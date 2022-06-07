You are here

  • Home
  • Marathon dhow race seeks to preserve ancient Gulf heritage

Marathon dhow race seeks to preserve ancient Gulf heritage

Marathon dhow race seeks to preserve ancient Gulf heritage
Sailors participate in an annual long-distance dhow sailing race, known as Al-Gaffal, near Sir Bu Nair island, Sharjah, UAE, June 4, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m58hu

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Marathon dhow race seeks to preserve ancient Gulf heritage

Marathon dhow race seeks to preserve ancient Gulf heritage
  • Dhow racing enthusiasts are competing in the 100km Al-Gaffal, beginning at Sir Bu Nair island, Sharjah, and finishing at the Burj Al-Arab in Dubai
  • The Al-Gaffal dhow race is an acknowledgement to returning pearl divers who had journeyed out to sea in pursuit of their catch
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

SIR BU NAIR, United Arab Emirates: Under a blazing sun, far from the skyscrapers and SUVs of modern Dubai, hundreds of enthusiasts took to Gulf waters in traditional wooden vessels, keen to preserve an ancient heritage.
Around Sir Bu Nair, a teardrop-shaped island roughly 100 kilometers (60 miles) from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, two of seven emirates that make up the UAE, 118 teams raced dhows, the sailboats that have plied the Arabian peninsula’s waters for centuries.
“I started about 10 years ago, when I was 23, with my father and my brothers,” one of the sailors, Abdullah Al-Mheiri, told AFP under the setting sun.
He had just ventured out across choppy waters with 11 crew mates to take part in the Al-Gaffal dhow race, a gruelling annual tournament that stretches from early morning to early afternoon.
On one dhow, the crew, clad in white robes, toiled to unfurl a white sail, pulling at arm’s length on ropes and then scrambling for balance as the giant fabric caught the wind.
For Mheiri, taking part is his way of paying tribute to his heritage — Al-Gaffal refers to the return of fishermen to Dubai’s coasts after journeying out to sea.
Like much of the Gulf prior to the discovery of oil, the settlements that now make up the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, were formed largely around maritime activities, notably pearl-diving using the once-ubiquitous dhows.
But with the establishment of the federation in 1971 and the advent of oil driven development, the UAE’s economic activity would swiftly balloon to become the Arab world’s second largest after Saudi Arabia.
Despite sitting on relatively low oil wealth compared to its neighbors, the emirate of Dubai saw a spectacular rise, capitalizing on its strategic location to transform itself into a finance, air travel and tourism hub.
But away from the flitting of social media influencers and luxury high-rises, Mheiri prefers the quiet respite that he finds on the open sea.
The race’s starting point, Sir Bu Nair, is ideal, he believes, as it is also home to a nature reserve.
“We have lived with the sea for hundreds of years,” he said. “Preserving the environment is a duty.”
According to the UN’s cultural agency UNESCO, the island “is one of the most important hawksbill nesting sites within the entire Arabian Gulf and certainly by far the most important location in the UAE.”
Preserving heritage is vital for the organizers of Al-Gaffal and they have sought to set an example with the competing sailboats, which are not fitted with engines.
“One of the most important messages we send is the transmission of this heritage from one generation to the next,” tournament director Mohammed Al-Falahi told AFP.
“But the fact is that it also doesn’t pose a risk for nature,” he added. “We haven’t forgotten that Sir Bu Nair is a nature reserve that shelters many species of turtles” in the Gulf.
The teams of sailing enthusiasts set off at dawn on Saturday, at times battling the searing heat as much as the waters.
Their sails hoisted, the vessels caught the wind, like white clouds floating across the expanse of blue, toward the Dubai shoreline, where the nearby Burj Al-Arab hotel towers in the shape of a sail.

Topics: Al-Gaffal Sir Bu Nair dhow racing United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Related

Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension video
Dubai’s annual Al-Gaffal dhow race returns after COVID-19 suspension
Emirates hosts $2.7 million race for traditional dhow ships photos
Offbeat
Emirates hosts $2.7 million race for traditional dhow ships

‘Ashkal’: Cannes’ Tunisian title is unnerving but a little bizarre

‘Ashkal’: Cannes’ Tunisian title is unnerving but a little bizarre
Tunisian director Youssef Chebbi’s ‘Ashkal’ is his first feature-length film. Supplied
Updated 07 June 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Ashkal’: Cannes’ Tunisian title is unnerving but a little bizarre

‘Ashkal’: Cannes’ Tunisian title is unnerving but a little bizarre
Updated 07 June 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: A fiery thriller that blends policework with elements of science fiction and the supernatural, Cannes Film Festival title “Ashkal” is Tunisian director Youssef Chebbi's debut feature-length work — and it premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the recently concluded festival.

The director is known for his previous short films, including one on human trafficking, and also the award-clinching documentary “Babylon.” Watching “Ashkal,” it seems that the auteur used his earlier experience with shorts for his latest outing, a thriller set in a shadowy world.   

The film unfolds in the Gardens of Carthage in north Tunis just after the Arab Spring. Supplied

The film unfolds in the Gardens of Carthage in north Tunis just after the Arab Spring. It is in this uneasy, disquieting setting that Chebbi sets in motion his mysterious murders. Construction has been halted after President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was ousted in the face of angry public protests. An eerie suburb with half-finished apartment blocks could not have been a better setting for what “Ashkal” brings to the big screen. 

A gruesome burnt body is found at an incomplete building site, forcing the police to question whether it is murder or suicide by self-immolation. Two detectives, Fatma (Fatma Oussaifi) and Batal (Mohamed Houcine Grayaa), are tasked with digging deeper into the mystery, but before they can get to grips with it another burnt body is discovered. The hunt for a killer is on, but it seems the perpetrator is always one step ahead as the atmosphere gets tense and a nauseating sense of violence filters into the characters’ psyche. Against this backdrop, the Truth and Dignity Commission seek to address police corruption and get justice for the victims of state torture.

The film unfolds at night and cinematographer Hazem Berrabah has managed to ensure an overwhelming sense of melancholy and it is with this in mind that “Ashkal” gets a little bizarre in its third act, hopping from scientific detection to the supernatural. It fumbles here and seems to lose its way, ending without a plausible explanation for its strange off-course journey. However, Berrabah’s camera work and lighting superbly recreate the melancholic mood and setting — it is unnerving the way he plays around with dark shadows.

Topics: review

Director Mounia Akl’s ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’ to debut in North America

Director Mounia Akl’s ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’ to debut in North America
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Director Mounia Akl’s ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’ to debut in North America

Director Mounia Akl’s ‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’ to debut in North America
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese director Mounia Akl’s “Costa Brava, Lebanon” is set to make its North American debut in July.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, international film and video distributor Kino Lorber has picked up the North American rights to the dark tale set amid a raging climate crisis in near-future Lebanon.

Akl’s directorial debut premiered in the Venice Film Festival’s Orizzonti Extra sidebar last year and stars Lebanese actress and director Nadine Labaki alongside “The Band’s Visit” star Saleh Bakri.

Kino Lorber is planning a theatrical release for the film on July 15.

The 32-year-old filmmaker’s haunting and upsetting feature was originally meant to depict a dystopian Lebanon in 2030 at its worst.

“I tried to imagine this dystopian future where none of our problems had been solved and the country was an extreme version of itself,” Akl previously told Arab News.

“It was somehow a way for me to imagine the worst for myself in the same way you sometimes want to explore your trauma in a cathartic way. It was a way for me to imagine the worst in my mind as a way of avoiding the worst happening in my mind and in life.”

But Lebanon’s crisis deepened as Akl and her team got closer to shooting the movie. “The reality of Lebanon became more tragic and more dystopian than even the dystopia that I imagined in 2030,” she said.

In the film, the now trash-filled surroundings of Lebanon’s “Costa Brava” had meant to be the free-spirited Badri family’s getaway utopia from the pollution and social unrest of Beirut. But their dreams were trashed when construction of a landfill site started next door to the family’s home.

Costa Brava is an actual landfill in Lebanon that opened in April 2016 as one of two sites advertised by the Lebanese government as a solution to the eight-month trash crisis the country had experienced the year before. However, within two weeks of its opening, residents and activists launched protests at the site demanding its closure.

French Algerian model Loli Bahia lands her first Chanel campaign

French Algerian model Loli Bahia lands her first Chanel campaign
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

French Algerian model Loli Bahia lands her first Chanel campaign

French Algerian model Loli Bahia lands her first Chanel campaign
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Shortly after opening Chanel’s Grand Prix-inspired resort 2023 show in Monte Carlo, Monaco, last month, French Algerian model Loli Bahia has landed her first-ever campaign for the storied luxury maison.

The 19-year-old rising star features in Chanel’s Metiers d’Art spring 2022 campaign, shot by fashion photographer Mikael Jansson.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lolibahiaa

Initiated by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel herself, Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show is an annual celebration of creatives — such as embroiderers, feather workers, goldsmiths and milliners — offering a platform for the design talents to showcase their unique craftsmanship and the breadth of their work.

In the campaign, Bahia displays the exceptional savoir faire of artisans via tailored jackets, logo-emblazoned leather gloves, wide-brimmed hats, embellished mini-dresses and ornate bangles, necklaces and earrings.

For the 2022 show, which took place in December, Artistic Director Virginie Viard chose to show the collection at the Le19M building in the 19th arrondissement in Paris.

The new campaign was unveiled just before the fashion house’s repeat showcase of the Metiers d’Art spring 2022 collection in Florence, Italy, on June 7.

At just 19, the half-Algerian catwalker is quickly shaping up to be one of the most in-demand models in the industry, becoming a runway fixture in just a couple of months after a breakthrough spring 2022 fashion month, where she walked in 65 shows.

Bahia, who is signed to Women Management Paris and Modern Paris, made her runway debut in 2020 at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2021 show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lolibahiaa

She has gone on to strut down the catwalks of a host of prestigious labels that most models can only dream of, including Chanel, Schiaparelli, Fendi, Givenchy, Versace, Lanvin and Valentino, to name but a few.

She has also featured in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Courreges and Max Mara in addition to starring on the cover of Vogue Italia.

The model opened Chanel’s resort 2023 show wearing a red-and-white tweed blazer and trousers paired with a metallic silver shirt and embroidered tweed dad cap – the look, sans cap, was later spotted on Hollywood star Kristen Stewart on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

“Such an honor to have opened this show,” wrote Bahia on Instagram after the runway presentation.

Topics: Loli Bahia Chanel

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ a rip roaring finale for fan favorite franchise

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ a rip roaring finale for fan favorite franchise
‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is playing in cinemas now. Supplied
Updated 06 June 2022
Raffi Boghosian

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ a rip roaring finale for fan favorite franchise

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ a rip roaring finale for fan favorite franchise
Updated 06 June 2022
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: “Jurassic World Dominion” marks the finale of the new and original “Jurassic” trilogies, but fan excitement is far from extinct. “Dominion” sees a world where dinosaurs have escaped their cages and humans struggle to live alongside, and fight against, the prehistoric beasts.

“That’s what is kind of interesting about this film as far as a ‘Jurassic’ film goes. It’s unlike any of the previous films because we are able to take the action around the world,” said Hollywood star Chris Pratt, who plays the role of Owen Grady, a dinosaur researcher employed by the Jurassic World park in the film. “It’s not just on an island. We’re talking about dinosaurs ripping through cities,” he added.

While the film promises pulse-pounding action, perhaps more highly anticipated are the returning stars from the fan favorite 1993 classic.

“What I love so much as a fan is that these characters are coming back, not just as cameos. They are central to the narrative. You are really spending time with Laura and Sam and Jeff and I was geeking out the whole time,” said Bryce Dallas Howard.

Howard takes on the role of Claire Dearing, the park operations manager of Jurassic World, prior to the abandonment of the park in 2015 upon the escape of the terrifying Indominus Rex.

“Jurassic World Dominion” is off to a roaring start. Supplied

The legacy of the over $5 Billion “Jurassic” franchise is a lot for “Dominion” to live up to. The original “Jurassic Park” changed film history with its visual effects, laying the foundation for modern day CGI while still holding its own nearly 30 years later.

However, “Jurassic World Dominion,” which is playing in theaters across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is already off to a great start, and kicked off at the international box office with a mighty $55.4 million before it opens in the US on June 10.

“Steven Spielberg, how he interpreted it and made these first couple of movies is special and then of course the technology happened to coincide with his movie and it changed movies forever,” said US actor Jeff Goldblum, adding “Colin Trevorrow, once he took over these three “World” movies has done a bang up job I think. So, we keep delivering what people seem to enjoy, and I think with this next one, it’s going to be a grand finale.”

Topics: Jurassic World Dominion

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal ties the knot in Spain

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal ties the knot in Spain
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal ties the knot in Spain

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal ties the knot in Spain
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Congratulations are in order for Nora Attal. The British-Moroccan model got married to her longtime partner, Victor Bastidas, this week. The newlyweds tied the knot against the backdrop of orange and palm trees in a stunning outdoor ceremony in the presence of their loved ones in Ibiza, Spain.

The nuptials were attended by Attal’s family and close friends, including her parents Charlie and Bouchra, her siblings, Bastidas’s family and fellow models Vittoria Ceretti, Blesnya Minher and Mona Tougaard.

Nora Attal tied the knot with Victor Bastidas this week. Instagram

While Attal has not publicly announced her marriage to the cinematographer, she shared snippets from the wedding ceremony by way of Instagram Story reposts of videos and photos taken by the guests in attendance, who flew in from all over the world to attend the ceremony.

The 22-year-old model offered followers a quick glimpse of her nuptials, sharing a sneak peek of her elegant wedding dress, her walking down the aisle with her father and the fun-filled reception party to celebrate the newlyweds.

Attal said “I do” wearing a creamy white slip dress with thin straps, lace details and a ruffled hemline from Lanvin. She accessorized the elegant look with a long, lace-embroidered veil.

The model wore a creamy slip dress with lace details. Instagram

As for her hair and makeup, the new bride chose to keep it simple, opting for center-parted loose waves and a clean makeup look in the form of well-groomed eyebrows, rose lips and peachy eyeshadow.

After tying the knot, she changed into a short beaded mini dress as she danced the night away with her family and friends.

As for her hair and makeup, the new bride chose to keep it simple. Instagram

Attal announced her engagement to Bastidas in 2020.

Captioning a series of images of the proposal on Instagram, the 22-year-old model told her 45,000 followers: “Forever my life partner... @sictor.”

The proposal took place on a beach in Formentera, an island in Spain. Among the pictures the bride-to-be shared, Attal showed off her engagement ring — a round-cut solitaire.

Attal announced her engagement to Bastidas in 2020. Instagram

It is unclear when exactly the couple started dating, but Attal has worked with the UK-based cinematographer on multiple shoots, from magazine covers to brand deals.

They also recently appeared together in US label Ralph Lauren’s fashion campaign for Eid Al-Fitr, alongside Attal’s parents and two siblings.

Topics: Nora Attal

Latest updates

Shell lures Texans with green power from new US retail business
Shell lures Texans with green power from new US retail business
Saudi citizens can visit Thailand with 30-day no visa
Saudi citizens can visit Thailand with 30-day no visa
Israel mainly to blame for conflict: UN report
Israel mainly to blame for conflict: UN report
Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 
Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 
Marathon dhow race seeks to preserve ancient Gulf heritage
Marathon dhow race seeks to preserve ancient Gulf heritage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.