Russia-Ukraine Conflict
UN warns of unprecedented hunger worldwide as result of war in Ukraine

UN SG Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news conference to introduce the second report of the Global Crisis Response Group on the impact of the war in Ukraine on the food, fuel and finance sectors, June 8, 2022. (AP)
Updated 09 June 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

  • The food crisis this year is about lack of access; next year it could be about lack of food, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns
  • A new UN report warns that while the poorest nations are suffering most, no country will be spared the effects the escalating cost-of-living crisis
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The war in Ukraine threatens to unleash an unprecedented global wave of hunger and destitution, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday. While it is the vulnerable who are currently the worst affected, no country will be spared the effects of the cost-of-living crisis, he added.

Although he said the solution to the crisis ultimately lies in ending the war, Guterres called for two immediate courses of action. Firstly, the release of millions of tons of stockpiled Ukrainian grain to world markets, along with exports of Russian fertilizer, which are currently being withheld.

And secondly, efforts to ensure that resources are immediately available to help the poorest countries and communities cope with the crisis.

“Governments must be able to borrow the money they need to keep their economies afloat and their people thriving,” Guterres said during a press conference in New York to mark the publication of the latest report by the UN Global Crisis Response Group on the ways in which the war in Ukraine is affecting other countries.

“Today’s report makes clear that the war’s impact on food security, energy and finance is systemic, severe and speeding up,” he added.

“It is amplifying the consequences of the many other crises the world faces: climate, COVID-19, and the severe global inequalities in the resources available for the recovery from the pandemic.”

Food prices have skyrocketed since the conflict began and have reached near-record highs. In addition, the cost of fertilizer has more than doubled, sounding alarms all around the world.

“Without fertilizers, shortages will spread, from corn and wheat to all staple crops, including rice, with a devastating impact on billions of people in Asia and South America, too,” Guterres warned.

“This year’s food crisis is about lack of access. Next year’s could be about lack of food.”

Meanwhile, he added, record high energy prices are causing blackouts and fuel shortages worldwide, especially in Africa, as the escalating effects of “the financial squeeze” are particularly badly felt in poor nations that were already reeling from the risk of debt defaults and economic collapse as a result of COVID-19, the inequality of recovery from the pandemic, and the climate crisis.

“Now, both countries and individuals have no hope of balancing their budgets,” Guterres said. “Instead, families everywhere are being forced into impossible decisions: Whether to shut down their businesses, sell their livestock, or take their children out of school.”

In the past two years, the number of people classified as being severely food-insecure has doubled, and the World Food Program estimates the number of people affected by this will reach 47 million this year.

“In reality, there is only one way to stop this gathering storm in its tracks: The Russian invasion of Ukraine must end,” said Guterres.

“The death and destruction must stop. A political solution must be found in line with international law and the United Nations Charter.”

In the meantime, Guterres said he has asked Rebeca Grynspan, the secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, and Martin Griffiths, the UN’s humanitarian chief, to coordinate on assembling a task force to provide the safe and secure export of food and crops from Ukraine via the Black Sea, and to ensure global markets have unimpeded access to the supply of Russian fertilizers.

“This deal is essential for hundreds of millions of people in developing countries, including in sub-Saharan Africa,” Guterres said.

“At this point, saying anything more in public would jeopardize the chances of success and I ask for your understanding,” he added, as he declined to take any questions.

“This is one of those moments when silent diplomacy is necessary — and the welfare of millions of people around the world could depend on it.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict United Nations Antonio Guterres food security

More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms

Updated 09 June 2022
AP

  • The consequences of the war are being felt far beyond Eastern Europe because shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country, driving up the price of food
AP

BAKHMUT, Ukraine: Workers pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in an “endless caravan of death” inside the devastated city of Mariupol, authorities said Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports.
At the same time, Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has emerged as central to Moscow’s grinding campaign to capture Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.
As the fighting dragged on, the human cost of the war continued to mount. In many of Mariupol’s buildings, workers are finding 50 to 100 bodies each, according to a mayoral aide in the Russian-held port city in the south.
Petro Andryushchenko said on the Telegram app that the bodies are being taken in an “endless caravan of death” to a morgue, landfills and other places. At least 21,000 Mariupol civilians were killed during the weeks-long Russian siege, Ukrainian authorities have estimated.
The consequences of the war are being felt far beyond Eastern Europe because shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country, driving up the price of food.
Ukraine, long known as the “bread basket of Europe,” is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but much of that flow has been halted by the war and a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. An estimated 22 million tons of grain remains in Ukraine. The failure to ship it out is endangering the food supply in many developing countries, especially in Africa.
Russia expressed support Wednesday for a UN plan to create a safe corridor at sea that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments. The plan, among other things, calls for Ukraine to remove mines from the waters near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
But Russia is insisting that it be allowed to check incoming vessels for weapons. And Ukraine has expressed fear that clearing the mines could enable Russia to attack the coast. Ukrainian officials said the Kremlin’s assurances that it wouldn’t do that cannot be trusted.
European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday accused the Kremlin of “weaponizing food supplies and surrounding their actions with a web of lies, Soviet-style.”
While Russia, which is also a major supplier of grain to the rest of the world, has blamed the looming food crisis on Western sanctions against Moscow, the European Union heatedly denied that and said the blame rests with Russia itself for waging war against Ukraine.
“These are Russian ships and Russian missiles that are blocking the export of crops and grain,” Michel said. “Russian tanks, bombs and mines are preventing Ukraine from planting and harvesting.”
The West has exempted grain and other food from its sanctions against Russia, but the US and the EU have imposed sweeping punitive measures against Russian ships. Moscow argues that those restrictions make it impossible to use its ships to export grain, and also make other shipping companies reluctant to carry its product.
Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiating an end to the war and in brokering the resumption of grain shipments. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. Ukraine was not invited to the talks.
Meanwhile, Moscow’s troops continued their painstaking, inch-by-inch campaign for the Donbas region with heavy fighting in and around Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of 100,000. It is one of the last cities yet to be taken by the Russians in Luhansk, one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Sievierodonetsk the “epicenter” of the battle for the Donbas.
“This is a very fierce battle, very hard, perhaps one of the most difficult of the entire war,” he said in his nightly video address, which was recorded in the street outside his office in Kyiv.
He said the Ukrainian army is defending its positions and inflicting real losses on the Russian forces.
“In many ways, it is there that the fate of our Donbas is being decided,” Zelensky said.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties of battling Russian forces, saying, “Maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”
“Everything the Russian army has — artillery, mortars, tanks, aviation — all of that, they’re using in Sievierodonetsk in order to wipe the city off the face of the Earth and capture it completely,” he said.
The city of Lysychansk, like Sievierodonetsk, is also wedged between Russian forces in Luhansk province. Valentyna Tsonkan, an elderly resident of Lysychansk, described the moment when her house came under attack.
“I was lying on my bed. The shrapnel hit the wall and went through my shoulder,” she said as she received treatment for her wounds.
Russia’s continuing encroachment could open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations more than three months into the war, analysts said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “has the option of declaring his objectives met at more or less any time in order to consolidate Russia’s territorial gains,” said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at the London think tank Chatham House. At that point, Giles said, Western leaders may “pressure Ukraine to accept their losses in order to bring an end to the fighting.”
Zelensky said Russia is unwilling to negotiate because it still feels strong.
Speaking by video link to US corporate leaders, he called for even tougher sanctions to weaken Russia economically, including getting it “off the global financial system completely.”
Zelensky said Ukraine is willing to negotiate “to find a way out.” But a settlement cannot come “at the expense of our independence.”
Meanwhile, to the north, Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region killed five people and wounded 12 over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said.
The Russian military said it used high-precision missiles to hit an armor repair plant near Kharkiv. There was no confirmation from Ukraine of such a plant being hit.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Mariupol food crisis

Ukraine’s Zelensky meets philanthropist Howard Buffett, discusses rebuilding

Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

  • “We discussed assistance that would be valuable for our state," Zelensky tweeted
Reuters

DUBAI: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had met US philanthropist Howard Buffett, son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Wednesday in Kyiv and discussed ways to help rebuild the country.
“We discussed assistance that would be valuable for our state. I offered him the chance to join projects restoring irrigation systems in the Odesa region, supporting our people, (and) mine clearance,” Zelensky said in a tweet.
Buffett is a director of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate founded by his father, and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which describes itself as one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States.
The foundation, which had assets of $529 million at the end of 2020, said on its website that its priorities are global food security, conflict mitigation and public safety.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky Warren Buffett

Former government officials return to Kabul at Taliban invitation

Ghulam Farooq Wardak. (GMIC Afghanistan/Twitter)
Ghulam Farooq Wardak. (GMIC Afghanistan/Twitter)
Updated 08 June 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

Former government officials return to Kabul at Taliban invitation

  • Most high-ranking officials left the country after its Western-backed administration collapsed in mid-August
  • Taliban have set up a commission to negotiate the return of high-profile Afghans abroad
Updated 08 June 2022
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: Afghanistan’s former education minister, who fled as the Taliban took over the country last year, returned to Kabul on Wednesday, following the return of other high-ranking officials this week, after security assurances from the new administration.

Tens of thousands of Afghans and most former government officials left the country after its Western-backed administration collapsed when the Taliban seized control in mid-August.

Ghulam Farooq Wardak is the latest returning official.

Others are Daulat Waziri, the former spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, and Amanullah Ghalib, the former head of Afghanistan’s national power company, who arrived in Afghanistan during the past few days.

Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman for the Taliban administration, told Arab News after Wardak’s arrival that a commission set up to negotiate the return of high-profile Afghans abroad was in touch with former officials and that authorities “hope all Afghans come back to their country.”

“The situation has improved now, and Afghans can return to their country without any issue,” he said. “Influential, clean, and committed personalities can live in the country and will enjoy all rights under the new government.”

Wardak, who spoke to the media after landing at Kabul airport, said that a “large percentage” of those who left Afghanistan would like to come back and serve their country.

“I feel proud, dignified, and happy in my own country. I live here, and I will die here. I will be with the people of this country,” he said. “A tiny percentage of Afghans who left the country may not wish to come back.”

Waziri, who returned on Sunday, told reporters he expected the Taliban to “open their arms” to all Afghans as he thanked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan — the Taliban government — for inviting him to return.

“I thank the IEA leaders for contacting me as I wished to come back to Afghanistan. I am against war. I worked in all regimes,” he said. “I hope for peace, unity, and working together to build the country.”

Officials are returning to the country as Taliban authorities, unrecognized by foreign governments, have been under pressure to form an inclusive government to win international recognition.

In April, the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced plans to convene a loya jirga — a large assembly of Afghan leaders that has traditionally been a forum to discuss and reach a consensus on important political issues.

The commission to negotiate the return of former government officials was set up in March with nine members, including acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqi, intelligence chief Abdulhaq Wasiq, and the chief of army staff Qari Fasihuddin Fetrat.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Political foes revel in Boris Johnson’s woes in Parliament

Updated 08 June 2022
AP

  • Johnson has been left teetering after surviving a no-confidence vote by Conservative Party legislators
  • Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said any Conservatives inclined to give Johnson another chance would be disappointed
AP

LONDON: A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Wednesday that he is getting on with his job, as he faced Parliament for the first time since 41 percent of his own party’s lawmakers called for him to quit.
Johnson has been left teetering after surviving a no-confidence vote by Conservative Party legislators by a narrower-than-expected margin. A total of 148 of the 359 Tory lawmakers voted against him in Monday’s ballot.
Johnson says he plans to move on and focus on bread-and-butter issues such as clearing national health care backlogs, tackling crime, easing a cost-of-living crisis and creating high-skilled jobs in a country that has left the European Union.
“As for jobs, I’m going to get on with mine,” he told lawmakers during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons.
But Johnson’s party opponents say they have not given up on pushing him out. They fear that Johnson, his reputation tarnished by revelations of boozy government parties that breached COVID-19 regulations, will doom the party to defeat in the next national election, which is due to be held by 2024.
Still, Conservative lawmakers dutifully cheered Johnson during a noisy Prime Minister’s Questions, while opponents relished the prime minister’s problems.
Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said any Conservatives inclined to give Johnson another chance would be disappointed.
“They want him to change — but he can’t,” Starmer said.
Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford called Johnson “a lame duck prime minister presiding over a divided party in a disunited kingdom.”
Blackford compared Johnson to comedy troupe Monty Python’s character the Black Knight, who has his limbs lopped off in battle, all the while proclaiming “It’s only a flesh wound!”
And Labour lawmaker Angela Eagle asked: “If 148 of his own backbenchers don’t trust him, why on Earth should the country?”
Johnson replied that “in a long political career so far, I have of course picked up political opponents all over the place.”
But he said “absolutely nothing and no one … is going to stop us getting on and delivering for the British people.”
While Conservative Party rules bar another no-confidence vote for 12 months, those rules can be changed by a handful of lawmakers who run a key Conservative committee. Johnson also faces a parliamentary ethics probe that could conclude he deliberately misled Parliament over “partygate” — which is traditionally a resigning offense.
With opinion polls giving Labour a lead nationally, Johnson will face more pressure if the Conservatives lose special elections later this month for two parliamentary districts where incumbent Tory lawmakers were forced out by sex scandals.

Topics: UK Conservative Party Boris Johnson keir starmer

Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation — New York Times

Updated 08 June 2022
Reuters

  • In April, 13 unnamed sexual abuse survivors of Nassar submitted administrative tort claims against the FBI
  • Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for abusing young female gymnasts
Reuters

DUBAI: More than 90 women plan to file lawsuits against the FBI, accusing former agents at the agency of botching the sex abuse investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the New York Times reported.
Olympic gymnastics gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney are among the women who will file lawsuits seeking total claims of more than $1 billion, the newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the women’s lawyer.
Their lawyer, John Manly, was not immediately available for comment.
The development comes two weeks after the US Justice Department said it will stand by its prior decision not to file criminal charges against former FBI agents accused of botching the investigation into Nassar in 2015.
In April, 13 unnamed sexual abuse survivors of Nassar submitted administrative tort claims against the FBI, seeking a total of $130 million from the FBI over similar allegations.
Nassar, who is also a former employee of Michigan State University, was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for abusing young female gymnasts entrusted to his care.
In September 2021, high profile Olympic gymnasts including Biles and Maroney gave heart-wrenching testimony before a US Senate panel about the sexual abuse they endured for years under Nassar’s care.
At that hearing, the gymnasts blasted the FBI for its mishandling of the investigation, with Biles accusing the bureau of turning a blind eye to all of Nassar’s victims.
A July 2021 report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz uncovered widespread and dire errors by the FBI that allowed Nassar to continue to abuse at least 70 more victims before he was finally arrested.
The report singled out two former FBI agents and said agents waited five weeks before conducting a phone interview with just one victim — Maroney — while failing to contact other victims.

Topics: United States FBI larry nassar Olympic gymnastics Simone Biles

