Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

UAE Cabinet calls on ministries to submit development proposals within 50 days

Ministries and federal government departments should submit development proposals within the next 50 days to ensure the country’s “growth and prosperity,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, said on Wednesday.

“We ask all ministries and federal institutions to raise their suggestions and plans to the Cabinet within the coming 50 days,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted him as saying.

His statement came during the UAE Cabinet’s first meeting after the election of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as president of the UAE, according to WAM.

The UAE president’s vision of developing the country will “form a roadmap for all ministries and federal institutions during the coming period,” WAM cited the Vice President as saying.

The proposals should focus on community needs, strengthen its international position, and develop its legislative and technological infrastructure to achieve the country’s vision and goals, the cabinet said.

“The cabinet will always be a supportive team for the UAE president in his mission in consolidating the foundations of the union, empowering its institutions, developing its path and enhancing the quality of life," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said.

During the meeting, the cabinet also adopted several environment and health-related policies and legislations, including the reformation of the Education and Human Resources Council, WAM reported.

The new council will be chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting also saw the approval of the reformation of the Higher Committee for People of Determination Services – chaired by the minister of community development – for three years.

The cabinet appointed Abdulrahman bin Abdul Manan Al-Awar as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Colleges of Technology HCT during the meeting.

In addition, the cabinet approved a policy for federal government revenues by commercial banks working in the UAE and adopted a new decision regulating the issuance of “other categories of shares.”