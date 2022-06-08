Moody’s affirms credit rating of ‘A’ to Saudi Arabia with stable outlook

JEDDAH: By 2027, Portugal plans to generate 27 billion euros ($28.7 billion) in tourism revenues, as destinations ease restrictions and tourism gradually recovers, secretary of state for tourism, commerce and services said.
During the 116th Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Rita Marques told Arab News that the country expects to reach that number by 2027 after reaching 18 billion euros in 2019.
Tourism accounts for around 9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and 10 percent of its workforce, she said.
“It’s a very relevant economic sector for us, not only because of those numbers, but because it contributes immensely to the cohesion of the country,” she added.
According to her, the country has an up-to-date and fully functional tourism strategy which was designed in 2017. With that strategy, Portugal expects to increase their tourism revenues, she added.
Foreign direct investment is a key component of Portugal’s economy, not only in tourism, Marques said.
“We are getting more and more popular, not only from tourists but also for industrial investment plants,” she added
Before the pandemic, around 400,000 people were working in the tourism sector in Portugal. After the pandemic, however, 15 percent of the workforce were let go, Marques added.
She said that Portugal is currently trying to integrate migrants and immigrants looking for an alternative place to live in Europe.
When speaking about the potential of Saudi tourism, Portugal’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nuno Mathias, told Arab News that both countries share a sense of diversity.
He noted that the gastronomy and architecture of both countries are still valid in terms of roots and heritage.
“These are assets that both countries can relate to,” he said.
The ambassador said that Saudi Arabia is still a very raw country in terms of tourism, which attracts Portuguese tourists looking for discovery and rawness. “It’s part of our DNA as former explorers and discoverers,” he added.
Marques said that Portugal is also working on direct air connectivity between the two countries to increase Saudi arrivals.