agents were involved in 19 “controlled deliveries,” which led to the identification of key traffickers both at the intermediary and international levels.
Along with the drug, agents also seized 1.8 million euros in cash as well as vehicles allegedly used for trafficking, including a big-rig truck.
BARCELONA: A Spanish judge will travel to Israel to seek testimony from the head of tech company NSO, the maker of the controversial Pegasus spyware used in tapping politicians’ phones in Spain, the country’s National Court said Tuesday.
The court said that José Luis Calama has decided to lead a judicial commission that will travel to Israel to “take testimony from the CEO of the company that commercializes the Pegasus program.”
Shalev Hulio is the CEO of the Tel Aviv-based NSO Group. The court gave no date for the judge’s trip.
When asked for comment by The Associated Press, a NSO Group’s spokesperson said: “NSO operates under a strict legal framework, and is confident that this will be the result any government inquiry will reach.”
The information was made public after the judge removed the seal of secrecy from the case concerning the hacking of the cellphones of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Spain’s ministers of defense and interior in May and June 2021.
The cyberattack coincided with a diplomatic rift between Spain and Morocco. But Spain’s government, which took the case to Spanish court on discovering the hacks last month, has only said that the hacks came from an “external” power. Moroccan officials have yet to speak on the matter.
NSO says that it only sells its Pegasus spyware to governments for security purposes. Pegasus has been linked to the hacking of other political leaders and activists in other countries. NSO has denied playing any part of this apparent misuse of its evasive technology that has come to light thanks to the work of digital-rights groups inspecting individual phones.
Judge Calama also cited Spain’s Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, to answer questions on July 5.
The court also said that the judge had already questioned the former chief of Spain’s intelligence agency, Paz Esteban, who was fired after the phone hacking was revealed. In what is apparently a separate use of Pegasus by Spain, Esteban acknowledged that her agency had used the technology to tap the phones of some Catalan separatist politicians.
LONDON: Human Rights Watch has accused Poland and Belarus of “severe ill-treatment of migrants and asylum-seekers,” as hundreds of people from the Middle East and Central Asia attempt to cross into the EU via the Polish border.
The group claimed Poland frequently pushed people traveling from countries including Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, and Afghanistan back across its border, sometimes violently, contravening the right to asylum and the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights.
As a result, migrants had been left stranded in Belarus where they faced “serious abuses, including beatings and rape by border guards and other security forces.”
HRW said it had spoken to nine people who had been trapped in the “inhospitable” border area, who documented how they had been treated.
While some said Polish border guards had provided them with food, water, and other vital products, interviewees recalled how they had been stranded, sometimes forced to wander through swampland, forests, and rivers, drinking what little water they could source when refused entry into Poland.
Other interviewees said they had been beaten with batons by the Poles. At least one person is known to have drowned after being pushed back by Polish border guards, and another went missing in the area in March 2022.
A Kurdish migrant, identified only as Ramzah, told HRW: “When the border guards came, we asked for asylum and showed them papers where we had written ‘asylum’ in Polish and English. They told us, ‘you don’t need those papers’ and threw them away.”
An asylum-seeker called Malid, fleeing from Iran, said: “We had walked in freezing cold and snow for seven to eight hours when Belarusian guards caught us, and we were wet, tired, and without energy. After forcing us to pay money, they took us to the Polish border and made us go through.
“We walked about two or three kilometers in Poland before we got arrested. They destroyed our phones, and they took my bank card … I asked them to show us respect and because I did, I was kicked, punched, tasered, and pepper sprayed.”
HRW also spoke to Polish border guards who confirmed that they frequently pushed people back across the border into Belarus.
The actions of Belarusian border guards, meanwhile, were significantly worse. Belarus constructed a makeshift camp at Bruzgi to house 4,000 people in November 2021, which has since been dismantled, and it was so basic that people had no heat or electricity, were forced to sleep on wooden pallets, and were fed only biscuits, once a day, by the authorities.
Stories of abuse against migrants were common, including extortion, violence, and rape.
One refugee called Abdullah, told HRW: “They (the Belarusian guards) forced us to stand in knee-high water for approximately 40 to 60 minutes while they ridiculed us. It was freezing cold, snow everywhere. Then they told us to cross the river. We had no option. They told us, ‘go or we shoot you.’
“My friend drowned in the river as he couldn’t swim. Another was swept down the river and disappeared, and two of us made it across but were later pushed back.”
Another, named Rekan, claimed the Belarusians had set dogs on him.
“One time we were surrounded by border guards, and I sat down screaming and the dog bit me. The guards were just laughing. I couldn’t run. Another time, I woke up in my sleeping bag feeling pain in my foot and saw how the dog was biting my toes. I screamed and pleaded with the guards to remove the dog.”
The interviewee named Ramzah also said sexual assaults were commonplace in Bruzgi.
“When it was the women’s turn to shower, the border guards and police went inside to watch them. I saw that once, but I don’t know if anything else inside the tent happened to the women and girls,” he added.
Polish human rights lawyer, Ola Chrzanowska, told HRW that one of her clients, a 35-year-old female Iraqi refugee who fled across the border with her 16-year-old daughter, had been raped by Belarusian border guards in front of her daughter at a facility by the camp.
Lydia Gall, senior Europe and Central Asia researcher at HRW, said: “It’s unacceptable that an EU country is forcing people, many fleeing war and oppression, back into what can only be described as hellish conditions in Belarus.
“To prevent further deaths, abuse, and suffering, Polish authorities should immediately stop pushbacks to Belarus,” she added.