  Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
In recent weeks, the Israeli army has been conducting near daily operations across the West Bank, making multiple arrests in what they describe as “counter-terrorism activities.” (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  • The most recent operation, conducted overnight, involved nine arrests, the army said
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: A Palestinian died in the occupied West Bank Thursday after being shot in the stomach by Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said, in the latest bloodshed in the territory.
The ministry said 27-year-old Mahmud Fayez Abu Ayhour was killed in Halhul, north of the flashpoint city of Hebron. The Israeli army told AFP it was checking the circumstances of the incident.
The Red Crescent had earlier reported several injuries following unrest in Halhul.
In recent weeks, the Israeli army has been conducting near daily operations across the West Bank, making multiple arrests in what they describe as “counter-terrorism activities.”
The most recent operation, conducted overnight, involved nine arrests, the army said.
Nineteen people, mostly Israeli civilians — including 18 inside Israel and a Jewish settler — have been killed in attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs since late March.
Israeli security forces have responded with raids inside Israel and in the West Bank, particularly in and around Jenin. Three Israeli Arab attackers and a police commando have died.
Forty Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank — suspected militants but also non-combatants, including an Al Jazeera journalist who was covering a raid in Jenin and bystanders.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Multiple attacks have taken place in the last several months in Irbil and in the autonomous Kurdistan region. (File/AFP)
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Armed drone attack wounds three in Iraq's Irbil

Armed drone attack wounds three in Iraq’s Irbil
  • Three people were wounded after an armed drone struck a road in the suburbs of Iraqi Kurdistan’s Irbil, security services said
Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
AFP

IRBIL: Three people were wounded Wednesday evening after an armed drone struck a road in the suburbs of Iraqi Kurdistan’s Irbil, security services said.
“Several vehicles were damaged” in the attack, the Kurdistan Autonomous Counter-Terrorism Agency said in a statement, which took place on the road that connects Irbil to Pirmam to its northeast.
The attack, which was not immediately claimed, took place three kilometers from the construction site of the new US consulate on the outskirts of central Irbil.
The consulate of the United Arab Emirates also lies just a few hundred meters from where the strike took place.
Multiple attacks have taken place in the last several months in Irbil and in the autonomous Kurdistan region.
The most significant was in March, when Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed to have hit an Israeli “strategic center” in Irbil with 12 ballistic missiles.
Iraqi Kurdistan authorities deny any Israeli presence on their soil.
The strikes caused no casualties but inflicted serious material damage.
Unclaimed rocket attacks have also targeted and hit oil refineries in the Irbil region, causing minor property damage.

Topics: Iraq Irbil

UAE Cabinet calls on ministries to submit development proposals within 50 days

UAE Cabinet calls on ministries to submit development proposals within 50 days
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, led the Cabinet meeting. (WAM)
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

UAE Cabinet calls on ministries to submit development proposals within 50 days

UAE Cabinet calls on ministries to submit development proposals within 50 days
  • The statement came during the UAE Cabinet’s first meeting after the election of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as president of the UAE
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Ministries and federal government departments should submit development proposals within the next 50 days to ensure the country’s “growth and prosperity,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, said on Wednesday. 

“We ask all ministries and federal institutions to raise their suggestions and plans to the Cabinet within the coming 50 days,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted him as saying.

His statement came during the UAE Cabinet’s first meeting after the election of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as president of the UAE, according to WAM. 

The UAE president’s vision of developing the country will “form a roadmap for all ministries and federal institutions during the coming period,” WAM cited the Vice President as saying.  

The proposals should focus on community needs, strengthen its international position, and develop its legislative and technological infrastructure to achieve the country’s vision and goals, the cabinet said. 

“The cabinet will always be a supportive team for the UAE president in his mission in consolidating the foundations of the union, empowering its institutions, developing its path and enhancing the quality of life," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said. 

During the meeting, the cabinet also adopted several environment and health-related policies and legislations, including the reformation of the Education and Human Resources Council, WAM reported. 

The new council will be chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting also saw the approval of the reformation of the Higher Committee for People of Determination Services – chaired by the minister of community development – for three years.

The cabinet appointed Abdulrahman bin Abdul Manan Al-Awar as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Colleges of Technology HCT during the meeting. 

In addition, the cabinet approved a policy for federal government revenues by commercial banks working in the UAE and adopted a new decision regulating the issuance of “other categories of shares.”

Topics: UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Greek court rules seized Iran oil must be returned

Greek court rules seized Iran oil must be returned
Iran expects an oil cargo confiscated by Greece to be returned in full, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 June 2022
(AFP)

Greek court rules seized Iran oil must be returned

Greek court rules seized Iran oil must be returned
  • Athens “very hopeful” the move would lead to release of two Greek-flagged tankers seized by Iran, official says
Updated 09 June 2022
(AFP)

ATHENS: A regional Greek court has ruled that Iranian oil seized from a Russian-flagged tanker in April must be returned, a Greek government official said Thursday.

The official added that Athens was “very hopeful” the move would lead to the release of two Greek-flagged tankers seized by Iran in retaliation last month.

The appeals court in Halkida took the decision in a ruling on Wednesday that has not yet been made official, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“The court has ruled that the cargo be released. The Greek government was not involved,” the government official said.

The Russian-flagged tanker Pegas had been moored near the island of Evia when the cargo was seized in April in accordance with EU sanctions introduced after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

According to information at the time, the tanker was carrying 115,000 tons of Iranian oil.

The tanker was renamed Lana and Greek authorities said the ship and its crew would be released.

But the oil was held at the behest of the US Justice Department, and a process to transfer the cargo to a US-chartered vessel had been underway.

“Half the cargo is still on the ship. It will have to be loaded and returned,” the Greek government official said.

Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards on May 27 boarded and seized two Greek-flagged oil tankers in the Gulf.

Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday said that the country’s seizure of two Greek oil tankers late last month was a retaliation against Greece because it “stole” Iranian oil.

Iran said it expects the oil cargo confiscated by Greece to be returned in full, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Tehran’s ambassador to Athens as saying on Thursday, following the Greek court ruling quashing the original decision to confiscate.

 

Topics: Iran Greece US

UAE announces midday break for laborers during summer months 

UAE announces midday break for laborers during summer months 
Some jobs will be exempted from the midday work ban for technical reasons. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

UAE announces midday break for laborers during summer months 

UAE announces midday break for laborers during summer months 
  • A fine of $1,361 will be imposed on establishments that violate the midday break for each worker found working during the break, with a maximum fine of $13,612 imposed if multiple workers are working during the ban
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Laborers in the United Arab Emirates will be afforded a midday break at project and construction sites from 12:30 p.m. until 15:00 p.m., starting June 15 until Sept. 15, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said on Wednesday. 

A fine of $1,361 will be imposed on establishments that violate the midday break for each worker found working during the break, with a maximum fine of $13,612 imposed if multiple workers are working during the ban, according to the MoHRE. 

The regulation – implemented for the 18th consecutive year across the country – aims to provide a safe work environment for laborers and prevent health risks from sun exposure during the sweltering summer months, according to the ministry’s Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs Mohsen Al-Nassi. 

According to Al-Nassi, the midday break has led to a significant decrease in the number of cases of heat exhaustion and heat strokes reported in laborers since its implementation. 

The ministry said it would hold various awareness activities to ensure workers and employers follow the guidelines. 

Some jobs will be exempted from the midday work ban for technical reasons that require work to continue uninterrupted, the MoHRE said. 

In the event that work must continue without interruption during the hours between 12:00 p.m. to 15:00 p.m., employers must provide sufficient cold drinking water for all workers, the announcement added. 

In addition, companies must make sure first-aid kits are available at the work site and ensure that there are appropriate shaded areas where laborers can rest during their break. 

Employers are also required to post the schedule of daily working hours in a visible place – with the specified midday break – in a language that the laborers can understand, in addition to Arabic.

Topics: UAE laborers

Iran condemns 'political, unconstructive' IAEA resolution

Iran condemns ‘political, unconstructive’ IAEA resolution
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

Iran condemns 'political, unconstructive' IAEA resolution

Iran condemns ‘political, unconstructive’ IAEA resolution
  • Talks began in April last year on reviving the agreement through the lifting of US sanctions and Iran returning to full compliance but they have stalled in recent months
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran denounced as “political” and “unconstructive” Thursday a resolution adopted by the UN nuclear watchdog censuring it for failing to cooperate.
“Iran condemns the adoption of the resolution presented by the United States, Britain, France and Germany at the Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency as a political, unconstructive and incorrect action,” a foreign ministry statement said.
Iran already announced it had disconnected some IAEA cameras monitoring its nuclear sites in anticipation of the watchdog’s adoption of the Western-drafted censure motion Wednesday.
The motion — the first to criticize Iran since June 2020 — was approved by 30 members of the IAEA board of governors, with only Russia and China voting against it.
The resolution came after the Vienna-based IAEA raised concerns about traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites Tehran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.
“The adoption of the resolution, which is based on the hasty and unbalanced report of the director general of the IAEA and on false and fabricated information from the Zionist regime (Israel), will only weaken the process of cooperation and interaction between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the agency,” the foreign ministry statement said.
“Iran has taken reciprocal practical steps due to the non-constructive approach of the agency and the adoption of the resolution, including the installation of advanced centrifuges and the deactivation of cameras.”
In a statement on Wednesday, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization stressed that it was continuing to abide by the safeguard agreement with the IAEA.
“More than 80 percent of the agency’s existing cameras are operating according to the safeguard agreement and will continue to operate just as before,” it said.
Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the resolution in a tweet, insisting Iran has “the world’s most transparent peaceful nuclear program.”
“The initiators are responsible for the consequences. Iran’s response is firm & proportionate,” he said.
After the adoption of the resolution, the US, Britain, France and Germany urged Iran “to fulfil its legal obligations, and cooperate with the IAEA.”
Iran struck a deal with major powers in 2015 setting limits to its nuclear activities in return for relief from international sanctions — but the agreement has been in disarray since then US president Donald Trump abandoned the agreement three years later and reimposed sanctions.
In response, Iran began rolling back on its commitments under the deal from 2019.
Talks began in April last year on reviving the agreement through the lifting of US sanctions and Iran returning to full compliance but they have stalled in recent months.

Topics: IAEA Iran nuclear talks

