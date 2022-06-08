Red Sea Film Fest invites movie makers to push limits in 48Hr Film Challenge

DUBAI: The 48Hr Film Challenge is back — the follow up iteration of the competition was announced on Wednesday by the Red Sea International Film Festival and movie makers in Saudi Arabia are gearing up to take part.

The short film competition, launched in 2020, is set to support local filmmakers while challenging them as they write, shoot and edit their creations in just two days.

The competition is a collaboration between the Alliance Française, the Consulate General of France in Jeddah, the French Embassy in Riyadh, the Red Sea International Film Festival, and La Fémis.

It will include three days of mentorship once through the selection process, followed by an intensive 48 hours where the selected teams will create their films while working around a set theme and incorporating surprise elements.

The shortlisted teams will be selected by a jury composed of award-winning actor and Head of Jury Dhafer L’Abdine, renowned filmmaker and journalist Wael Abu Mansour and Claude Mourieras, award winning French film director and screenwriter.

“The Saudi film industry gave us a glimpse of its potential with the vast variety of Saudi-made films that premiered in the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. We are merely scratching the surface, but competitions and programs like the 48Hr Film Challenge help us to seek out and uncover the untapped talent that is clearly prevalent in the Saudi film community and equip them with the knowledge and experience to create their own work,” said L’Abdine. “I have high hopes for the next generation of Saudi filmmakers, and I’m very excited to see what they accomplish.”

Teams must be between 2-5 participants and aged between 18-25 years old. Those selected from the applicants will enjoy three days of workshops, which will equip them with the knowledge and expertise to develop their film, from idea to final cut.

Jury screening will take place in November, where the jury will award the two winning teams with a trophy designed by artist Rabi Alakhras. Additionally, winning team leaders will go on to participate in a tailored educational residency program with renowned French cinematographers in 2023.