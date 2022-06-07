You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

As the only African nation, with the exception of Liberia, to remain independent during the colonization of the continent, Ethiopia has long held significance for and captivated the imaginations of African Americans.

In Black Land, Nadia Nurhussein delves into 19th- and 20th-century African American artistic and journalistic depictions of Ethiopia, illuminating the increasing tensions and ironies behind cultural celebrations of an African country asserting itself as an imperial power.

Nurhussein navigates texts by Walt Whitman, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Pauline Hopkins, Harry Dean, Langston Hughes, Claude McKay, George Schuyler, and others, alongside images and performances that show the intersection of African America with Ethiopia during historic political shifts.

From a description of a notorious 1920 Star Order of Ethiopia flag-burning demonstration in Chicago to a discussion of the Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie as Time magazine’s Man of the Year for 1935, Nurhussein illuminates the growing complications that modern Ethiopia posed for American writers and activists.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

