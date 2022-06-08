10 killed, 50 injured in train derailment in Iran

TEHRAN: A passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran early Wednesday, killing at least 10 passengers and injuring 50 more, some critically, state TV said.
The report said the number of casualties could rise, though initial details about the disaster remained unclear.
Four of the seven cars in the train derailed in the early morning darkness near the desert city of Tabas, the report said.
Rescue teams on ambulances and three helicopters were arriving in the remote area where communication is poor.
The derailment happened some 50 kilometers (30 miles) to Tabas, about 550 kilometers (340 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran, on the rail that links the town to the central city of Yazd.
The report said the crash is under investigation but reports say train crashed into an excavator.
Another train crash in 2016 killed dozens and injuries of scores of people. Iran’s worst train disaster came in 2004, when a runaway train loaded with gasoline, fertilizer, sulfur and cotton crashed near the historic city of Neyshabur, killing some 320 people, injuring 460 others and damaging five villages.
Iran has some 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) of railway lines throughout a country about two and a half times the size of Texas. Its rail system sends both people and goods across the country, particularly in rural areas.
Iran also has some 17,000 annual deaths on its highways, one of the world’s worst traffic safety records. The high toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.
Ankara calls on Greece to demilitarize Aegean islands
Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties regarding armed forces on its eastern islands and says it has legal grounds to defend itself following hostile actions by Ankara
Updated 07 June 2022
AP
ANKARA: Turkey on Tuesday called on Greece to withdraw its armed forces from Aegean islands, warning that his country will challenge the status of the islands if it fails to demilitarize them.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint news conference with his North Macedonian counterpart, that Greece has been building a military presence on the Aegean islands in violation of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Paris Treaty. He said the islands were ceded to Greece on condition that they be kept demilitarized.
“The agreements are there but Greece is violating them. It’s arming them. If Greece does not stop this violation, the sovereignty of the islands will be brought up for discussion,” he said. “It’s that clear. You will abide by the agreements.”
BACKGROUND
Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties regarding armed forces on its eastern islands and says it has legal grounds to defend itself following hostile actions by Ankara including a long-standing threat of war if it extends its territorial waters.
Greece argues that Turkey has deliberately misinterpreted the treaties regarding armed forces on its eastern islands and says it has legal grounds to defend itself following hostile actions by Ankara including a long-standing threat of war if it extends its territorial waters.
The Turkish minister’s comments come amid a new escalation in tensions between the NATO allies that have a history of disputes over a range of issues including mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean Sea.
Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would stop talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, voicing displeasure at comments the Greek leader made during a recent US trip, including suggestions that Congress should block Turkey’s acquisition of F-16 fighter jets.
In Athens, Mitsotakis said restraint was needed on both sides of the Aegean due to the war in Ukraine.
“I think we are still very far from that point, far from the tension we had in the summer of 2020,” Mitsotakis said in reference to a time when tensions flared between Greece and Turkey over gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.
“Today, everyone needs to show restraint. Especially at a time when we are facing a very big challenge at NATO with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We must be united,” he said.
Cavusoglu said Ankara had sent two letters to the United Nations on the issue of the militarized islands and he called on Greece to respond to the letters.
“They are getting aggressive because they cannot respond to the letters,” the minister claimed.
Yemen negotiators accept UN road proposal on Taiz siege
Houthis accused of opening unpaved road to falsely claim that the siege has been lifted
Updated 07 June 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government negotiators in the UN-brokered talks over the siege of Taiz on Tuesday accepted a UN proposal for initially opening a main road in the besieged city of Taiz, achieving a breakthrough in the talks and as the truce continues to produce significant benefits.
Abdul Kareem Shaiban, the head of the government’s delegation at the talks in the Jordanian capital of Amman, said that the delegation supports the UN envoy’s efforts in reaching a deal on ending the Houthi siege on Taiz, urging the international community to order the Yemeni militia to implement the UN-brokered truce and stop obstructing ideas for alleviating the suffering of the Yemenis.
“We appreciate the positive role of the UN special envoy and his team, and we hope that he will exercise the necessary pressure and quick measures on the Houthi group to speed up the implementation of the opening of the main roads, and not allow it to manipulate and consume the time of the second truce,” Shaiban said in a statement, accusing the rebels of unilaterally opening small and unpaved roads in Taiz, apparently to ease international pressure on them to end the siege of Taiz.
We appreciate the positive role of the UN special envoy and his team, and we hope that he will exercise the necessary pressure and quick measures on the Houthi group to speed up the implementation of the opening of the main roads.
Abdul Kareem Shaiban, Head of the govt’s delegation at the talks in Amman
Aiming to end the impasse in talks in Amman, the UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, on Monday said he made a proposal to the two sides for opening a main road in Taiz and roads in other provinces as a first step for completely opening routes that were closed during the war.
“The parties have a moral and political responsibility to engage seriously and urgently with the UN proposal, prioritizing the interests of civilians and delivering immediate and tangible results to the people of Taiz and Yemen at large,” Grundberg’s office said in a statement, adding that his latest proposal considered the concerns of both sides and comments from the country’s civil society.
The current discussions on the Taiz siege and opening roads in other provinces are part of the UN-brokered truce that came into effect on April 2. Renewed for another two months, the truce significantly reduced hostilities across the country, allowed the resumption of commercial flights from the Houthi-held Sanaa airport and facilitated the arrival of fuel ships to the western city of Hodeidah.
Mistrust has overshadowed the talks on Taiz since they kicked off as both sides traded accusations over delays in opening roads in Yemen’s third-largest and most populated city. The Yemeni government said that the Houthis flatly rejected the idea of opening the main roads that link Taiz with Sanaa, Hodeidah and Aden and they alternatively suggested opening a rough and rarely used road.
The Houthis also accused the Yemeni government of refusing to open roads from areas under its control in the city. This week, residents and officials said that the Houthi bulldozers and trucks were seen clearing sands and opening an abandoned road that links the besieged town with other areas in the north and west.
The Houthi move has sparked angry reactions from disappointed residents and government officials and was widely deemed a one-sided step by the Houthis to claim they lifted the siege on Taiz.
“This is a very narrow, one-way and unpaved road,” Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a military officer, told Arab News by telephone.
“We want them to open Al-Huban road. This is the largest road in Taiz that links the city with the southern provinces and Taiz’s eastern countryside,” Al-Baher said.
The Yemeni official said the Houthis on Tuesday violated the truce in Taiz by launching artillery attacks that pounded army positions near an air-defense military base, northwest of Taiz.
Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran
The importance of international support for Ukraine was also discussed
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News
LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatar’s foreign minister on Monday and discussed issues of concern including the challenges posed by Iran.
Blinken and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also discussed the importance of advancing towards a reality where Israelis and Palestinians alike can enjoy equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity.
The importance of international support for Ukraine was also discussed, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.
Case not closed for survivors of 1967 Israeli attack on spy ship USS Liberty
Incident of June 8 amid Arab-Israeli war caused the loss of 34 American lives and injuries to 173 more
Vessel was sent by the Johnson administration to the Mediterranean Sea to monitor the conflict
Updated 07 June 2022
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Early in the morning of the fourth day of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, Israeli fighter jets flew a half-dozen reconnaissance flights over the USS Liberty, an American “intelligence ship” that was monitoring the conflict 15 miles north of the Sinai Peninsula. They did it several times.
The Liberty was originally a “victory” ship that supplied cargo to the Allies during World War II. It was later converted into an auxiliary technical research ship (AGTR-5) first deployed in 1965 to provide intelligence-gathering information for the National Security Agency, the chief US electronic intelligence gatherer and codebreaker.
When Israel launched a “pre-emptive” war against Egypt, Syria, and Jordan on June 5, 1967, then US President Lyndon Baines Johnson declared that America would remain “neutral.” The Liberty, which was not an assault vessel by any stretch of the imagination, was sent to the Mediterranean Sea to monitor the conflict.
Liberty Commander Capt. William L. McGonagle had asked Vice Admiral William Martin to provide an armed escort for his ship as it sailed to the coast of Egypt. But Martin said that the Liberty was, “a clearly marked American ship in international waters, not a participant in the conflict and not a reasonable subject for attack by any nation. Request denied,” according to documents published in the exhaustive 1979 book “Assault on the Liberty: The True Story of the Israeli Attack on an American Intelligence Ship” by Liberty survivor and officer James Ennes, who was on the ship’s bridge during the attack.
Flying a standard American flag, five feet tall and eight feet wide, the Liberty was clearly marked on all sides and was identifiable as an American ship to any naval force in the world.
After the attack was ordered, an Israeli fighter pilot reported that the Liberty might be an American ship, prompting the commander to repeat the order. The attack began at 1:57 p.m. on June 8.
For the Liberty’s 294 crew members, the attack was no ordinary “friendly fire” incident: It led to the tragic loss of the lives of 34 Americans and injuries to 173 more.
The tragedy was compounded, according to some, by the US government’s insistence during several inquiries on suppressing facts, defending Israel, and threatening to imprison survivors if the incident embarrassed Israel.
A US naval court of inquiry conducted a quick probe but only heard testimony from 14 crew members. Survivors say they were threatened with jail if they blamed Israel and that all testimony critical of Israel was redacted.
Several survivors said they believe Israel attacked the spy ship in an effort to sink it and kill all of its crew and then blame the sinking on Egypt to force the US to enter the war.
“The most important thing about this whole coverup is the coverup. It’s worse than what they did to us, and it has been going on for 55 years,” Phil Tourney, a Liberty attack survivor, said.
“They (the US government) owe survivors, their families, and most of all America. America was betrayed. Treason on the high seas by our own president, LBJ (Johnson), his flunkies, the Congress of the United States, and every president since LBJ to President Joe Biden hasn’t brought this up because it is something of a hot potato. If our ship goes down, they (the Israelis) are going to blame it on the Arab states.”
Israeli Mirage jets strafed the Liberty from bow to stern, killing seven Americans. The largest group died when an Israeli torpedo struck the ship, killing more than 25 sailors.
Electrician second mate, Mickey LeMay, said he saw a plane approach the Liberty just before 2 p.m.
“I looked to my right and a fighter jet was flying the same way we were. He wasn’t too high. We could have waved to each other he was so low. The plane was totally black and had no markings on it at all.
“As I turned to point to the plane that I saw, another plane, and this was the first strafing, came from bow to stern diagonally across us and strafed us. I looked down and there was blood coming out of me everywhere. I looked at (the lieutenant) and he looked just like me and he had blood coming out of everywhere,” LeMay added.
The lieutenant later died.
Don Pageler, who was helping the wounded, said the first airstrike killed more than seven shipmates and that around 25 were killed when one of several torpedoes struck the boat.
“Yes, we were flying our steaming colors, which I believe was a five-by-eight flag. And during the attack, that flag got so tattered that in the middle of the attack our signal man ran up our holiday colors, which was a seven-by-13 flag, which is a huge flag. Through all that they later said they did not see a flag,” said survivor Pageler, noting that the ship only had .50-caliber machine guns.
Pageler added that he later learned that Israel had claimed the Liberty had shelled its positions.
Another survivor, Larry Bowen, told Arab News: “The story hasn’t been told properly.
FASTFACTS
* Liberty was an auxiliary technical research ship sent to the Mediterranean to monitor the Arab-Israeli war.
* The Israeli air attack, which began at 1:57 p.m. on June 8, 1967, left 34 Americans dead and 173 injured.
“There wasn’t a full and impartial investigation by Congress; (as per) my understanding, by law they should have done that. The navy conducted a quick court of inquiry, (but) they interviewed only 14 crew members. But any one of the crew members who said anything disparaging about Israel got excised out of the final court of inquiry document. A lot of inputs got redacted.”
Bowen said the Israelis were firing at the wounded as they were being placed in lifeboats. That detail was redacted from the US Navy report.
“In our opinion, the attack was absolutely intentional. They knew well in advance that we were the USS Liberty. They actually had us on their war board in their war room early in the morning. They were overflying us in the morning. There was at least a half-dozen overflights before the attack.
“The crew would definitely say it was a deliberate attack. They knew who we were. We were flying the American flag. And when one got blown apart, the holiday colors (American flag) were raised,” Bowen added.
Israeli officials later said they did not know the Liberty was an American ship.
“But we actually had intercepts from the (Israeli) pilots to the ground control and one of the pilots radioed back, ‘it’s an American ship. I can see the flag.’ The person on ground control told him (the Israeli pilot), ‘hit the target,’” Bowen said.
There was no way that the Liberty could not be identified as an American ship, LeMay said.
“When you are circling the ship and shooting into the hull, you have the letters GTR 5 on the bow, port, and starboard, and on the stern port and starboard, and then, Liberty. As you are circling the ship, you have got all the identity telling you it is a US ship,” he added.
LeMay was injured during the first air attack and still has 52 pieces of shrapnel in his body.
He said: “And also, on top of that, there were only two ships in the world that looked like us, the Liberty and the Belmont, our sister ship. Other than that, no other ship in the world looked like us. And Israel is too good of a military to know if it was a US ship or an Egyptian ship. No way in the world could they think it was anything but a US ship.”
The survivors pointed out that a nearby American aircraft carrier, the USS Saratoga, had offered to send planes to help defend the Liberty, but the help was rejected by Johnson.
“The American Saratoga sent planes to our aid two times, but President Johnson called them back. And he would not let them come to defend us,” LeMay added. He said it was all about “not embarrassing Israel,” an ally.
“When you have the president of the United States ordering the admiral to call the planes (from the US Saratoga) back and not come to our aid. If the planes on the first group had come out, we would have only lost seven men. A lot of us, me included, would have been seriously injured. But that’s all we would have lost. But him calling the planes back allowed for another 25 great Americans to die.”
Israel convened an official inquiry on June 18 and reiterated the US inquiry conclusion exonerating Israel and calling the two-hour attack “an accident.”
On June 8, 2007, the 40th anniversary of the attack, the NSA acknowledged that the Liberty incident had “become the center of considerable controversy and debate.” It was not the agency’s intention, it said, “to prove or disprove any one set of conclusions, many of which can be drawn from a thorough review of this material,” available at http://www.nsa.gov/liberty.
On the same occasion, Mark Regev, the then Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman, called the attack “a tragic and terrible accident, a case of mistaken identity, for which Israel has officially apologized.”
Israel also paid reparations of $6.7 million to the injured survivors and the families of those killed in the attack, and another $6 million for the loss of the Liberty itself.
The Congressional Medal of Honor, normally presented at the White House by the president to America’s military heroes, was given to McGonagle a year after the attack by the secretary of the navy during a closed ceremony at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. President Johnson did not attend.
US envoy cautiously optimistic about Yemen peace prospects but says challenges persist
Lenderking said recently extended truce is the best hope for an end to the war but that all involved in the conflict must honor their commitments
He urged this period of relative calm to be used to tackle “the ticking time bomb” of oil tanker FSO Safer
Updated 07 June 2022
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: The UN-brokered truce in Yemen still faces serious challenges but its continuation offers the best hope for a permanent end to the seven-year war in the country, Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, said on Tuesday.
The truce began on April 2 and was renewed on June 2 for another two months. Last week, US President Joe Biden said he was encouraged by the extension. He also thanked the leaders of Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Egypt for their efforts to help restore normal daily life in the country, including the resumption of daily international flights to and from Sanaa, and encourage investment.
But Lenderking said that all parties, including the Houthis and their Iranian backers, must fulfill their commitments under the truce. The Houthis continue to hold hostage a number of Yemenis; 14 people were detained in December, including one who died in custody.
“I was very pleased that Iran welcomed the truce. That was a very good sign,” Lenderking said. “The United States would like to see Iran play a positive role in Yemen. Hitherto, they have not done so. On the contrary, they have fueled the conflict.
“They (Iran) have armed and trained and encouraged the Houthis to fire at civilians targets in their own country and in Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries. They have helped smuggle lethal material into Yemen.
“This is not the direction that Yemen needs to go. Yemen is trying to turn a corner away from a devastating conflict and move toward peace. So let Iran support that effort and that is something we would welcome.”
Lenderking said that the support of the Biden administration “has been indispensable” and, although mostly taking place behind the scenes, it has played a “pivotal role” in building an international consensus to help prevent those who “want to destabilize this conflict” from doing so.
“I think that the president taking the risk of prioritizing the Yemen conflict among others has born fruit and I think the international community has responded very well to United States leadership and diplomatic engagement on this file,” he added.
“I think our engagement with the Saudis, with the government of Oman and with the UAE in particular have been very strong and very impactful.”
He also praised Jordan for the support it has provided and said he remains optimistic about the prospects for lasting peace because of the overall progress made over the past few months, including the continuing truce.
“At the start of the year we saw over 400 attacks from Yemen into Saudi Arabia,” Lenderking said. “We had the January attacks on civilian targets in the UAE. Indeed, things looked very, very dire.
“But a number of factors came into play: I think strong diplomatic engagement, I think the fact that the Houthis were not able to take Marib over the course of a year and a half, despite the tremendous resources that they threw at that particular conflict.
“We have by no means achieved peace. We have not ended this war. We have to use the current momentum to push forward to reach into these other areas: a durable truce, political talks. These are the ways and the channels through which we get an ultimate end of the conflict.”
Lenderking said an important goal is to help Yemen’s government restore and improve basic services and economic stability for the people of the country. He highlighted the humanitarian contribution made by the US, which he said totals “about $4.5 billion over the term of the conflict.”
Another challenge that remains, he added, is the fate of the oil tanker FSO Safer. It has been moored in the Red Sea off the west coast of Yemen since the start of the conflict without maintenance and its condition has deteriorated, raising growing fears of a devastating oil spill. International donors have pledged more than $33 million to fund emergency work by a team of experts to make the vessel safe but officials said much more is needed to avert an environmental crisis that could undermine the peace efforts.
“Let’s use this period of relative calm and confidence-building to get the ticking time bomb which is the Safer tanker, with its 1.1 million barrels of oil, offloaded onto a safer vessel so we can avert an economic and humanitarian and economic disaster in the Red Sea,” Lenderking said, adding that there is concern about the possibility of an explosion.