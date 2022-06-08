You are here

  • Home
  • Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation — New York Times

Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation — New York Times

Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation — New York Times
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI, lawyers said Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/85mcy

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation — New York Times

Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation — New York Times
  • In April, 13 unnamed sexual abuse survivors of Nassar submitted administrative tort claims against the FBI
  • Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for abusing young female gymnasts
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: More than 90 women plan to file lawsuits against the FBI, accusing former agents at the agency of botching the sex abuse investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the New York Times reported.
Olympic gymnastics gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney are among the women who will file lawsuits seeking total claims of more than $1 billion, the newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the women’s lawyer.
Their lawyer, John Manly, was not immediately available for comment.
The development comes two weeks after the US Justice Department said it will stand by its prior decision not to file criminal charges against former FBI agents accused of botching the investigation into Nassar in 2015.
In April, 13 unnamed sexual abuse survivors of Nassar submitted administrative tort claims against the FBI, seeking a total of $130 million from the FBI over similar allegations.
Nassar, who is also a former employee of Michigan State University, was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for abusing young female gymnasts entrusted to his care.
In September 2021, high profile Olympic gymnasts including Biles and Maroney gave heart-wrenching testimony before a US Senate panel about the sexual abuse they endured for years under Nassar’s care.
At that hearing, the gymnasts blasted the FBI for its mishandling of the investigation, with Biles accusing the bureau of turning a blind eye to all of Nassar’s victims.
A July 2021 report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz uncovered widespread and dire errors by the FBI that allowed Nassar to continue to abuse at least 70 more victims before he was finally arrested.
The report singled out two former FBI agents and said agents waited five weeks before conducting a phone interview with just one victim — Maroney — while failing to contact other victims.

Topics: United States FBI larry nassar Olympic gymnastics Simone Biles

Related

Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse
World
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse
Lawsuit accuses Harvard of ignoring sexual harassment by professor
World
Lawsuit accuses Harvard of ignoring sexual harassment by professor

Sri Lankan govt allows Muslims to perform Hajj if they pay in foreign currency

Sri Lankan govt allows Muslims to perform Hajj if they pay in foreign currency
Updated 32 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lankan govt allows Muslims to perform Hajj if they pay in foreign currency

Sri Lankan govt allows Muslims to perform Hajj if they pay in foreign currency
  • New requirement would reduce pressure on country’s economy, says religious affairs minister
  • Island nation unlikely to use 1,585 pilgrim quota this year as financial crisis worsens
Updated 32 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government has announced that Muslims would be allowed to perform Hajj this year provided they pay their travel costs in foreign currency, as the country faces its worst economic crisis in recent memory.

Last month, Sri Lanka’s umbrella association of pilgrimage organizers said its members would suspend operations because the cost of sending worshippers to Makkah — estimated at $10 million — would be too high for the country to bear when it is struggling with the worst financial downturn since independence in 1948, and has already defaulted on its foreign debt repayments.

The suspension was conditionally lifted by Religious Affairs Minister Vidura Wickremanayake on Tuesday, following consultations with Muslim parliamentarians and Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed, who also oversees Middle Eastern affairs.

“At the request of the Muslim groups led by Minister Ahamed, we have decided to fulfil the quota of pilgrims by requesting them to pay for their Hajj package in foreign currencies, which will not affect our national economy,” Wickremanayake told Arab News.

“I have requested the central bank to work out the modalities of working out this pilgrimage and they would help them find an easy passage to and from Makkah this year.”

Muslims make up almost 10 percent of the country’s population of 22 million, which is predominantly Buddhist.

This year, the country has been allocated a quota of 1,585 pilgrims to perform the Hajj, after Saudi Arabia announced it would allow 1 million foreign and domestic Muslims to travel to the holy sites in Makkah.

While it is unlikely that Sri Lanka would fill the entire quota, Ahamed, who discussed the issue with Wickremanayake, said that even sending a reduced number of pilgrims this year would help the country keep its allocation. This year’s number is already lower than in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic upended Hajj travel.

“Since the pilgrims have been asked to pay for their package in foreign currencies, we cannot expect to make use of the full quota this year. But it’s good to take some pilgrims to keep Sri Lanka’s quota intact for next year too when things would get eased,” Ahamed told Arab News.

“Three years ago, we got a Hajj quota of nearly 4,000 and this year we do not want to miss this 1,585 quota for Lankan pilgrims.”

One of Islam’s five main pillars of faith, the Hajj was restricted over coronavirus fears to just 1,000 people residing in Saudi Arabia in 2020. Last year, the Kingdom allowed 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic number of 2.5 million.

Prospective Sri Lankan pilgrims have to file their applications with the Ministry of Religious Affairs by Friday.

“I have asked those interested to make the necessary applications to the department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs on or before June 10,” said Ibrahim Sahib Ansar, director of the ministry’s department overseeing the logistics.

“There are 86 Hajj travel operators and some 15 reputed agents will be selected from them and the operations will be streamlined through them,” he added.

Topics: Sri Lanka Muslims hajj Vidura Wickremanayake

Related

Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 
World
Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 
First group of Sri Lankan Muslims begin Hajj journey
Saudi Arabia
First group of Sri Lankan Muslims begin Hajj journey

Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status

Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
AP

Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status

Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status
  • European heads of state and government are expected to consider Ukraine's bid for EU candidate status at the end of June
  • The European Parliament already passed a resolution in favor of making Ukraine a membership candidate
Updated 5 min 8 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: The speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament made a vibrant plea Wednesday for his country to be named a candidate for European Union membership.
The move would bring the war-torn nation closer to the EU without guaranteeing its admittance.
Ruslan Stefanchuk, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, told EU lawmakers that failing to give Ukraine a sign of an open door would be a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “he can be totally going forward without any punishment.”
European heads of state and government are expected to consider Ukraine’s bid for EU candidate status at the end of June. The European Parliament already passed a resolution in favor of making Ukraine a membership candidate.
“Let’s do everything possible that on the 24th of June we’ll see a watershed day, an important day for us, and our joint great victory,” Stefanchuk said.
The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is expected to deliver its opinion next week based on Ukraine’s answers to a questionnaire received in April and early May.
Ukraine currently has an association agreement with the EU, which is aimed at opening Ukraine’s markets and bringing it closer to Europe. It includes a far-reaching free trade pact.
Roberta Mestola, the president of the EU legislature, said lawmakers will continue supporting Ukraine’s effort to obtain candidate status. Metsola said reaching the step in the accession process would benefit Ukraine by furthering its integration into the region.
The 27 EU nations have been united in backing Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, adopting unprecedented economic sanctions against Moscow since the start of the war in February.
However, leaders are divided on how quickly the EU should move to accept Ukraine as a member. Admitting a new member country requires unanimous agreement from the EU’s current members.
Before Russia’s war in Ukraine, the European Commission repeatedly expressed concern in recent years about corruption in Ukraine and the need for deep political and economic reforms.
The French government has made clear it thinks it’s unrealistic to expect Ukraine to join the EU any time soon, saying the process would take many years, “in fact probably several decades.”
The Ukrainian bid has received warm support in Eastern European countries, but EU officials have stressed the process could take years,
Speaking in Strasbourg on Wednesday, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin backed Ukraine’s application and said he hoped EU leaders would “send the people of Ukraine a clear and positive message.”
Martin is among the EU leaders meeting at an June 23-24 summit.
But Martin says the EU “should support those looking to join in undertaking the reforms and preparations necessary.” He says Ireland’s experience is that EU “membership is transformative.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict EU European Commission

Related

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’
World
Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’
Update Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
World
Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda

UK charities seek injunction to block migrant deportations to Rwanda
  • First flight taking migrants to Rwanda is expected next week, UK government says
Updated 11 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Human rights groups said they had submitted papers at the High Court in London on Wednesday to get an injunction to halt next week’s planned deportation of asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda, a scheme that has drawn widespread criticism.
Britain’s government announced in April it had struck a deal to send potentially tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African nation in a bid to undermine people-smuggling networks, and stem the flow of migrants risking their lives by crossing the Channel in small boats from Europe.
The first flight taking the migrants to Rwanda is expected next week, the Conservative government has said.
Charities Care4Calais and Detention Action along with the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents civil servants in Britain’s interior ministry, said lawyers had now submitted papers seeking a judicial review of the scheme, and an injunction to block the June 14 flight.
“It’s vital that new government policies respect and uphold the laws that we all, as a society, have agreed to follow,” said James Wilson, Deputy Director of Detention Action. “That’s why we’re seeking an injunction to keep this plane to Rwanda from leaving the runway.”
There was no immediate comment from the Home Office.
Concerns over immigration were a big factor in the 2016 vote for Britain to leave the European Union, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been under pressure to deliver on his promise to “take back control” of Britain’s borders.
Last year, more than 28,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing from mainland Europe to Britain. In November, 27 people drowned when their small rubber dinghy deflated, and many others have needed to be rescued from the narrow seaway, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
Under the government scheme, anyone who has arrived in Britain illegally since Jan. 1 could be relocated to Rwanda, whose own human rights record has been criticized by humanitarian groups.
The plan has raised an outcry not just among human rights groups but also opposition left-wing and liberal lawmakers as well as some in Johnson’s Conservative Party.

Topics: asylum seekers United Kindom

Related

Concerns raised over criminalization, transfer of asylum seekers in UK
World
Concerns raised over criminalization, transfer of asylum seekers in UK
UK threatens Rwanda-bound hunger strikers with faster deportation
World
UK threatens Rwanda-bound hunger strikers with faster deportation

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll

Most British Muslims feel life is improving: Poll
  • Those surveyed cite role models and job opportunities, but say workplace discrimination worse
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: More than half of British Muslims feel like their lives are improving, citing role models and work opportunities, according to a new poll. 

Savanta ComRes surveyed 1,503 British Muslims who said life was improving in Britain on 10 out of 12 measures, but workplace discrimination was getting worse.

Britain’s Muslim population stands at 3.3 million, making up 5 percent of the total population. 

More than two-thirds surveyed said they felt that Muslim “participation in society” had risen since 2017, which tied in with 58 percent pointing to a rise in role models for British Muslims.

The survey was commissioned by Hyphen, a new magazine that focuses on Muslim issues in Europe.

Co-founder and journalist Burhan Wazir said major Muslim figures such as actor Riz Ahmed, star baker Nadiya Hussain and London Mayor Sadiq Khan had provided high-profile public role models.

Other high-profile Muslims cited by the survey and magazine include champion footballers Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez, Olympian Mo Farah and boxer Amir Khan, who retired last month.

But it was not just the rise in role models that attracted significant polling support, with 59 percent agreeing that businesses were creating more products and services tailored to Muslim consumers. 

Fifty-three percent said “acceptance of Muslims in the UK” had risen in the last five years, but 19 percent said it had declined.

Access to higher-paying jobs and opportunities to be successful were both seen as more likely by those surveyed, with 53 percent saying “life overall” had improved in the same period.

But despite these perceived improvements in work life, 46 percent said Islamophobia in the workplace had worsened.

Just 21 percent said it had improved, with almost 70 percent reporting an experience of discrimination at work.

Wazir said he was surprised by the high number of Muslims reporting workplace discrimination, adding that there was a lot of “informal” and “off-the-cuff” Islamophobia. “Some companies who do very well in terms of raising the profile of women and looking after some minority groups perhaps don’t do so well on Islamophobia,” he said.

Fifty-seven percent of people agreed that “young Muslims growing up in the UK today will be more successful than their parents,” Wazir added.

“I put that down to the fact that there are now three or four generations of Muslims in this country, so younger generations probably do feel a bit more confident and see other people like them.

“There are more role models for young Muslims and there is some sense of there being better access to jobs.”

Topics: Britain British Muslims

Related

Muslim worshippers gather for Friday prayer on the streets outside the mosque of the Muslim centre in east London. (AFP/File Photo)
World
Muslims second ‘least-liked’ group in UK: Survey
UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain
World
UK Muslim leader says Islamophobia survey reveals scale of problem in Britain

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warns that millions may die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports. (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’

Italy warns Ukraine port blockade could kill ‘millions’
  • Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warns that millions may die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

ROME: Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio warned Wednesday that millions of people could die of hunger unless Russia unblocked Ukraine’s ports, as he hosted talks among Mediterranean ministers on the food crisis.
“The next few weeks will be crucial to resolving the situation,” Di Maio said after a virtual meeting involving Turkey and Lebanon among other countries, as well as G7 president Germany and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.
“I want to say clearly, we expect clear and concrete signals from Russia, because blocking grain exports means holding hostage and condemning to death millions of children, women and men.”
Ships loaded with grain remain blocked in Ukraine, which before Russia’s February invasion was considered a global breadbasket as a leading exporter of corn, wheat and sunflower seeds.
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib told the meeting that rises in the price of fuel and other basics were exacerbating the crisis in his country.
“The war in Ukraine must stop at any cost,” he said, adding that if it could not, “concerned parties... must be pressured to allow the safe export of grains and other commodities without any delay.
“The world cannot continue to be at the mercy of military crises in Europe or other regions of the world.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Italy

Related

Update Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
World
Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
Battle in Ukraine’s east rages, Zelensky vows to retake territory
Battle in Ukraine’s east rages, Zelensky vows to retake territory

Latest updates

Turkey to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP by 15%, says Serdar Çam
Turkey to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP by 15%, says Serdar Çam
Dubai utility DEWA adding 3 reservoirs valued $150m to boost water security
Dubai utility DEWA adding 3 reservoirs valued $150m to boost water security
Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation — New York Times
Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation — New York Times
Sri Lankan govt allows Muslims to perform Hajj if they pay in foreign currency
Sri Lankan govt allows Muslims to perform Hajj if they pay in foreign currency
Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status
Ukraine official makes plea for EU candidate status

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.